UCLA Bruins - Arizona State Sun Devils Live Score of 2014 NCAA College Football

1:40 AM ET: A big statement win for the UCLA Bruins who assert themselves as the top dog in the Pac-12 South.

1:39 AM ET: Let's take a look at the final stats from this contest.

#11 UCLA Stat #15 Arizona State 17 First Downs 38 6-12 3rd Down Efficiency 12-20 577 Total Yards 622 352 Passing Yards 488 18-23 Completions - Attempts 42-69 225 - 35 Rushing Yards - Attempts 134 - 36 25:36 Time of Possession 34:24 0 Turnovers 4

1:31 AM ET: The VAVEL USA Player of the Game is Brett Hundley who completed 18-of-23 passes for 352 yards and 4 touchdowns. Congratulations to Brett and the UCLA Bruins

4th (0:30): And that will do it! The UCLA Bruins destroy the Arizona State Sun Devils by a score of 62-27.

4th (0:45): There is another knee from Hundley.

4th (1:22): Hundley takes a knee.

4th (1:31): Pass is complete to Kohl but it is not enough for the first down. The ball goes back to UCLA and that will do it.

4th (1:35): Bercovici looks over the middle but the pass is incomplete. That will bring up fourth down.

4th (2:06): Richard with another carry for no gain.

4th (2:34): Demario Richard for a gain of 1 yard. 2nd and 9

4th (2:52): Bercovici pass to Kody Kohl for a gain of 11.

4th (3:20): A completed pass to Gammage for a gain of 23 yards. 1st and 10 at the Arizona State 44.

4th (3:55): Richard with the carry for 2 yards. 3rd and 6

4th (4:23): Bercovici on the QB Keeper for a run of 2.

4th (4:23): Arizona State will start at their own 17 yard line.

4th (4:33): TOUCHDOWN UCLA! Hundley keeps on the dive over the top for a 1 yard touchdown run. The extra point is good! With 4:29 left, UCLA 62, Arizona State 27.

4th (5:03): Handoff to James who gains 5 yards to the 1 yard line.

4th (5:07): Hundley looks for the screen but it is incomplete. There is a flag on the play. Roughing the passer on Arizona State. Half the distance and another first down.

4th (5:45): Handoff to Jordon James for a gain of 1 yard. 3rd and 8.

4th (6:55): Perkins gets another carry for no gain.

4th (7:15): Perkins with a big hole and he nearly breaks the run all the way. He is stopped at the 15 yard line after a gain of 81 yards. First down Bruins

4th (7:15): Ballage is stuffed in the backfield, another turnover on downs. UCLA will take over at their own 4.

4th (7:25): The ruling on the field is confirmed. The reciever was short. It is 4th and goal from the 1 inch line.

4th (7:25): A completed pass down to the goal line. The referees call the play down at the 1. It will be reviewed.

4th (7:52): Bercovici is pressured and just gets the ball out before a possible sack.

4th (7:56): The first down pass is incomplete.

4th (8:02): Bercovici's pass is caught but the ball went out of bounds. There is a flag for Roughing the Passer which will push the ball inside the red zone.

4th (8:07): Bercovici scrambles to the right, looking for an open receiver but he has to throw it away.

4th (8:30): A big completion to Ellis Jefferson for a gain of 16.

4th (8:53): Cameron Smith makes the catch for another first down.

4th (9:18): Hand off to Kalen Ballage for a gain of 7. Bercovici throws incomplete to the left side.

4th (9:35): Demario Richard with a tough run of 18 yards. Some tough running on that carry.

4th (10:00): Bercovici with a completed pass to Stong for a gain of 12.

4th (10:32): Arizona State hands off to Deantre Lewis for a run up the middle for no gain.

4th (10:38): TOUCHDOWN UCLA!!! Hundley to Payton. The extra point is good! UCLA 55, Arizona State 27.

4th (11:23): Myles Jack with the carry for no gain.

4th (11:51): Perkins with a carry for a loss of two. 2nd and goal.

4th (11:56): An incomplete pass on second down but flags in the end zone. It will be defensive pass interference. First down to the 2 yard line for UCLA.

4th (12:47): A wide receiver screen to Jordan Payton who breaks a few tackles for a big gain down to the Arizona State 14.

4th (13:04): Jordan James takes the carry on first down for 8 yards.

4th (13:09): The slant is knocked away incomplete. Arizona State will turnover the ball on downs.

4th (13:48): Pass completed to Strong over the middle for a gain of 8. That brings up 4th and 2.

4th (13:53): Another incomplete pass. It is 3rd and 10.

4th (13:56): Bercovici looks to Strong again but the pass is out of bounds.

4th (14:15): Bercovici completes a pass to Strong for a first down on the fourth down effort.

4th (14:20): INCOMPLETE! Richard is WIDE OPEN behind the defense and he drops the ball.

4th (15:00): Bercovici starts the fourth quarter with a high pass to Gammage for a gain of 1.

12:49 AM ET: Arizona State is driving down the field trailing by 21 points. Do you think they have enough time to make a comeback?

3rd (0:20): Jaelen Strong with a catch on the bubble screen. He gains 5 yards as the third quarter ends. UCLA 48, Arizona State 27.

3rd (0:45): De'Marieya Nelson is found over the middle in space for a first down. Bercovici did a great job to escape the pressure on that play.

3rd (1:11): Bercovici complete to Gammage for a gain of 8. First down Arizona State.

3rd (1:47): Bercovici complete to Cameron Smith for a gain of 6. It'll be 3rd and 4 from the 8.

3rd (1:53): Bercovici rolls out to the right and his pass is almost intercepted by Adams. 2nd down from the 2.

3rd (3:00): Nate Starks is brought down for a loss of 2. Hundley scrambles on 3rd down but only gains 5. The punting unit is out on the field and they down the punt on the 3-yard line.

3rd (3:27): A loss of 1 of the run from Taylor Lagace.

3rd (3:42): Hundley keeps the read-option this time and gets a big gain before drawing a personal foul penalty on the defense. That will add another 15 yards to the end of the run.

3rd (4:04): Paul Perkins with the carry on first down for a gain of 5.

3rd (4:10): Adams takes a massive hit on his next kick return. He is fine but that was quite a pop.

3rd (4:17): TOUCHDOWN ARIZONA STATE! Bercovici finds Ellis Jefferson in the back corner for a score! The extra point is good! With 4:10 left in the third, it is UCLA 48, Arizona State 27.

3rd (4:46): Bercovici's pass is caught by Cameron Smith for a big first down to the 5-yard line.

3rd (5:15): A gain of 2 from the run of D.J. Foster.

3rd (6:02): A rush up the middle to Demario Richard for a gain of 1 and the first down. Richard takes the first down run for a gain of 2.

3rd (6:08): Bercovici looking deep for Strong in the end zone but it is incomplete.

3rd (6:32): Rush from Deantre Lewis for a gain of 9.

3rd (7:02): Playfake to Foster to spring him into space, he makes the catch and gains 17 yards.

3rd (7:34): Pass is complete to Cameron Smith for a gain of 8. 3rd and 2.

3rd (8:02): Foster with another carry for a short gain. 2nd and 9.

3rd (8:27): Foster takes the carry on first down for a gain of 13 yards.

3rd (8:27): The kickoff is out of the end zone for a touchback.

3rd (8:31): TOUCHDOWN UCLA!!! Nate Starks from 1 yard out and it is a rout in Tempe. The extra point is good and it is 48-20 UCLA.

3rd (8:42): Hundley keeps the ball himself for a gain of 22 down to the 1 yard line.

3rd (9:01): FUMBLE! UCLA RECOVERS!!! The ball is slapped out of Bercovici's hands as he prepped to throw.

3rd (9:08): Arizona State will take over at the 20 yard line.

3rd (9:08): The PAT is Good! With 9:08 left in the third quarter, UCLA 41, Arizona State 20.

3rd (9:08): Adams is down cramping now. Goodness me, that kid is explosive. That kick return needs to be on ESPN's Top Plays.

3rd (9:08): TOUCHDOWN UCLA!!!! ISHMAEL ADAMS KICKOFF RETURN!!! 100 YARDS! Wow.

12:20 AM ET: That was a huge score for the Sun Devils. They need to figure out some way to stop UCLA on this drive.

3rd (9:28): The field goal attempt is GOOD! That brings the score to UCLA 34, Arizona State 20.

3rd (9:54): Swing pass to Foster for 6 yards. The field goal unit will come out.

3rd (10:02): Bercovici looked for Strong in the end zone but the pass is tipped just before it reaches the receiver.

3rd (10:49): A swing pass to Ballage results in a loss of 5.

3rd (11:06): A great play call on first down to put Ballage into space on the fly sweep. A gain of 18.

3rd (11:31): FIRST DOWN! Bercovici completes a pass to Lewis who breaks two tackles to get the first down.

3rd (11:37): Another pass over the middle is incomplete. 4th down from the 38 yard line. This would be a 55 yard field goal attempt but the offense is staying on the field.

3rd (11:44): Bercovici looks for a short screen but the pass is incomplete. 3rd and 7.

3rd (12:18): Deandre Lewis with a run of 3 yards up the middle.

3rd (12:36): Ellis Jefferson with the catch for another first down and a gain of 15.

3rd (12:58): Pass is complete over the middle to Strong for a gain of 19 and a big first down.

3rd (13:43): Bercovici completes a pass to Cameron Smith for a gain of 11. 3rd and 10.

3rd (14:15): A bubble screen over to Strong for a loss of 1. 2nd and 21

3rd (14:41): A holding call on first pushes Arizona State back 10 yards.

3rd (14:41): The kickoff is taken for a touchback.

3rd (14:55): TOUCHDOWN UCLA!!!! There is a flag on the play to start the second half here. Let's see what it is. Defensive holding and it is an 80-yard touchdown pass from Hundley to Payton! The PAT is Good! With 14:41 left in the third quarter, it is UCLA 34, Arizona State 17.

3rd (15:00): UCLA will start at their own 20.

12:02 AM ET: We are back for the second half in Tempe. The UCLA Bruins will receive the kick off.

11:49 PM ET: On the other hand Arizona State has 293 yards of offense but the big negative for them so far is the 13 incompleted passes.

11:48 PM ET: A big second quarter with big plays lifts UCLA into the lead going into halftime. The Bruins have 309 yards of total offense tonight with 218 of those coming through the air.

2nd (0:02): Another touchback. Arizona State takes a knee and that will do it for the first half. We will be back with stats in just a moment.

2nd (0:19): INTERCEPTION!!! HE IS GONE!!! TOUCHDOWN UCLA!!!!! PICK 6 FOR ISHMAEL ADAMS!!!! That was a terrible way to end the half and UCLA will start with the ball in the second half. With 2 seconds left in the half, it is UCLA 27, Arizona State 17.

2nd (0:23): Bercovici loses 2 yards on the designed QB keeper. They spike the ball to stop the clock with 19 seconds left.

2nd (0:34): Another first down completion to Strong.

2nd (1:26): Bercovici with a completed pass to Lewis for 16 yards. A big play there to get the penalty yards back. The next pass is completed for a first down to Cameron Smith.

2nd (1:33): Bercovici with a great throw that is incomplete but it doesn't matter as the play is called back for holding.

2nd (1:33): Bercovici sails a pass incomplete over the middle but will be bailed out on a defensive holding call.

2nd (1:43): Screen pass is incomplete. This brings his 3rd down.

2nd (1:48): Incomplete pass on first down from Bercovici.

2nd (2:09): Bercovici complete to Strong for a first down, he goes back to Strong on first down again for another gain of 15. Timeout UCLA.

2nd (2:13): The pass from Bercovici is incomplete on first down.

2nd (2:13): Another touchback from the UCLA kicker.

2nd (2:19): TOUCHDOWN UCLA!!! Hundley passes to Nate Iese for the score! The extra point is good! UCLA 20, Arizona State 17

2nd (3:31): Hundley looks for another wide receiver screen to Fuller but the completion is short of the first down. A big run for Hundley down to the 3-yard line.

2nd (4:03): Hundley completes a pass to Duarte for 30 yards and a big first down. Jordan James with a short carry for 4 yards. Arizona State calls their final timeout.

2nd (4:39): UCLA with two successful running plays to start the drive gaining 25 yards total.

2nd (5:32): Arizona State punts the ball out of bounds inside the 20-yard line.

2nd (5:35): Pass over the middle is incomplete. That will bring up 4th down.

2nd (5:41): Bercovici looking down the sidelines for his target but the pass is just off the hands of the receiver.

2nd (6:22): Screen pass to Foster for a gain of 21. They go back to Lewis who breaks a tackle for a gain of 6.

2nd (6:48): Foster takes the hand off on first down for a gain of 6. A flag comes out for offside and it is accepted. 1st and 5 at the 18.

2nd (6:48): The punt is downed at the 13 yard line. Arizona State takes over.

2nd (7:03): A deep pass to Massington was too far in front of the receiver. It is 4th down.

2nd (7:08): Hundley looks for the motion man Perkins but the pass is incomplete.

2nd (7:58): False state called on UCLA. That'll back them up five yards. Hundley completes another wide receiver screen to Devin Fuller for a gain of 5.

2nd (8:31): UCLA hands off to linebacker Myles Jack for 2 yards and the first down.

2nd (8:31): There is an injured Sun Devil down on the field. #28 on the defense.

2nd (9:15): Hundley completes a wide receiver screen to Payton for a gain of 3. Hundley scrambles on 2nd down for a gain of 6.

2nd (9:39): Another carry for Perkins this time it goes for 7. Another first down to the UCLA Bruins

2nd (10:16): Paul Perkins with the first two carries for 11 and 5 yards to put the Bruins out to their own 40.

2nd (10:30): INTERCEPTED! Bercovici looks to the left for Strong and Anthony Jefferson with the interception.

2nd (11:22): Bercovici keeps on the read-option for a gain of 12 yards. First down! He hands off to Lewis on the next play for a gain of 4. 2nd and 6.

2nd (12:24): Screen pass to Foster for a gain of 7. Foster gets popped on the tackle. Lewis gains the first down on the next play.

2nd (12:28): Bercovici throws incomplete, UCLA is called for offside. A 5-yard penalty. 2nd and 8.

2nd (12:56): Flag on the play before the snap. Illegal sub on the offense. 1st and 15 and their own 10. They hand off to Deandre Lewis for 2 yards up the middle.

2nd (13:00): Arizona State brings the kick out to the 21 yard line where they will start 1st and 10.

2nd (13:15): TOUCHDOWN UCLA!!! Massington breaks three tackles on the slant and he takes it to the house. An 80 yard touchdown pass and catch. There is an Arizona State player down on the field. He is now sitting up and is walking off the field under his own power. We just saw the replay and he took a helmet-to-helmet knock from his own player. Anyway, the PAT is good. The score is now Arizona State 17, UCLA 13.

2nd (13:46): Screen pass to Devin Fuller for 6 yards. It is 3rd and 2.

2nd (14:09): Jordan James up the middle for 2. 2nd and 8.

2nd (14:24): Kickoff is brought out by the UCLA player but he is stopped deep in the UCLA half of the field.

2nd (14:31): TOUCHDOWN ARIZONA STATE!!! Bercovici hits Cameron Smith on the play fake. A perfect thrown right in between two defenders. The extra point is good. It is Arizona State 17, UCLA 6.

2nd (15:00): A quarterback sneak earns another first down for Arizona State.

1st (0:36): Foster with the carry for 10 yards. 3rd and Inches, and that will be the end of the first quarter. Arizona State 10, UCLA 6.

1st (0:36): Bercovici throws the ball behind Lewis.

1st (0:59): Pass complete to Jaelen Strong for another first down.

1st (1:41): Pass complete to Demario Richard for 7. Lewis takes the next play up the middle for 4. First down.

1st (1:54): Deandre Lewis takes the carry up the middle for a gain of 13.

1st (1:54): The kickoff is out for a touchback. That is the third touchback for UCLA.

1st (1:54): THE KICK IS GOOD! With 1:54 left in the first quarter, Arizona State 10, UCLA 6.

1st (2:34): Hundley complete for 6 yards to Duarte but it is well short of the first down. The field goal unit is on.

1st (2:39): Hundley looks into the corner but his pass is incomplete. 3rd down at the 13.

1st (3:09): Handoff to Paul Perkins for no gain. 2nd and 10.

1st (3:33): Hundley complete to Duarte on a slant for 43 yards down to the Arizona State 13.

1st (3:43): The kickoff is brought out to the UCLA 43-yard line. What a return and what a tackle by the kicker.

1st (3:49): TOUCHDOWN SUN DEVILS!!! Bercovici hits Kohl on the throw back wide open for the score! The extra point is good! With 3:43 left in the first quarter, Arizona State 10, UCLA 3.

1st (4:30): Screen pass to Foster for a gain of 16 inside the ten-yard line. A handoff to Ballage for a gain of 1.

1st (4:53): Bercovici with a beautiful throw to Strong for a gain of 22.

1st (5:13): Bercovici finds Cameron Smith wide open in space for a gain of 11.

1st (5:55): A hand off to Foster up the middle for no gain.

1st (6:48): First down run for Kalen Ballage on second down. The hurry-up offense is being run here for ASU. Ballage takes the carry on the ensuing play for a gain of 6.

1st (6:56): The Kick is Good! We are tied at 3.

1st (7:15): Blitz coming and Hundley is sacked. Out comes the field goal unit.

1st (7:51): A shovel pass up the middle is complete but is stopped for a loss of 2.

1st (8:29): Paul Perkins takes the hand off up the middle for a gain of 4.

1st (8:50): Hundley complete to Jordan Payton for a first down in the red zone.

1st (9:15): A handoff up the middle for UCLA gains two yards. Hundley looks for Walker on second down but the pass is incomplete.

1st (9:31): FUMBLE! UCLA RECOVERS!!! The Arizona State running back is stripped and the Bruins will take over in great field position.

1st (9:31): A fair catch called at the Arizona State 27.

1st (9:46): Hundley looks underneath but the pass is incomplete. The punt team is coming out for UCLA.

1st (10:07): Offensive Pass Interference called on third down. That'll move the Bruins back to the 25.

1st (10:45): Hundley completes a pass to Thomas Duarte for 15 yards.

1st (11:09): Hundley scrambles for a first down but there is a flag. Hands to the face on the offense. A 15-yard penalty pushes the Bruins back to their own 25.

1st (11:35): Perkins up the middle for a gain of 3.

1st (11:54): Hundley completes a slant to Devin Fuller for a gain of 11. First down UCLA.

1st (12:20): Paul Perkins takes the read-option for a gain of 2. 3rd and 9.

1st (12:47): Hundley looks for the screen pass on first down but it ends up in a loss. Arizona State calls a timeout just before second down. It'll be 2nd and 11 from the UCLA 24

1st (12:54): A flag comes in the ensuing kickoff. There is no foul so UCLA will take over at their own 25.

1st (13:00): THE KICK IS GOOD! Zane Gonzalez from 49 yards out and it is 3-0 Arizona State.

1st (13:04): Bercovici looks to Foster on the out route but the ball is incomplete. That will bring up fourth down and a field goal attempt.

1st (13:43): Foster with a carry for 2 yards. That'll bring up 3rd down.

1st (13:47): An incomplete pass from Bercovici. 2nd and 10 from the 34.

1st (14:01): UCLA called for a facemask on the next play. The ball moves down to the UCLA 34.

1st (14:24): A flag thrown on third down but Bercovici completes the pass to Strong for 14 yards. Penalty was offside, it is declined. First down Arizona State.

1st (14:37): D.J. Foster gets his first carry for a gain of 2. 3rd and 8 from the 37.

1st (14:55): A little shovel pass over the middle on first down to Kalen Ballage for a gain of 10 yards and a first down. The next pass is incomplete to Jalen Strong.

1st (15:00): The kickoff is taken for a knee. Touchback. Arizona State starts at their own 25.

10:04 PM ET: Arizona State will receive to start tonight's game.

10:02 PM ET: They are emerging from the Tillman Tunnel on the right side of your keyboard. Fireworks are going off around the stadium, it is time get this game going here on VAVEL USA.

10:01 PM ET: And here come the Sun Devils!!!

10:00 PM ET: Both analysts on Fox Sports 1 select UCLA to win.

9:58 PM ET: A very interesting stat showing that Brett Hundley has been sacked the most times since 2012. Ironically, Arizona State starting quarterback Taylor Kelly was ranked second on that list.

9:53 PM ET: Wow, they put Washington at #3 over Arizona State, Stanford and USC. As a Washington supporter, that is very interesting. Stanford comes in at #4 and finally Oregon State has been put at #5.

9:51 PM ET: Fox Sports 1 is currently ranking the Top 5 Teams in the Pac-12 Conference. Oregon is #1 according to FS1. Interesting, they have UCLA at #2.

9:45 PM ET: It doesn't matter who you support, those black uniforms for Arizona State are pretty sweet looking.

9:35 PM ET: Schad also reports that the groundscrew at Sun Devil Stadium had to repaint the pitchfork in midfield after a vandal carved U-C-L-A into the playing field.

9:34 PM ET: Joe Schad from ESPN posted this picture of the quarterback in an elbow brace.

9:30 PM ET: We are just about a half hour away from kickoff in Tempe. The rumor is that Brett Hundley will start at quarterback for UCLA. He was seen warming up in the last hour.

9:28 PM ET: The boys on the ESPN halftime show both selected UCLA to beat Arizona State tonight. This writer is unsure if he agrees with that selection. If UCLA can play mistake-costless football then yes, they will win. Other than that though, it is going to be close.

9:22 PM ET: We will be back shortly with more pre-game coverage leading up to tonight's big showdown.

9:19 PM ET: Wow, Texas Tech with an interception in the end zone as the Oklahoma State quarterback threw off-balanced looking for a receiver. He did not see the defender. Tech takes a knee and that game is now at halftime.

9:17 PM ET: The other game going on right now is a Sun Belt clash between Appalachian State and Georgia Southern. That game is at the half with Georgia Southern leading 24-14.

9:16 PM ET: There are two other Division 1 College Football Games going on right now. The first is a huge clash in the Big 12 as #24 Oklahoma State is playing host to Texas Tech. That game is nearly to halftime with the Cowboys leading 21-14 and inside Tech's 10-yard line.

9:07 PM ET: What are your thoughts on this game? Who wins and what is the final score? Leave us your opinions in the comments section below or on my twitter page @tenorman85.

8:58 PM ET: Tonight they will be doing a "black-out" in Tempe. Arizona State will be wearing black uniforms and all of the crowd is being encouraged to wear black to the stadium. Here is a picture of some of the paint scheme changes on the field to go with the promotion.

8:56 PM ET: Make sure to buckle in for some high-octane Pac-12 football tonight here on VAVEL USA.

8:54 PM ET: The teams have split the last twenty games going back to 1991. The more interesting stat is that they have both scored 591 points over those twenty games, an average of 29.55 points per game.

8:52 PM ET: This will be the 31st meeting all-time between the two schools. UCLA leads the series with 18 wins, Arizona State has 11 wins and the teams have one tie. That tie came on September 17th, 1983.

8:50 PM ET: UCLA hosts a potential trap game on October 4th as they welcome in division rival Utah. Utah is a very good team themselves but that game may be tricky as the Bruins welcome in the Oregon Ducks to the Rose Bowl the following week.

8:48 PM ET: One of the positives for the Bruins so far this season has been the way that their quarterbacks have spread the ball around in the passing game. They have five players with at least nine catches this season including Jordan Payton who leads the team with 19 catches for 266 yards. Neuheisel showed with his performance that UCLA may not need to change their gameplan if indeed he does get the start.

8:46 PM ET: UCLA has not lived up to the expectations placed on them at the beginning of the season when they were ranked extremely high in the Top 25. Since the start of the season, they are 3-0 but have won by a combined total of just 18 points including a disappointing seven point win over Memphis at the Rose Bowl.

8:44 PM ET: As of this moment, head coach Jim Mora has not announced who will start at the quarterback position tonight and that is not expected to be known until closer to kickoff.

8:42 PM ET: UCLA is also facing a potential change at quarterback. Their explosive starter Brett Hundley injured his elbow during the Bruins’ last game against the Texas Longhorns. Redshirt Sophomore Jerry Neuheisel stepped in and performed wonderfully completing 23-of-30 for 178 yards and two touchdowns. It was his third appearance in a UCLA jersey during his short career.

8:40 PM ET: This is the start of a brutal stretch for the Sun Devils who will travel to Los Angeles for a match-up with USC on October 4th. They return home after a bye for a clash with Stanford before a trip to Seattle to face the Washington Huskies. If they can get through those three games, they return home for two potentially massive games against Utah followed by Notre Dame. The road to the Pac-12 Championship Game is surely a bumpy one for the Sun Devils.

8:38 PM ET: One of the other things to look for concerning Arizona State will be whether Bercovici can fill the running void of Taylor Kelly as well. Kelly is the team’s second leading rusher with 168 yards on the season.

8:36 PM ET: It is a good thing that Arizona State has a very good running attack as they may need to depend on it to get them through this massive conference game. They rank 12th in the nation in rushing yards averaging 304.3 yards per game so far in 2014. The bulk of those rushing yards have come from junior tailback D.J. Foster who has 510 yards on 54 carries with five touchdowns this year. That is right, Foster is averaging 9.4 yards per carry.

Foster is ranked 8th in the nation in rushing yardage so far and his yards per carry ranks him 7th just behind Georgia tailback Todd Gurley. Foster has already surpassed his career high for rushing yards in a season and we are only three games in to 2014.

8:34 PM ET: Arizona State redshirt-senior Taylor Kelly left the last Sun Devils game against the Colorado Buffaloes with a right foot injury. He has already been ruled out by head coach Todd Graham meaning that Arizona State will start Mike Bercovici at quarterback.

Bercovici has appeared in nine games for Arizona State during his time in Tempe. All of those appearances have come during garbage duty late in blowout victories. His career numbers are very consistent with that of a backup quarterback completing 14-of-24 passes for 112 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. He has also carried the ball 17 times for 58 yards.

8:32 PM ET: The biggest story coming into this game is the possibility of both teams playing without their starting quarterbacks.

8:30 PM ET: Good evening and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of NCAA Football. Tonight we have a massive clash between ranked teams in the Pac-12 South Division as the #11 UCLA Bruins (3-0) travel to Sun Devil Stadium to face off with the #15 Arizona State Sun Devils (3-0).