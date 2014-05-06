Goetz Chooses Olivet Nazarene
St.Charles North's Alec Goetz (1) drives to the hoop against St.Charles East during the St.Charles North High School Regional Semi-Final in St.Charles, IL on Wednesday, March 05, 2014/Sean King for Shaw Media

Christian_2796
Christian Hansen

The Olivet Nazarene University men's basketball team signed there newest member to the 2014-15 recruiting class. The Tigers welcome the star point guard from St. Charles North High School, Alec Goetz. Over three varsity seasons, two as a starter, the 6-foot-1 senior was asked to score and set tempo at point guard. He flourished. Twenty-nine points against West Chicago had the team captain averaging 16.8 points with 57 3-pointers – making 52 percent of 2-pointers, 39 percent from 3 and 82 percent on costless throws while leading his team in steals. Goetz earned St. Charles East all-tournament and unanimous first-team honors at Pontiac, he lit it up against Simeon (same school that produced Derrick Rose and Jabari Parker) with eight 3s and 36 points.Goetz eights threes was a new tournament record passing Kevin Lyons who had 7 back in 2005 while at Pontiac High School. "He's one of those kids that makes you proud to represent the program," said North Stars coach Tom Poulin. 

Patrick Gleason/For Sun-Times Media

This past season Goetz was selected as an Upstate Eight First Team All-Conference selection and First Team All-Area. He was named to both teams following his junior season. Prior to the 2013-14 season, he was named Upstate Eight Preseason All-Conference. During his career he was named to the St. Charles East All-Tournament Team (R.J. Thanksgiving Tournament) twice 2012 and 2013, Pontiac All-Tournament First Team 2013 and was an IHSA 4A Country Companies Three-Point Shootout finalist 2013 and 2014. So with all that being said, we can say he's had one heck of a career at the high school level. In addition to his career at St. Charles North, Goetz played with Illinois Old School as a member of the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU). He traveled with his team throughout the Midwest and to Florida.

Goetz joins fellow members of the 2014-15 recruiting class: Bennet Schimmelpfennig (Bourbonnais, Illinois)Chris Green (Bonfield, Illinois)Mitchell Schwarzkopf (Kankakee, Illinois); Xavier Parker (Richton Park, Illinois); Ethan Chitty (White Heath, Illinois); and Aaron Sutton (Martinsville, Indiana).

Highlights from his game against Chicago Simeon:

