2014 College Football Preview: Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are one of the more storied programs in College Football history. They are 4th all time in wins with 865, they have 5 National Championships, and 43 Conference Championships. They have 3 Heisman winners in Johnny Rodgers, Mike Rozier, and Eric Crouch. Despite their lack of recent success, the Huskers still have 24 players in the NFL, most notably defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh of the Detroit Lions. Last year there was a lot of drama surrounding the team because of an audiotape of Pelini from a few years prior complaining after a home game against Ohio State where fans were seen leaving early. The Cornhuskers had some disappointing losses as well, most notably a loss on the road against Minnesota, which left a sour taste in Husker fan's mouths. They had chances against the big boys of the Conference as well though, competing better against Michigan State's defense than anyone else, but giving up 6 turnovers in the game, which simply is unacceptable to try and win despite that. Here is a full look at the results from the 2013 Nebraska Cornhuskers:

Playing a close opener against Wyoming almost caused a state wide heart attack in Nebraska. Losing 2 straight home games against Northwestern probably would have done the same, except Nebraska was saved by a late Hail Mary to Jordan Westerkamp as time expired. They beat Penn State in overtime, and had a narrow bowl win. They come into this season ranked 22 overall in both the VAVEL USA and AP Preseason top 25. They already have lost multiple players in Charles Jackson, LeRoy Alexander, Michael Rose-Ivey, and Adam Taylor, either to injury or suspension for the season. But they still have additional time in practice to fill those spots and make sure that the newcomers get experience and build chemistry with the starters. Here is a look at the Huskers official video to get their fans charged up for the upcoming season, and then we will get to the players to look in 2014.