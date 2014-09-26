College Football Preview: #1 Florida State - North Carolina State

The Florida State Seminoles (3-0, 1-0 ACC) take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack (4-0, 0-0 ACC) at Carter-Finley Stadium in North Carolina on Saturday.

Last week, Florida State did not look the the number one team without Jameis Winston, however, they came out of the game against 22nd ranked Clemson with the win. Winston should be able to return at top form to help the Seminoles extend the country's longest winning streak.

Winston was serving a suspension for his latest off-the-field incident, having what was originally a half-game ban increased to a full game as punishment by university officials Friday night. Winston was penalized for "offensive and vulgar" comments on campus last week.

Back-up quarterback Sean Maguire threw for a total of 305 yards and a touchdown. He also threw two interceptions. Maguire had decent numbers, but he was hit and sacked multiple times. He did not rely on his running back much last week. Without his ability to run out of the pocket, Maguire struggled against the Clemson Tigers. The run game produced 13 yards on 27 carries.

"Great teams find a way to win and they have won 19 in a row for a reason," Clemson Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said of FSU.

"The mental resolve of this football team, that's why I love them," coach Jimbo Fisher said. "They understand how to rally together, they understand how to pull together, and they understand how much they care for each other. I think they mentally got themselves back together."

The Seminoles will be carried by Jameis Winston. He has been a stud for Florida State this and last season. Winston has a 70.1 percent completion rate, along with 626 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions on the season.

Karlos Williams has carried the ball 42 times for 177 yards. That is only 4.2 yards per carry. He also has added two touchdowns on the season.

Rashad Green, senior, is the obvious number one receiver on this team. He has 24 total receptions for 418 yards and two touchdowns. He will look to expand on those numbers even against a defensively sound team in the Wolfpack.

Florida State will face a North Carolina State team who has a very high chance of upsetting. This is because of quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The transfer has 10 touchdown passes with only one interception. He has completed almost 70 percent of his passes. The best part of his season comes with his 1,005 passing yards over four games this season. He has been a stud for the Wolfpack and is the main reason why they may be able to contend for the ACC this season.

Matt Dayes has benefited from Brissett's arm. He has caught 14 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns. Another top reciever, Bo Hines has caught a team high 16 passes for 209 yards, but has yet to find the end zone.

The crazy thing is, with Brissett throwing for 10 touchdowns, their two primary running backs have added seven touchdowns. Their main runner, Shadrach Thornton has averaged 6.7 yards per carry. He has taken 42 carries for 283 yards and five touchdowns.

The Wolfpack have won the five of its last secen home games against Florida State. They defeated the Seminoles in 2012 by a score of 17-16.

"It has no bearing to what happens in this game," NCST coach Dave Doeren said. "It just shows that Carter-Finley is a great stadium. It's a hard place to win."

Florida State Leaders

Passing: Winston - 47-67, 626 yards, 3 touchdowns

Rushing: Williams - 42 car, 177 yards, 2 touchdowns

Receiving: Greene - 24 rec, 418 yards, 2 touchdowns

NC State Leaders

Passing: Brissett - 83-119, 1005 yards, 10 touchdowns

Rushing: Thornton - 42 car, 283 yards, 5 touchdowns

Receiving: Hines - 16 rec, 209 yards, 0 touchdowns