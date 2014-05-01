NCAAW: Top 5 Incoming Freshman Basketball Players

Alexa Middleton-#23

Height: 5'9"

Position: Guard Riverdale High School, TN

Hometown: Murfreesboro, TN College: Tennessee

PPG: 18 RPG: 4.5 APG: 4

Middleton is a true floor leader who displays great poise on the court. She uses her high basketball IQ to read defenders and either create her own shot off the dribble or knock down shots from the perimeter. A tremendous passer, Middleton can find her teammates in transition or in the half-court game for easy scoring opportunities. Middleton's mother, Celeste, played basketball at Lipscomb University. In the fall, Middleton will stay in state to play for Holly Warlick at Tennessee.

A'Ja Wilson-#22

Height: 6'4"

Position: Guard/Forward Heathwood Hall Episcopal School, SC

Hometown: Hopkins, SC College: South Carolina

PPG: 35.7 RPG: 14.6 BPG: 4.7

With great footwork and balance, Wilson can attack the basket and score with ease. She uses her athleticism and quickness to get out in transition, run the floor and score quickly. At 6'4", Wilson uses her height and strength to play through contact, finish at the rim and consistently reach the foul line. Wilson models her game after 2004 McDonald's All American, Candace Parker. She's the sixth girl's player from South Carolina to play in the games. She recently made her decision on where she would attend college in the fall and ended up choosing to stay home, by picking the University of South Carolina.

Ariel Atkins-#24

Height: 6'0"

Position: Guard Duncanville High School, TX

Hometown: Duncanville, TX College: Texas

PPG: 17.7 RPG: 6 SPG: 5.1

Atkins is an athletic and versatile guard that can defend, score and bring down rebounds. Defensively, Atkins is a lock-down defender with the quickness to stay in front of anyone and force turnovers. Offensively, Atkins looks to exploit her defender's weaknesses, utilizing a strong mid-range jump shot, impressive speed in transition and her ability to finish at the rim. Atkins was name 2014 Morgan Wootten Player of the Year, becoming the third girls player from Texas to earn the award--the most since the female award's inception in 2002. This fall, she will play for Karen Aston at Texas, joining McDonald's All American teammate Brooke McCarty.

Brianna Turner-#11

Height: 6'3"

Position: Forward Manvel High School, TX

Hometown: Pearland, TX College: Notre Dame

PPG: 20.3 RPG: 11.4 BPG: 3.6

Turner dominates opponents on the defensive end of the floor with her height and explosive athleticism, altering shots and preventing traffic in the lane. Offensively, Turner is a polished post player with a developed mid-range game. Turner is excellent in transition and many times converts the defensive rebounds she collects into points for her team. Both of Turner's parents played college basketball with her father playing at Lamar and her mother playing at Houston. Turner will join fellow McDonald's All American Kathryn Westbeld to play for Muffet McGraw at Notre Dame next season.

Jaime Nared-#30

Height: 6'1"

Position: Guard/Forward Westview High School, OR

Hometown: Portland, OR College: Tennessee

PPG: 30 RPG: 14.3 SPG: 4.3

Nared's quick first step allows her to explode past opponents and drive to the basket. A versatile perimeter player, she also consistently knocks down mid-range and 3-point shots. With great size for her position, Nared can also pull down rebounds on both ends of the floor. With her selection, Nared becomes the fifth girls player from Oregon to make the McDonald's All American Game. In the fall, Nared will join McDonald's All American teammate Alexa Middleton to play for Holly Warlick at Tennessee.