Tennessee Wide Receiver Cody Blanc Out For Season

Junior wide receiver Cody Blanc will miss the entire 2014 season after he tore his Achilles' Tendon in practice on Friday. Head coach Butch Jones confirmed the news on Tuesday.

Blanc, a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, saw action in 21 games over the previous two season. He played mostly on special teams in 2012, but did not register any stats during the season. In 2013, Blanc played in 10 games and started versus South Carolina. He registered the only catch of his season against Alabama for 43 yards. Blanc also recorded 3 tackles while playing on the special teams unit.

Blanc was not expected to be a major asset to the receiving corps, but he was a solid contributor on the special teams unit.