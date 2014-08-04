Miami Hurricanes Quarterback Kevin Olsen Suspended For Season Opener

The Miami Herald is reporting that Miami Hurricanes quarterback Kevin Olsen faces a minimum of a one game suspension due to a failed drug test. Miami head coach Al Golden has not confirmed the reports.

The Miami Hurricanes will face the Louisville Cardinals on Monday, September 1 in Louisville, Kentucky. The two teams met in the 2013 Russell Athletic bowl, a game easily won by Louisville, 36-9.

This is not the first time Olsen has been in trouble at Miami. He was suspended for the Russell Athletic bowl for violating team rules. In May 2013, before he was even at Miami, Olsen was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident, and careless driving.

With Olsen out, the Hurricanes quarterback competition is blown wide open for the opener. Expected starter Ryan Williams tore his ACL during spring practices and his return in the 2014 season is not certain. The remaining three quarterbacks in the hunt to start are Jake Heaps, Brad Kaaya, and Malik Rosier. Both Kaaya and Rosier are freshmen.

Heaps started his career at BYU. In 2010, Heaps threw for 2,316 yards (57.2%), 15 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions. 2011 saw Heaps split time with Riley Nelson. Heaps finished 2011 with 1,452 yards passing (57.1%), 9 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions. He subsequently transferred after the season to the University of Kansas. He sat out the 2012 season, but got the starting job in 2013 with the Jayhawks. He did not perform as expected, throwing for 1,414 yards (49%), 8 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Heaps is a graduate transfer, thus he will be eligible for the 2014 season.

Al Golden said that the four remaining quarterbacks, which includes Olsen, would be trimmed down to 2 after the first scrimmage.

Regardless of who wins the quarterback job for the opening week, they will face a stern test against the Cardinals, who will be pumped for their first ACC game.