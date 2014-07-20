2014 College Football Preview: Air Force Falcons

In 2007, Troy Calhoun replaced the legendary Fisher DeBerry. Calhoun played at Air Force 1985 to 1988 as a quarterback. As coach, Calhoun led the Falcons to six consecutive bowl games from 2007 through 2012. He started his coaching career with five straight winning seasons, but that ended in 2012 with a 6-7 record. Things got worse for the Falcons in 2013.

2013 Air Force Falcons Season

2013 was a season to forget for Air Force as they fell to 2-10 and lost all eight of their conference games. The offense averaged only 24.7 points per game, which was the lowest average since 2006. The defense was even worse. They gave up an average of 40 points and 490 yards per game, which are both the worst in school history. Air Force did have three games that they lost by one possession, but their lack of defense did them in. Their wins came against FCS Colgate and Army. Here are the results for the 2013 Air Force team.

Offense

The offense performed poorly in 2013 due the fact the only had four returning starters and injuries cost them. This season, seven starters return and the entire offense is more experienced. Air Force started four different quarterbacks in 2013 due to injury. Kale Pearson was the starter for the opener against Colgate, but tore his ACL and was lost for the season. Jaleel Awini started games two through four but was ineffective. He was later dismissed. Games five through seven showcased Karson Roberts, but a concussion sidelined him against San Diego State. Finally, Nate Romine started the last five games for the Falcons. Romine is expected to get the nod as starter for 2014, but no matter who ends up at quarterback, Air Force will be better this season.

The triple option attack used by Air Force showcases the ground game. While the Falcons lose their top running back, they return eight of their top ten rushers from a season ago. That will help them tremendously. Fullback Broam Hart leads the way for the Falcons ground game. He had 469 yards last year with six touchdowns. Jon Lee is expected to start at the tailback spot and he finished with 429 yards and three touchdowns. With the quarterback situation a bit more settled and the amount of experience in the backfield, it should be a much more potent rushing attack for Air Force.

Air Force does not use their receivers as much with the triple option, but they are still important to the offense. 2013 was unkind to the Falcons as they lost their top receiving threat in their third game. That threat was Ty MacArthur and he suffered a concussion that ended his career. Now, Air Force returns their top four receivers from 2013 in Jalen Robinette, Garrett Brown, Sam Gagliano, and Garrett Griffin. Griffin is the tight end and he caught 13 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown last year. Gagliano is expected to one of the a wide receiver starting spots and he ended up with 13 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns. With a more stable quarterback in 2014, the wide receivers can be expected to produce a bit more and did it more consistently.

As with any running based team, the offensive line will be important. The Falcons only have two the five starters returning, but the three new starters are upperclassmen. Michael Husar will anchor the line at center after he started all twelve games for the Falcons in 2013. He will also count on Matt Rochell to help out the new guys in pass and run blocking. This unit should be better despite having to replace three starters.

Defense

The Air Force defense was abysmal in 2013. They gave up an average of 40 points and 490 yards a game. As stated earlier, those were both the worst totals in school history. The Falcons have to better in 2014 because it would be difficult to be any worse than 2013. They return nine starters and the top five tacklers from 2013 on this 3-4 defensive scheme. On the line, they return all three starters, as well as some valuable depth players. The ends will be Alex Hansen (36 tackles in 2013) and Nick Fitzgerald (31 tackles and one sack in 2013). Helping to anchor the middle will be Troy Timmerman and David Harris. Harris was the starter in 2013 and finished with 24 tackles and 2.5 sacks on the season. The defensive line should definitely improve their run defense, which gave up an average of 251 yards per game.

Three of the top four tacklers from 2013 return as the linebackers for this year. Joey Nichol (80 tackles, one sack), Spencer Proctor (78 tackles, two sacks), and Dexter Walker (91 tackles, two sacks) will all occupy starting spots. Walker was at strong safety in 2013 so he may need a few games to get acclimated to his new position. They have much needed depth this season, which should definitely help in the run game. On the whole, this unit should be far better in 2014.

The defensive secondary was weak in 2013. They gave up an average of 240 passing yards per game, which was one of the worst in the FBS for 2013. They return three starters from last year and that bodes well. Gavin McHenry was not a starter to begin 2013, but he impressed the coaches enough to take a starting spot from an incumbent. McHenry returns at one of the cornerback spots as does Christian Spears at costless safety. Strong safety will comedown to either Weston Steelhammer or Jamal Byrd after Dexter Walker's move to outside linebacker. This unit can only get better after a disastrous 2013 season.

Special Teams

It is a mixed bag for Air Force on special teams. They return starting kicker Will Conant, who went 11 of 13 from with a long of 52 yards in 2013. He may garner 1st team All-Mountain West consideration by the end of 2014. At punter is Matt Moskowitz. Moskowitz is a freshman and will be thrust into action immediately.

2014 Season Outlook

2014 is expected to be much better for Air Force. The schedule is far kinder to them as their out-of-conference opponents are Nicholls State (home), Georgia State (road), Navy (home), and Army (road). Their Mountain West schedule is also easier on paper as well. Here is the schedule for 2014:

It is not inconceivable to see Air Force go 3-1 out-of-conference with the loss versus Navy looking probable. In Mountain West play, games against Wyoming, New Mexico, UNLV, Nevada, and Colorado State can go either way. Winning just three of those would give Air Force six wins and make them bowl eligible. A better offense and defense is expected this year after 2013's awful showing. That makes Air Force a candidate to be one of the most improved teams for this season.