2014 College Football Preview: Iowa State Cyclones

Paul Rhoades has done a decent job at Iowa State. He took over in 2009 after two years of Gene Chizik, who went 5-19 in two seasons. Rhoads took the Cyclones to the Insight Bowl in his first season, which they won over Minnesota, 14-13. The Cyclones finished 5-7 in 2010, but went to back-to-back bowl games in 2011 and 2012. Unfortunately, they lost both of those games and finished each season at 6-7. 2013 ended up being the worst under Rhoads, as we will see below.

2013 Iowa State Cyclones Season

Iowa State's season started off with back-to-back losses to in-state rivals Northern Iowa and Iowa. They rebounded on the road with a 38-21 win over Tulsa, but lost a heartbreaker to Texas at home, 31-30. Iowa State sat at 1-3 and the toughest part of the schedule was on deck. They faced three straight top 25 opponents in Texas Tech, Baylor, and Oklahoma State. They played well versus Texas Tech (42-35 loss), but were obliterated by Baylor (71-7) and Oklahoma State (58-27). Things got worse as they lost the next three as well to conference opponents. Iowa State finished 2013 on a 2 game win streak after beating Kansas and West Virginia. The entire 2013 season schedule and results are listed below.

Offense

The offense should do well in 2014. 10 starters return and former Kansas head coach Mark Mangino is now the offensive coordinator. For reference, the Iowa State offense averaged 24.8 points and 363 yards per game in 2013. The offense will be led by two quarterbacks in Grant Rohach and Sam Richardson. The duo split time at quarterback and finished with similar numbers. Rohach finished with 1,397 yards (55%), 11 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. Richardson threw for 1,208 yards (57.6%), 8 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. Regardless of how the quarterbacks are used, this unit should perform better overall in 2014.

Aaron Wimberly is the top returning rusher, but he, and the other running backs, will need to be better in 2013. Wimberly ran for 567 yards and 2 touchdowns with an average of 4 yards per carry. He split time with Shontrelle Johnson (358 yards and 3 touchdowns) in 2013, but Johnson has moved on. Kick returner DeVondrick Nealy ran for 158 yards and 2 touchdowns in limited action. Rob Standard and Tyler Brown are also on the depth chart. This unit should do better in 2014 after rushing for 144 yards per game a season ago.

Three of the top four receivers from 2013 return. Quenton Bundrage led the team with 48 catches, 676 yards, and 9 touchdowns. Tight end EJ Bibbs was second on the team with 39 receptions for 462 yards, and 2 touchdowns. Tad Ecby added 22 catches for 233 yards as well. However, the biggest contributors may not have even played a down for Iowa State yet. True freshman Allen Lazard was one of the top ranked wide receivers in high school and D'Vario Montgomery will join after transferring from South Florida. Montgomery had 6 catches for 65 yards and used to play football with quarterback Sam Richardson in high school. This is a very good group of receivers that should excel this year.

The offensive line returns intact including four-year starting center Tom Farniok. Farniok has started 35 games at center in his career while garnering honorable mention for the All-Big 12 team the last two years. He will be joined by right guard Daniel Burton, left guards Oni Omoile and Jamison Lalk, right tackle Jacob Gannon, and left tackle Brock Dagel. The offense could eclipse over 400 yards per game with this line leading the way.

Defense

In 2013, the defense had only four returning starters and it showed. They gave up an average of 36 points and 463 yards per game, both of which were the worst under Paul Rhoads. 2014 may only be marginally better with 5 starters returning and the top two tacklers gone as well.

The defensive line will return two starters. Cory Morrissey did well in 2013 from the defensive end position with 52 tackles, 2 sacks, and 4.5 tackles-for-loss. Brandon Jensen returns at defensive tackle after starting all 12 games in 2013. Trent Taylor is a junior college transfer who started his career with the Tennessee Volunteers. This unit gave up an average of 224 rushing yards per game in 2013 and should improve this season.

Gone is the top linebacker from 2013 in Jeremiah George. George had 133 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, 6 pass breakups, and 2 interceptions. He was the leader of the group and was all over the field. He will be replaced by Jordan Harris, who is a junior college transfer and was in for the spring. He has massive shoes to fill. Jared Brackens returns at the strongside linebacker spot after recording 61 tackles (3rd best on the team for reference to the top two tacklers), 2 sacks, and 2.5 tackles-for-loss. The weakside linebacker position will be contested by Luke Knott and Jevohn Miller. Both split time last year and either player would be solid as a starter.

The biggest hit on defense was in the secondary where two starters return. One starter is Sam Richardson at cornerback (no, this is not the same Sam Richardson at quarterback). Richardson recorded 53 tackles and 7 pass breakups in 2013. He will need to step up in a big way after the departure of Jacques Washington who had 119 tackles, 1 sack, 4 tackles-for-loss, 6 pass breakups, and 2 interceptions. Replacing Washington will be either Kamari Cotton-Moya or Kamari Syrie. Neither has seen game action, as they both redshirted last season. Nigel Tribune is the other returning starter at cornerback. He started 7 games and finished the year with 30 tackles, 6 pass breakups, and 1 interception. The secondary gave up an average of 239 passing yards per game and completion percentage of 57.5. Those numbers may not improve with the loss of Washington.

Special Teams

Cole Netten returns at kicker after going 13 of 18 on field goals with a long of 41 yards. He should improve in his second season at Iowa State. The big loss is at punter where Kirby Van Der Kamp departs. Stepping in is freshman Colin Downing, who averaged 43.2 yards per punt as a high school senior in 2013. DeVondrick Nealy will be back to return kickoffs after averaging 23.5 yards and returning one touchdown a year ago. Jarvis West averaged 13.4 yards per punt a year ago and returns as well. The unit should do similarly to last year.

2014 Season Outlook

Paul Rhoads needs a rebound season in 2014 to take some pressure off. The offense should do quite well, but the worry is on defense with only 5 returning starters. They lost their top two tacklers and leaders on defense, which could cause some problems in 2014. In addition, playing in the Big 12 does not do the Cyclones any favors. Below is the entire 2014 schedule.

The season does not start off easy with a game against three-time FCS Champions North Dakota State. Still, Iowa State can win that game. The schedule does not get any easier with Kansas State, Iowa, Baylor, and Oklahoma State in the next four games. Iowa State could be staring a 1-4 start in the face. They get a reprieve with a home game against Toledo before facing Texas and Oklahoma. They end the season with a couple of winnable games against Kansas and West Virginia, two teams they beat in 2013.

Paul Rhoads always gets the most out of his team and 2014 will be no different. It is hard to imagine another 3-9 season, but a three game improvement and a bowl game seems like a bit of a stretch with the defense and schedule they have. 4-8 or 5-7 seems like a probable outcome for the Cyclones.