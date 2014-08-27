2014 College Football Preview: Virginia Tech Hokies

Mediocrity came to Blacksburg last season for the Virginia Tech Hokies, and it was not welcomed by the fans. Led by quarterback Logan Thomas, who was always waiting for his one shining moment in Maroon that never came, the 2013 Hokies were lackluster, and not like teams that long-time head coach Frank Beamer has put on the field in the past. The lack of a true running game was brutal, as Trey Edmunds' freshman campaign led the squad with 675 yards on the year. Injuries to the defense, an inconsistent corps of wide receivers, and poor decisions by Logan Thomas derailed the season in a way. In Blacksburg, anything other than a trip to the Orange Bowl or higher is a failed season for fans. After the transfer of Michael Brewer to Hokieland from Texas Tech, hopes are rising once again that the Gobblers can field a top 25 team this year. With Frank Beamer signed through 2019 with a new contract in tow, he will have a few more years to attain what has eluded him in Blacksburg: A National Championship. Although it probably will not come this year, the groundwork is being placed for the future.

2013 Virginia Tech Hokies Season

Here is a final look at the mediocre season that last year was:

VT's spanking at the hand of Alabama did not start the season on a high note, although the Hokies played admirably during portions of the matchup. A win streak pursued, with wins against decent competition, such as East Carolina, Marshall (in one of the most brutal games of the year, in a rain storm via triple-OT), and Georgia Tech. But the Hokies' injury woes and inconsistencies on offense came alive during the 2nd half of the season, through a close loss to Duke and an extremely disappointing loss to Boston College in a frantic game. However, in an offensive outburst, the Hokies did a complete 180' and walloped the #11 Miami Hurricanes the next week in Miami. It was an utter display of power, and Trey Edmunds' best performance of the year. The Hokies, though, proved the next week that all was not well. A leaky ship stays afloat for a period, before the water overtakes it. The Hokies were shocked by the mediocre Maryland Terrapins, where they were stalled often in a lazy performance. After that, their division hopes were all shot. They finished the regular season with a win against one of the worst teams in the ACC, Virginia. Then their bowl game. It isn't mentioned by Hokies fans anymore, as they want to put it behind them. But it did happen. Brett Hundley and Co. with UCLA ran all over Tech's defense, and won in a laugher. Mark Leal was VT's QB for most of the game, as Logan Thomas left with an injury in the 2nd quarter. Neither QBs were effective, as the Hokies were humiliated. The end of the 2013 season was not one that will go down in Hokies lore, and there is no doubt about that.

A fresh start is due. Let's see what Beamer Ball will be like in the 2014 season.

Offense

The quarterback competition at Va. Tech has ended, and Texas Tech grad Michael Brewer has triumphed over Mark Leal, just barely. Yes, we said it: Texas Tech graduate Michael Brewer did graduate, but after a back injury last year, Brewer still has 2 years that he can utilize in Blacksburg. He will be an experienced player under center, and is known as an extremely hard worker. His game management skills are a trademark, and almost certainly is an improvement over Logan Thomas' game management skills. VT has had 32 interceptions in the past 2 years as well, and they are hoping Brewer will be the man to keep those turnovers down. If Brewer falters, or gets injured (he has a history of back issues), his backup in Leal is quite talented as well, and could fill in admirably.

The running back department should improve as well. Trey Edmunds, who has talent through the roof, will try to continue the tradition of great running backs at Virginia Tech. Edmunds broke his leg in the bowl game last year, and still has a hitch in his leg. He has dropped on the depth chart due to it, but his recovery is still progressing. Junior J.C. Coleman and true freshman Marshawn Williams are listed as the No. 1 backs, with true freshman Shai McKenzie on the second line and Edmunds on the third for the game against William & Mary. Coleman really is the veteran of the group, and hopefully his experience will rub off on the rest of the crew while Edmunds is still recovering.

The wide receiver crew is potentially the best lineup on offense. Willie Byrn (51 rec, 660 yds, 2 TDs), Demetri Knowles (45 rec, 641 yds, 3 TDs) and Joshua Stanford (40 rec, 640 yds, 1 TD) all have talent, and a leader will soon emerge. Brewer has a lot of targets, not only at WR, but at tight end with the talented Ryan Malleck and converted quarterback Bucky Hodges.

The offensive line should be more seasoned, with potential superstar Jonathan McLaughlin now at RT, Laurence Gibson at LT, senior Caleb Farris at Center, and Augie Conte at Right Guard. The Left Guard position is up for grabs still, with a battle between veteran David Wang and redshirt freshman Wyatt Teller continuing.

Defense

A litany of experience is lost, but Tech doesn't rebuild, they reload. Also, there are still many great veterans still in the fray. Let's start with the defensive line, a magnificent corps that is really starting to come together, and is quite under the radar. Replacing James Gayle and J.R. Collins on the ends is quite the task, but if you're looking for the two to do it, look no further than Dadi Nicolas and Vinny Mihota. Nicolas is the next big thing on the Tech defense, with an all-around skill set, and Mihota is a breakout candidate in his freshman year. DT is not a deep position, but if they stay healthy, the starters are some of the best in the ACC. Luther Maddy is stepping into the leadership role, and Corey Marshall is extremely talented, although maybe a touch undersized at the position. The coaches have been happy with the line's performance during the preseason, and could surprise many in the ACC.

The linebackers corps is a different story, in a way. Mystery clouds this group. Chase Williams is the one that we can count on as a potential all-star in the inside, and is the son of the great defensive coordinator for the St. Louis Rams, Gregg Williams. Williams has potential through the roof. So does Ronny VanDyke at whip, but groin trouble has plagued him this offseason. He is a born and bred athlete, but keeping him on the field is going to be a challenge. Also, on the outside, a battle for the position is still ongoing. Deon Clark and Dahman McKinnon are in a tussle. The moral of the story is, if VT has an Achilles Heel this year, it is this linebackers corps. This much uncertainty going into a season is never a good thing.

On the other hand, we have a completely different point of view with the secondary. Virginia Tech has lost talent, like Kyle Fuller and Antone Exum, to the NFL, no doubt. Beamer Ball survives. Kyle's brother Kendall and Brandon Facyson are, simply, the best cornerback duo in the ACC, and yes, maybe the nation. They can sniff out footballs in the air better than the majority of wide receivers in college football. Look these two become potential first team All-Americans. Oh, we aren't done. Don't forget the safeties, Detrick Bonner and Kyshoen Jarrett. Unstoppable these two. VAVEL USA would go out on a limb and say that this is the best secondary in the nation, and Frank Beamer will ride this throughout the year with his defense.

Special Teams

As much of a disaster as the kicking squad was last year, hope was dim going into this season, until Michael Santamaria came along. The freshman won the job, and it looks as it the potential is there for a savior. Santamaria is embracing the role, and is as accurate as ever. Punter AJ Hughes is a good player, as he averaged 44.1 yards per attempt, with 24 punts placed inside the 20-yard line last year. Anything could be better than last year as a whole, and the team is happy with their corps.

2014 Season Outlook

Things seem to be lifting up from last years poor ending. A great spring and end of summer, Frank Beamer has a great team in front of him. Michael Brewer isn't perfect, but if he can keep his head together and not make silly mistakes, and keep his accuracy rate high, the ACC has a contender in the Virginia Tech Hokies. Logan Thomas wasn't the answer at quarterback, as was a major disappointment with all the hype surrounding him. Brewer may have a higher ceiling. Michael Brewer is VT's X factor. The defense looks great, the RB, WR, and OT positions are experienced, and even the special teams are coming out of their doldrums. Let's now take a look at the Hokies' schedule.

William & Mary has struck fear into West Virginia last year, almost pulling an upset over the Mountaineers. Will they do the same against Virginia Tech? Doubtful, but don't count out the Tribe. Virginia Tech may be looking toward the next game in Columbus against the Buckeyes, and not prepare correctly for William & Mary. Upset look? Potentially. The Ohio State game is intriguing, as VT's defense won't have to deal with Braxton Miller. J.T. Barrett takes over for the injured Miller, and although he isn't near as talented as Miller is, he does bring a good skill set. However, if Tech can hold him to a low output, and score just enough points, they may be able to pull the upset. East Carolina lost a good portion of their talent, and that should be a win for VT. Georgia Tech - Virginia Tech is always a tossup, but VT has gotten the upper hand recently. Western Michigan should be another win, prepping the Hokies for their game against North Carolina, which might be a Top 25 matchup. Marquise Williams at QB for Carolina vs. the defense of VT will be very intriguing. The next four matchups will tell the tale of their season, with Thursday night games with Pitt and Miami (the Canes looking for revenge after last year's hammering), and two tough games against Boston College and at Duke. Wake Forest isn't exactly a cupcake, but VT should be better than them at this point, and Virginia. And so, we can conclude that the season comes down to their rough and tumble 4 game stretch against rival ACC opponents. If they can survive this unscathed, it wouldn't be a miracle, but at the least exceptionally surprising.

The moral of the story is, the Hokies have a bevy of winnable games. If Frank Beamer can glue together all of his pieces, this could potentially be a special season, with the Hokies winning the Coastal division and having a probable shot at Florida State in the ACC Championship game (assuming FSU makes it there). Be on the lookout for this squad, as they have quite an improved squad over last years. Hope is filling the air in Blacksburg.