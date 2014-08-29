Can Jeff Driskel Lead The Florida Gators To Redemption?

Alas, September is nearly upon us and the start of the new college football season is here. The Florida Gators enter 2014 with a lot to prove. Plain and simply, 2013 was a complete disaster. The Gators began the season ranked 10th nationally and proceeded to go 4-8, missing a bowl game entirely. One of the worst seasons in the school's history was headlined by a loss to FCS school Georgia Southern in Gainesville.

Certainly, there were numerous factors that contributed to the atrocious play that we witnessed from the perennial powerhouse, but injuries should undoubtedly take the lion's share of the blame. The injury that started the tailspin was junior quarterback Jeff Driskel's broken leg. That injury was suffered in just the 3rd game of the schedule, and Florida was forced to rely on Tyler Murphy and Skyler Mornhinweg to lead a battered team.

Thankfully, last season is just a memory, and the page now turns to 2014. Driskel, now a senior, is healthy and ready to bring stability back to the quarterback position. Florida, as usual, brought in a strong recruiting class, including 5-star DB Jalen Tabor to compliment Vernon Hargeaves III in the Gators' fearsome secondary. Florida also recruited heavily on the offensive line, which was a glaring issue last season.

The pieces appear to be in place for a rebound campaign in 2014, but the Gators come into the season flying under the radar. For the first time in more than a decade, Florida will begin the season unranked, but their always-challenging schedule will give them more than enough opportunities to prove the doubters wrong.

In this author's opinion, the x-factor to the Gators season is that quarterback, Jeff Driskel. Many have forgotten about this talented young man. Just 2 years ago, Driskel led Florida to an 11-2 season and a Sugar Bowl birth. Then a sophomore, the Tim Tebow protégé passed for 1,646 yards, 12 TDs, and owned a completion percentage of 63.7. Clearly, he was surrounded by a dominant team, but it was impressive nonetheless.

What really makes Driskel dangerous though? His ability to use his legs. Back in that breakout season of 2012, Driskel also rushed for 408 yards. He broke Tim Tebow's Florida rushing record by a quarterback in a single game when he ran for 177 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns against Vanderbilt. A healthy Jeff Driskel with an improved offensive line in front of him could be something special.

Florida hired former Duke offensive coordinator Kurt Roper to the same position, and his up-tempo offense seems to be an ideal fit for Driskel and the numerous athletes on this Gator squad. Kelvin Taylor, Demarcus Robinson, and Quinton Dunbar, among others, will give the Gators some dynamic offensive weapons for Driskel to work with.

So what are reasonable expectations for the Gators this season? This author would expect to see a focused team that is competitive in each and every game it plays. That is what we have come to expect year in and year out from Florida and one season should not make us forget that.

There are plenty of reasons for optimism. This team has more than enough talent to surprise a lot of people and make a run at the SEC title. College football is way too unpredictable to say anything conclusively, but going strictly off potential, the stock is up for the Florida Gators. It will be a long, difficult journey though, to say the least. That journey towards redemption begins Saturday evening in the Swamp.