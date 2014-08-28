Texas A&M Aggies - South Carolina Gamecocks Live of NCAA College Football

Final Score: Texas A&M 52 South Carolina 28

College football had one heck of a game the no one saw coming. This was certainly everything footballl fans could have asked for. If this game sas anythingit says that we're in for a wild college football season.

4th Quarter (0:00): That does it everyone the Texas A&M Aggies pull off a HUGE upset by beating South Carolina 52-28.

4th Quarter (2:10): Brandon Williams run for 3 yds to the SCaro 15 for a 1ST down

4th Quarter (3:10): Kenny Hill pass complete to Frank Iheanacho for 10 yds to the SCaro 18

4th Quarter (4:46): Kenny Hill pass complete to Boone Niederhofer for 9 yds to the SCaro 27 for a 1ST down

4th Quarter (6:45): Trey Williams run for 7 yds to the SCaro 38 for a 1ST down

4th Quarter (7:50): Tra Carson run for 3 yds to the 50 yard line for a 1ST down

4th Quarter (9:08): Kenny Hill pass complete to Edward Pope for 31 yds to the SCaro 47 for a 1ST down

4th Quarter (10:09): Dylan Thompson pass intercepted Armani Watts return for no gain to the TexAM 17

4th Quarter (11:02): Dylan Thompson pass complete to Rory Anderson for 29 yds to the TexAM 27 for a 1ST down

4th Quarter (12:09): The Aggies have taken a commanding 52-28 lead; Gamecock fans are beginning to exit the stadium

4th Quarter (12:09): Trey Williams run for 2 yds for a TD!

4th Quarter (12:16): Kenny Hill pass complete to Edward Pope for 15 yds to the SCaro 2 for a 1ST down

4th Quarter (14:26): Kenny Hill pass complete to Josh Reynolds for 17 yds to the TexAM 45 for a 1ST down

End of Third Quarter Texas A&M 38 - South Carolina 24

3rd Quarter (0:00): The third quarter ends with the Aggies leading 38-24 heading into the fourth quarter.

3rd Quarter (0:05): Dylan Thompson pass intercepted Armani Watts return for no gain to the TexAM 17

3rd Quarter (1:15): A&M is forced into a three and out and is forced to punt

3rd Quarter (2:38):Dylan Thompson pass complete to Nick Jones for 10 yds for a TD!

3rd Quarter (3:08): Dylan Thompson pass complete to Pharoh Cooper for 27 yds to the TexAM 10 for a 1ST down

3rd Quarter (3:44): Brandon Wilds run for 6 yds to the TexAM 37 for a 1ST down

3rd Quarter (5:06): Taylor Bertolet kickoff for 65 yds for a touchback

3rd Quarter (5:06): Tra Carson rushes 3 yards for the TD!

3rd Quarter (6:05): Trey Williams run for 11 yds to the SCaro 6 for a 1ST down

3rd Quarter (7:20): Kenny Hill pass complete to Sabian Holmes for 14 yds to the SCaro 28 for a 1ST down

3rd Quarter (7:33): Dylan Thompson pass complete to Pharoh Cooper for 5 yds for a TD!

3rd Quarter (7:38): TEXAS A&M Penalty, Defensive Pass Interference (Devonta Burns) to the TexAM 5 for a 1ST down

3rd Quarter (8:56): Dylan Thompson pass complete to Nick Jones for 17 yds to the TexAM 22 for a 1ST down

3rd Quarter (10:13): Dylan Thompson pass complete to Nick Jones for 11 yds to the SCaro 42 for a 1ST down

3rd Quarter (10:48): Mike Davis is on the sideline consdering whether to return to the game or not

3rd Quarter (10:48):Dylan Thompson run for 6 yds to the SCaro 25

3rd Quarter (11:08):Kenny Hill pass complete to Josh Reynolds for 5 yds for a TD!

3rd Quarter (11:36): Brandon Williams run for 24 yds to the SCaro 5 for a 1ST down

3rd Quarter(11:42): Kenny Hill pass complete to Speedy Noil for 21 yds to the SCaro 45 for a 1ST down

3rd Quarter(11:52): Tyler Hull punt for 48 yds , Speedy Noil returns for 7 yds to the TexAM 34

3rd Quarter (14:38): A&M forces a three and out and South Carolina is forced to punt

3rd Quarter (14:53): Dylan Thompson pass incomplete to Pharoh Cooper

3rd Quarter (15:00): Taylor Bertolet kickoff for 65 yds for a touchback

Halftime - Here are some halftime stats from the Texas A&M Aggies:

Player YDS TD

K. Hill 288 passing 2

T. Carson 25 rushing 2

M. Kennedy 85 recieving 0

Hafltime - Here are some halftime stats from the South Carolina Gamecocks:

Player YDS TD

D. Thompson 188 passing, 2

M. Davis 15 rushing 0

N. Jones 69 receiving 1

Halftime: Texas A&M 31 South Carolina 14

2nd Quarter (0:05): Elliott Fry 54 yd FG MISSED

2nd Quarter (0:30): Dylan Thompson pass incomplete to Nick Jones, broken up by Armani Watts

2nd Quarter (0:53): Dylan Thompson pass complete to Pharoh Cooper for 26 yds to the TexAM 25 for a 1ST down

2nd Quarter (1:00): Dylan Thompson pass complete to Brandon Wilds for 24 yds to the SCaro 49 for a 1ST down

2nd Quarter (1:16): Taylor Bertolet kickoff for 65 yds for a touchback:

2nd Quarter (1:16): Tra Carson run for 2 yds for a TD!

2nd Quarter (1:25): SOUTH CAROLINA Penalty, Defensive Pass Interference (Al Harris Jr.) to the SCaro 2 for a 1ST down

2nd Quarter (1:30): Kenny Hill pass complete to Malcome Kennedy for 9 yds to the SCaro 24 for a 1ST down

2nd Quarter (1:58): Kenny Hill pass complete to Malcome Kennedy for 8 yds to the SCaro 42 for a 1ST down

2nd Quarter (2:56) Timeout Texas A&M

2nd Quarter (2:56): Kenny Hill pass complete to Malcome Kennedy for 21 yds to the TexAM 41 for a 1ST down

2nd Quarter (3:48): Tyler Hull punt for 41 yds for a touchback

2nd Quarter (3:48) Timeout South Carolina

2nd Quarter (3:48): Dylan Thompson pass incomplete to Rory Anderson, 4th down

2nd Quarter (4:36): Timeout South Carolina

2nd Quarter (4:36): TEXAS A&M Penalty, Defensive Pass Interference (Victor Davis) to the TexAM 37 for a 1ST down

2nd Quarter (5:33): Brandon Wilds run for 7 yds to the 50 yard line for a 1ST down

2nd Quarter (6:12): TEXAS A&M Penalty, Defensive Pass Interference (Donnie Baggs) to the SCaro 36 for a 1ST down

2nd Quarter (7:07): SOUTH CAROLINA Penalty, False Start (Corey Robinson) to the SCaro 20

2nd Quarter (7:07): TA&M: 8 plays, 75 yards, 2:40 - Touchdown

2nd Quarter (7:07): Kenny Hill pass complete to Edward Pope for 14 yds and a touchdown!

2nd Quarter (7:27): Kenny Hill pass complete to Josh Reynolds for 14 yds to the SCaro 13 for a 1ST down

2nd Quarter (7:51): Kenny Hill pass complete to Tra Carson for 16 yds to the SCaro 27 for a 1ST down

2nd Quarter (8:19): Kenny Hill pass complete to Ricky Seals-Jones for 20 yds to the SCaro 42 for a 1ST down

2nd Quarter (9:00): Kenny Hill pass complete to Malcome Kennedy for 7 yds to the TexAM 32

2nd Quarter (9:47): SC: 6 plays, 73 yards, 2:09 - Touchdown

2nd Quarter (9:47): Dylan Thompson pass complete to Damiere Byrd for 46 yds for a TD!

2nd Quarter (10:36): Dylan Thompson pass complete to Jerell Adams for 13 yds to the TexAM 46 for a 1ST down

2nd Quarter (11:01): Brandon Wilds runa for 4 yds to the SCaro 39 for a 1ST down

2nd Quarter (11:21): Damiere Byrd run for 8 yds to the SCaro 35

2nd Quarter: (11:56): TA&M: 9 plays, 85 yards, 2:22 - Touchdown

2nd Quarter (11:56): Kenny Hill completes a 3 yard pass to Ricky Seals for a touchdown!

2nd Quarter (12:21): First down pass to Malcome Kennedy

2nd Quarter (12:26) : Timeout by South Carolina

2nd Quarter (13:01): Kenny Hill pass complete to Edward Pope for 15 yds to the SCaro 19 for a 1ST down

2nd Quarter (13:14): Kenny Hill pass complete to Ricky Seals-Jones for 21 yds to the SCaro 34 for a 1ST down

2nd Quarter (13:53) : Kenny Hill pass complete to Malcome Kennedy for 13 yds to the TexAM 39 for a 1ST down

2nd Quarter (14:15): Tyler Hull punt for 40 yds, fair catch by Speedy Noil at the TexAM 15

2nd Quarter (14:34): Dylan Thompson sacked by A.J. Hilliard for a loss of 2 yards to the SCaro 45

1st Quarter (:00): Mike Davis rushes for no gain and that ends the first quarter

1st Quarter (:30): Mike Davis runs up the middle for 10 yards and a first down

1st Quarter (1:50): Pass Complete to Rory Anderson for a first down

1st Quarter (1:50): Drew Kaser punt for 52 yds for a touchback TEXAS A&M Penalty, Illegal Motion (-5 Yards)

1st Quarter (2:13): Trey Williams run for 14 yds to the TexAM 48

1st Quarter(3:38): Kenny Hill pass complete to Speedy Noil for 15 yds to the TexAM 40 for a 1ST down

1st Quarter (3:44): SC: 3 plays, 75 yards, 1:18 - Touchdown

1st Quarter (3:44): Dylan Thompson pass complete to Nick Jones for 69 yds for a TD!

1st Quarter (5:00): Taylor Bertolet kickoff for 65 yds for a touchback

1st Quarter (5:02): Texas A&M: 12 plays, 75 yards, 4:40 - Field Goal

1st Quarter (5:02): Josh Lambo 33 yd FG GOOD

1st Quarter(5:16): Kenny Hill pass incomplete to Speedy Noil on third down

1st Quarter: (5:41): Texas A&M calls their first timeout of the game

1st Quarter (6:46): Kenny Hill pass complete to Sabian Holmes for 18 yds to the SCaro 22 for a 1ST down

1st Quarter (7:48): Kenny Hill rushes for 9 yards and picks up the first down

1st Quarter (8:12): Kenny Hill pass incomplete to Ricky Seals-Jones

1st Quarter (9:24): Tra Carson run for 15 yds to the TexAM 25 for a 1ST down

1st Quarter (9:46): Tyler Hull punt for 47 yds , Speedy Noil returns for no gain to the TexAM 33 TEXAS A&M Penalty, Illegal Block (10 Yards) to the TexAM 10

1st Quarter (9:54): South Carolina is unable to convert on third down and will be forced to punt

1st Quarter (11:04): South Carolina get their first down on a pass interference call against A&M

1st Quarter (11:17): Taylor Bertolet kickoff for 65 yds , Shon Carson return for 18 yds to the SCaro 18

1st Quarter (11:27) TA&M: 9 plays, 67 yards, 3:33 - Touchdown Drive

1st Quarter (11:27): Running back Tra Carson runs it in for the touchdown!

1st Quarter (11:36): Play is reversed and will be placed down at the one yard line

1st Quarter (11:37): The scoring play is currently under review

1st Quarter (11:37): Aggies score first with a 25 yard touchdown pass to Ricky Seals Jones!

1st Quarter (13:24): Another Aggies first down as they move inside the 30

1st Quarter (14:16) Kenny Hill to Brandon Williams for the first first down of the season.

1st Quarter (14:44): Trent Williams returns the kickoff for 34 yards

1st Quarter (15:00): Texas A&M will be receiving to start off the game

6:00 PM EST: The teams are heading out onto the field to a standing ovation to the Gamecock fans.

5:45 PM EST: This game also marks the premiere of college football on the SEC Network!

5:41 PM EST: Sumlin on the other hand wants to prove to the nation that the Aggies are more than just Johnny Manziel and that their early success in the SEC hasn't been a fluke.

5:40 PM EST: Spurrier isn't happy with three 10+ winning seasons, all he cares about is his team winning the national title.

5:39 PM EST Both head coaches, Steve Spurrier & Kevin Sumlin, know just how important this SEC matchup is for their respective teams and the tone it can set for the rest of the season.

5:37 PM EST: Tension has built between fans on both sides ever since last night while Aggies fans held one of their traditional Midnight Yells at the Capitol Building. South Carolina fans disrupted their chants, throwing in f*** bombs over and over again. Police force had to show up in order to kee the peace.

5:29 PM EST: One name to keep an eye on for A&M is 5 star recruit wide receiver Speedy Noil who is looking calm and confident during warm-ups right now

5:26 PM EST: South Carolina's running back, Mike Davis, is expected to be a Heisman candidate so pay attention closely to how he performs on this national stage.

5:23 PM EST: For South Carolina they have a veteran quarterback in Dylan Thompson who sat behind Connor Shaw and ready to make his mark with the Gamecocks.

5:22 PM EST: The real question for this Aggies team is if their defense can step up their level of play to give their offense a chance to pull out a victory today.

5:20 PM EST: Make no questions about it A&M's starting quarterback, Kenny Hill, is more than capable of leading this talented group of young wide receivers.

5:17 PM EST: Texas A&M come into this game with a lot of questions without their Heisman winning starting quarterback for the last two years, Johnny Manziel.

4:12 PM EST: Truly, this game has built itself up. Not to mention the game that will actually be played on the field.

4:11 PM EST: The Aggies and Gamecocks reportedly will be playing for a newly created trophy that honors South Carolina alum and Alamo hero James Bonham. The Aggie fans arrived in Columbia Wednesday evening and held a Midnight Yell at the state Capitol building, which upset a number Gamecock fans.

4:10 PM EST: The South Carolina-Texas A&M permanent SEC East-West rivalry may be forced but the two teams are finding ways to create the rivalry. Everything from a furniture story in College Station offering freefurniture if the Aggies cover the spread, to Spurrier taking jabs at the Aggies, this game could have it all.

4:09 PM EST: Davis rushed for 1,183 yards and 11 touchdowns last season and is expected to break onto the national scene in 2014 after going virtually unnoticed a year ago. South Carolina is expected to go back to a more traditional ground-and-pound style of offense and leading the attack will be Davis.

4:08 PM EST: Running back Mike Davis carried the load for South Carolina even with Connor Shaw’s versatility at quarterback. The Gamecocks will now start fifth-year senior Dylan Thompson but Davis will still be the work horse for the offense.

4:07 PM EST: The Gamecocks are expected to start seven underclassmen against A&M. With plenty of talent on the field the Gamecocks will still have range hang onto a defensive standard that saw the team finish 19th nationally in total defense. But South Carolina’s lack of experience could hurt them against A&M’s offensive attack.

4:06 PM EST: The Aggies may be starting the post-Manziel era but at South Carolina it’s the beginning of the post-Clowney era. The defense finds itself in a rebuilding year with inexperience that only the Aggies can understand

4:05 PM EST: But more importantly, the Old Ball Coach has turned South Carolina into a consistent SEC contender each season. The Gamecocks have had three consecutive 11-2 seasons with last year ending in a Capital One Bowl victory. Spurrier is sure to have his team prepared for Texas A&M with little hangover from last year’s success.

4:04 PM EST: Head coach Steve Spurrier has become one of the SEC’s biggest characters since arriving at South Carolina in 2005. His visor-throwing antics and quotable press conferences have made him and the Gamecocks program must-see TV.

4:03 PM EST: A&M is used to big games in even bigger settings (A&M is 10-2 on the road under coach Kevin Sumlin) but South Carolina’s streak alone adds another intimidating element to this season-opener.

4:02 PM EST: When the Aggies arrive in Columbia at Williams-Brice Stadium, they will be up against both the Gamecocks and the longest home winning streak in the country. South Carolina hasn’t lost at home in 18 games, a streak that dates back to the 2011 season. The Gamecocks also haven’t lost a season-opening game since head coach Steve Spurrier arrived in 2005.

4:01 PM EST: The season-opening meeting between Texas A&M and South Carolina will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools. The Aggies enter the game ranked No. 21 and looking to improve on their 9-4 record in 2013 while South Carolina enters ranked No.9 and have their eyes on a national title.

4:00 PM EST: The Texas A&M Aggies and South Carolina Gamecocks kick off the 2014 college football season in a premier matchup of two top 25 SEC teams. This will be the first game ever televised on the SEC Network. The contest has major implications on the SEC title race as neither team can afford to start off conference play at 0-1.