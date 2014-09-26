College Football Preview: Wyoming At #9 Michigan State

The #9 Michigan State Spartans (2-1) take on the Wyoming Cowboys (3-1) on Saturday with this game taking place at 12 PM ET in East Lansing, Michigan. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

The Spartans are favored by more than four touchdowns. However, Mark Dantonio thinks that Wyoming may put up a fight. Last week, Eastern Michigan had six turnovers, which allowed the Spartans to score 31 points off those turnovers.

"Every player we put in there we expect to play hard, and that is what they did," Dantonio said. "You can't ask them to slow down. I don't want to run the score up on anybody, but you have to play every play to the fullest. The game went one-sided because of turnovers, I think."

Wyoming is led by running back Shaun Wick. He has 66 carries for 404 yards and two touchdowns. It comes out to 6.1 yards per carry. The Cowboys will look to run the ball and continue to run all game long.

"They are probably more like us than anybody we've played," Dantonio said. "I think that's a positive for us. They want to run the football."

The quarterback for Wyoming is Colby Kirkegaard, who has only completed 57 percent of his passes for 819 yards and four touchdowns. The downside of his seasons are turnovers. He has threw three interceptions, which is why the run game has emerged as the key to offensive success.

When Kirkegaard does pass the football, he looks for Dominic Rufan. He has a team high 17 catches for 291 yards, yet he has not pulled down a touchdown. He is averaging 17.1 yards per catch.

"Sometimes in the midst of chaos our football team shows how far they've come," coach Craig Bohl added. "We are maturing."

The Spartans offense is led by running Jeremy Langford. He has proved that he can handle the adversity of running up the gut play after play. He only gains 4.4 yards per carry and only has two touchdowns, but he has 46 carries for 203 yards in only three games this season.

The quarterback of this squad is Connor Cook. He continues to become more and more successful every season. Cook has proven to the Spartans coaching staff that he can make passes with accuracy. He has a 69.7 percent completion rate, good for 711 yards with seven interceptions. Cook has really proven he has matured because he has only thrown two interceptions this season.

When Cook passes, he hits Tony Lippett. The senior is putting together a career season. He has a team high 18 catches for 345 yards and 5 touchdowns. That is an average of 19.2 yards per reception.

Michigan State Leaders

Passing: Connor Cook - 46-66, 711 yds, 7 tds

Rushing: Jeremy Langford - 46 car, 203 yds, 2 tds

Receiving: Tony Lippett - 18 rec, 345 yds, 5 tds

Wyoming Leaders

Passing: Colby Kirkegaard - 65-114, 819 yds, 4 tds

Rushing: Shaun Wick - 66 car, 404 yds, 2 tds

Receiving: Dominic Rufran - 17 rec, 291 yds, 0 tds