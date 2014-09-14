James Conner Leads Pitt In A 42-25 Win Over FIU

James Conner was the man the Pittsburgh Panthers (3-0) relied on very often as he did the damage on 31 carries for Pitt. He now has 544 total yards rushing on the young season after his 177 yard performance. Oh by the way, Pitt has this guy at quarterback, Chad Voytik. He completed 9-of-17 passes for 89 yards with one touchdown.

Conner rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns as the Pitt Panthers rolled over Florida International, who are also the Panthers. FIU (1-2) was led by Alex McGough as he only completed half of his attempts (15 of 30). He had three touchdowns on the day, one of those was on the ground.

Even though Pitt got the win, it did not start out pretty for them as they were down 16-0 at one point in the early second quarter. However, Pitt settled down and scored 14 unanswered points going down 16-14. After that the Panthers settled down even more and pounded FIU 42-25.

Florida International did score another touchdown but it came a little too late. Pittsburgh's defense showed up to play as they held FIU to just 293 total yards in nearly 37 minutes of possession time.

Pittsburgh faces Iowa (2-1) on next week at home. FIU faces another ACC opponent next week in Louisville (2-1). FIU will face the Cardinals at home.