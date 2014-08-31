Georgia Runs Past Clemson 45-21

An entertaining first half between Clemson and Georgia gave way to the Bulldogs wearing down the Tigers with their running game in the second half. The Bulldogs ran for 328 rushing yards. Todd Gurley was the star with 198 yards rushing, 3 touchdowns, and he also had a 100 yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Georgia also got revenge for their 38-35 loss in 2013 to the Clemson Tigers. This was a dominant performance by the Bulldogs in the second half with both the running game and defense.

Clemson came out with a great drive to take a 7-0 lead. Cole Stoudt and Clemson went for the touchdown on a fourth and goal, which was converted by D.J. Howard from a yard out.

Georgia would respond two drives later with a powerful Todd Gurley run from 23 yards out. Georgia had a chance to take the lead inside the Clemson red zone, but Michael Bennett was adjudged to have fumbled though replays appeared to show otherwise. No harm came of it and Georgia would get their lead on the next possession.

A short Bradley Pinion punt and 10 yard return by Reggie Davis gave the Bulldogs the ball at the Clemson 36 yard line. Five plays later, Hutson Mason got in from 2 yards out and Georgia had a 14-7 lead.

Deshaun Watson came in on the fifth drive for Clemson and did very well. He led a 6 play, 78 yard drive and completed two passes to get to the end zone. His first pass was to Mike Williams for 29 yards to the Georgia 30 and his second was a laser beam for a 30 yard touchdown to Charone Peake.

Clemson got another touchdown with a 1 yard touchdown from C.J. Davidson to make it 21-14 Clemson. The lead lasted only a few seconds, as Todd Gurley took the ensuing kickoff 100 yards to the end zone. He went nearly untouched to the end zone, but he used his blockers to perfection to tie the game at 21.

Clemson had a chance to take a 24-21 lead before halftime but Ammon Lakip's kick was way to the left and the game went into the break at 21 apiece.

Georgia took the lead on a 27 yard field goal by Marshall Morgan, but that was as close as it would get for the remainder of the game. There was no further scoring in the third quarter, but the seeds were sewn for a Georgia victory.

Todd Gurley ran for 38 yards on Georgia's first drive of the fourth quarter. He finished that drive off with an 18 yard touchdown run. The following drive for Georgia was quick, Nick Chubb ran for a 47 yard touchdown on the first play to give Georgia a 38-21 lead. Todd Gurley finished it off in style with a 51 yard touchdown on Georgia's third possession of the fourth quarter. Gurley also did so on the first play of the drive.

Gurley ran for 198 yards and 3 touchdowns on 15 carries. Chubb had 70 yards and a touchdown on 4 carries. Even freshman Sony Michel had 33 yards on 6 carries and showed some good bursts. Michel had 3 catches for 20 yards while Michael Bennett led the Bulldogs with 5 catches for 60 yards. Hutson Mason went 18 of 26 for 131 yards in his 2014 debut.

Clemson struggled offensively in the second half. They could not string drives together and could not control the clock to help the defense out. Cole Stoudt went 15 of 28 for 130 yards and an interception. Deshaun Watson looked good in his touchdown series, going 2 of 4 for 59 yards and that passing touchdown.

Mike Williams led the Tigers in receiving with 3 catches for 88 yards. C.J. Davidson had 13 carries for 57 yards.

Clemson gets a reprieve next week with a game against FCS opponent South Carolina State. They have to face Florida State in Tallahassee on September 20.

For Georgia, there a little time to rest with a road game at South Carolina on September 13. If they play like this, they will have a full two game lead on South Carolina after only two games.