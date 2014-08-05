Is Thon Maker The Future Superstar Of The NBA?

If you haven't already heard, there is a new up and coming young star we need to pay attention to in the game of basketball. We introduce to you, Thon Maker. Entering his junior year at the Carlisle School in Virginia, Maker has attained offers from Indiana, Kentucky, Kansas, Duke and Louisville, among others. He is not your ordinary 7-footer either, as Thon Maker can dribble like a guard, pass the ball exceptionally well, shoot behind the three point line with ease, and with his wingspan has shown to be a dominant shot blocker as well. What can he not do? At the age of 17 he has already received comparisons to KG (Kevin Garnett) and KD (Kevin Durant). He have very lofty expectations.

Thon Maker could end up being one of the top 2015 prospects. He has the option to reclassify to the class of 2015. According to NBADraft.net, Maker was born on February 25, 1997. That makes him a year older than every other incoming high school junior. Maker hasn't made an official decision yet, but we should know soon.

Many will say that everyone overhyped Andrew Wiggins and he didn't turn out as good as everyone said he would. The difference is that although Wiggins isn't a NBA ready player yet doesn't mean he won't be. Thon Maker in this writer's opinion is not NBA ready, but if you have seen him play, he has the upside and potential to be not only a All-Star but an MVP in this league. It is early, but don't sleep on Thon Maker.

Highlights Below: