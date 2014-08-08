2014 College Football Preview: Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns

Mark Hudspeth has only been with the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns for three years, but he has made quite the impression. Louisiana had not been to a bowl game in the 41 years prior to Hudspeth's arrival, but he led them to three New Orleans Bowls in 2011, 2012, and 2013. The Ragin' Cajuns won all three games as well. It probably should not be that surprising given how Hudspeth led Division II North Alabama to 5 playoff appearances in his 7 season there. In fact, all 5 of those appearances resulted in North Alabama making at least the quarterfinals (they made the semifinals three times). Let's take a look back on the 2013 season.

2013 Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns Season

2013 started the way most people expected with losses on the road versus Power 5 teams Arkansas and Kansas State. After that, Louisiana reeled off 8 straight wins as they raced out to a 5-0 conference record and were 8-2 overall. The regular season ended on a down note with losses to Louisiana-Monroe and South Alabama. More importantly, the lose Terrance Broadway to a broken arm against their rival ULM and his status heading into the bowl game was uncertain. However, Broadway made a quick comeback to play the 2013 New Orleans Bowl versus Tulane. In that game, Louisiana raced out to a 21-0, but were fortunate enough to get a game-winning field goal with over a minute remaining and won 24-21. Overall, the season was a huge success as they finished in a tie for the Sun Belt Title with Arkansas State. The entire 2013 schedule is below.

Offense

All the major pieces are coming back on offense with 8 starters returning overall. Terrance Broadway returns after seeing a lion's share of the snaps at quarterback in 2012 and 2013. 2012 saw Broadway start 9 games throwing 2,842 yards (65.4%), 17 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions. He also ran for 769 yards and 9 touchdowns. In 2013, Broadway threw for 2,419 yards (62.4%), 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also ran for 442 yards and 8 touchdowns. As mentioned earlier, he suffered a broken arm against ULM and missed the South Alabama game. If Broadway stays healthy, he can put up stats akin, if not better, than his 2012 season.

The top 2 running backs from a season ago both return and that is wonderful news for the Ragin' Cajuns. Alonzo Harris led the way with 942 yards and 14 touchdowns while his counterpart Elijah McGuire ran for 863 yards and 8 touchdowns. These two complement each other well and it is not out of the question for both of them to finish 2014 with 1,000 yards apiece. This unit should do very well in 2014.

The leading receiver from 2013 returns in Jamal Robinson. Robinson had 54 catches for 862 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2013. Second leading receiver Darryl Surgent is gone, but James Butler should do well as a replacement. Butler caught 26 passes for 363 yards and 1 touchdown. Surprisingly, the third leading receiver last year was running back Elijah McGuire with 22 catches, 384 yards, and 3 touchdowns. With Broadway at quarterback, this unit should continue to put up solid numbers.

The offensive line will return 4 starters and add in a former North Carolina State player. Right guard Daniel Quave is a three-year starter and received 1st-Team Sun Belt Conference honors last year. Left guard Terry Johnson, left tackle Mykhael Quave, and right tackle Octravian Anderson all started the entire season in 2013. Center Eddie Gordon is the former North Carolina State player, though he did not play in his time with the Wolfpack. This unit, and the entire offense, should post numbers at least as good as 2013 (33.8 points and 417 yards per game).

Defense

Nine starters return on defense, which is the most for head coach Mark Hudspeth in his four season at Louisiana. The 2013 defense allowed 26.5 points and 394 yards per game. One of the losses is on the defensive line at defensive end, but the other 2 starters return. One of those returning is Justin Hamilton, who garnered 2nd-Team All Sun Belt honors a year ago. Hamilton recorded 38 tackles, 4 sacks, and 5 tackles-for-loss. Also returning is Christian Ringo, who was a starter in 2012. At defensive end will be Jacoby Briscoe from the Miami Hurricanes and a player that Hudspeth is very high on. This unit should have similar numbers to 2013 when they allowed 151 rushing yards per game.

Three of the four starters return in the linebacker corps and an LSU transfer is added into the mix. The one starter not returning is a big loss i n Justin Anderson. Anderson recorded 131 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss while being named to the Sun Belt Conference 1st Team. Dominique Tovell will play a traditional linebacker spot in 2013, but he did well in 2013 as the BANDIT. He recorded 67 tackles, 2 sacks, and 10 tackles-for-loss last year. The 67 tackles were good enough for 2nd best on the team. Also in the mix at the linebacker spots are Jake Molbert (BANDIT; starter in 2012), Trey Granier (from LSU), and Darius Barksdale. This unit may see a little drop off in 2013 without Anderson, but not much.

The defensive secondary returns intact and will the strength of the unit. As a group, they gave up an average of 243 yards passing and a completion percentage of 60.4. The safeties TJ Worthy and Trevence Patt lead the way in the back four. Worthy finished with 59 tackles, 4 tackles-for-loss, and 2 interceptions in 2013. Meanwhile, Patt had 57 tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss, 12 pass breakups, and 1 interception. Corey Trim, Antoinne Adkins, and Sean Thomas add quality depth that should see the unit have a better season in 2014 than the did a year ago.

Special Teams

More good news for Louisiana is that both the kicker and punter return for this season. At kicker will be Stephen Brauchle, though he does not have a strong leg. Brauchle finished 2013 going 8 of 13 on field goals with a long of 38 yards and was 0-2 from 40 yards or longer. At punter is junior Daniel Cadona from Australia. Cadona finished 2013 with 53 punts, 41.7 yards per punt, and 36.5 net on each punt. Darryl Surgent returned both kicks and punts last year, but he has moved on. In his place could be Elijah McGuire, who has done well out of the backfield running and receiving. Overall, this unit should have a solid unit.

2014 Season Outlook

The 17 returning starters for Louisiana in 2014 is the most for Mark Hudspeth in his time with the Ragin' Cajuns. The most he had previously was 13 in 2013 and 2012. All the pieces are there on offense and defense for a special season to occur. In addition, the schedule sets up well for the Ragin' Cajuns, which is below.

The season starts off well with probably wins against Southern and Louisiana Tech. The waters get deeper on the road at Ole Miss and Boise State, which will probably leave Louisiana at 2-2 heading into Sun Belt play. Their toughest games are at Texas State, versus Arkansas State, versus South Alabama, and at Louisiana-Monroe. With everything in Louisiana's favor heading into the season, they are the favorite for the Sun Belt Conference title. Barring any major injury issues, Louisiana could be flirting with a double digit win total heading into the bowl game.

Editors Note as of 8/10/2014: All previous references of "ULL" have been changed to "Louisiana." ULL is not, and has not, been used as an abbreviation for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. In addition, a correction was made to the bowl history. The original article incorrectly stated that Louisiana had not been to a bowl game until Mark Hudspeth arrived. Prior to the 2011 New Orleans Bowl, Louisiana last went to the Grantland Rice Bowl in 1970.