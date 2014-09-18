Auburn Tigers - Kansas State Wildcats Live of 2014 College Football

End of the Game - Thank you for joining us tonight as we covered the Auburn Tigers 20-14 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats. Thanks again and take care.

End of the Game - Here are the stats for the entire game:

End of the Game - D'haquille Williams was the top receiver with 8 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown.

End of the Game - Marshall ended up going 17 of 31 for 231 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception.

End of the Game - It was a valiant effort by Kansas State, but Auburn's passing game proved to be the difference.

End of the Game - That first down allows Auburn to run the clock out with three kneel downs.

Fourth Quarter (1:58 left) - FIRST DOWN AUBURN!!! Marshall goes deep to Williams and he is wide open for the easy catch. Auburn is all the way down to the Kansas State 24.

Fourth Quarter (2:06 left) - Auburn takes a timeout to talk over this big third and long play coming up.

Fourth Quarter (2:43 left) - Marshall is stuffed for no gain. Third and 10 coming up for Auburn with about two minutes left.

Fourth Quarter (2:50 left) - Artis-Payne gets no gain on first and 10. Kansas State takes their final timeout.

Fourth Quarter (2:59 left) - Kansas State takes their second time out of the half.

Fourth Quarter (3:03 left) - Artis Payne picks up 5 yards to get to the 36 yard line.

Fourth Quarter (3:28 left) - Artis-Payne picks up 6 yards on the first down run.

Fourth Quarter (3:49 left) - Auburn was expecting the onside kick, but K-State kicks it deep for a touchback.

Fourth Quarter (3:49 left) - Kansas State is now down 20-14 after the XP by McCrane.

Fourth Quarter (3:49 left) - TOUCHDOWN!!! Jones takes the snap in the wildcat and goes to the left for the score. 20-13 pending the extra point.

Fourth Quarter (3:55 left) - Jones gets down to the one foot line to make it first and goal.

Fourth Quarter (4:13 left) - Sexton is pushed out at the 5 yard line after a 9 yard gain on the cross.

Fourth Quarter (4:37 left) - Sexton is there agin for Waters on the sideline. He catches the ball at the Auburn 15 yard line.

Fourth Quarter (4:46 left) - Waters goes for Lockett in the end zone, but the pass is broken up.

Fourth Quarter (4:51 left) - Auburn is called for an illegal substitution penalty.

Fourth Quarter (4:51 left) - Waters' pass is too far for Jones.

Fourth Quarter (5:01 left) - Waters hits Sexton for a 12 yard gain.

Fourth Quarter (5:12 left) - Reed knocks the ball down from Burton though it looked like it was defensive PI.

Fourth Quarter (5:28 left) - Sexton gets the short pass and turns up field to get to the Auburn 44 yard line.

Fourth Quarter (5:55 left) - Waters drops the snap, but delivers the pass to Lockett for a 6 yard gain.

Fourth Quarter (6:21 left) - Waters gets two yards on the scramble.

Fourth Quarter (6:28 left) - Auburn's kick sails out of bounds to give the Wildcats the ball at the 35 yard line.

Fourth Quarter (6:28 left) - Auburn now leads 20-7 after Carlson's 25 yard field goal.

Fourth Quarter (6:32 left) - Marshall's pass is over the head of everyone. Auburn will attempt a field goal to make it a 20-7 game.

Fourth Quarter (7:03 left) - Artis-Payne picks up two yards, but Auburn is facing a 3rd and 7.

Fourth Quarter (7:43 left) - Artis-Payne gets a yard to the 10 on first down.

Fourth Quarter (8:16 left) - Marshall goes up the middle for the first down. Auburn at the Kansas State 11 yard line.

Fourth Quarter (8:55 left) - No gain on the second down run for Auburn

Fourth Quarter (9:37 left) - Grant takes the end around and goes for 12 yards.

Fourth Quarter (10:04 left) - Auburn is called for a false start. First and 15 now for the Tigers.

Fourth Quarter (10:31 left) - Williams gets the ball and the first down to the 24 yard line.

Fourth Quarter (10:37 left) - Marshall's pass is behind Coates and nearly intercepted.

Fourth Quarter (11:12 left) - Artis-Payne picks up a yard on the first down rush.

Fourth Quarter (11:28 left) - Artis-Payne gets the ball on a check down and he takes the ball up field for a first down.

Fourth Quarter (12:09 left) - FUMBLE!!! Louis cannot handle the ball and Marshall recovers the ball for Auburn. K-State had a guy right there for an easy recovery too.

Fourth Quarter (12:16 left) - INTERCEPTION!!!! Waters scrambles to the right and underthrows his receiver. Trovon Reed is there for the diving interception.

Fourth Quarter (13:04 left) - Waters is sacked by Frost and loses 5 yards.

Fourth Quarter (13:09 left) - The play clock was winding down, which forces Waters to use a timeout.

Fourth Quarter (13:37 left) - Waters takes the shot as he finds Sexton on the 11 yard pass play.

Fourth Quarter (13:44 left) - Waters throws up the ball but there will be offsetting penalties. Defensive holding on Reed and chop blocking by a K-State lineman. Penalties off-set and we will replay 3rd down.

Fourth Quarter (13:50 left) - Waters throws way over Sexton's head and Kansas State faces 3rd and 10.

Fourth Quarter (13:56 left) - Waters goes deep for Lockett, but the ball is tipped away by Reed and nearly intercepted.

Fourth Quarter (14:04 left) - Lockett gets out to the 24 yard line on the kickoff.

Fourth Quarter (14:10 left) - That was a 15 play drive for Auburn that covered 80 yards in 5:34. That is the type of game it has been for Auburn.

Fourth Quarter (14:10 left) - Carlson knocks home the extra point and Auburn leads 17-7.

Fourth Quarter (14:10 left) - TOUCHDOWN AUBURN!!! Marshall hits Williams on the fade route in the back corner for a touchdown from 9 yards out.

Fourth Quarter (14:40 left) - Artis-Payne gets 3 yards on the first down rush.

Fourth Quarter (14:55 left) - Marshall hits Williams on the slant for a first down to the 12 yard line.

End of the Third Quarter - Stats through 3 quarters:

End of the Third Quarter - Auburn faces a third and 7 on the first play of the final quarter. Auburn leads 10-7 after 45 minutes.

Third Quarter (0:24 left) - Grant took the sweep, broke a tackle for loss, and picks up a yard.

Third Quarter (1:00 left) - Artis-Payne gets another carry and picks up two yards.

Third Quarter (1:29 left) - Artis-Payne gets two yards to get another first down at the 27 yard line.

Third Quarter (1:57 left) - Artis-Payne gets 3 yards to make it 3rd and 1.

Third Quarter (2:18 left) - Artis-Payne gets 6 yards on first down.

Third Quarter (2:37 left) - Marshall keeps on the read-option and picks up 17 yards on the gain.

Third Quarter (3:14 left) - Marshall hits Louis on fake sweep for a first down on the check down to the 45 yard line.

Third Quarter (3:21 left) - Marshall's pass is knocked down to make it another 3rd and 8 for Auburn.

Third Quarter (3:47 left) - Artis-Payne gets two yards on first down.

Third Quarter (4:04 left) - Coates hangs on this time (barely) to pick up the first down.

Third Quarter (4:10 left) - Coates drops an easy catch to make it 3rd and 8.

Third Quarter (4:37 left) - Marshall gets the outside but can only get two yards.

Third Quarter (4:44 left) - Cantele MISSES to the right!!!! Unbelievably bad night for Cantele.

Third Quarter (4:49 left) - Waters throws a fade to Sexton, but it is a bit short. Cantele comes on for the field goal...

Third Quarter (5:30 left) - Jones goes up the middle in the wildcat formation and picks up 3 yards. 3rd and 4 coming up.

Third Quarter (5:56 left) - Jones picks up 3 yards on the first down carry.

Third Quarter (6:09 left) - Waters escapes a sack and finds Burton on the sideline for another first down to the 11.

Third Quarter (6:47 left) - Waters hits Jones in the flat, but there is no gain on the play.

Third Quarter (7:25 left) - Waters hits Sexton for a 4 yard gain on a nice throw over the defensive linemen.

Third Quarter (7:59 left) - Waters picks up 6 yards and a first down at the Auburn 25 yard line.

Third Quarter (8:39 left) - Waters finds Burton for a six yard gain to the 31 yard line.

Third Quarter (9:14 left) - Waters has plenty of time to find Sexton for a big first down.

Third Quarter (9:52 left) - Jones tries to get the corner, but the Auburn defense has too much speed. No gain for K-State.

Third Quarter (10:32 left) - Jones gets two yards on the carry.

Third Quarter (10:38 left) - Lockett goes back and gets the corner with a 15 yad return to around midfield.

Third Quarter (10:53 left) - Marshall goes deep to Coates, but over throws him again. Kansas State DB Burns was injured on the play.

Third Quarter (10:59 left) - Auburn has to take a timeout as the play clock gets close to zero.

Third Quarter (11:37 left) - Louis gets the ball on the sweep, but loses two yards. Kansas State has done well stopping the run tonight.

Third Quarter (12:08 left) - Artis-Payne gets nothing on the first down carry.

Third Quarter (12:22 left) - Artis-Payne picks up three yards and a first down.

Third Quarter (12:58 left) - Marshall finds Louis to make it 3rd and two at the K-State 20 yard line.

Third Quarter (13:35 left) - Artis-Payne gets 8 yards to make it 2nd and 8.

Third Quarter (13:52 left) - Louis gets the ball on the sweep for a 15 yard gain, but Auburn is called for a holding penalty to back them up. It will be first and 16.

Third Quarter (13:59 left) - Auburn will start on their own 12 yard line after a great punt and roll.

Third Quarter (14:10 left) - Waters' pass falls incomplete and Auburn gets a chance to show their offense for the first time in second half.

Third Quarter (14:19 left) - Waters overshoots Gronkowski on the deep route.

Third Quarter (14:50 left) - Robinson shows power by breaking a tackle for 7 yards.

Third Quarter (15:00 left) - The Wildcats will start at their 25 yard line after the ball sails through the end zone.

Halftime - Auburn has thrown 18 passes and ran 17 times. That number should tip in favor of the rushing game as the second half goes on.

Halftime - Auburn's one turnover, an interception on a tipped pass at the line, led to no damage. However, their running game has only had 55 yards on 17 carries (3.2 YPC).

Halftime - The story of the first half has been sloppiness. Kansas State has two turnovers. The first was a fumble that led to a field goal. The second was the interception at the goal line that took of at least 3 points off the board. In addition, Kansas State has missed two field goals from Jack Cantele that would have them in the lead had he made them.

Halftime - The first half stats are below.

Halftime - Cantele's field goa is wide right and Auburn goes into the break up 10-7.

Second Quarter (0:04 left) - Kansas State burns their last time out and will try a 42 yard field goal.

Second Quarter (0:11 left) - FUMBLE!!!! Waters is hit and fumbles. Kansas State recovers, but they are on the 25 yard line now.

Second Quarter (0:22 left) - Robinson gets a one yard gain and K-State calls their second timeout.

Second Quarter (0:39 left) - Lockett catches the ball on the slant for a 13 yard gain.

Second Quarter (0:45 left) - Waters rifles the ball to Sexton, who makes a good run after the catch to the Auburn 27 yard line.

Second Quarter (0:52 left) - Waters checks the ball down to Trujillo for a 5 yard gain. 3rd and 3 coming up.

Second Quarter (1:00 left) - Jones gets a two yard gain and the Wildcats take their first timeout.

Second Quarter (1:17 left) - The Shovel pass to Jones goes for a big gain as he gets 16 yards.

Second Quarter (1:23 left) - Waters goes deep, but that pass is not near Lockett and is almost intercepted.

Second Quarter (1:30 left) - Kansas State will start at their own 36 yard line after a short kickoff.

Second Quarter (1:34 left) - Carlson tacks on the extra point and Auburn leads 10-7.

Second Quarter (1:34 left) - TOUCHDOWN AUBURN!!! Ricardo Louis catches the pass at the 20 yard line. Poor tackling and angles let the Tigers score the go-ahead touchdown. In the end, it was a 40 yard touchdown pass.

Second Quarter (2:09 left) - Marshall hits Williams on a hitch route for a big first down.

Second Quarter (2:35 left) - Marshall picks up 5 yards to make it 3rd and 7 at midfield.

Second Quarter (2:41 left) - Auburn calls their second timeout. 2nd and 12 after the timeout.

Second Quarter (3:14 left) - Johnson tackles Marshall behind the line for a two yard loss.

Second Quarter (3:29 left) - Marshall throws to Grant for a first down. That is Auburn's first 3rd down conversion.

Second Quarter (4:01 left) - Marshall picks 6 yards after not seeing a receiver open downfield.

Second Quarter (4:12 left) - Williams drops another pass though the ball was underthrown. He should have made that catch based on the replay.

Second Quarter (4:30 left) - Marshall hits Williams for an 8 yard gain and a first down.

Second Quarter (4:50 left) - Marshall gets out of Willis' grasp and picks up 3 yards.

Second Quarter (4:56 left) - Auburn will take over from the 25 yard line after taking a knee in the end zone.

Second Quarter (4:56 left) - Cantele's extra point is barely inside the left upright, but it is good and Kansas State leads 7-3.

Second Quarter (4:56 left) - TOUCHDOWN KANSAS STATE!!! Robinson takes the hand off up the middle and scores.

Second Quarter (5:38 left) - Robinson gets no gain on the first and goal run.

Second Quarter (6:01 left) - Waters hits Sexton on the quick slant. Sexton broke a tackle and made a spin move to get down to the 3 yard line.

Second Quarter (6:44 left) - Waters gets no gain on the following first down play.

Second Quarter (7:06 left) - Waters goes deep to Trujillo for a 22 yard pass play to the 26 yard line.

Second Quarter (7:40 left) - Robinson gets a huge hole and picks up 9 yards.

Second Quarter (7:48 left) - Lockett has another great return. He set up his blockers well again and returned the ball 26 yards to the Kansas State 42 yard line. Carlson booted the ball 50 yards on the punt.

Second Quarter (8:04 left) - Marshall goes to deep to Williams who drops a sure touchdown. Both teams look very sloppy tonight.

Second Quarter (8:09 left) - Marshall air mails his pass, but Coates stopped on his route early. Third and 6 coming up.

Second Quarter (8:45 left) - Artis-Payne picks up 4 yards.

Second Quarter (9:01 left) - Artis-Payne gets the small screen and gets out to the 30 yard line.

Second Quarter (9:41 left) - Artis-Payne picks up two yards.

Second Quarter (9:58 left) - Coates catches the pass and breaks a tackle to get out to the 14 yard line.

Second Quarter (10:03 left) - Louis drops the pass on the roll out by Marshall.

Second Quarter (10:07 left) - Kansas State downs the ball at the one yard line and Auburn will have to go 99 yards if they are to take a 10-0 lead.

Second Quarter (10:45 left) - Lockett gets the screen, but goes nowhere. Another punt and wasted opportunity for Kansas State.

Second Quarter (11:22 left) - Waters throws to Lockett, but he is stopped after a 4 yard gain.

Second Quarter (12:03 left) - Waters pitches to Jones and loses 4 yards.

Second Quarter (12:10 left) - INTERCEPTION!!!! Marshall's pass is tipped at the line by Britz and is picked off by Dakorey Johnson.

Second Quarter (12:17 left) - Auburn will take the ball at their own 38 yard line. At some point, this offense will get going.

Second Quarter (12:25 left) - Waters deep pass to Lockett is too far and the Wildcats are going to give the ball back to Auburn.

Second Quarter (12:30 left) - Waters was looking for a screen or shovel pass, but he is forced to throw it away.

Second Quarter (13:08 left) - Waters is stuffed for a three yard loss. Nothing going for him tonight.

Second Quarter (13:16 left) - Here are the stats from the first quarter and the first play of the second quarter:

Second Quarter (13:16 left) - The Wildcats will start from their own 21 yard line. The Tigers are 0 for 4 on third down so far.

Second Quarter (13:25 left) - Marshall's pass is knocked down on third and five. Auburn will be punting once again.

Second Quarter (13:50 left) - No gain on the rush for Auburn.

Second Quarter (14:12 left) - Marshall runs for 5 yards to get to the midfield.

Second Quarter (14:30 left) - Auburn gets a first down after the pass to Williams.

End of the First Quarter - Kansas State has to feel disappointed in not haveing any points to show for their first quarter effort. Their defense has been solid, but special teams and offense has let them down in the first 15 minutes. The fumble by Waters did lead to the only points of the game.

End of the First Quarter - Artis-Payne gains 7 yards and picks up a first down as the first quarter comes to an end. Auburn leads 3-0 after the first 15 minutes.

First Quarter (0:21 left) - Artis-Payne gets four yards on first down.

First Quarter (0:27 left) - Cantele is wide left and Kansas State cannot catch a break early on.

First Quarter (0:32 left) - A miscommunication has a great opportunity go begging for Kansas State. Field goal unit on the field.

First Quarter (1:11 left) - Waters is patient on the keeper and gets three yards. 3rd and 3 next.

First Quarter (1:51 left) - Waters takes the ball on the keeper and picks up four yards.

First Quarter (2:12 left) - Waters pitches the ball to Robinson on the option and picks up the first down.

First Quarter (2:49 left) - Waters throws to Sexton who is two yards short of the first down. 3rd and two for the Wildcats.

First Quarter (3:30 left) - Robinson pushes the pile for a three yard gain.

First Quarter (3:41 left) - Lockett zig-zags his away around the field, but gets the job done by taking the ball down to the Auburn 45 yard line. Kansas State needs to come away with points on this drive.

First Quarter (4:05 left) - Marshall goes to Davis, but he is stopped short of the first down marker. Auburn to punt.

First Quarter (4:11 left) - Auburn calls timeout to talk things over for their next play.

First Quarter (4:11 left) - Marshall goes deep for Coates, but it is just out of his reach. 3rd and long coming up for Auburn.

First Quarter (4:46 left) - Grant gets stuffed for a two yard loss.

First Quarter (5:15 left) - Grant takes the first down carry for 10 yards and a first down.

First Quarter (5:21 left) - INTERCEPTION!!!! Lockett lets the ball go through his hands and Jonathan Jones makes up for his mistakes with an interception. Auburn gets the ball back without any points surrendered.

First Quarter (5:59 left) - Jones takes the snap in the wildcat but only gets a yard. 2nd and goal from the one up next.

First Quarter (6:05 left) - Waters' fade to Lockett was out of the end zone, but Jones is flagged for the defensive PI again. Kansas State has the ball at the two yard line.

First Quarter (6:41 left) - Waters hits Cook on the slant route for a 20 yard gain and a first down.

First Quarter (7:21 left) - Waters goes nowhere on the keeper with a one yard loss.

First Quarter (7:27 left) - Lockett could not handle the ball on the WR screen. 2nd and 10 at the Auburn 34 yard line.

First Quarter (8:02 left) - Jones gets the ball up the middle and picks up 13 yards.

First Quarter (8:15 left) - Kansas State manages to draw the Tigers offside and give them a first down.

First Quarter (8:52 left) - Waters finds Sexton right at the marker, but it is short. 4th and half a yard with the offense staying on the field.

First Quarter (9:22 left) - Charles Jones ends up going backwards on the play with a 3 yard loss. 3rd and 5 coming up.

First Quarter (9:58 left) - Lockett got the wide receiver screen pass and picks up 8 yards.

First Quarter (10:33 left) - Waters hits Lockett for a 13 yard gain on second down.

First Quarter (11:09 left) - Robinson gets nothing on the first down carry.

First Quarter (11:14 left) - The kickoff goes out of the end zone for a touchback.

First Quarter (11:14 left) - Not a good start by Kansas State with the lost fumble and kickoff going out of bounds. They cannot afford to give Auburn extra possessions and good field position and expect to win.

First Quarter (11:14 left) - Carlson hits the 34 yard field goal to take an early 3-0 lead. The Wildcats did well to not have a total disaster after the fumble.

First Quarter (11:50 left) - Grant gets 5 yards on the read option, but it is not enough for the first down.

First Quarter (12:30 left) - The sweep for Auburn does not work as Grant slips for a one yard loss.

First Quarter (12:58 left) - Artis-Payne gets the ball and is stopped for no gain. 2nd and 10 for Auburn coming up.

First Quarter (13:07 left) - FUMBLE!!!! Waters and Robinson mishandle the read option and Auburn recovers at the 21 yard line!

First Quarter (13:14 left) - Lockett and Jones get tangled up on the pass, which leads to a PI against Jones. First down for Kansas State.

First Quarter (13:19 left) - Waters is pressured by Ford and his pass is way too low for Sexton to catch.

First Quarter (13:58 left) - Waters keeps the ball on first down and picks up two yards.

First Quarter (14:04 left) - Shiel has trouble with the snap, but manages to get a rugby style punt to go down to the Kansas State 12 yard line. Excellent punt given the near disaster they had.

First Quarter (14:14 left) - Marshall's pass to Coates is broken up by McDaniel.

First Quarter (14:18 left) - Marshall's pass is too low for Bray to catch.

First Quarter (14:36 left) - Marshall keeps it on first down and gets 3 yards.

First Quarter (14:56 left) - Marshall hits Williams for a 14 yard gain on first down.

First Quarter (15:00 Left) - Kansas State's kickoff goes out of bounds and will set Auburn up at the 35 yard line.

7:33 PM EST - The weather is beautiful for the game this evening. The temperature is currently 78 degrees and will fall to below 70 by the end of the game. Great conditions and not a lot of clouds in the sky.

7:32 PM EST - Auburn appears to be well represented in the stands, though the Wildcats faithful obviously out-number them quite easily.

7:29 PM EST - The updates will be coming fast and heavy with the up-tempo Auburn offense. Yours truly will do the best to get every play in, but sometimes two or three plays will be grouped into one update.

7:26 PM EST - This game does appear to favor Auburn, as they have the better overall team. Still, the feeling is there that this game will be a shootout.

7:22 PM EST - For Auburn, they will need to shut down both Waters and his main receiver Tyler Lockett.

7:10 PM EST - One of the keys to this game will be for Kansas State to take away the running game of Auburn. It is nearly impossible to do, but the Wildcats may be able to force Marshall to make him beat them with his arm.

7:04 PM EST - Kansas State will have back-to-back home games following tonight's clash. They will take on UTEP (9/27) and Texas Tech (10/4) before going on the road to face Oklahoma on October 18.

7:00 PM EST - Looking ahead for Auburn, they have a home game next week against Louisiana Tech before a big game against LSU on October 4, which is also at home.

6:55 PM EST - Auburn opened as 6.5 point favorites, drifted up to 10, and are now at 7.5. The Over/under opened at 70 but has steadily gone down in the last five days.

6:50 PM EST - Right now, Auburn is sitting as the 7 and a half point favorite with the over/under at 64. This game does have the appearance of a high scoring affair.

6:45 PM EST - The third and final meeting thus far was in 2007. The game was at Aubrn and the Tigers won 23-13.

6:42 PM EST - Auburn and Kansas State have met three times before. The first game was in 1978 at Kansas State, a game won by the Tigers 45-32. The second game was in 1979 with Auburn as the home team. The Tigers won again, 26-18.

6:38 PM EST - Waters likes to spread the ball around, but Lockett is the playmaking wide receiver.

6:33 PM EST - Tyler Lockett is the leading receiver for the Wildcats. He has caught 7 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown. Robinson has 6 receptions for 64 yards and is a threat coming out of the backfield. Zach Trujillo has 4 catches for 61 yards while Deante Burton has caught 5 passes for 59 yards.

6:29 PM EST - Waters is also the leading rusher for the Wildcats as well. He has rushed 37 times for 193 yards and 4 touchdowns. He has an averge of 5.2 yards-per-carry. Charles Jones is the lead running back with 21 carries for 130 yards and 4 touchdowns (6.2 YPC). DeMarcus Robinson has ran for 70 yards on 18 carries (3.9 YPC).

6:25 PM EST - For Kansas State, the leader of the offense is Jake Waters. He is a dual-threat quarterback for the Wildcats. He has thrown for 462 yards on 35 of 57 passing (61.4%) with 2 touchdowns and an interception.

6:19 PM EST - Speaking of Jermaine Whithead, he was suspended indefinitely earlier this week for being disrespectful to a coach. He is a huge loss for the Tigers, as he had 30 starts for the Tigers in his career. Joshua Hosley, a junior, will take his place.

6:15 PM EST - Cassanova McKinzy leads the Tigers with 16 tackles while Jonathan Mincy has totaled 14. Johnathan Ford has recorded 13 tackles and Jermaine Whitehead is up to 12 tackles thus far.

6:08 PM EST - Daniel Carlson will be handling the kicking duties. He is 2 of 3 on his field goals with a long of 45 yards. He is 14 of 14 on his extra points.

6:05 PM EST - Auburn has 428 yards passing and 75% of those yards (321) have gone to only TWO receivers. D'haquille Williams is the leading receiver with 13 catches for 214 yards and a touchdown. Melvin Ray has 4 catches for 107 yards and a touchdown. When Auburn throws, these two will be two of the top targets, as no other receiver has more than three catches or 26 yards. We cannot forget about Sammie Coates as well. He has only 1 catch for 13 yards due to an injured knee but appears to be close to full-strength.

5:59 PM EST - Cameron Artis-Payne is the leading rusher for the Tigers with 289 yards and 4 touchdowns on 42 carries (6.9 yards-per-carry average). Corey Grant is the second leading rusher with 176 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries (8.8 YPC). Marshall has 19 carries for 122 yards and 2 touchdowns. All three will be integral to Gus Malzahn's spread option attack.

5:54 PM EST - Auburn's passing leader is Jeremy Johnson with most of his total coming in the first half against Arkansas. Johnson has gone 15 of 20 for 277 yards with 2 touchdowns. Nick Marshall is 14 of 25 for 151 yards and a touchdown. Neither quarterback has thrown a pick. Given Marshall's running prowess, it is no surprise that he has only thrown for 151 yards in a game and a half.

5:50 PM EST - Let's run through some stats and leaders for both teams, starting with Auburn.

5:45 PM EST - Kansas State led 13-0 before Iowa State scored 28 unanswered points to lead 28-13 at halftime. Quarterback Jake Waters led the Wildcats to three scoring drives and the victory at 32-28.

5:40 PM EST - Kansas State's second game was at Iowa State, a game in which they struggled against the Cyclones, but came out on top 32-28.

5:34 PM EST - Kansas State opened with an easy victory over Stephen F. Austin (55-16) on August 30.

5:30 PM EST - Auburn had little trouble with San Jose State in week two with a 59-13 drubbing.

5:25 PM EST - Marshall led the Tigers in the second half and sparked the entire team. Auburn won 45-21, but outscored the Razorbacks 24-0 in the second half.

5:20 PM EST - The Tigers played both Jeremy Johnson on Nick Marshall against the Razorbacks. Johnson played in the first half and Marshall in the second half. Marshall was suspended for the first of the game due to a citation for marijuana.

5:17 PM EST - Auburn opened with home victories against Arkansas (45-21) on August 30 and San Jose State (59-13) on September 6. Auburn had a bye last week to prep for this game.

5:13 PM EST - Both Auburn and Kansas State enter this game at 2-0 and both are ranked. The Tigers are ranked at #5 and the Wildcats are sitting at #20.

5:10 PM EST - Welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of Thursday's night game between the Auburn Tigers and Kansas State Wildcats!