2014 College Football Preview: Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

It is hard to believe that 2011 produced a Conference USA Title for Southern Miss given their last two seasons. Larry Fedora was the head coach at Southern Miss from 2008 through 2011. He moved on to North Carolina and the Golden Eagles' program fell apart. Ellis Johnson was the head coach in 2012, but he failed to win a single game and was let go after just one season. 2012 was bad with the offense only averaging 19.7 points and 323 yards per game. The defense gave up an average of 37.8 points and 427 yards per game. 2013 was even worse as look at the season in depth.

2013 Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles Season

Todd Monken took over for the 2013 season. While he ended up with one more win than Ellis Johnson, the team was even worse statistically. The offense averaged only 17.1 points and 316 yards per game in 2013. Meanwhile, the defense gave up an average of 41.9 ponits and 436 yards a game. The out-of-conference schedule was tough with three straight road games against Nebraska (56-13 loss), Arkansas (24-3 loss), and Boise State (60-7 loss). Things only got worse in conference play. The defense gave up 30 points or more in six games and they gave up 55 points or more in four games! With the exception of the game against Florida International (24-23 loss), they lost their other six conference games by at least 21 points. The Golden Eagles did salvage a blowout victory in the season finale against UAB, 62-27. The 2013 schedule is below.

Offense

Eight starters return from the 2013 team including most of the skill players. At quarterback will be Nick Mullens. Mullens started the final six games of 2013 and ended the year with 1,776 yards passing (49.3% completion) with 13 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Mullens will also be reunited with his high school coach Chip Lindsey, who is now the offensive coordinater. This position can only get better than 2013.

The running game was not effective in the least bit last season. They averaged 73 yards per game and only 2.6 yards per carry, which in part came from poor offensive line play. Southern Miss loses their top rusher from last season in Kendrick Hardy (417 yards, 2 touchdowns), but return Jalen Richard (324 yards, 0 touchdowns) and George Payne (173 yards, 1 touchdown). With a more experience offensive line and better quarterback play, this unit should be much better in 2014.

Southern Miss will feature four wide receivers in the lineup. The good news for them is they return three of the top five and five of the top eight receivers from 2013. Markese Triplett led the team in receiving yardage with 558 to go along with 33 catches and four touchdowns. Tyre'oune Holmes led the team in catches with 53, which was good enough for 410 yards and two touchdowns. With a more comfortable quarterback, these guys should be much more productive in 2014.

As previously mentioned, the offensive line was inexperienced last year. This showed with their average of only 316 yards of offense per game. They return three of the five starters from 2013 as well as two Junior College transfers who were in for spring practices. One of the transfers is Norman Price and he is expected to take over at left guard. This unit should improve in year two of Todd Monken's reign.

Defense

It was a long, difficult season for Southern Miss on defense in 2013. They gave up an average of 436 yards and 41.9 points per game!! They do return eight starters from last year's team including a very experienced defensive line unit. The defensive line gave up an average of 225 rushing yards per game in 2013. Michael Smith and Adam Williams both return after a decent 2013 campaign. Smith recorded 33 tackels while Williams recorded 40 tackles and three sacks. Added back into the unit is Rakeem Nunez-Roches. Nunez-Roches missed almost all of 2013, but was a starter in 2012. He recorded 37 tackles including one sack and six tackles-for-loss in 2012. This unit should be far better in 2014.

The linebacker unit basically returns intact from 2013. DeBarriaus Miller, who will play in the Bandit role, was the leading tackler in 2013 with 92. Terrick Wright will play the weak side linebacker spot and was 2nd on the team in tackles with 90. Alan Howze recorded 38 tackles last year before he got injured and missed the remainder of the season. He applied and received a medical redshirt, which allowed him to come back for another season. This unit should improve as well.

The secondary also returns intact this year. Kalan Reed (41 tackles in 2013) and Ed Wilkins (39 tackles) will both return to their starting spots at cornerback while Emmanuel Johnson (54 tackles) will remain at costless saftey. Lining up at the other safety spot will either be 2013 starter Kelsey Douglas (68 tackles) or 2012 starter Jacorius Cotton (41 tackles in 2012). Expect this unit, and the defense, to improve dramatically this season.

Special Teams

Both kicker and punter return for Southern Miss in 2014. Corey Acosta will be entering his third year as the starting kicker. In 2012 he went 11 of 17 on field goals with a long of 51 yards. He regressed in 2013 with 11 of 20 on field goals with a long of 50 yards. He also handles kickoff duties. Returning at punter is Tyler Sarrazin. Last year, Sarrazin was a freshman and averageed 39.4 yards per punt with a net of 33.1 yards. He should be better in his second year.

2014 Season Outlook

It is almost impossible for Southern Miss to be as bad as they were in 2013. Overall, the team should be far better than they were in 2013 with a total of 16 returning starters. The non-conference schedule is kinder to them as they play at Mississippi State and at Alabama, but counter those with games against Alcorn State (FCS) and Appalchian State. The 2014 schedule is below.

Southern Miss has winnable games against Alcorn State and Appalachian State. They could also win against UTEP and UAB, which would get them to four wins. Given how poor the past two seasons have been, four wins would be a major accomplishment for Todd Monken.