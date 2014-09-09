Wake Forest Suspends Kevin Sousa Indefinitely

Reserve quarterback Kevin Sousa has been suspended indefinitely by Wake Forest. Sousa was suspended for a "violation of team rules."

Sousa was listed as the third quarterback on the depth chart behind starter John Wolford and backup Tyler Cameron. Travis Smith will move up to third on the depth chart, but the coaching staff would like to keep his redshirt intact. Sousa moved to the quarterback position in the spring, where he saw action in the spring game. He finished that game by going 16 of 32 for 178 yards and a touchdown. He also had 9 rushes for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Sousa was a highly recruited quarterback out of high school. He received offers from Michigan and Miami (FL) and initially committed to the Wolverines. He ultimately chose Wake Forest over the Wolverines in 2011 where he would redshirt in his first year on campus. In 2012, he played against Florida State where he had 2 rushes for negative one yard. He also saw action against Notre Dame, but did not record any stats.

Wake Forest (1-1) will travel to face the Utah State Aggies (1-1) on Saturday in Dave Clawson's third game as head coach of the Demon Deacons.