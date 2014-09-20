Mississippi State Bulldogs - LSU Tigers Live Score and Result of 2014 College Football

End of the Game: It was a pleasure to cover the Bulldogs first win in Baton Rouge since 1991 tonight! Thank you and take care.

End of the Game: Here are the final stats for both teams:

End of the Game: That was an exciting game even though it did not look that way midway through the fourth quarter.

End of the Game: Travin Dural had 6 catches for 124 yards while Malachi Dupre finished with 4 catches for 120 yards and 2 touchdowns.

End of the Game: LSU ran the ball 35 times for 89 yards.

End of the Game: Brandon Harris looked far better in the closing stages of the game than Anthony Jennings did in the first 3 quarters. Harris went 6 of 9 for 140 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception. Jennings was 13 of 26 for 157 yards.

End of the Game: Jameon Lewis caught 5 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown. De'Runnya Wilson caught 4 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown.

End of the Game: The Bulldogs ran for 302 yards on the evening.

End of the Game: Josh Robinson ran for 197 yards and 1 touchdown on 16 carries.

End of the Game: Prescott went 15 of 24 for 268 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also ran for 105 yards and a touchdown.

End of the Game: Well that was far too nerve racking of a final for MSU. They led by 18 with less than two minutes remaining and still had to knock down a Hail Mary to win.

Fourth Quarter (0:00): GAME OVER!!! Mississppi State picks the ball off at the goal line and hangs on for the 34-29 win!!

Fourth Quarter (0:05 left): Harris spikes the ball.

Fourth Quarter (0:07 left): Harris runs for 12 yards. One last chance for LSU.

Fourth Quarter (0:14 left): Harris hit Dural for 21 yards on a deep throw. Great strength from Harris.

Fourth Quarter (0:20 left): The punt goes into the end zone and LSU will have to go 80 yards in the final 20 seconds to win.

Fourth Quarter (0:28 left): Prescott runs for three yards and MSU calls a timeout. 4th and 4 for MSU up next.

Fourth Quarter (1:14 left): Prescott keeps again, this time for 2 yards and LSU calls their final timeout.

Fourth Quarter (1:20 left): Prescott gets one yard and LSU calls their second timeout.

Fourth Quarter (1:26 left): Griffin recovers the onside and it appears MSU will hold on. But LSU still have 2 timeouts.

Fourth Quarter (1:27 left): LSU goes for the XP and it is good. 34-29 with 87 seconds left.

Fourth Quarter (1:27 left): TOUCHDOWN LSU!!!! Harris throws another touchdown pass to Dupre and LSU has closed the deficit to 34-28.

Fourth Quarter (1:34 left): Harris' pass is out of bounds and incomplete.

Fourth Quarter (1:42 left): FUMBLE!!!!! LSU RECOVERS. A bad snap over the head of the Prescott has given LSU the ball at the MSU 31 yard line.

Fourth Quarter (1:48 left): Shumpert gets the carry but loses a yard. LSU calls a timeout.

Fourth Quarter (1:55 left): Delahoussey's onside is kicked too hard and goes out of bounds.

Fourth Quarter (1:55 left): LSU goes for two. Harris is just short of the goal line and LSU trails 34-22.

Fourth Quarter (1:55 left): TOUCHDOWN LSU!!! Harris hits Dupre, who got behind the secondary for the score.

Fourth Quarter (2:12 left): Williams' crossing pattern leads to a big pick up to the 31 yard line.

Fourth Quarter (2:23 left): Harris shows his arm strenght.... A bit too much though. Over everyone's head there to Diarse.

Fourth Quarter (2:40 left): Harris throws the screen to Williams who picks up a first down to the 44 yard line.

Fourth Quarter (3:05 left): Harris slings the ball to Quinn for a nice first down.

Fourth Quarter (3:36 left): Harris struggles to corral the ball, but he still manages to gain 7 yards.

Fourth Quarter (3:43 left): Griffin is stopped for a 2 yard loss and MSU turns the ball over on downs.

Fourth Quarter (4:25 left): Griffin gets close to the first down marker, but is a yard short. 4th and 1 now for MSU.

Fourth Quarter (5:10 left): Griffin gets stopped at the line for no gain. 3rd and 3 coming up next for MSU.

Fourth Quarter (5:53 left): Griffin gets the carry and picks up 7 yards.

Fourth Quarter (6:34 left): LSU has two players on the ground injured. Neither looks serious.

Fourth Quarter (6:35 left): Robinson picks up another 3 yards and a first down.

Fourth Quarter (7:16 left): Robinson picks up 9 more yards to reach 194 yards on the night.

Fourth Quarter (7:48 left): Robinson gets another carry and another big gain. He picks up 23 yards to the LSU 24.

Fourth Quarter (7:56 left): Graham takes the ball back to the LSU 47 yard line. MSU will look to put the finishing touches on this game.

Fourth Quarter (8:50 left): SACK!! Jennings had no idea the blitz was coming and is taken down at the one yard line. His left shoulder is hurt again.

Fourth Quarter (8:55 left): Diarse cannot handle the ball and it is incomplete.

Fourth Quarter (9:28 left): Fournette gets the screen pass and is taken down after a one yard gain.

Fourth Quarter (9:34 left): LSU fair catches at their own 9 yard line.

Fourth Quarter (10:20 left): Robinson picks up another 5 yards, but MSU is faced with a 4th and 3.

Fourth Quarter (10:59 left): Miles is stopped for no gain on the quick pass.

Fourth Quarter (11:31 left): Prescott picks up another 2 yards.

Fourth Quarter (12:26 left): Robinson rolls through the line and picks up 21 yards on first down. MSU doing what MSU does.

Fourth Quarter (12:34 left): MSU takes a knee.

Fourth Quarter (12:34 left): LSU goes for two and.... they do not convert. Jennings tried to run it in, but he was never going to get the corner. Mississippi State leads 34-16.

Fourth Quarter (12:34 left): TOUCHDOWN LSU!!! Hilliard pounds the ball in for a one yard score.

Fourth Quarter (12:53 left): Hilliard gets to the one yard line.

Fourth Quarter (13:18 left): Jennings throws a beautiful ball up top to Dural and he gets down to the MSU 7 yard line. Where has that been all night?

Fourth Quarter (13:44 left): LSU picks up the first down on Hilliard's two yard carry.

Fourth Quarter (14:23 left): Magee gets the check down and MSU does well to prevent him from getting the first down.

Fourth Quarter (14:32 left): Jennings pass is nearly picked by MSU. LSU is called for an ineligible player downfield, but MSU declines.

Fourth Quarter (14:37 left): Jennings' pass is too far for Quinn and falls incomplete.

Fourth Quarter (14:43 left): Fournette had a crease and returns the ball to his own 37 yard line.

Fourth Quarter (14:49 left): MSU adds to their lead and now are up 34-10.

Fourth Quarter (14:54 left): Prescott pass is out of the end zone and MSU will be facing a FG attempt.

End of the Third Quarter: MSU leads 31-10 in a shocking game in Death Valley. They have easily been the best team on the field. The stats through three quarters are below:

Third Quarter (0:17 left): Prescott picks up one yard to the 11 yard line. 3rd and goal will be on the flip side of the break.

Third Quarter (0:38 left): Shumpert gets a yard but MSU is called for a holding penalty.

Third Quarter (1:02 left): Shumpert picks up 7 yards down to the 2 yard line.

Third Quarter (1:19 left): This drive by MSU is unbelievable. They are getting shredded on both fronts (running and passing).

Third Quarter (1:19 left): Prescott hits Miles on the flare and he picks up 11 yards.

Third Quarter (1:44 left): Prescott hits Lewis on the play-action pass to the LSU 18 yard line.

Third Quarter (1:57 left): Shumpert picks up 6 yards and MSU is down to the LSU 39 yard line.

Third Quarter (2:28 left): Robinson escapes an ankle tackle and runs for 9 yards.

Third Quarter (2:46 left): Robinson picks up 12 yards and the line is opening up big holes for MSU.

Third Quarter (3:09 left): Prescott goes up the middle again, this time for 9 yards and another first down. MSU out to their own 37 already.

Third Quarter (3:40 left): Prescott picks up two on the read-option.

Third Quarter (4:11 left): Robinson runs for 5 yards and a first down. MSU killing LSU's front 7 so far this half.

Third Quarter (4:22 left): Prescott hits Miles on the flare for 6 yards.

Third Quarter (4:39 left): Wow. Prescott goes up the middle on a quarterback draw and picks up 13 yards plus a first down.

Third Quarter (4:44 left): Prescott throws again and had an open receiver. Collins put his hand up and knocked it away. Good play by him.

Third Quarter (5:10 left): Prescott drops back to pass but decides to run the ball. He picks up two yards and MSU is called for unnecessary roughness.

Third Quarter (5:16 left): It appears the ball was down at the 1 yard line for MSU. Big chance for LSU's defense here.

Third Quarter (5:16 left): The ball just barely goes into the end zone for a touchback.

Third Quarter (5:27 left): Jennings throws up a miracle to Dickson who catches the ball, but he lands out of bounds.

Third Quarter (5:36 left): Jennings' pass is knocked down at the line.

Third Quarter (6:03 left): Williams gets the carry and picks up 5 yards.

Third Quarter (6:10 left): White calls another fair catch and LSU starts from their own 35 yard line.

Third Quarter (6:18 left): Prescott's pass to Johnson is knocked down and LSU will get the ball back.

Third Quarter (6:42 left): Prescott dumps the ball to Robinson for a 5 yard gain.

Third Quarter (7:11 left): Robinson picks up one yard on the carry.

Third Quarter (7:16 left): The punt goes into the end zone for a touchback.

Third Quarter (7:58 left): Jennings bobbles the snap and is then sacked by Smith.

Third Quarter (8:05 left): Jennings pass to Diarse is too high and LSU faces a third and long.

Third Quarter (8:41 left): Magee gets the screen, but is taken down right away for a 2 yard gain.

Third Quarter (8:58 left): Jennings hits Dural for a nice pick up and a first down.

Third Quarter (9:24 left): Jennings throws a quick pass to Dickson.

Third Quarter (9:29 left): Jennings pass is too early and goes out of bounds. 2nd and 10.

Third Quarter (9:35 left): LSU takes a knee and will start from their 25 yard line.

Third Quarter (9:35 left): TOUCHDOWN BULLDOGS!!!! Prescott keeps the play alive forever and finds a wide open Jameon Lewis. Lewis ran in for an easy 74 yard TD and it is now 31-10 MSU.

Third Quarter (10:33 left): Prescott runs the option, but picks up 4 yards to make it 3rd and 6.

Third Quarter (10:40 left): Prescott throws into a congested area and it falls incomplete.

Third Quarter (10:47 left): MSU calls a fair catch and will start from their own 23.

Third Quarter (11:33 left): Jennings tries to pick the first down up with his legs but only gets 6 yards. 4th and 1 coming up.

Third Quarter (11:43 left): Jennings goes deep to Dupre, but the pass was broken up by Love.

Third Quarter (12:29 left): Hilliard picks up 2 yards on the carry.

Third Quarter (12:35 left): Fournette returns the ball, but LSU is called for a hold. They will not start from their own 23.

Third Quarter (12:44 left): Poor defensive call there. Third and short is a bread and butter play for Prescott to run the ball. Not sure what was going on there with the LSU defense.

Third Quarter (12:44 left): The extra point is good and Johnson is called for unsportsmanlike conduct after the TD. MSU now leads 24-10.

Third Quarter (12:45 left): TOUCHDOWN MSU!!!! Dak Prescott goes off the guard and has nothing but open field. Prescott did the rest with a stiff arm and dove into the end zone for the TD. 56 yards on the TD run.

Third Quarter (13:21 left): Lewis picks up 7 yards and makes it a 3rd and short for MSU.

Third Quarter (13:35 left): The pass by Prescott falls incomplete and it will be second and 10 from the MSU 37.

Third Quarter (13:48 left): Robinson was injured for LSU.

Third Quarter (13:48 left): Prescott throws the comeback screen and MSU picks up a big first down.

Third Quarter (14:35 left): Robinson gets the pitch and almost fumbles, but he holds on to the ball and gets no gain.

Third Quarter (14:42 left): Prescott has to throw the ball into the ground with no open receivers and facing pressure.

Third Quarter (14:48 left): Another LSU kick and another touchback.

Third Quarter (14:48 left): LSU is now trailing just 17-10 twelve seconds into the third quarter.

Third Quarter (14:48 left): TOUCHDOWN LSU!!!! Prescott fumbles and LSU's Hunter recovers and scores!!! LSU is within a touchdown after 1 play!!

Third Quarter (15:00 left): MSU will start from their own 25 yard line.

Halftime: Do not count this LSU team out, especially at home and with Les Miles as the coach. Stranger things have happened.

Halftime: Neither team has excelled on third down, but LSU has not really shown the ability to be a scary offensive team in the first half.

Halftime: Here are the stats at the break:

Halftime: Well that was an interesting first half. Mississippi State leads 17-3 after the first 30 minutes of play. However, this game is far, far from over right now.

Second Quarter (0:00 left): The last play of the second quarter is a screen pass to Magee for a 13 yard gain.

Second Quarter (0:03 left): LSU calls another time out. Not sure what for...

Second Quarter (0:26 left): Fournette gets the pitch and he is stopped for no gain.

Second Quarter (0:30 left): White calls for another fair catch, this time at the 19 yard line.

Second Quarter (0:37 left): Prescott keeps and gains a yard. MSU will punt as LSU takes a timeout.

Second Quarter (0:42 left): Oh boy!! Prescott tries an ill advised shovel pass and it is nearly picked six there. The running back saved him from disaster.

Second Quarter (1:09 left): Prescott keeps and gets no gain on first down.

Second Quarter (1:15 left): Prescott hits Miles on a quick pass and he turns it up field for a 16 yard gain.

Second Quarter (1:20 left): The kickoff is out of the end zone and MSU starts from their own 25 yard line.

Second Quarter (1:20 left): The 30 yard field goal by Colby Delahoussaye is good, but it is over the goal post. Still, it is good and LSU now trails 17-3.

Second Quarter (1:26 left): Jennings is hit on the blitz again as his pass is in the direction of no one in particular though Dural was in the area. FG attempt up next.

Second Quarter (2:09 left): Jennings keeps the ball and picks up two yards. 3rd and 8 coming up.

Second Quarter (2:14 left): Jennings pass is over everyone's head.

Second Quarter (2:34 left): Big pick up by LSU!! Jennings gets crushed on the corner blitz and finds Dural. Dural takes the ball down to the 15 yard line.

Second Quarter (3:07 left): Fournette picks up 2 more yards on the first down carry.

Second Quarter (3:18 left): Jennings hit Dural on the slant for a 16 yard gain.

Second Quarter (3:49 left): Fournette picks up two yards.

Second Quarter (3:56 left): White fair catches at the 41 yard line.

Second Quarter (4:40 left): Prescott keeps the ball again and loses a yard. LSU will get the ball back needing some type of score right now.

Second Quarter (4:52 left): MSU is called for a false start and that will back them up 5 yards.

Second Quarter (5:28 left): Prescott keeps the ball again and picks up 6 yards. 3rd and 4 for the Bulldogs.

Second Quarter (5:54 left): Holloway gets no gain on the first down carry.

Second Quarter (6:16 left): Prescott picks up 4 yards and a first down on the keeper.

Second Quarter (6:38 left): Prescott throws a quick out to Lewis for a 7 yard gain.

Second Quarter (6:52 left): The crossing route seemed to be there, but the pass was nowhere near the receiver. LSU punts and MSU will start at their own 4 yard line.

Second Quarter (6:58 left): Dural had a chance to catch the ball, but Redmon knocks the ball away.

Second Quarter (7:31 left): Dural gets the quick pass but is stopped after a 3 yard gain.

Second Quarter (7:54 left): Fournette cuts it back up the field and picks up the first down. LSU at their own 43 yard line.

Second Quarter (8:29 left): Jennings goes up the middle after faking the sweep. He picks up 6 yards.

Second Quarter (8:58 left): Hilliard picks up another 5 yards for the first down.

Second Quarter (9:17 left): Hilliard picks up 9 yards on first down.

Second Quarter (9:22 left): Fournette takes the ball out but he is hit at the 14 yard line.

Second Quarter (9:26 left): The 27 yard field goal from Evan Sobiesk is good and MSU leads 17-0.

Second Quarter (9:58 left): MSU runs the option, but Lewis is stopped quickly with great speed. MSU is facing 4th and 3 and will try a FG.

Second Quarter (10:27 left): Timeout on the field for an injury to an LSU player.

Second Quarter (10:36 left): Prescott keeps it and manages to pick up 8 yards on 2nd and 10. MSU at the LSU 9 yard line.

Second Quarter (11:00 left): Robinson gets nothing on the following run.

Second Quarter (11:22 left): Robinson breaks another BIG RUN!!! Right up the middle for a massive gain of 66 yards to get into the LSU red zone.

Second Quarter (11:33 left): The punt goes out of bounds at the 15 yard line, but all eyes are on the status of Jennings going forward.

Second Quarter (12:15 left): Another sack!! Jennings loses 10 more yards and appears to have been hurt. He was seen holding his right shoulder.

Second Quarter (12:56 left): Jennings is scked for a 6 yard loss. Another 3rd and long for LSU.

Second Quarter (13:45 left): Fournette picks up 3 yards on first down.

Second Quarter (14:02 left): Jennings completes to Dupre for a nice 17 yard pick up to the MSU 43 yard line.

Second Quarter (14:09 left): Jennings pass is in the dirt with Dupre having beat his man. 3rd and long.

Second Quarter (14:40 left): Magee picks up just a yard on the first down carry.

Second Quarter (14:54 left): Fournette picks up 20 yards on the toss.

End of the First Quarter: The quarter ends with that loss. Here are the stats through the first 15 minutes:

First Quarter (0:39 left): The end around for LSU leads to a 5 yard loss. MSU is on point tonight.

First Quarter (0:45 left): Another touchback for LSU.

First Quarter (0:45 left): TOUCHDOWN MSU!!!!!!! Robinson waltzes into the end zone and MSU leads 14-0.

First Quarter (0:57 left): FIRST AND GOAL MSU!! Prescott hits Wilson on the deep post down to the 3 yard line!!

First Quarter (1:16 left): Robinson picks up 22 yards on the cary after a few missed tackles.

First Quarter (1:31 left): What a catch by Wilson! The ball was underthrown and he shielded the defender for a nice catch out to the 30 yard line.

First Quarter (1:58 left): Prescott takes the snap up the middle for a small gain of one yard.

First Quarter (2:06 left): What a job done by the MSU defense thus far. Despite the PI and big pass on the trick play, they have been up to the task

First Quarter (2:06 left): STOPPED!!! LSU goes for it on fourth and goal and Jennings cannot punch it in!! What a stand by MSU!!!

First Quarter (2:46 left): STUFFED!! Hilliard is stopped right at the line and LSU faces a fourth and goal.

First Quarter (3:28 left): MSU stands tall again to stop Fournett short of the goal line.

First Quarter (4:10 left): Williams gets the carry and is stopped at the one.

First Quarter (4:13 left): Jennings fade to the corner in the direction of Dural leads to a PI. First and goal for LSU at the two.

First Quarter (4:51 left): Magee picks up two yards on the first and goal carry.

First Quarter (5:14 left): TRICKERATION!! Magee gets the pitch and throws to Malachi Dupre who was wide open. Dupre gets all the way down to the MSU 9 yard line.

First Quarter (5:36 left): Jennings fakes the sweep to Magee again and picks up 9 yards for a first down.

First Quarter (5:59 left): Jennings is forced to scramble and gets two yards on the run.

First Quarter (6:08 left): White fair catches the ball at his 36 yard line where LSU will take over.

First Quarter (6:51 left): Prescott is sacked again!! This time it is Thomas who makes the sack and forces an MSU punt.

First Quarter (7:35 left): Prescott is sacked for a 5 yard loss after doing a pump fake! 3rd and long now for MSU.

First Quarter (7:41 left): Prescott's pass is too far out of bounds and MSU faces another 2nd and 10.

First Quarter (8:00 left): Robinson picks up 15 yards on the hand off for a first down. MSU looking good in all phases thus far.

First Quarter (8:08 left): Prescott's pass is too high for his receiver and MSU is facing 2nd and 10.

First Quarter (8:14 left): Keehn boots a beautiful punt all the way to the LSU 22 yard line where a fair catch is called by Graham.

First Quarter (8:54 left): Jennings throws a check down to Magee for a small gain of 4 yards. Mississippi State is pumped up for this game on defense.

First Quarter (9:30 left): Jennings throws to Quinn on a WR screen for a small gain of about 3 yards.

First Quarter (10:01 left): Jennings shakes a defender and throws to Hilliard for a 6 yard gain. However, LSU is called for a chop block and LSU is backed up.

First Quarter (10:43 left): FUMBLE!!! Jennings loses the ball, but recovers. Somehow, LSU picked up a yard on the fumble.

First Quarter (10:47 left): Another knee taken by Fournette leads to a second touchback.

First Quarter (10:47 left): TOUCHDOWN BULLDOGS!!! Wilson makes the catch on the sideline from Prescott to make it 7-0 MSU!

First Quarter (11:18 left): Lewis gets the screen and picks up 5 yards. 3rd and 7 from the LSU 9.

First Quarter (11:38 left): Bulldogs called for a false start.

First Quarter (11:57 left): Prescott runs up the middle for 3 yards.

First Quarter (12:09 left): Robinson goes up the middle for 5 yards and a first down.

First Quarter (12:32 left): Prescott throws to Lewis for a 9 yard gain.

First Quarter (12:47 left): Prescott completes a short pass to Johnson who has plenty of green in front of him. Bulldogs down to the 26 yard line already.

First Quarter (12:58 left): Graham has a huge return to midfield for the Bulldogs!

First Quarter (13:40 left): Jennings fakes the sweep and keeps but is about 2 yards short. LSU on to punt.

First Quarter (14:25 left): Hillard picks up another 3 yards on second down.

First Quarter (14:55 left): Hilliard gets the carry for 3 yards on first down.

First Quarter (15:00 left): LSU takes a knee and will begin from their 25 yard line.

7:10 PM EST - We are just about ready for the kickoff!

7:05 PM EST - It appears that the game will start on ESPN 2 as they do not have a game on until 8 PM Eastern Time.

7:00 PM EST - The line for this game has not budged. LSU is still favored by 7 points and the over/under is still at 48 points.

6:56 PM EST - The good news is that the MSU-LSU game is not scheduled for kickoff until 7:10 PM Eastern Time on ESPN. That gives us plenty of time for the conclusion of the Virginia-BYU game.

6:52 PM EST - Currently, the Virginia-BYU game is airing on ESPN with 7:48 remaining. Tonight's game between MSU and LSU is scheduled to be on ESPN. We will keep you posted on which channel the game will begin on.

6:48 PM EST - Speaking of the SEC West, Alabama is currently leading Florida 35-21 and is threatening to score again. Texas A&M is crushing SMU 58-6 while Auburn won 20-14 over Kansas State on Thursday night. Arkansas will face NIU later in the evening, which yours truly will try to give updates on that game.

6:45 PM EST - With the way the SEC dominates on a yearly basis and the demanding schedule of the SEC, it would not be a surprise to see a two loss team from the SEC West come out and win the SEC Championship. The question is, how would the playoff committee view a two-loss SEC team against a one loss team from another confernece?

6:40 PM EST - We all now about the first four teams, but Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Mississippi State are all on the way up. Arkansas is probably stil a year away from being a true nuisance, but Ole Miss and Miss St are both good. It is possible that the SEC West could harm each other this year by beating each other up.

6:34 PM EST - If Mississippi State can win this game, they have a chance to finally move into the upper echelon of the SEC West. However, the West division is PACKED with Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and Arkansas. Top to bottom, the SEC West is the best division in college football.

6:28 PM EST - The latest line from Vegas has the LSU as the 7 point favorites with the over/under at 48.

6:25 PM EST - This game has the feel of a "which defense will break first" to it. Both teams will probably pound and ground the ball, but the aerial attack should not be dismissed by either team.

6:18 PM EST - Prescott likes to spread the ball around to his receivers. 8 different receivers have at least 4 catches and 50 yards. Jameon Lewis is the top receiver with 10 catches for 107 yards. Fred Brown has 6 catches for 104 yards while Robert Johnson has 4 catches for 95 yards and a touchdown. Josh Robinson has also caught 5 passes for 94 yards

6:14 PM EST - Prescott is also capable of running the ball. He has ran for 273 yards and 2 touchdowns on 40 carries. He will be carrying the rock along with Josh Robinson. Robinson has 288 yards and 3 touchdowns on 46 carries.

6:10 PM EST - Dak Prescott will lead the Bulldogs offense and many feel this season will be a breakout campaign. He has gone 43 of 72 for 696 yards with 9 touchdowns and 2 interceptions this year. His completion percentage is 59.7.

6:05 PM EST - The Bulldogs have been solid on defense as well. They have given up 37 points in their three games, for an average of 12.3 points per game. That ranks 11th best in the nation.

6:00 PM EST - For Mississippi State, they have a very balanced offense. They have averaged 266.3 yards per game passing (48th best in the nation) while rushing they have averaged 260.3 yards per game (22nd). They have averaged 43.7 points per game in their first three contests, which is good enough for 20th.

5:52 PM EST - The receiving trio of Travin Dural, John Diarse, and Trey Quinn will be on display again tonight. Dural leads the Tigers with 12 catches for 370 yards and 4 touchdowns. Diarse has 6 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. Quinn has caught 5 passes for 49 yards while Fournette has 3 catches for 52 yards out of the backfield.

5:45 PM EST - Kenny Hilliard is the leading rusher for the Tigers with 41 carries for 215 yards and 3 touchdowns. Freshman Leonard Fournette has 162 yards and 2 touchdowns on 31 carries. Darrel Williams has chipped in 102 yards and 3 touchdowns on 21 carries while Terrence Magee has 24 carries for 78 yards.

5:39 PM EST - Anthony Jennings has shown some excellent ability at times this year. He has gone 27 of 52 (51.9%) for 566 yards, 5 touchdowns, and an interception. Jennings needs to work on the completion percentage, but he should improve as the year moves on. Jennings has also ran for 61 yards on 24 carries.

5:35 PM EST - The LSU defense has been very good this year. They have held teams scoreless going back to the final quarter of the Wisconsin game. They are 2nd in the nation giving up only 8 points per game.

5:30 PM EST - LSU is ranked 91st in passing offense with 214 yards a game. They are 36th in rushing offense at 226.3 yards per game. Their offense has been good, considering the talent they lost at 38.3 yards per game (42nd in the nation).

5:27 PM EST - Let's look at some stats for each team, starting with LSU.

5:21 PM EST - Those stats give the historical angle of how tough it has been for Mississippi State to win in Baton Rouge and against LSU in general.

5:18 PM EST - Mississippi State's last win against LSU was in 1999 in Starkville, MS. They won 17-16 that day. The last win for Mississippi State in Baton Rouge was the 1991 season. The Bulldogs won 28-19 on November 16 of that year.

5:13 PM EST - Given the massive advantage LSU has in the series historically, it is not surprising they have dominated recently. LSU has won the last 14 games and 21 of the last 22 games versus the Bulldogs.

5:10 PM EST - LSU and Mississippi State have met 107 times before this game. LSU currently leads the series 71 to 33 with 3 ties.

5:05 PM EST - LSU started the year with the big come from behind win against the Wisconsin Badgers, 28-24. Their next two games were at home where they cruised to easy victories. First, the Tigers defeated Sam Houston State 56-0 and then posted another shutout when the defeated UL-Monroe last week, 31-0.

5:00 PM EST - Mississippi State opened the season with an easy win over Southern Miss, 49-0. They next faced UAB and got into a shoot out with the Blazers, but won 47-34. The Bulldogs won last week on the road with a stingy defense performance over South Alabama, 35-3.

4:57 PM EST - Both teams enter this game at 3-0 on the season and this is the first SEC game for both schools.

4:53 PM EST - Matthew Dixon will be here for the entire to game to give play-by-play analysis of this huge SEC West clash.

4:50 PM EST - Welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of the Mississippi State Bulldogs at LSU Tigers from Tiger Stadium, aka "Death Valley" for Saturday night's big game.