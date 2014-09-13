Score Illinois Fighting Illini - Washington Huskies in College Football 2014  (19-44)

7:27 PM ET: Thank you for joining me here on VAVEL USA. Make sure to flip over to our coverage of Georgia and South Carolina here.

7:26 PM ET: Washington improves to 3-0 on the season and will host Georgia State next Saturday at Husky Stadium.

4th (0:13): O'Toole is sacked and that will do it! The FINAL SCORE from Seattle; Washington 44, Illinois 19.

4th (0:13): O'Toole to Young for 8 yards.

4th (0:27): O'Toole carries down to the 18 yard line for a first down.

4th (1:04): Illinois down to the 25-yard line with the clock ticking away.

4th (1:37): A screen pass to Church who earns the first down in to Washington territory.

4th (2:04): O'Toole with a big completion but it comes back for holding.

4th (2:37): The punt goes out of bounds at the 42 yard line where Illinois takes over.

4th (3:15): Washington comes out to punt after the third down play is short.

4th (4:05): Cooper gets the first two carries on the drive. It'll be third and 3.

4th (4:31): Troy Williams is under center now for the Huskies.

4th (4:31): The punt is downed at the 23 yard line. Washington will take over first and ten.

4th (4:44): O'Toole looks for Church but the ball is too high. 4th and 7 for Illinois.

4th (5:24): Church with the carry on second down for a short gain. That'll bring up 3rd and 7.

4th (5:44): O'Toole with the completion that will be wiped away by a penalty.

4th (6:21): Illinois makes a change at quarterback as Reilly O'Toole comes in. A short gain on the run on first down.

4th (6:32): THE KICK IS GOOD! The sophomore out of Mount Si High School with the big kick and that brings the score to Washington 44, Illinois 19.

4th (6:36): Cyler Miles breaks through the containment to find John Ross open behind the defense but the pass is incomplete. Van Winkle out to attempt a 51-yard field goal.

4th (7:08): Dwayne Washington with the carry on second down for a gain of 3. 3rd and 6.

4th (7:42): Coleman with the carry on first down. A short gain on the play.

4th (7:42): Flags on the play. Timeout called by Washington.

4th (8:27): Coleman up the middle for a gain of 3. 1st and 10 at the 38.

4th (9:10): Coleman with the carry on first down for a gain of 9. 2nd and 1 at the 41 yard line.

4th (9:47): Dwayne Washington with another carry for another first down.

4th (10:36): Washington with another gain of 8. 2nd and 2 for the Huskies at the 44.

4th (11:36): A gain of six on second down for Dwayne Washington. Washington with another carry on third down for a first down.

4th (12:21): A handoff up the middle for a short gain. 2nd and 7 at the 26.

4th (12:31): Pettis with a return of 13 yards on the punt.

4th (13:10): SACK! Kikaha gets to Lunt for his THIRD sack of the day. 4th down and the Illini will have to punt.

4th (13:59): Lunt throws to Davis on another screen but this one is a loss of 2. 3rd and 6.

4th (14:21): Ferguson with a nice cut back earning five yards. 2nd and 5.

4th (14:54): Lunt hits Ferguson on the screen pass for a gain of 21.

4th (14:54): The kickoff goes out for a touchback. Illinois to start at their own 25.

4th (14:54): The field goal attempt is good! That brings the second to Washington 41, Illinois 19.

4th (15:00): Trick play on the toss to Mickens, he looks to the end zone but the pass is incomplete.

3rd (0:45): Miles back in and scrambles down to the 9-yard line. That is the end of the third quarter. Washington 38, Illinois 19.

3rd (1:15): Lundquist comes in at quarterback, a handoff to John Ross is a loss of 7.

3rd (1:50): Miles with a 19-yard run on 3rd and 17. First down Washington.

3rd (2:25): Dwayne Washington with a gain of 7.

3rd (2:25): Washington is forced to call a timeout after confusion in the offense after that penalty.

3rd (3:15): Dwayne Washington with a short carry on first down. Washington gets a big gain of 9 on second down but there is a flag. Personal foul on the offense. That'll move the Huskies back 15 yards.

3rd (3:38): Miles with a perfect throw to Mickens for a first down.

3rd (3:58): Coleman with the carry for 5 yards. 2nd and 5 from the 46.

3rd (4:22): Pettis with another big return but he looks to have fumbled. Washington recovers and will start at their own 49.

3rd (4:53): Lunt finds Hardee for a short gain. On third down, Lunt overthrows Hardee and the Illini will have to punt.

3rd (5:24): Washington gets in there for a loss a 1. 2nd and 11.

3rd (5:34): Washington forced to punt. Illinois takes over at the 13 yard line.

3rd (6:39): Callier takes the next carry for 5 yards. He is stuffed in the backfield on 3rd down. That brings up 4th and 1.

3rd (7:27): Callier with a 15-yard gain on first down out to the 40 yard line. He follows up with a 4-yard run. 2nd and 6 at the 44.

3rd (7:34): Washington takes over at the 25-yard line after the touchback.

3rd (7:34): After review, TOUCHDOWN ILLINOIS! What a catch by Geronimo Allison. The PAT is GOOD! That brings the score to Washington 38, Illinois 19.

3rd (7:41): Allison with a great catch in the end zone. That looks like a touchdown to this writer. If it is, that should be considered for SportsCenter's Top Plays.

3rd (7:41): Lunt throws the ball incomplete but there is a holding call on the offense. It'll be 1st and 20 at the 27 yard line.

3rd (8:02): Lunt finds Allison wide open for a gain of 35 yards. 1st and 10 from the 17 yard line.

3rd (8:08): After a short gain on first down, Lunt throws an incomplete pass on second down. 3rd and 8 from the 47.

3rd (9:04): Good to see Allison back in the game, he gets the bubble screen on first down and gains enough for another first down.

3rd (9:15): FUMBLE! Cyler Miles looks to scramble but he fumbles the ball. Illinois recovers and will take over.

3rd (9:34): Coleman with another touch and a positive gain but it will come back for a holding call.

3rd (10:02): Coleman up the gut for 4 and a first down. He takes the first down carry for a gain of 5.

3rd (10:28): Lavon Coleman takes the carry to the right for 2 yards. 3rd and 2.

3rd (10:50): Miles to Daniels for a gain of 6. 2nd and 4.

3rd (11:04): Pettis takes the punt back into Illinois territory. First down Washington at the 45.

3rd (11:08): Lunt looks to Allsion on third down but the ball is too high. It will be fourth down and Allison is down clutching his knee. That is not good.

3rd (11:20): Pressure from the defense forces Lunt to throw the ball away that was dangerously close to intentional grounding. 3rd and 10.

3rd (11:26): Lunt looked for a pass out of the Maryland I formation but he has nobody open. He throws it away for second down.

3rd (11:26): A good punt that ends up at the Illinois 5-yard line. That is where the Illini will take over.

3rd (12:25): Dwayne Washington with the next two carries for a combined gain of 7. Washington lined up to go for it on fourth down but the punt team comes out.

3rd (12:56): Miles looks deep but the pressure gets to him and he is pulled down for no gain.

3rd (13:20): SACK! Miles in pulled down by the defense but there is a late flag. Personal foul on the defense. That will give the Huskies a first down.

3rd (13:54): Shaq Thompson takes the carry for a gain of 12. He nearly broke that one for a touchdown.

3rd (14:21): Miles with a swing pass to Shaq Thompson on first down. He is not able to get a positive gain. 2nd and 10.

3rd (14:21): FUMBLE! Ferguson puts the ball on the dirt and Washington recovers.

3rd (15:00): Welcome back for the second half. Ferguson nearly breaks the first play for a big gain but he is tripped up by Budda Baker.

2nd (0:04): The kick is going to have to wait after another penalty. Offsides on the defense but it is declined. Now the kick is taken and it is good. At halftime, the score is Washington 38, Illinois 12.

2nd (0:07): Miles to Mickens but it is incomplete. The field goal unit is out.

2nd (0:11): Miles looks for Daniels in the back of the end zone that is incomplete. Another flag though, it is defensive holding. First down at the 3.

2nd (0:25): Miles to DiAndre Campbell for a big gain but there are flags on the play. A defensive foul is added to the end of the play. It'll be 1st-and-goal from the 7.

2nd (0:30): Miles is pulled down on third down but by the facemask. It'll be a 15-yard foul and an automatic first down into Illinois territory.

2nd (0:34): Miles pass to Daniels is incomplete after bouncing off the turf. 3rd and 5.

2nd (0:42): Miles escapes the pressure and gains 5 yards on the scramble.

2nd (0:48): Miles hits Daniels on a gain of 38 yards and the first down.

2nd (0:48): Callier with the carry on second down for another short gain. Once again, Illinois calls a timeout.

2nd (0:54): Miles holds on the read-option for a short gain. Illinois calls a timeout.

2nd (1:17): TOUCHDOWN WASHINGTON!!! John Ross for 100 yards but oh boy, there are flags on the play. Illegal block in the back. The play will be coming back. First down Washington at the 8 yard line.

2nd (1:27): TOUCHDOWN ILLINOIS! Wes Lunt hits Geronimo Allison for a 60-yard touchdown! The PAT is Good. With 1:17 left in the first half, it is Washington 35, Illinois 12.

2nd (1:30): The pass on third down is incomplete but the drive will continue after Washington is called for defensive pass interference.

2nd (2:00): Lunt hits Young out of the backfield for a gain of 3. 3rd down and 7.

2nd (2:38): Young is hit in the backfield on first down. 2nd and 10 from the 31.

2nd (3:07): Young takes the second down hand off for a first down. lllinois in the hurry up offense.

2nd (3:25): Illinois starting at their own 20. Young with a carry for 7 yards. 2nd and 3 from the 27.

2nd (3:25): Miles with the quick punt but Mickens cannot catch it before the ball goes into the end zone.

2nd (4:01): Callier once again with the handoff for another gain of 4. 4th and 2.

2nd (4:21): Handoff to Callier for a gain of 4.

2nd (4:35): Miles play-action to Mickens on the sidelines but it is out of bounds. 2nd and 10 from the 50.

2nd (4:43): Miles throws incomplete but defensive pass interference is called. First down Washington.

2nd (5:00): Bubble screen to John Ross for a big gain but once again, holding on the offense. It'll be 3rd and 29. John Ross limps on to the sideline.

2nd (5:30): Handoff to Callier for a gain of 8. 3rd and 19.

2nd (5:50): Coleman picks up the first down on a sweep to the right but the ball is called back for a holding call. It'll be 2nd and 27.

2nd (6:27): A broken play as Miles and Coleman run into each other. It is a loss of 4 as Coleman cannot make the edge.

2nd (6:51): Coleman cannot get back to the line of scrimmage but Illinois is called for a personal foul. That will give Washington a first down in Illinois territory.

2nd (7:16): Miles to Mickens on the slant for 12. First down Washington.

2nd (7:37): Miles complete to Daniels on the sideline for a gain of 5.

2nd (8:05): Coleman is hit in the backfield for a loss of 4. 2nd and 14 from the 21 yard line.

2nd (8:25): Coleman with the carry for a gain of 13.

2nd (8:32): Pettis brings the punt back 22 yards but there is a flag on the play. Holding on Washington, the Dawgs to start at the 12 yard line.

2nd (9:25): SACK!!! Kikaha with his second sack on the afternoon! Illinois will be forced to punt again.

2nd (10:00): Ferguson trips coming around the corner for no gain. 3rd and 6.

2nd (10:25): Ferguson gains four on first down.

2nd (10:33): Bentley brings the kickoff out to the 29-yard line where Illinois will start.

5:16 PM ET: Well this game has gotten out of hand very fast. The momentum looked to have gone into Illinois' favor but Washington just slams the door again.

2nd (10:33): TOUCHDOWN WASHINGTON!!! Illinois puts the ball on the ground and it is Shaq Thompson who scoops up the loose ball, the PAT is GOOD! Washington 35, Illinois 5

2nd (11:27): Illinois takes the costless kick out to their own 44-yard line and that is where they will start.

2nd (11:27): SAFETY! The punter is not able to hold the snap which goes out of the back of the end zone for a safety. It is Washington 28, Illinois 5.

2nd (11:37): Miles takes the snap and rolls to the right. He cannot find an open receiver and throws it away. Washington to punt from their own 1.

2nd (11:37): Washington calls a timeout facing a 3rd-and-17 from their own 1 yard line.

2nd (12:40): Cyler Miles hands the ball off on the read-option for a loss of 2. A swing pass to Coleman on second down for a loss of 5.

2nd (12:41): A great punt pushes Washington back to their own 8-yard line to start the next drive.

2nd (12:58): Lunt hits Allison for a big gain but it is 2 yards short. 4th and 2, Illinois to punt.

2nd (13:24): False start on the offense. 3rd-and-17.

2nd (14:01): Shaq Thompson with a huge hit on Dudek coming over the middle. Dudek gains 4 yards, and it is 3rd-and-12.

2nd (14:42): Illinois looks for a double pass but Ferguson is dropped for a loss of 6.

2nd (14:53): Bentley takes the kickoff out to the 28 yard line. That is where Illinois will start.

2nd (15:00): TOUCHDOWN WASHINGTON!!! Dwayne Washington takes the toss on third down in for the score. The PAT is GOOD! With 14:53 left in the second quarter, the score is Washington 28. Illinois 3.

1st (0:30): Quick throw out to Taylor for a gain of 4. Miles with a play-action fake to Cooper over the middle for another 4 yard gain. It'll be 3rd and 2 when the second quarter begins.

1st (1:06): Miles passes to Cooper over the middle for a short gain. Cooper takes the hand off on second down for a gain of 9.

1st (1:35): A little trick play as Marvin Hall takes the pitch on the reverse and throws to Jaydon Mickens for a first down.

1st (2:30): Mickens with the carry on the fly sweep for a gain of 8. Callier takes the next carry for a first down.

1st (3:32): SACK! Kikaha with the sack for a loss of 6 yards. Illinois will be forced to punt. It goes out of bounds at the Washington 25.

1st (4:11): Lunt's pass on first down is incomplete. Ferguson looks for running room on second down but is stuffed. 3rd-and-10.

1st (4:11): Bentley with a solid return to give Illinois a 1st-and-10 at the 35.

1st (4:24): INTERCEPTION!!! TOUCHDOWN WASHINGTON!!! Shaq Thompson with a pick-6 on a 3rd-and-9! The PAT is GOOD! The score is now Washington 21, Illinois 3.

1st (5:04): Lunt looks for Davis on a crossing route but the ball is nearly intercepted by John Timu.

1st (5:34): Handoff to Ferguson for a gain of 8, there is a flag. It is holding on the offense. That'll make it 1st-and-20 from the 15.

1st (5:34): The Washington kickoff is taken for a touchback. Illinois will start at their own 25.

1st (5:47): TOUCHDOWN WASINGTON!!!! CYLER MILES TO JOHN ROSS!!! On the first play of the drive, Miles looks deep to Ross, who just burns by the defense. The extra point is GOOD! Washington 14, Illinois 3.

1st (5:47): John Ross will take a knee on the next kickoff. Washington to start at their own 25.

1st (6:02): Lunt escapes the pressure and floats a ball to the end zone that falls incomplete. Illinois will attempted a 25-yard field goal. The kick is good after bouncing off the right post. 5:47 left in the first quarter, it was Washington 7, Illinois 3.

1st (6:39): Ferguson takes a carry up the middle for a gain of 1. Danny Shelton with the stop.

1st (7:32): Illinois converts on a 4th-and-short from inside the Washington 20. They are at 2nd-and-6 at the 9 yard line.

4:26 PM ET: We are experiencing technical difficulties. Washington scored on their first drive from a Jesse Callier touchdown.

1st (12:57): Miles hits Jaydon Mickens over the middle on 3rd and 7 for another first down.

1st (14:50): Lavon Coleman with the first run for a gain of 4 yards. Miles keeps on the read-option for a first down.

1st (15:00): John Ross with a huge return on the kickoff. Washington will start at the Illinois 46 yard line.

4:12 PM ET: Illinois has won the toss and chosen to defer. Washington will start with the ball.

4:10 PM ET: The captians are making their way to the center of the field.

4:06 PM ET: We are getting ready for kickoff. Washington is wearing white helmets and pants with purple jerseys. Illinois is wearing all-white.

4:04 PM ET: The Husky Marching Band just played "Bow Down To Washington" in a slightly higher key than normal. It sounded great!

4:02 PM ET: Less than 15 minutes to kickoff here and the New York Yankees game with the Baltimore Orioles is only in the 6th inning. Grrr.

3:58 PM ET: The kickoff will be at 4:15 PM ET.

3:57 PM ET: Virginia Tech is on the ropes. East Carolina scored a touchdown with less than 20 seconds to go! Upset No. 2?

3:51 PM ET: Virginia upsets #21 Louisville 23-21! The first of what could be a good number of upsets on this college football weekend.

3:44 PM ET: Looking around the college football scoreboard, it looks like there are some great finishes in the works right now. Two ranked teams could be just minutes away from picking up their first losses.

3:41 PM ET: Chris Petersen when asked about whether the passing game needs to improve for the team to win today, "It doesn't matter if we run the ball or throw the ball, we need to keep the defense off-balance."

3:39 PM ET: A score update in the other game we are looking #2 Oregon 27, Wyoming 7 at the end of the first half.

3:38 PM ET: Washington's next opponent, Georgia State, is down 28-10 with a minute left in the first half to Air Force.

3:37 PM ET: Washington is going to need some big play from the reserve cornerbacks or this could be a really long day at Husky Stadium.

3:33 PM ET: Woah, Tim Booth reporting that Jermaine Kelly is on crutches and is reportedly out for the season. And right as we type this Adam Jude confirms that he is indeed out for the year.

3:32 PM ET: Some more images from the Twitter accounts of both schools.

3:28 PM ET: Here are a few more pictures from pre-game at Husky Stadium:

3:15 PM ET: We will be right back in just a moment with more pre-game coverage.

3:10 PM ET: Adam Jude reports that with the suspension to Marcus Peters and the injury to Jermaine Kelly, the Huskies are left with only four scholarship cornerbacks today.

3:03 PM ET: Judging by the pictures on Twitter, the Illinois fans are enjoying the "boat-gating".

2:58 PM ET: Illinois Football Twitter page says that if the MLB game runs late then local markets will switch to the football game.

2:56 PM ET: Oregon has taken the lead 13-7 over Wyoming.

2:54 PM ET: We are hearing that due to the slow-moving Major League Baseball game taking place on FOX right now that the television coverage will likely start on Fox Sports 2. Or you can just stay here and we will keep you posted.

2:46 PM ET: Another huge blow for the already weakened Washington secondary. The Huskies are going to need some elevated play from some of their youngsters today.

2:45 PM ET: Percy Allen of the Seattle Times is tweeting out that CB Jermaine Kelly is out of today's game due to injury. He added that Chris Petersen would address that situation after the game today.

2:44 PM ET: Oregon has struck back with a 4-play drive lasting just over a minute. That game is now 7-7.

2:42 PM ET: We have more NCAA Football coverage going on right now as my colleague Mitchell Evans is getting you ready for Georgia vs. South Carolina. That will be another great game, you can view his live coverage here.

2:39 PM ET: Here is a picture from our friend Adam Jude with the Seattle Times.

2:36 PM ET: Looking at the weather report for today's game in Seattle. The kickoff temperature looks to be around 75 degrees with not a cloud in the sky. It is going to be a beautiful day for football in Seattle.

2:34 PM ET: Wow, Wyoming took that drive all the way for a touchdown. It ended up as an 11 play, 98 yard drive with Colby Kirkegaard hitting Tanner Gentry for an 18 yard touchdown. Wyoming leads 7-0 over #2 Oregon late in the first quarter.

2:29 PM ET: Checking back in with the Oregon game, Wyoming is having no problems moving the ball down the field. They have two 20+ yard runs on this current drive which started at their own two. They have moved the ball 63 yards on 6 plays.

2:27 PM ET: Another game we are looking right now involves Washington's next opponent which is Georgia State. They are taking on Air Force at the Georgia Dome and just gave up a 37-yard touchdown pass to a wide open receiver. That game is Air Force 14, Georgia State 0 with five minutes left in the first quarter.

2:23 PM ET: Washington also did a great job of shutting down the passing game of their opponents. Illinois quarterback Nathan Scheelhaase was held to one of his worst passing games in his career at the school. He completed 9-of-25 passes for 156 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

2:19 PM ET: The two teams in our game today met almost exactly one year ago to the day at Soldier Field in Chicago. Washington had just an outstanding day offensively racking up 615 yards of total offense in a 34-24 victory. Keith Price and Bishop Sankey both had Player of the Game type days. Price completed 28-of-35 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns. Sankey ran for 208 yards on 35 carries.

2:15 PM ET: We will be keeping an eye on the other games going on in the Pac-12 and Big Ten here during the pre-game as well. Right now, we have Oregon and Wyoming tied at zero very early in the game. West Virginia is in a slugfest with Maryland at the start of the second half. WVU leads 28-27.

2:12 PM ET: The Illinois Fighting Illini are on their way to the stadium.

2:09 PM ET: Cyler Miles will be the big key offensively for Washington in this game. Can he effectively move the ball through the air if the ground game is not working? Illinois has an average run defense, 76th in the country allowing 153.0 yards per game. The lllini shutting down the Huskies running game will go a long way towards pulling out a big road win.

2:08 PM ET: The Huskies faced off with the explosive offense of Eastern Washington in their second game of the season. A game which finished with 1,109 combined yards of total offense including 475 yards through the air for EWU quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. The Huskies did get their ground game going earning 356 yards rushing on 57 carries.

The scary thing about that game was that Washington actually jumped out to a 21-0 lead early in the first quarter. If that doesn't happen, who knows if they actually win?

2:07 PM ET: Washington comes into this game off of two frustrating games for their fans early in the season. It started out with a game against Hawaii that should not have been as close as it was. The Rainbow Warriors dominated the line of scrimmage on offense gaining 217 yards on the ground on 54 carries. Running back Joey Iosefa earned 143 yards against the Washington defense.

That may not seem like too much to the outsider but the front seven was supposed to be the bread and butter of this defense with five seniors and two junior among the starters. Thankfully the defense was able to bail out the offense who just could not move the ball. Sophomore quarterback Jeff Lindquist made the start filling in for the suspended Cyler Miles and struggled throwing the ball. He did connect on a long pass play to John Ross but if you take that play out then Lindquist only completed 9-of-25 passes for 71 yards.

It did not help that the ground game struggled as well as the best running back on the night was freshman Lavon Coleman who finished with 78 yards on 17 carries. A majority of those came on the last few clock-killing drives.

2:06 PM ET: He will be the X-factor to look for as the game wears on especially against the poor secondary of Washington. The Huskies will be without senior cornerback Marcus Peters who is serving a one-game suspension after throwing a tantrum on the sidelines last weekend after being pulled for a stupid penalty which kept an Eastern Washington drive alive.

2:05 PM ET: One of the most impressive things about Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt is just how well he has improved by quarter in each game so far. In the first quarter, he has completed 52.6% of his passes with zero touchdowns or interceptions for a QB rating of 100.8. In the fourth quarter, he is completing 86.4% of his passes for 309 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. His QB rating in the fourth quarter is 264.3.

2:04 PM ET: Next up for Illinois was a date with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Western Kentucky is making their debut season in Conference USA after moving over from the Sun Belt. They were predicted by many to contend in the C-USA East but ultimately finish between second and fourth in the division.

Things looked better from the start for Illinois in this game as they jumped out to an early 7-0 lead but Western Kentucky would score the next 17 points to take a 17-7 lead with 4:15 left in the first half. Wes Lunt led Illinois down the field looking for some late points and they were able to get a touchdown when Mike Dudek fell on a ball fumbled into the end zone after a nice 11-play, 74 yard drive.

Illinois took the opening drive of the second half down the field for a touchdown after another 11-play drive to take the lead. After forcing a three-and-out, they took another long drive down the field which looked like it would put the game to bed. Western Kentucky ran a fumble back 95 yards to retake the lead and put even more pressure on Illinois.

Wes Lunt once again was the star of the quarter leading the team to two touchdown drives and ultimately another come-from-behind win 42-34.

2:03 PM ET: Besides the victory, there was very little to be positive about from the Illinois perspective. They only held the ball for 19:59 throughout the entire game and where just destroyed on the ground as Youngstown State ran for 203 yards on 59 yards compared to Illinois' 78 yards on 22 carries. The lone bright spot was the performance of Lunt who finished 24-of-38 for 285 yards and four touchdowns. Not bad for the kid's first career start with the program.

2:02 PM ET: Illinois started off the season with what looked to be their cupcake game of the year as they welcomed Youngstown State into Memorial Stadium in Champaign. It would be the first start under center for sophomore transfer Wes Lunt, the early struggles showed up through the first three quarters as Lunt led the Illini on nine drives. One drive ended with a score while the other eight ended with a punt or a turnover.

In total on those first nine drives, Illinois ran a total of 37 plays compared to the 63 plays ran in the same time frame from Youngstown State. The visitors held a slim 9-7 lead going into the final fifteen minutes of play. That is where Lunt finally got it together leading Illinois on three touchdown drives to pull out a come-from-behind 28-17 win.

2:01 PM ET: Both teams come into today's game with a 2-0 record which is very surprising considering how badly both teams have struggled in their games so far this season.

2:00 PM ET: Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL USA's live coverage of College Football. Today we have a good one on tap for you as the Illinois Fighting Illini of the Big Ten travel to the Emerald City to face off with the Washington Huskies of the Pac-12. My name is Matthew Evans and I will be your host for this big college football game.