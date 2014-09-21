Arizona Stuns Cal On Hail Mary Throw 49-45
Rick Scuteri/AP

Arizona and Cal were both in positions they never thought they'd be in. Cal was leading heavily going into the second half and Arizona was very far behind with time ticking away. Cal had a 31-7 lead in the third quarter, and the Wildcats had only 16 points entering the 4th quarter. Arizona QB Anu Soloman threw a hail mary pass that landed in the hands of Austin Hill to finish one of the greatest comebacks in school history.