2014 College Football Preview: Oklahoma Sooners

After an impressive 11-2 season capped off by a win over national power Alabama, Bob Stoops and the Oklahoma Sooners are riding a wave of momentum going into the 2014 season. Hopes are high for this upcoming season and not just in Norman, with the returning players and the incoming recruiting class, the Sooners were voted as the pre-season number one team in the country by Sporting News.

The University has also announced major renovations for Gaylord Family memorial Stadium with hopes of completion before the 2016 season. New alternate uniforms were also announced; exciting both current players and recruits.

2013 Oklahoma Sooners Season

It was an interesting 2013 season for the Sooners, who finished as one of the hottest teams in the country. Eleven wins for a team with inconsistent quarterback play is nothing to scoff at. The season was marked with big wins at Notre Dame, at Oklahoma State, and in the Sugar Bowl against Alabama. The wins though did make fans wonder what exactly happened against Texas and Baylor.

Offense

There is no doubt that OU has talent on offense, but a lot of that talent is unproven. Trevor Knight will have to prove his game against Alabama was not a fluke. Knight threw for 348 yards (roughly 42% of his total passing yards) and four touchdowns against the Crimson Tide. Outside of that game and Kansas State, Knight struggled throwing the ball and did not look great in the Spring game either. If he can improve his passing, he will be one of the most dynamic dual threat quarterbacks in college football.

Another question mark for the offense is the wide receiver position. There will be plenty of talent, but a lack of experience on the roster. Sterling Shepherd is the lone starter coming back for the Sooners. Shepherd was second on the team in receptions (51), yards (691), and touchdowns (7) last season. In comparison, the other returning receiver Durron Neal had 13 receptions. Derrick Woods, Jordan Smallwood, and Austin Bennett are other guys who have been on campus who could make an impact. OU does have talented freshmen coming in who could see the field. Players like Dallas Todd, Miciah Quick, and Mark Andrews could all see the field as freshmen next season.

The biggest strength for the offense this upcoming season will be the offensive line. Despite losing Gabe Ikard and Bronson Irwin, the offensive line returns six players who have started a game in their careers. Adam Shead and Tyrus Thompson return after suffering injuries last season and could be impact players if healthy. Daryl Williams might be the best lineman returning to this year's team after being named to the Outland Trophy Look list.

Like the receivers, OU has a core of running backs loaded with talent, but lacking experience. Keith Ford has the most experience in this group carrying the ball 23 times last season for 134 yards. With the few carries he had it was easy to see the potential. Ford is a downhill, physical type of runner who can gain that extra yard if necessary. Alex Ross and his talent has been talked about for a while, but he just has not gotten on the field. One of the few times he was on the field he took a swing at a Louisiana-Monroe player and was not seen again until November.

The Sooners also managed to pick up two running backs in the recent recruiting class. Oklahoma landed Semaje Parin and five-star back Joe Mixon in somewhat of a surprise. Depending on what happens in the Mixon investigation, he will compete for early playing time as well. Parine is not someone to forget about either in such an open competition.

Defense

The defense this season for the Sooners looks like it can be really good, and not just by Big XII standards. The entire front seven returns from last season including Frank Shannon, who has been under investigation for a sexual assault charge.

The defensive line will be stout for the Sooners next season and could be one of the deepest in the conference. Not only does All-Big 12 defensive Charles Tapper return, but so does Jordan Phillips, who was playing well last season before being injured. Geneo Grissom also returns and he was all over the field in the Sugar Bowl against Alabama.

The linebacker position will be full of playmakers this year. Eric Striker became a superstar last season with 6.5 sacks is back and has also been practicing at the nickelback position. Dominique Alexander came on as a freshman last season finishing with 80 tackles and being named Newcomer of the year. It looks as if leading tackler Frank Shannon will at least be available for most of the season to round out the group.

The question mark of the defense will be in the secondary. Oklahoma will have to replace guys like Aaron Colvin and Gabe Lynn. Zach Sanchez and Quentin Hayes will have to step up and fill those roles for the Sooners and both have the capability of doing just that. Sanches started all 13 games as a redshirt freshman with two interceptions and 13 pass breakups. Hayes also started every game last season for the Sooners.

Special Teams



In does not seem all that long ago that Stoops had to make up his mind on which kicker to use. That position has now turned into a strength with senior Michael Hunnicut. Hunnicutt went 24-27 on field goals last season and 47-48 on PATs. Jed Barnett will be the punter once again. Barnett had a 41.7 average on 65 punts last season. OU loses all their returners, but Sterling Shepherd and Alex Ross could be two viable options to fill that void.

2014 Season Outlook

Overall the 2014 season looks promising for the Sooners. Their toughest games against Baylor, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State will take place at home. The trickiest game might take be in Lubbock, which is always a tough place to play for anybody. If Oklahoma can stay focused and play to their abilities, the Sooners have a chance to be one of the four playoff teams.