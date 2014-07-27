Class of 2016 Recruiting Spotlight Player: Harry Giles

Harry Giles

Position Power Forward Height 6'8" Weight 200 lbs. Hometown Winston-Salem, North Carolina Offers North Carolina, Wake Forest, Kentucky, Georgetown, Duke, North Carolina State, South Carolina, Ohio State, Kansas Twitter https://twitter.com/TheReal_HG3

Harry Giles, consensus top five 2016 basketball recruit, was recently cleared to play basketball after a serious knee injury he suffered almost a year ago. While playing for Team USA's U16 team in Uruguay last June, he tore the ACL, MCL, and meniscus in his left knee. This forced him to miss AAU (Giles plays for CP3 All Stars) over the summer as well his entire high school season. After being forced to look and cheer on his teammates, Giles is finally ready to get back on the court and provide a huge impact. After the devastating injury, Giles is more than ready to get back on the court.

"I am extremely excited about returning to the court," Giles said. "I haven't played in almost a year so I'm pumped but I'm still being cautious."

He is not used to extended time away from basketball, between AAU, high school, and even national basketball events.

Although Giles is excited to return to basketball, he has to come to understanding that the return will be a long process. This excitement should serve him well as he improves his game and works to prevent further injuries from occurring. His desire and hard work to get back on the court is huge but he understands the importance of preventing further injury.

Giles is a super long prospect who can affect the game in so many ways. He is extremely athletic and likes to use that athleticism to score around the rim. He is a great rebounder and plays way above the rim. The 6-8 forward has a great feel for the game and plays it the right way. He loves knocking down the mid range jumper while punishing smaller defenders in the paint. His hands are super soft and has a great touch around the rim. Giles is a great weakside shot blocker and runs the floor extremely well.