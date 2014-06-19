6'5'' Guard Brandone Francis Will Have Major Impact Next Year In Gainesville For Gators

After two National Titles in the past decade and three consecutive years of reaching the Elite Eight or better, it's safe to say that Billy Donovan understands the importance of point guard play. Whether its Taurean Green or Scottie Wilbekin, the coach and his Gators go as their guards go. When the torch gets passed to Brandone Francis, the transition for the Gators will be extra smooth.

Francis hid from the national spotlight after breaking his wrist during the summer of his junior-to-be AAU season. But his return to the big stage came loud and clear. Francis went from unranked to a top 30 player in the country within a few short months and quickly garnered everyones attention.

Francis will make his mark offensively from day one at Florida. His court vision and basketball IQ rival that of any player on the AAU circuit, he sinks outside jumpers consistently from 20 feet in and is absolutely lethal when he attacks the rim. Defensively, Francis possesses all the tools necessary to be an elite guard. He plays above the rim and has a strong frame that won't get pushed around. If he works on his lateral quickness and defensive aggressiveness, he wil be fun to look for years to come.