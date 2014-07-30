Todd Mayo To Forgo Senior Season And Enter D-League

Marquette guard and rising senior Todd Mayo has decided to forgo his senior season and attempt to sign an NBA Developmental League contract and will look to enter the 2015 NBA Draft, per RealGM.com.

"I'm looking forward to the D-League and just learning and getting better," said Mayo in comments made to RealGm today.

Last season, Mayo was Marquette's third-leading scorer as he averaged 11.3 points per game. As the season stretched into January, February and March Mayo proved increasingly more important for Marquette. He played starring roles in Marquette's wins over Georgetown (twice), Butler, Xavier, and Depaul. Mayo also played key roles in keeping Marquette in games they ultimately lost, in particular the overtime losses to Villanova, Providence, and St. John's.

Mayo's early exit will prove the end to a tumultous career at Marquette. Mayo was suspended at the start of the 2012-13 season as he was declared academically ineligible before later being suspended on multiple occasions for violating team rules.

He know looks forward to the next chapter in his career and he will attempt to follow his brother into the NBA.