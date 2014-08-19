Ohio State Loses Braxton Miller For The Season

When Braxton Miller reinjured his right shoulder, his throwing shoulder, in a non-contact practice session on Monday, Ohio State feared the worst. One day later ESPN's Brett McMurphy reported that an MRI scan has confirmed that Miller will miss the 2014 season, dealing a huge blow to the Buckeyes.

Ohio State QB Braxton Miller is out for the season, a source told @ESPN

— Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) August 19, 2014

Miller had originally injured the shoulder in the Orange Bowl, but had been fully cleared to resume practice after off-season surgery. The dual threat senior had widely been considered one of the leading contenders for the Heisman. He can redshirt and return in 2015, but that will be of little consolation for Miller at this moment in time.

It is a huge loss for the Buckeyes and diminishes their potential challenge for a place in the inaugural College Football Playoffs. They had already lost star running back Carlos Hyde to graduation, but a very strong defensive front and a gifted quarterback had the Buckeyes marked down as the Big Ten favorites for many. However, a trip to East Lansing in November ensured they would have to be at their absolute best to win the conference, a task that has now been made even more difficult.

In his place, Ohio State will turn to redshirt freshman J.T. Barrett who has not played since 2012, when he suffered a season ending ACL injury in his senior year of high school. Barrett was highly touted recruit, a consensus 4 star athlete who could play both cornerback and quarterback. He possesses similar size and characteristics to Miller so the scheme remains similar, but lacks Miller's experience of playing in 36 games, which could prove costly.

The Buckeyes have early games at Navy and at home against Virginia Tech and Cincinnati, which are potentially dangerous. The Buckeyes will lean on their defense and ground attack as much as possible, but Barrett needs to start well if they are to avoid those games turning nasty. However, by the time they reach the most difficult game on their schedule, such as the trip to East Lansing at the start of November, Barrett could have eight games under his belt and be feeling quite comfortable in the offense, a necessity against the Spartans defense. Barrett has also received plenty of repetitions in training, with Miller missing spring and being limited in fall camp, so he should be more prepared than might otherwise have been the case.

It is impossible to simply shrug off the impact of losing a hugely experienced and extremely dynamic playmaker such as Braxton Miller. However, Ohio State possess a depth of talent that gives them a chance of recovering, and a hugely experienced coaching staff, their 2014 season does not have to be over before it has even begun.