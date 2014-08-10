BYU Wide Receiver Nick Kurtz Suffers Stress Fracture

BYU will be without Nick Kurtz for 6 to 8 weeks due to a stress fracture in his left foot. The injury occurred during a Cougars practice this past week. He was seen with a walking boot during Saturday's practice.

BYU head coach Bronco Mendenhall confirmed the injury after a scrimmage on Saturday. "So, yeah, luckily we have depth at receiver at this point, but that will hurt us, because he was doing a really good job," Mendenhall said.

Kurtz, a junior college transfer, was a stand out wide receiver at Grossmont College. In his two years at Grossmont, Kurtz registered 1,301 yards receiving and 18 touchdowns. Kurtz stands at 6 feet, 6 inches and it is difficult to miss him on the field.

Kurtz was expected to be the top receiver on the Cougars after the departure of Cody Hoffman. Hoffman was the leading receiver in 2013 with 57 catches, 894 yards, and 5 touchdowns. Filling in for him will be a combination of Devon Blackmon, Jordan Leslie, Michael Davis, and Terenn Houk.

Kurtz will miss at least the first four games against Connecticut, Texas, Houston, and Virginia. He could return to action on October 3 versus Utah State.