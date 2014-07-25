2014 College Football Preview: UAB Blazers

UAB does not have a great football history. They have only been to one bowl game in school history, the 2004 Hawaii Bowl. They lost that game 59-40 to Hawaii. Since then, UAB has not had a record better than the 5-6 mark the posted in 2006 (they did achieve a 5-7 record in 2009). The Blazers have usually put a poor defense on the field and things did not change under Garrick McGee in his two years in 2012 and 2013. In 2012, McGee's first team gave up an average of 37.5 points and 427 yards a game. 2013, as we will see below, was worse.

2013 UAB Blazers Season

Garrick McGee went 3-9 in 2012, but there were high hopes for the Blazers going into 2013. UAB lost an overtime game against Troy to start the season and then were blown out at #9 LSU. The Blazers dusted FCS Northwestern State, but lost their next two games versus Vanderbilt and Florida Atlantic. They picked up their second win of the season on the road at Florida International by a field goal, 27-24. It was all downhill after that though. They were blown out by at least 21 points in four of their last six games. They lost the other two by only a field goal at home against Middle Tennessee and Rice. UAB finished with a 2-10 record and the team performed worse in 2013 than they did in 2012. The defense gave up an average of 43.8 points and 498 yards a game. The offense was more respectable, obtaining an average of 26.3 points and 393 yards per game. Garrick Magee decided to reunite with Bobby Petrino at Louisville, thus brining in Bill Clark. The entire 2013 results are below.

Offense

2013 was not a bad season for the offense. Sure, they averaged only 26.3 points and 393 yards a game, but they played solidly in a majority of the games. Seven starters will be back in 2014, but they need a new quarterback and more importantly, better consistency. Last year, Jonathan Perry and Austin Brown split time behind center with Perry getting nearly all the snaps for the final five games. Perry threw for 1,379 yards (52.9%) with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. Brown threw for 1,199 yards (52.2%) with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. Two Junior College transfers will battle for the spot in Cody Clements (Washington State commit in 2012) and Pat Thomas. There will be some growing pains for this group in 2014.

UAB will lose their leading rusher from 2013, but their second leading rusher returns and showed flashes of brilliance a year ago. Darrin Reaves gained 928 yards on the ground with 12 touchdowns in 2013. His replacement will be sophomore Jordan Howard this year. Howard started five games in 2013 and finished with 881 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry as well. If Howard gets help from other running backs, he could put up a big season for the Blazers.

The top three receivers return for the Blazers this season. Leading the way will be Jamarcus Nelson, who had 42 catches for 846 yards and 8 touchdowns last year. Jamari Staples was the second leading receiver with 31 catches, 458 yards, and four touchdowns. Tight end Kennard Backman will be a big target as well this season. He finished with 28 catches for 302 yards and two touchdowns. This group of receivers should help out whichever quarterback starts.

The offensive line returns three starters and adds in five Junior College players to help bolster the depth. Left tackle Victor Salako started 11 games last season as a redshirt freshman. They also get back starters Brian O'Leary at right guard and Roscoe Byrd at left guard. Both players got injured late in the season and did not play again. This unit should have a decent season with the mixture of experienced starters and new Junior College players.

Defense

As previously stated, the defense was poor in 2013. Eight starters return in 2014, which should help head coach Bill Clark a bit. The defensive line was part of the problem last year, giving up an average of 221 rushing yards per game 5.6 yards per carry. The team moves to a 3-4 defensive scheme this season. Only one starter returns for UAB and that is defensive end Chris Rabb. Rabb started seven games last year and had some injury problems. Still, he played in 11 games and finished with 35 tackles and three sacks. Defensive tackle Jontavious Morris started four games, played in eight, and recorded 14 tackles. This group should be no worse than a season ago.

With the move to the 3-4, more speed will be on the field in the form of linebackers. Three of the four projected linebackers were starters a year ago and that will help the rushing stats. Jake Ganus was the leading tackler in 2013 with 93 stops and 8 tackles-for-loss. Ganus had 38 more tackles than the next guy. Diaheem Watkins will probably play a combination of defensive end and outside linebacker in this setup. He is 6' 4", 258 pounds and recorded 37 tackles with 5.5 sacks a year ago. He will be a playmaker for the Blazers. Derek Slaughter started 8 games last year and will return as the weak side linebacker. Expect this unit to improve quite a bit in 2014 with all the experience.

The pass defense was poor in 2013 with an average of 277 yards per game given up. Now, all four starters return led by safeties Nick Jackson and Calvin Jones. Jackson was a true freshman last year, but started four games, played in all 12, and recorded 33 tackles. Jones redshirted last year after an injury against Northwestern State. He had 71 tackles in 2012, which was third best on the team. The cornerback spots are up for grabs, but Kelton Brackett, Jimmy Jean (one of the starters from 2013), Lamarcus Farmer, and Jordan Petty (the other starter) all got playing time a year ago. This group should improve a lot in 2014.

Special Teams

Ty Long will return as kicker after a shaky 2013 season. Long went 16 of 24 on field goals with a long of 50 yards. He does have a strong leg, which makes him a threat if UAB gets inside their opponents 40 yard line. Punter will see Hunter Mullins return after a stellar year in 2013. Mullins finished with an average of 43.1 yards per punt and the net was 37.1 yards. Fielding kicks will be the outstanding receiver, Jamarcus Nelson. Nelson had two returns for touchdowns in 2013, one on a punt return and the other on a kickoff return. This should be a strong unit in 2014.

2014 Season Outlook

Bill Clark has his work cut out for him. It is always tough to come to UAB and attempt to build up the football program. There is not a lot of history or tradition. In addition, there is not much support from the administration for a much needed renovation or complete replacement of Legion Field. Clark does have some pieces to work with in his first year. He has an outstanding running back and receiver tandem, as well as eight returning starters on defense. That defense, however, was poor a season ago. The 2014 schedule is quite similar to last year's and can be seen below.

Once again, they open with Troy and a road game against an SEC opponent. The Troy game could be telling for the Blazers. If they can pull out a win, or at least keep it close throughout, they may be headed in the right direction for the future. Next, they face FCS Alabama A&M, a team they should beat. Florida International is up next, a winnable game for UAB. The schedule becomes daunting after the FIU game. It is difficult to see UAB winning anymore than one of those games and that one win would definitely be classified as an upset. The season ends with another winnable game against Southern Miss. It is looking like another 3 to 4 win season for UAB in 2014.