The Big Ten's Bad Day: Perception Is Now Reality

The Big Ten has been fighting a major perception problem in recent years. They were considered mediocre and a cut below the best conferences. Since 2006, when the Ohio State Buckeyes faced the Florida Gators for the BCS National Championship, the Big Ten has faced this perception. The perception was that the Big Ten had slow offenses and they were slow to adapt to the new style of spread offenses.

There was a bit of truth to the notion that the Big 10 was slow to adapt to the new offenses. One needs to look no further than Rich Rodriguez and the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan was stacked with players from Lloyd Carr's tenure. Those players will built for a ground and pound offensive scheme that resembled a pro style offense. Rodriguez, of course, has a spread attack that focuses on the read option. The personnel at Michigan was not suited for this change and that was apparent when Michigan went 15-22 over Rodriguez's three season.

Now, the Big Ten has to deal with what happened on Saturday.

The Big Ten played 13 games on Saturday with only Indiana having a bye. They went 8-5, but none of the 8 wins were impressive. Even worse, their biggest games, Michigan State at Oregon, Michigan at Notre Dame, and Virginia Tech at Ohio State, all finished with Big Ten teams having egg on their face and embarrassing losses. Let's now go game-by-game to breakdown just how bad of a day it was.

The Illinois Fighting Illini took on Western Kentucky and needed to comeback twice before winning 42-34.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers needed a last minute touchdown from Ameer Abdullah to see off FCS McNeese State in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The Penn State Nittany Lions were unconvincing in a 21-3 win over Akron.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights ran out to a 31-7 lead before needing to hold off Howard's late charge and won 38-25.

The Wisconsin Badgers led 9-3 at halftime over FCS Western Illinois. They won 37-3 after finding their scoring prowess in the second half.

The Iowa Hawkeyes needed TWO touchdowns in the final three minutes to beat Ball State 17-13.

The Maryland Terrapins needed 10 fourth quarter points to beat South Florida 24-17.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers won 35-24 in a game that saw their passing game perform poorly. To be fair, they really did not have much problem with Middle Tennessee in what was the Big Ten's best performance on the day. That is not saying much if the "best" win is over a Conference USA foe.

The teams above were the victories on the day. Below are the losses.

The Purdue Boilermakers could not get much going on offense were crushed by Central Michigan 38-17 at home.

The Northwestern Wildcats had a similar storyline to Purdue. They struggled on offense and ended up losing to Northern Illinois 23-15. The score line was more flattering than the game would indicate.

The Michigan State Spartans held sway for the first 35 minutes against Oregon, holding a lead of 27-18. However, Oregon came alive and won 46-27 in the marquee matchup of the Big Ten's slate on Saturday.

The Michigan Wolverines were absolutely dominated by Notre Dame 31-0 on Saturday. It was the first time in school history that Michigan failed to score against Notre Dame.

The Ohio State Buckeyes had a primetime game against Virginia Tech and were a 10 point favorite. That did not matter as Ohio State slumped to a 35-21 loss.

The only team that did not play, the Indiana Hoosiers, probably had the best performance. They did not have the opportunity to embarrass themselves, which by default, makes them the best Big Ten team of the weekend.

Despite the bad weekend for the Big Ten, this is nothing new. They performed poorly in the opening week (Northwestern lost to California, Wisconsin blew a 17 point lead to LSU, and Ohio State struggled against Navy). The writing was on the wall just over a week ago.

However, this extends further back than to just last week. It goes all the way back to the the 2006-07 season. The table below will illustrate that point.

As the table above shows, the Big Ten is 21-40 in bowl games since the 2006-07 season. Even worse, the Big Ten is 5-10 in BCS games in that time. Those five wins were the 2010 Rose Bowl (Ohio State beat Oregon 26-17), the 2010 Orange Bowl (Iowa defeated Georgia Tech 24-14), the 2011 Sugar Bowl (Ohio State over Arkansas 31-26), the 2012 Sugar Bowl (Michigan over Virginia 23-20 in OT), and the 2014 Rose Bowl (Michigan State over Stanford 24-20). All of this data is more than sufficient enough to demonstrate the Big Ten's perils.

The Big Ten can change this perception by winning the big out of conference games. That is the simple answer. To really change the perception, they need to recruit better and be more adaptable with the spread formation. They do not have to completely abandoned their running styles, but it is imperative that they have formations that will get their best athletes in space and making it tougher to defend against.

For now, the perception that the Big Ten is mediocre has moved past that stage. It is now a reality and a reality that needs to be changed soon if the Big Ten is recapture the glory they held as recently as 12 years ago.