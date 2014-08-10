2014 College Football Preview: Cincinnati Bearcats

In Tommy Tuberville’s inaugural season in Cincinnati he posted a 9-4 record, 3rd best in AAC. Too bad his Bearcat’s were blown up in Belk Bowl by North Carolina, 39-17. Good news follows in 2014 with Outland Trophy hopeful Eric Lefeld returning to anchor a squad that only allowed 17 sacks, rushed for 168 yards per game, and put up 472 total yards on offense; all conference leaders. Below is the entire 2013 schedule and results for Cincinnati.

Offense

The Bearcats have a unique but balanced situation in the backfield. Former wide receiver and utility back Ralph David Abernathy combined with running backs Tion Green and Hosey Williams for 1,658 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. Look for even better production behind their explosive front five linemen. The running back grade is a B+.

Next up is Biletnikoff Look List wide receiver, and Plain Dealer Player of Year for 2013, Shaq Washington. Washington recorded 78 catches for 783 yards in 2013. This 3rd team All-American bolsters an experienced set of wide outs with Chris Moore (45 catches and 645 yards) and Max Morrison (29 receptions for 447 yards). Wide Receiver grade A-.

With Washington and Abernathy being tops at the skill positions let us begin the most anticipated and talked about position on the 2014 Bearcat team…The quarterback position. Gunner Kiel, Mr. Indiana Football 2011, was considered the best quarterback recruit in the nation by Rivals and Scout.com. After spending 2012 on the Notre Dam bench, Kiel transferred to Cincinnati. Gunner, 6’ 4" and 210 pounds, has the size and pedigree to be best quarterback in the conference, but just not the experience, yet. Expect him to get pushed for his spot when senior quarterback Munchie Lagaux returns from his brutal leg injury suffered early last season. The quarterback grade is unknown until we see Kiel in action.

Let us segue into the top AAC offensive line for 2014. Rimington Look List center Deyshawn Bond and two returning seniors Kevin Schloemer and Cory Keebler anchor the line. Junior standout Parker Ehinger will shore up the guard position for the next two years. Cincinnati’s offensive line grade for 2014 is an A.

Overall, Cincinnati’s offense should be top 3 in AAC on the strength of the offensive line alone.

Defense

The 2013 Bearcat Defense was ranked No. 9 nationally in total yards per game at 315 and gave up only 21 points per game. Silverberry Mouhon, a 6’ 4” and 248 pound defensive end, led team in sacks with 9.5 and returns with two seniors and junior tackle Brandon Mitchell. On the strength of Mouhon alone, the defensive line grade is a B.

Senior Linebacker Nick Temple will take charge of a corps that loses the vocal leader and top tackler in Greg Blair. Temple is expected to move to middle and will be complemented by outside backers senior Jeff Luc and Northwestern transfer Eric Wilson. The linebacker unit gets a B grade.

Defensive secondary is where Cincinnati lost most of their speed, but sophomore costless safety Zach Edwards returns with his 73 tackles and 2 interceptions. Howard Wilder and Adrian Witty both seniors will start out at the corners. If the secondary holds up, expect the front 7 to bring this unit back into top 25. Defensive secondary grade is a C+ heading into the season.

Special Teams

The entire unit pretty much returns intact. Kicker Tony Miliano went 7 of 17 with a long of 44 yards in 2013, but was far better in 2012. Miliano went 17 of 22 in 2012 with a long of 47. Punter John Lloyd averaged 42.7 yards per punt with a net of 33 yards. Shaq Washington returns as the top punt returner. Ralph David Abernathy and Rod Moore are both back to return kickoffs. The special teams unit gets a B- grade.

2014 Season Outlook

The 2014 Cincinnati Bearcats will benefit from a soft schedule. They do face Ohio State in their third game and then the Miami Hurricanes in week 5. They avoid both Central Florida and Tulsa within their own conference. The entire 2014 schedule is below.

Expect the Bearcats to head into a bowl game come January with 10-2 record.