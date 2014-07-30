Water Main Breaks Near UCLA Campus, Floods Pauley Pavilion

A water main that was put in place in 1921 broke this afternoon near the campus of UCLA, and has stranded multiple people and automobiles throughout UCLA and Sunset Boulevard. The LA Police Department reports that 5 individuals had to be saved from the oncoming flood, which continues to spew to this hour (10:00 P.M. EST).

The cost for damages done by this flood will no doubt be astronomical, but one of the most interesting facets of this story is that it is flooding UCLA's historic basketball arena: Pauley Pavilion. The Pavilion was recently renovated, and the complete flooding of the court is certainly depressing for the school, as they will have to now renovate the renovations.

Students have 'took advantage' of the situation, as they have been wading in the waters of their new-found pool. Authorities have continuously warned the students that the rushing waters could wisk them away if they are not careful, and are trying to clear the students from the area.

Operations at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center were not affected by the water main break, UCLA officials say.

At full operation, water flows through the pipe involved in the water main break at 75,000 gallons per minute, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. Currently, the water main break is loosing 35,000 gallons per minute.

Heavy traffic has also been reported in Los Angeles due to road closures amid the water main break.

For more perspective on the UCLA area flood, here are some videos and pictures.