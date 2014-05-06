Goetz Chooses Olivet Nazarene

The Olivet Nazarene University men's basketball team signed there newest member to the 2014-15 recruiting class. The Tigers welcome the star point guard from St. Charles North High School, Alec Goetz. Over three varsity seasons, two as a starter, the 6-foot-1 senior was asked to score and set tempo at point guard. He flourished. Twenty-nine points against West Chicago had the team captain averaging 16.8 points with 57 3-pointers – making 52 percent of 2-pointers, 39 percent from 3 and 82 percent on costless throws while leading his team in steals. Goetz earned St. Charles East all-tournament and unanimous first-team honors at Pontiac, he lit it up against Simeon (same school that produced Derrick Rose and Jabari Parker) with eight 3s and 36 points.Goetz eights threes was a new tournament record passing Kevin Lyons who had 7 back in 2005 while at Pontiac High School. "He's one of those kids that makes you proud to represent the program," said North Stars coach Tom Poulin.

This past season Goetz was selected as an Upstate Eight First Team All-Conference selection and First Team All-Area. He was named to both teams following his junior season. Prior to the 2013-14 season, he was named Upstate Eight Preseason All-Conference. During his career he was named to the St. Charles East All-Tournament Team (R.J. Thanksgiving Tournament) twice 2012 and 2013, Pontiac All-Tournament First Team 2013 and was an IHSA 4A Country Companies Three-Point Shootout finalist 2013 and 2014. So with all that being said, we can say he's had one heck of a career at the high school level. In addition to his career at St. Charles North, Goetz played with Illinois Old School as a member of the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU). He traveled with his team throughout the Midwest and to Florida.

Goetz joins fellow members of the 2014-15 recruiting class: Bennet Schimmelpfennig (Bourbonnais, Illinois); Chris Green (Bonfield, Illinois); Mitchell Schwarzkopf (Kankakee, Illinois); Xavier Parker (Richton Park, Illinois); Ethan Chitty (White Heath, Illinois); and Aaron Sutton (Martinsville, Indiana).

Highlights from his game against Chicago Simeon: