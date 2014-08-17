Mixon Charged with Misdemeanor

The investigation involving Oklahoma running back has officially come to an end. The school's top recruit was charged with misdemeanor count of "an act resulting in gross injury" by the Cleveland County District Attorney on Friday afternoon. Mixon has not been involved in any team activities since July 25th he was when accused of hitting a female student at a restaurant near campus while celebrating his 18th birthday.

The incident occurred at Pickleman's Gourmet Café at 2:39 a.m. 20 year-old Amelia Rae Molitor told the Oklahoman that Mixon broke four bones in her face while he and his attorney argued that it was in self-defense.

According to District Attorney Greg Mashburn this penalty could result up to a year in jail time. Mixon's attorney Kevin Finlay gave a statement after hearing of the charge.

"While we recognize that Joe has not been charged with the crime of assault and battery, we are still very disappointed that the Cleveland County District Attorney's office chose to charge Joe with a misdemeanor for grossly disturbing peace or public decency"

Mixon was one of the top running backs coming out of Freedom High School in California. He racked up nearly 2,000 all-purpose yards with 28 total touchdowns in his senior year. There has been a large amount of praise from everywhere with comparisons to Adrian Peterson. Bob Stoops said he could have starting time this season. Finlay says that Mixon wants to continue at the University of Oklahoma.