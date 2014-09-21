Arizona Stuns Cal On Hail Mary Throw 49-45

Arizona and Cal were both in positions they never thought they'd be in. Cal was leading heavily going into the second half and Arizona was very far behind with time ticking away. Cal had a 31-7 lead in the third quarter, and the Wildcats had only 16 points entering the 4th quarter. Arizona QB Anu Soloman threw a hail mary pass that landed in the hands of Austin Hill to finish one of the greatest comebacks in school history.

"We're sorry we didn't find a way to win the ball game tonight," Cal Head Coach Sonny Dykes said. "But I told them it won't ever happen again."

There isn't a lot to say after a game like this. You had it, you're losing it, then you lost it. You'd think Cal scoring 45 would be enough to put out a victory, but not tonight.

"I don't think I've been through a game like that," Cal quarterback Jared Goff said. "It's so painful, but we have to get through it."

Goff threw for 380 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Cal gets their first loss of the year as a salty one.

"It's so improbable, at first you're so exhilarated, then you're like, 'did that just happen?'" Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez said.

Cal did show tonight that they can hang with the top half of the Pac-12. Arizona is a solid team and was Cal's first real test of the year. Hopefully they come out of it and can learn from the game. Arizona should be feared for how much confidence they have after this win.