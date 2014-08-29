San Jose State Romps Over North Dakota

Little went wrong for San Jose State as they began the post-David Fales era on Thursday night with a 42-10 victory over North Dakota. Blake Jurich went 22 of 25 for 290 yards and 3 touchdowns in a dominating effort by the Spartans.

Jurich wasted little time making his mark by throwing a 14-yard touchdown to Tyler Winston. Jurich ran for 2 yard touchdown later in the first quarter to give San Jose State all the points they needed to beat North Dakota at 14-0.

North Dakota saw their drive in the second quarter end when quarterback Joe Mollberg threw a red zone interception. San Jose State turned that interception into 7 points when Jurich hit Shane Smith for a 3 yard score to make it a 21-0 game.

North Dakota did get a 42 yard field goal from Reid Taubenheim to make it 21-3. Austin Lopez tried to match that with a 40 yard field goal, but his attempt was no good.

The third quarter saw the Spartans' Brandon Monroe rush for a 2 yard touchdown and Tyler Ervin return a punt 40 yards for a touchdown to give them a 35-3 lead. San Jose State finished their scoring when Jurich found Winston for their second hookup from 18 yards out. North Dakota got a late rushing touchdown by Jer Garman to make it 42-10.

In addition to Jurich's performance, the Spartans' Tyler Winston finished with 10 catches for 96 yards and 2 touchdowns. Hansell Wilson also caught 4 passes for 85 yards. Thomas Tucker ran for 81 yards on 20 carries.

For North Dakota, yards were difficult to come by, as they finished with only 244 yards of total offense. Joe Mollberg went 14 of 20, but only 126 yards and 1 touchdown. Cedric Simmons only had 54 yards rushing on 13 carries for North Dakota. Kyle Ruhe had 1 catch for 51 yards, but all other receivers had less than 23 yards receiving.

North Dakota faces Robert Morris next week. Meanwhile, San Jose State has the unenviable trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium to face Auburn next Saturday evening.