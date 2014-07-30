2014 College Football Preview: Arkansas State Red Wolves

Arkansas State has quickly become a hot-bed for head coaches. In 2011, Hugh Freeze led the Red Wolves to a 10-2 record and left for Ole Miss before the bowl game. 2012 saw Gus Malzahn take over and he too led Arkansas State to a 10-2 record. Like Freeze, he left prior to the bowl game, this time he went to Auburn. 2013 saw Bryan Harsin take over at Arkansas State. The entire 2013 season overview can be seen below.

2013 Arkansas State Red Wolves Season

In 2013, Arkansas State returned 11 starters from the 2012 team. As expected, the numbers were not as good but they were quite respectable. The offense averaged 29.2 points and 408 yards. Meanwhile, the defense ended giving up an average of 26.2 points and 413 yards per game. The season started with an easy win over the FCS team Arkansas-Pine Bluff by a score of 62-11. They were easily defeated at Auburn before holding on for a 41-34 win over Troy. Against Memphis and Missouri, Arkansas State was crushed by a total score of 72-26 in the two games and fell to 2-3. They split the next two games before embarking on a four game win streak. They ended the regular season with a tough last second loss to Western Kentucky, 34-31. They finished the 2013 season with a 23-20 in the bowl game against Ball State. The entire 2013 season schedule is below.

Offense

Blake Anderson steps into a tough situation in 2014 with the offense. Only 4 starters return and one of them is not the quarterback. Gone is Adam Kennedy who threw for 2,363 yards (69.2%), 11 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. Kennedy also had 524 yards rushing with 4 touchdowns. Replacing him will be Fredi Knighten, who did have game experience last season. He finished with 215 yards (70.8%), 2 touchdowns, and one interception. Knighten can also run the ball as witnessed by his 344 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2013. He will be hard-pressed to replace Kennedy's production, but should have a decent season.

The top running back was Michael Gordon in 2013 and he does return. He split carries with David Oku (511 yards and 6 touchdowns), but Oku departs this year. Gordon finished with 754 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 6.7 yards per carry. Gordon has the chance to perform even better in 2014 than he did in 2013.

Arkansas State does return their top receiver from 2013 in JD McKissic. McKissic finished with 82 receptions, 662 yards, and 4 touchdowns. He had 30 more catches than the second leading receiver. The Red Wolves do lose their second and third best receivers, but return tight end Darion Griswold. He had 24 tackles, 312 yards, and 3 touchdowns. Joining those two will be Tres Houston and Dijon Paschal, as well as former Oregon State player Tyler Trosin. This unit may see some dropoff without Kennedy's experience at quarterback.

The offensive line took a hit this year. Only two starters return, but they are excellent players. Center Bryce Giddens has started the last 25 games over the previous two years and was 2nd team Sun Belt last year. Also returning is Colton Jackson at right tackle after he started all 13 games last year. In addition, left guard Kyle Harris started one game at South Carolina in 2012. This unit may have some growing pains early in the season, but should otherwise be decent.

Defense

The defense will return 8 starters from 2013, which will help head coach Blake Anderson ease into the transition somewhat. The three starters lost were all on the defensive front with only defensive end Chris Stone returning. Stone was good last year with 47 tackles, 3 sacks, 6.5 tackles-for-loss, and 3 pass breakups. Chris Odom at defensive end played in all 13 games recording 17 tackles and 3 sacks as a true freshman last year while Dexter Blackmon finished with 30 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2013 as a defensive tackle. This unit may struggle again this year after giving up an average of 180 rushing yards per game in 2013.

The linebackers unit returns completely intact and Qushaun Lee is the big playmaker of the group. Lee had 134 tackles in 2013, over 40 more than the second leading tackler!!! He recorded half a sack, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3 pass breakups, and added in one interception as well. He will be flanked by Frankie Jackson and AJ Turner. Jackson started plays a hybrid linebacker/defensive back position called the WOLF. Jackson finished with 30 tackles and 3.5 tackles-for-loss last year. AJ Turner started his career with the Arkansas Razorbacks in 2012 and started the last six games of the year, recording 53 tackles. He redshirted last year, but should make an immediate impact this year. Kyle Coleman was in the strong side linebacker slot last year and returns as well. This group will do well in 2014.

Just like the linebackers, the defensive secondary also returns all its starters. Sterling Young became a starter midway through his freshman year in 2011 and has not let go of that spot as the costless safety. He has been a rock at that spot all his career and will continue to do so in 2014. Rocky Hayes took over at cornerback last year and ended up as a 1st team All-Sun Belt selection. He finished with 46 tackles, 1 sack, 10 pass breakups, and 3 interceptions. He should have another good season. Artez Brown comes back as the other cornerback while Chris Humes is back at strong safety. In 2013, the secondary gave up an average of 233 yards passing and 55.2 completion percentage. This group is the strength of the defense and could improve again in 2014.

Special Teams

The special teams unit returns mostly intact. Brian Davis is gone at kicker after doing quite well in 2013 by going 15 of 18 on field goals with a long of 50 yards. He will be replaced by Paul Jones who has seen time as the punter and kickoff specialist. Jones split time at punter with Luke Ferguson, who returns as well. Ferguson is expected to be the starting punter in 2014. Also returning is the punt and kickoff return man JD McKissic. Overall, this group should do well in 2014.

2014 Season Outlook

Coming in, head coach Blake Anderson has both positive and negatives about this year's Arkansas State team. The offense will be a work in progress with only 4 returning starters. However, the defense returns 8 starters including the entire back 7. Anderson has never previously been a head coach, but has worked the past 6 seasons under Larry Fedora at both Southern Miss and North Carolina coaching quarterbacks and being the offensive coordinator. The 2014 schedule, which looks okay, is below.

Arkansas State should be able to beat Montana State, but an FCS opponent is never to be taken for granted. Games at Tennessee and Miami (FL) will be good tests for the rest of the season, but probably finish as blowout losses. The game against Utah State is 50-50 on paper, but the Red Wolves do get the game at home, which should be beneficial. After that, the schedule alternates between a coin toss and a winnable game Louisiana-Monroe is another 50-50 contest while the Georgia State game should be a solid win for Arkansas State. Same goes for Louisiana-Lafayette and Idaho. The process repeats with South Alabama and Appalachian State as well as Texas State and New Mexico State. Montana State, Georgia State, Idaho, Appalachian State, and New Mexico State look like victories, which puts the Red Wolves at 5 wins. They can win against Utah State and the remainder could easily produce another 2 wins IF the offense has found its stride. It should be another bowl eligible season in Jonesboro, but more importantly, their head coach, Blake Anderson, will probably be back in 2015.