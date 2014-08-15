ACL Injuries Knock Out Two California Players

California will be without two defensive players in 2014 after a pair of ACL injuries. Both middle linebacker Nathan Broussard and safety Quentin Tartabull suffered the injuries during the past week. ACL injuries have a recovery time of 8 to 12 months, which rules both players out until spring practice at the earliest.

For Broussard, this ACL injury is the second one to his left knee. He missed the entire 2013 season after tearing his ACL in August. In 2012, Broussard played in 11 games, started 4, and recorded 18 tackles. Broussard was projected to be the starter at the middle linebacker position in 2014.

Two other linebackers were already out for at least the 2014 season before Broussard's injury. Maximo Espitia was suspended for the entire season and Jason Gibson had to retire due to medical issues. The void of Broussard could be filled by true freshman Devante Downs. Downs came in for the spring and has impressed head coach Sonny Dykes. Sophomores Hardy Nickerson, Edward Tandy, and Michael Barton could also see quite a bit of playing time at middle linebacker.

The loss of Quentin Tartabull is not quite as severe, but it does hurt the depth. Tartabull injured his knee on Wednesday. He also injured his knee in October 2013, which caused him to miss the remainder of his senior year in high school. Tartabull was behind Avery Sebastian, Stefan McClure, Michael Lowe, and Damariay Drew.

There was also the news that running back Jeffrey Copich would miss at least four weeks, and up to eight, due to a fracture in his foot. Copich, a sophomore, was expected to back up Khalfani Muhammad and Daniel Lasco. Coprich ran for 156 yards and 1 touchdown in 2013.

Sonny Dykes had a more favorable outlook for Copich. “We’re kind of shooting for Arizona,” Dykes said. “That may be a little bit optimistic but we’ll see how it plays out.” The Arizona game will be played on September 20.

California opens the season on August 30 with a road trip to Evanston, Illinois to take on the Northwestern Wildcats.