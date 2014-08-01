College Football Preview 2014: Oklahoma State Cowboys

2014 is expected to be a rebuilding season for Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Cowboys are picked to finish fifth in the conference after finishing second last season. Oklahoma State had to replace big name players and their offensive line coach Joe Wickline who is now at Texas.

On a good note, the team is no longer facing penalties from the NCAA. OSU originally had two practice hours per week taken away after not meeting the required Academic Progress Rate (APR) standard. The program was sitting at 929.41 with a score of 930 required to meet the NCAA standards. However, the discovery of a delayed graduation of a former player from the 90s put them over the 930 point threshold. The player was not named by officials.

2013 Oklahoma State Cowboys Season





Oklahoma State was strong for most of the 2013 season on both sides of the ball. The Cowboys finished the season in the top from the 20 of both offense and defense last season. Glenn Spencer's defense was a big part of OSU's success last season especially early while the offense struggled. The high point of Oklahoma State's season came when they blew out Baylor in Stillwater. The defense held Art Briles' offense to just 17 points while forcing three turnovers. Clint Shelf led the way in Mike Yurcich's offense throwing for 370 yards and three touchdowns.

However, The Cowboys struggled near the end of the season after a seven game winning streak. Having a chance to win the Big 12, the Cowboys faltered in the final seconds to state rival Oklahoma 33-24. They followed up that loss with a loss to the Missouri Tigers in the Cotton Bowl.

Offense

Oklahoma State loses their second team All-Big 12 quarterback from last season in Clint Chelf, but have an experienced quarterback coming back in J.W. Walsh, who started in five games last season for the Cowboys. Walsh threw for nine touchdowns and 5 interceptions while completing 59.5 percent of his passes. The quarterbacks pushing Walsh for the starting job are also giving coaches optimism. Junior quarterback Daxx Garmann has received praises from coaches and formers players alike, including Brandon Weeden. Freshmen Mason Rudolph has also impressed since coming to campus. Right now, Walsh is probably the favorite to win the job.

Despite losing three receivers from last season, Josh Stewart, Charlie More, and Tracy More, the position is still considered a strength. Oklahoma State returns two starting receivers back and five others with experience. Jhajuan Seales looks to be the number one receiver on this year's team. Seales caught 39 balls last season for 571 yards and 3 touchdowns. Seales has the physical tools to be the main target in OSU's pass heavy offense. OSU has plenty of depth at the position and there will be plenty of chances for this group.

The running back position went through a somewhat of a down year last season. Not one rusher made it to the 1,000 yard mark, though the touchdowns were the bright spot for the backs with 35. Desmond Roland will return and looks to be the starting back this season. Roland rushed for 811 yards in the final seven games including 219 yards and four touchdowns in his first start against Iowa State.

The Cowboys also bring in the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year Tyreek Hill. Hill, a junior college transfer from Garden City, has elite speed and is threat carrying and catching the ball. Hill caught 32 passes for 532 yards and rushed for 659 yards. Sophomore Rennie Childs showed potential in limited time last season as a freshman.

Maybe the biggest loss on the offensive line comes from the sideline. Offensive line coach Joe Wickline decided to leave the program to join Charlie Strong at Texas. Wickline was known for his development of offensive linemen. The Cowboys do have three seniors coming back, all with experience, but youth will have to step up with only six upperclassmen on the line.

Defense

For the 2014 season, depth and inexperience will be the major issues for Glenn Spencer's defense.

The Cowboys are losing some major player's from last year's team on the defensive line. They lose two All-Big 12 selections in Tyler Johnson and Calvin Barnett. The Cowboys will depend on production from James Castleman (33 tackles) in the middle and Jimmy Bean (34 tackles) on the end. The team also returns defensive end Sam Wren and defensive tackle Ofa Hautau as the other defensive tackle position.

Linebacker is an area of concern going into the season. Junior Ryan Simmons is the only major contributor from last year's group returning, which also included Calvin Barnett and Shaun Lewis. Kris Catlin, Dominic Ramacher, and Seth Jacobs all are back, but have little experience, combining for 30 tackles last season. Junior college transfer Davante Averette is another player to look.

The secondary situation does not get much better for Spencer. The Cowboys have to find replacements for first round pick Justin Gilbert, Shamiel Gary, and Daytawion Lowe. The one sure thing coming back is sophomore Kevin Peterson. Ashton Lampkin seems to be in the lead for the number two cornerback after playing with the first team in the spring.

There are currently three players with any decent experience in the running at the safety position. Deric Robertson and Jordan Sterns each saw playing time last season as freshmen. Larry Stephens played all of 2012 and started in the season opener, but sustained an injury.

Special Teams

The Cowboys return both their kicker and punter from last season, both of whom struggled. Ben Grogan is looking to improve on last season, making just 11 of 18 field goals on the year. Punter Kip Smith punted 79 times last year for a 39.5 yard average. With all their returners gone, Tyreek Hill will probably have even more opportunities to show what he can do.

2014 Season Outlook

Expectations are not extremely high in Stillwater for 2014. The Cowboys start off the season against Florida State in Arlington. After the FSU game, OSU has a string of games at home that are they have should win or, at the very least, have a chance of winning. The road schedule will be tough for the Cowboys. They have TCU, Kansas State, Baylor, and Oklahoma all on the road this year. TCU and KSU might be games the Cowboys need to steal. This is a team where experience is lacking in places, especially on the defensive side of the ball. As the season goes on, they should keep improving.