UCLA Bruins - Texas Longhorns Live of 2014 College Football

Goodnight from VAVEL USA.

It was good to see solid football from the Longhorns. They put up a fight and they should be able to continue competing in the near future against top ranked teams. This was a scare for UCLA, but they got the win and are 3-0.

UCLA was led by Jerry Neuheisel and Paul Perkins as they fought back to give their team the win.

Texas was led by Tyrone Swoopes. He went 24 for 34, good for 196 yards passing and two touchdowns. Malcom Brown had 14 carries for 69 yards. John Harris had four receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown.

This game is over. #12 UCLA avoids the upset. Texas played a great game and put up a fight.

4th Quarter, 1 Minute Left: Eddie Vanderdoes runs for two yards. First down.

4th Quarter, 1 Minute Left: Paul Perkins runs for two yards.

Scoring Update: Boston College beats #9 USC 37-31.

4th Quarter, 2 Minutes Left: Paul Perkins runs for three yards.

4th Quarter, 2 Minutes Left: UCLA Penalty, Unsportsmanlike Conduct (-15 Yards) to the Texas 41

UCLA will need to waste time as they try to come out on top and avoid the upset.

4th Quarter, 2 Minutes Left: Tyrone Swoopes and the Texas Longhorns go for it on fourth down. The pass is incomplete.

4th Quarter, 3 Minutes Left: Tyrone Swoopes pass incomplete.

This game will go right down to the wire folks.

Jerry Neuheisel is putting on a show for UCLA. This is a huge game for the back-up quarterback.

4th Quarter, 3 Minutes Left: Jerry Neuheisel pass complete to Jordan Payton for 33 yds for a TOUCHDOWN!! #12 UCLA 20-17.

4th Quarter, 4 Minutes Left: William Russ punt for 58 yds , Ishmael Adams returns for 45 yds to the Texas 33.

TEXAS Penalty, False Start (Josh Turner) to the Texas 20

4th Quarter, 4 Minutes Left: Tyrone Swoopes pass incomplete. Fourth Down.

4th Quarter, 4 Minutes Left: Malcolm Brown rushes for a loss of five yards.

Texas is going to want to work as much clock as possible.

This is a pivital moment in the game. It seems as if the upset will occur.

4th Quarter, 5 Minutes Left: TURNOVER!! Texas has the ball. Fumble forced by Steve Edmond.

4th Quarter, 5 Minutes Left: Jerry Neuheisel pass complee for 30 yards. First down.

4th Quarter, 5 Minutes Left: Tyrone Swoopes pass complete to John Harris for eight yards and a TOUCHDOWN! Texas 17-13. PAT good.

4th Quarter, 6 Minutes Left: TEXAS Penalty, Illegal Formation (-5 Yards) to the UCLA 7.

4th Quarter, 6 Minutes Left: Malcolm Brown run for eight yards.

4th Quarter, 6 Minutes Left: Johnathan Gray run for 31 yards to the redzone. First down.

4th Quarter, 7 Minutes Left: Johnathan Gray rush for seven yards. First down.

4th Quarter, 8 Minutes Left: Tyrone Swoopes pass complete for seven yards.

4th Quarter, 8 Minutes Left: Tyrone Swoopes complete pass for six yards. First down.

4th Quarter, 9 Minutes Left: Johnathan Gray rush for two yards.

4th Quarter, 9 Minutes Left: Ka'imi Fairbairn kickoff for 57 yds , Marcus Johnson return for 12 yds to the Texas 20

Scoring Update: Boston College 30-17 #9 USC with 7 minutes left in the 4th quarter.

4th Quarter, 10 Minutes Left: Ka'imi Fairbaim 25 yard field goal is GOOD. UCLA 13-10.

4th Quarter, 10 Minutes Left: Timeout UCLA

4th Quarter, 11 Minutes Left: Paul Perkins run for four yards, then rushes for three yards.

4th Quarter, 11 Minutes Left: TEXAS Penalty, Defensive Pass Interference (Jordan Hicks) to the Texas 14 for a 1ST down

4th Quarter, 11 Minutes Left: Paul Perkins run for a loss of one yard.

4th Quarter, 11 Minutes Left: Eddie Vanderdoes rush for two yards.

4th Quarter, 12 Minutes Left: Myles Jack rush for nine yards on fourth down. Now a first down.

4th Quarter, 13 Minutes Left: Paul Perkins rush for no gain.

4th Quarter, 13 Minutes Left: Nate Starks rushes for seven yards.

4th Quarter, 14 Minutes Left: Jerry Neuheisel pass complete to Eldridge Massington for two yards.

Scoring Update: Boston College 27-17 #9 USC with 12 Minutes Left in the 4th Quarter.

4th Quarter, 14 Minutes Left: Jerry Neuheisel pass complete for 14 yards. First down.

4th Quarter, 14 Minutes Left: Paul Perkins rush for two yards.

4th Quarter, 15 Minutes Left: Paul Perkins run for nine yards. First down.

4th Quarter, 15 Minutes Left: Paul Perkins rushes for six yards. First down.

After the 3rd Quarter, the game is knotted 10-10 betwen Texas and #9 UCLA.

3rd Quarter, 1 Minute Left: Jordon James five yard run.

3rd Quarter, 1 Minute Left: William Russ punt for 62 yds , Ishmael Adams returns for 11 yds to the UCLA 22.

3rd Quarter, 2 Minutes Left :Adam Searl punt for 40 yds, fair catch by Jaxon Shipley at the Texas 4.

3rd Quarter, 3 Minutes Left: Jerry Neuheisel pass complete to Priest Willis for a loss of 1 yard to the UCLA 39.. UCLA Penalty, Personal Foul (-15 Yards) to the UCLA 46

Scoring Update: Boston College leads #9 USC 27-17.

3rd Quarter, 4 Minutes Left: Jerry Neuheisel pass complete to Devin Lucien.

3rd Quarter, 4 Minutes Left: Jordon James rush for 18 yards. First down.

3rd Quarter, 5 Minutes Left: Jordon James rush for two yards.

3rd Quarter, 6 Minutes Left: William Russ punt for 58 yds , Ishmael Adams returns for 6 yds to the UCLA 12.

3rd Quarter, 6 Minutes Left: Tyrone Swoopes complete to Johnathan Gray for two yards, short of the first down.

3rd Quarter, 7 Minutes Left: Matt Mengel punt for 38 yds, fair catch by Jaxon Shipley at the Texas 30.

3rd Quarter, 7 Minutes Left: Jerry Neuheisel pass incomplete. Fourth down coming up.

3rd Quarter, 7 Minutes Left: Paul Perkins rush for four yards.

3rd Quarter, 8 Minutes Left: Paul Perkins run for five yards.

3rd Quarter, 8 Minutes Left: Wiliam Russ punt for 35 yards. UCLA gets the ball at the 12 yard line.

3rd Quarter, 9 Minutes Left: Tyrone Swoopes to Malcolm Brown, just short of a first down. Punter is on the field.

3rd Quarter, 9 Minutes Left: Timout Texas.

3rd Quarter, 9 Minutes Left: Tyrone Swoopes pass incomplete to Jaxson Shipley.

3rd Quarter, 9 Minutes Left: Malcolm Brown run for three yards.

3rd Quarter, 10 Minutes Left: Tyrone Swoopes pass complete for eight yards. First down.

3rd Quarter, 10 Minutes Left: Malcolm Brown rushes for four yards.

3rd Quarter, 11 Minutes Left: Matt Mengel punt for 32 yards. Fair catch made by Jaxson Shipley.

3rd Quarter, 11 Minutes Left: Devin Lucien makes the catch, but is just short of the first down. Punt coming.

3rd Quarter, 11 Minutes Left: Paul Perkins rushes for six yards.

3rd Quarter, 11 Minutes Left: Jerry Neuheisel pass complete to Paul Perkins for a loss of two yards.

Scoring Update: Notre Dame has a 24-14 lead over Purdue.

3rd Quarter, 12 Minutes Left: Wiliam Russ punt for 44 yards. Out of bounds at the UCLA 24 yard line.

3rd Quarter, 12 Minutes Left: Tyrone Swoopes imcomplete to Jaxson Shiply. Fourth down.

Scoring Update: Boston College leads #9 USC, 20-17, in the third quarter.

3rd Quarter, 12 Minutes Left: Timeout Texas.

3rd Quarter, 12 Minutes Left: Tyrone Swoopes rushes for seven yards.

3rd Quarter, 12 Minutes Left: Tyrone Swoopes pass incomplete to Jaxon Shipley.

3rd Quarter, 12 Minutes Left: Jerry Neuheisel pass complete to Nate Iese for three yards and a TOUCHDOWN. PAT is good. UCLA 10-10 Texas.

3rd Quarter, 13 Minutes Left: Nate Stark rushes for three yards ot the Texas three yard line.

3rd Quarter, 14 Minutes Left: Paul Perkins with a two yard rush for a first down.

3rd Quarter, 15 Minutes Left: Paul Perkins rushes for 58 yards.

The second half is underway. UCLA will get the ball at their own 25 yard line.

UCLA starting QB Brett Hundley is questionable to return.

Texas will need to take some pressure off their quarterback and start running the ball at UCLA.

Texas has been led by Tyrone Swoopes who is 13 for 15 which is good for 123 yards and one touchdown.

Texas has 182 total yards, eight first downs, and 31 total plays. UCLA has 129 total yards, nine first downs, and 34 total plays.

Halftime: Texas has earned themselves a 10-3 lead over #12 UCLA. VAVEL will be back for second half coverage.

2nd Quarter, 1 Minute Left: Jerry Neuheisel pass batted down. Next pass is imcomplete. 4th and 10 coming up.

2nd Quarter, 1 Minute Left: Jerry Neuheisel pass for a first down.

2nd Quarter, 1 Minute Left: Matt Mengal is helped off the field with an injury.

2nd Quarter, 1 Minute Left: Roughing the kicker once again on Texas. Matt Mengal is down.

2nd Quarter, 1 Minute Left: Paul Perkins gain of zero on third down.

2nd Quarter, 2 Minutes Left: Tyrone Swoopes lofts the ball to M.J. McFarland for a TOUCHDOWN. PAT is good. Texas 10-3.

2nd Quarter, 2 Minutes Left: Timeout UCLA.

2nd Quarter, 3 Minutes Left: Tyrone Swoopes with a 10 yard gain using his feet. Down at the UCLA two yard line.

2nd Quarter, 3 Minutes Left: Texas goes for it on fourth and eight. Tyrone Swoopes hits John Harris for a gain of 33 yards. Down at the UCLA five.

2nd Quarter, 4 Minutes Left: Tyrone Swoopes throws his first incomplete pass.

2nd Quarter, 4 Minutes Left: Tyrone Swoopes to Jaxon Shipley for eight yards and a first down.

2nd Quarter, 6 Minutes Left: Tyrone Swoops to Jacorey Warrick for 15 yards. He is 10/10 tonight.

2nd Quarter, 8 Minutes Left: Jaxson Shipley for six yards off a pass from Tyrone Swoopes.

2nd Quarter, 8 Minutes Left: Johnathan Gray rush for three yards.

2nd Quarter, 8 Minutes Left: Matt Mengel punt for 45 yards. Fair catch by Jaxon Shipley at the Texas 43. Penatly puts the ball at the Texas 38.

2nd Quarter, 8 Minutes Left: Jerry Neuheisel sacked by Jason Hall for a loss of seven yards.

2nd Quarter, 9 Minutes Left: Jerry Neuheisel pass to Paul Perkins for 14 yards for a first down.

2nd Quarter, 11 Minutes Left: Ishmael Adams return for 14 yards to the UCLA 49, Penatly pulls it back to the UCLA 8.

2nd Quarter, 11 Minutes Left: Nick Rose 33 yard field goal is good. Texas 3-3.

2nd Quarter, 14 Minutes Left: Malcolm Brown rushes for 22 yards. First down Texas.

1st Quarter Over: UCLA puts three points on the board, but Texas is playing well.

1st Quarter, 1 Minute Left: Marcus Johnson return for 21 yards. Texas will start at their own 22.

Starting QB Brett Hundley is opening and closing his left hand. He is in obvious pain. He will be out for now.

1st Quarter, 1 Minute Left: Ka'imi Fairbaim 47 yard field goal is GOOD. UCLA 3-0.

1st Quarter, 2 Minutes Left: Jerry Neuheisel sacked by Hassan Ridgeway and Duke Thomas.

1st Quarter, 3 Minutes Left: Jordon James rushes for 20 yards to the Texas 27. First down.

1st Quarter, 4 Minutes: Brett Hudley leaves the current drive with an injury. He is replaced by Jerry Neuheisel.

1 Quarter, 4 minutes left: Brett Hundley rushes for 11 yards. First down UCLA.

1 Quarter, 6:28: Brett Hundley dances away from a few tackles and picks up the first down. Six yard run for the QB.

The all-time series between these two teams is knotted UCLA 3-3 Texas.

1 Quarter, 7:56: William Russ punt for 46 yards at the UCLA 10.

1 Quarter, 9:25: Tyrone Swoops pass complete to Marcus Johnson for 13 yards.

1 Quarter, 11 minutes: Tyrone Swoopes pass complete to Jaxon Shipley for 5 yards.

8:03 P.M. EST: UCLA is going to try to finally lift up their team in this game. They are much more talented than they have been playing on defense. Myles Jack is one of the best in college football. They just need to glue all of their pieces together, and against the Longhorns, they may be able to do that.

7:58 P.M. EST: Only a few minutes until we get to some football!

7:45 PM ET: 15 minutes until kickoff! You just know that Dallas will be rocking tonight.

7:08 PM ET: The biggest key for Texas today will be to convert on their third downs. They need to keep possession of the ball for positive gains in order to keep themselves in the game.

7:07 PM ET: Fans of Texas football are worried and they should be considering the way their team has played to start this year. After playing UCLA this week, they have a bye before playing Kansas away. After that game, they host Baylor and Oklahoma back-to-back in what could be two very long games for the Longhorns.

7:06 PM ET: Texas came out fired up for their second game at home to BYU. That game turned in to a blowout though as BYU won 41-7. Texas was miserable on offense with only 258 yards of total offense including only 82 yards on the ground. Unfortunately they allowed 429 yards from the Cougars including 248 yards rushing on 60 carries.

7:05 PM ET: Texas, on the other hand, has been a shell of their former program in recent times. They started out this season with a solid 38-7 victory over North Texas. The team had a great day defensively holding the Mean Green to only 94 yards of total offense. North Texas only completed 3-of-17 passes for 15 yards.

7:04 PM ET: UCLA will get started with their Pac-12 slate in 12 days when they play host to Utah. They will host Oregon the following week before playing three of their next four on the road including games at California, Colorado and Washington. They will end their season again USC and Stanford at home which eyes on getting to the Pac-12 Championship game in San Francisco in early December.

7:03 PM ET: Their second game was even more nervy for fans of the UCLA Bruins. They hosted Memphis in what should have been an easy victory but the Tigers had other ideas. It ended up 42-35 in favor of UCLA but their defense was once again less than good. The Bruins allowed 469 yards of total offense including 164 on the ground.

Despite the defensive struggles though, quarterback Brett Hundley had another huge game completing 33-of-44 passes for 396 yards and three touchdowns.

7:02 PM ET: UCLA started off the year with a tricky road game against the Virginia Cavaliers. UCLA was very highly ranked coming into the season but just did not seem comfortable in their first game. Although they did hold the lead for most of the game, Virginia's offense was able to move the ball for 386 yards. That included a cool 120 yards on 39 carries.

7:01 PM ET: This game is a very important game for both teams who have struggled to start the season.

7:00 PM ET: Good evening and welcome to VAVEL USA's coverage of college football. Tonight, our game features the #12 UCLA Bruins taking on the Texas Longhorns in a match-up between the Pac-12 Conference and the Big 12 Conference.