VAVEL USA Radio: Special Interview With Seth Greenberg / NHL Talk With Christian Hansen

Welcome to the VAVEL USA Radio Show! VAVEL USA is honored to have ESPN College Basketball Analyst and former NCAAB D1 head coach, Seth Greenberg. Seth and Christian sit down and discuss the upcoming 2014-15 college basketball season. Seth gives us his view on Kansas, Texas, SMU, Virginia, Arizona, Kentucky and more teams. VAVEL USA Radio also touches up on the upcoming NHL season, and we run through the preview of the central division, where Christian gives his views on the St. Louis Blues, Minnesota Wild, Colorado Avalanche and the Chicago Blackhawks. Enjoy a healthy heaping of VAVEL USA Radio!