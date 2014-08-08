Florida's Vernon Hargreaves Injured During Practice

Top cornerback Vernon Hargreaves was injured during the Florida Gators' practice on Thursday evening. Hargreaves was injured during a tackling drill, which was subsequently followed by a scuffle between defensive backs and wide receivers.

After the scuffle subsided, Hargreaves emerged and was seen limping. Shortly after that, he went to the ground and was in a noticeable amount of pain. He was helped off the field by two trainers, who were seen icing his left leg a short time later. There is no word on which part of Hargreaves' leg is injured.

The Gators cannot afford for Hargreaves to miss too much time. He was named as a 3rd-Team All-American as a freshman in 2013. He finished with 38 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and 3 interceptions. Hargreaves was one of the top recruits out of high school in 2013.

The Florida Gators open the season with home games against Idaho and Eastern Michigan. On September 13, the Gators stay home to face Kentucky in their SEC opener. Florida travels to Tuscaloosa, Alabama on September 20 to face the Crimson Tide.