Arizona Wildcats - Oregon Ducks Live Score of 2014 NCAA College Football

2:01 AM ET: Thank you for joining us tonight! I am Matthew Evans and we will see you next time!

1:54 AM ET: What a start to this massive weekend of college football! We have so many big games this weekend it is not even funny! #6 Texas A&M vs. #12 Mississippi State, #20 Ohio State vs. Maryland, #4 Oklahoma vs. #25 TCU, #3 Alabama vs. #11 Ole Miss, Navy vs. Air Force, #15 LSU vs. #5 Auburn, Arizona State vs. #16 USC, #19 Nebraska vs. #10 Michigan State, Utah vs. #8 UCLA! Just a big slate of games this weekend. Join me for live coverage, illness permitting, of the Pac-12 as the California Golden Bears (3-1) travel up to Pullman for a showdown with the Washington State Cougars (2-3).

1:52 AM ET: The VAVEL USA Player of the Game is Arizona running back Terris Jones-Grigsby who carried the ball 27 times for 115 yards and a touchdown AND had 4 catches for 95 yards. Congratulations young man!

FINAL SCORE: Arizona Wildcats 31, #2 Oregon Ducks 24.

4th (0:35): One final knee and THAT IS YOUR BALL GAME! UPSET CITY IN EUGENE!

4th (1:15): Soloman takes a knee.

4th (1:19): Arizona is called for a false start, five yard penalty but they just need two knees.

4th (2:02): Jones-Grigsby drives his legs forward for the first down! And that will do it from Autzen Stadium.

4th (2:07): Jones-Grigsby takes the next carry for a gain of 3. Oregon calls their final timeout.

4th (2:11): Jones-Grigsby with a carry for 2 yards. Timeout Oregon.

4th (2:11): Oregon has two timeouts remaining.

4th (2:11): The ruling on the field is CONFIRMED!! First down Arizona!

4th (2:11): The previous play is under review but that play will be confirmed. The ball is clearly ripped from his hands before the knee is down.

4th (2:18): Mariota is sacked and he FUMBLES THE BALL!!! Arizona recovers!!! The defensive lineman just ripped the ball out of Mariota's hand. What a huge play!

4th (2:27): Mariota back to Stanford for a gain of 12. Arizona calls their second timeout.

4th (2:42): Mariota finds Stanford on the curl route for 14 yards and a first down.

4th (2:44): Mariota with an incomplete pass on first down towards Royce Freeman.

4th (2:54): A big return but all for not as a holding penatly will put Oregon back inside their own 10.

4th (2:54): TOUCHDOWN ARIZONA!!! Terris Jones-Grigsby with a dive into the end zone. The PAT is GOOD but Arizona is called for holding. That'll be a 10-yard penalty. His second attempt is GOOD!!! So our score with 2:54 remaining is Arizona 31, Oregon 24.

4th (3:14): Jones-Grigsby is pulled down for a short gain. The ball is at the half-yard line and Oregon calls a timeout.

4th (3:52): Jones-Grigsby with a carry for no gain. 2nd and goal.

4th (3:58): Soloman looks to Jones, the pass is incomplete but defensive pass interference is called. First and goal at the 2 for Arizona.

4th (4:35): SACK! Soloman could not find an open receiver as he rolled to the right. A very late flag comes out. It is an automatic first down for the offense. Oh boy, that could be huge!

4th (4:42): Soloman looks towards Hill but the pass is incomplete.

4th (5:16): Jones-Grigsby with a gain of 1.

4th (5:44): 3rd and 20. Soloman hands off to Jones-Grigsby on the draw and he gains 24 yards! First down Arizona.

4th (5:44): A late flag comes out for intentional grounding. That is a big loss.

4th (5:51): Soloman pressured and throws off balanced to the sidelines but the pass is incomplete.

4th (5:57): Soloman looks towards Jones but the pass is incomplete.

4th (6:30): Jones-Grigsby takes the swing pass and picks up some big blocks from his receiver. A gain of 28.

4th (6:53): Phillips with the catch for a gain of 6.

4th (7:01): Soloman looks deep towards Austin Hill but his pass is incomplete. That brings up 2nd and 10 from the Arizona 43.

4th (7:29): Jones-Grigsby with another carry for 5 yards and the first down.

4th (7:50): Soloman rolls out and just gets the ball to his receiver for a gain of 9.

4th (8:04): Jones-Grigsby runs for no gain.

4th (8:21): Johnson brings the kick out to the 29 yard line. That is where Arizona will start.

4th (8:27): TOUCHDOWN OREGON! Mariota on the slant to Lowe for an 8-yard touchdown pass! The PAT is GOOD! And we are tied with 8:21 remaining. 24-24.

4th (8:32): Mariota looks for Brown in the end zone but the pass is incomplete.

4th (8:47): Mariota hits Devon Allen for a big 28 yard gain. First and goal

4th (8:47): Oregon keeps the offense on the field for a fourth down attempt. Arizona calls a timeout.

4th (9:20): Mariota is sacked! The pocket could not hold and he goes down for a loss of 4.

4th (9:47): They hand off to Freeman for a short gain. That'll bring up 3rd and long.

4th (10:24): Mariota hits Stanford for 14 and a first down. Lowe gets the next pass for a short gain of 2. 2nd and 8.

4th (11:04): Arizona is stopped on fourth down and they will turn the ball over on downs. Oregon gets the ball back.

4th (11:34): Screen pass to Jones-Grigsby for a near first down gain but he is stopped a yard short. He fumbled on the play but the officials ruled him down. That would bring up 4th down.

4th (12:21): Jones-Grigsby with another gain of 4 after a 23-yard pass to Cayleb Jones for a first down.

4th (13:19): Jones-Grigsby with a gain of 4 on the first down carry.

4th (13:26): The kickoff is taken at the 3 yard line and Johnson is able to get out to the 31 yard line.

4th (13:47): Oregon will be forced to kick a field goal and that kick is good! Arizona 24, Oregon 17

4th (14:28): Oregon backs up five yards after a false start.

4th (15:00): Freeman takes the carry on second down for no gain.

3rd (0:00): That is the end of the third quarter with the score Arizona 24, Oregon 14.

3rd (0:30): Mariota finds Stanford for 34 yards to get down to the 2 yard line. Tyner runs for no gain.

3rd (1:12): Tyner finally breaks one, a 22 yard gain down to the Arizona 38.

3rd (1:27): Mariota completes a pass to Devon Allen for a gain of 16 yards and a first down.

3rd (1:33): The kickoff is brought out to the 24 yard line. That is where Oregon will start down by ten points.

3rd (1:33): TOUCHDOWN ARIZONA!!! Soloman on the throw-back to Nick Wilson on the wheel route for 34 yards and a score. The PAT is Good! The score is now 24-14 Arizona.

3rd (3:00): Wilson with two four-yard carries to extend the drive. Soloman completes a pass to Tyrell Johnson for a gain of 17 yards. That puts the ball in Oregon territory.

3rd (4:41): Wilson with a huge run for 15 on the first play.

3rd (5:31): Oregon is short on their third down attempt. They will be forced to punt after a three and out.

3rd (6:32): TOUCHDOWN ARIZONA!!! Nick Wilson up the gut for a 2-yard score! The PAT is GOOD! That brings the score to Arizona 17, Oregon 14.

3rd (6:38): Soloman throws towards Grant but the pass is incomplete. Defensive pass interference will give Arizona a first down at the 2-yard line.

3rd (7:19): Jones-Grigsby is stuffed in the backfield for a loss of 2. 3rd and goal from the 5.

3rd (7:24): Soloman looks towards Cayleb Jones but the ball is incomplete.

3rd (7:48): Soloman finds Jones-Grigsby for a huge gain on a wheel route for a gain of 53! 1st and goal at the 4.

3rd (8:17): Soloman with a screen pass to Hill for a gain of 2. 3rd and 5.

3rd (8:46): Jones-Grigsy with the carry on first down for a gain of 3.

3rd (8:58): Soloman is hit for a short gain and then Oregon takes a stupid penalty for a late-hit on the quarterback. That'll be 15 yards and an automatic first down.

3rd (9:21): Soloman with a slant pass to Austin Hill for a gain of 12 and a first down.

3rd (9:51): Jones-Grigsby take a big hit on the fist down carry for a gain of 3.

3rd (9:58): Another flag on the kick return. Once again it is on Arizona and will bring them back deeper into their own territory.

3rd (10:05): A pass is complete for a touchdown but there is a flag on the play. Defensive holding, the penalty is declined. TOUCHDOWN OREGON!!! The PAT is GOOD! That'll bring the score to 14-10 Oregon.

3rd (10:25): Freeman with the carry for a gain of 6. Down to the six-yard line.

3rd (10:33): Mariota throws towards Marshall but the pass is behind the receiver. A late flag comes out. Unsportsmanlike conduct on the defense. That is an automatic first down.

3rd (10:52): Back to Tyner up the middle for a gain of 5.

3rd (11:01): Mariota scrambles and looks downfield towards Devon Allen but the pass is out of bounds.

3rd (11:21): Mariota hits Marshall for a gain of 23 for another first down.

3rd (11:54): Tyner with the carry on second down for a gain of 2.

3rd (12:15): Freeman takes the run again for a gain of 4.

3rd (12:32): FUMBLE! Freeman puts the ball on the turf but he is ruled down after a gain of 13.

3rd (12:45): Marshall with the handoff to the right for a gain of 2 yards.

3rd (12:52): Oregon brings the kickoff back out to the 28 yard line. That is where they will start.

3rd (12:57): TOUCHDOWN ARIZONA! Nick Wilson into the end zone from three yards out and that gives Arizona the lead. The PAT is GOOD! That brings the score to Arizona 10, Oregon 7.

3rd (13:01): Soloman looks to Jones in the end zone but the pass is incomplete. There is a flag, looks to be pass interference. There are two flags on the play. Both of them on Oregon. Roughing the Passer is declined, Defensive Pass Interference is accepted.

3rd (13:40): Soloman finally finds Jones for a good gain. He hits Jones again for a first down.

3rd (14:01): Soloman throws it out to Phillips on the wing. It is enough for a first down.

3rd (14:24): Back to Wilson for a gain of 9. 2nd and 1.

3rd (14:48): Wilson with a huge hole and he breaks the run for a gain of 26.

3rd (15:00): A big return from the Arizona return man but there is a flag on the play. There are two fouls on Arizona. A holding call will bring the ball back into Arizona territory. They start at their own 20.

3rd (15:00): Arizona will receive to start the second half.

12:03 AM ET: Here is a look at the first half stats:

Halftime: #2 Oregon 7, Arizona 3.

2nd (0:05): Oregon takes a knee and that will end the half. The score at halftime is Oregon 7, Arizona 3.

2nd (0:11): Freeman breaks a run for a gain of 19. Multiple flags on the play. Offensive holding and a defensive personal foul, both fouls are enforced.

2nd (0:15): Freeman with a carry to the right side for a gain of 6.

2nd (0:21): The ruling is confirmed. Oregon will take over at their own 10.

2nd (0:29): FUMBLE!!! Oregon recovers a fumble after Jones-Grisgby and Soloman cannot communicate on the read-option. Replays look to confirm that is a fumble but they will take a look at it.

2nd (0:46): Sweep to Jones-Grigsby for a gain of 12 and a first down to the six-yard line.

2nd (1:15): Jongs-Grigsby with a gain of 3, down into the red zone.

2nd (1:41): Handoff to Jones-Grigsby for a two yard gain and a first down.

2nd (2:17): Soloman short to Jones-Grigsby for a gain of 9. That brings up fourth down and they will go for it.

2nd (2:24): Soloman keeps on the read-option and attempts to throw the ball but the pass is incomplete.

2nd (2:42): The ruling on the field stands. First down to Arizona. Soloman looks to Cayleb Jones in the end zone but the pass is incomplete.

2nd (2:42): The spot is under review. He looked to be short but we will see what the replay official saus.

2nd (3:00): Soloman keeps for a first down. A gain of 2.

2nd (3:28): Jones-Grigsby gains nine yards on the next play. He takes the handoff for no gain. 3rd down.

2nd (4:21): Soloman throws a ball that is tipped to himself. He runs for 23 yards after the catch. That will go down as a completion to himself.

2nd (4:44): Soloman keeps for a gain of 1.

2nd (4:44): FUMBLE! Mariota is sacked and fumbled the ball. It is recovered by Arizona. Karma is served.

2nd (4:58): Mariota throws a slant which is incomplete but there is a flag. Defensive pass interference. That didn't look like a good call.

2nd (5:30): Marshall with the carry on the sweep but he is stopped for a gain of 4. 4th and 4.

2nd (5:37): Mariota looked deep towards Allen but the two are not on the same page and the pass sails out of bounds.

2nd (6:05): Tyner around the end for a gain of 7. 2nd and 8.

2nd (6:43): Mariota completes a pass but there is a flag. He may have been across the line of scrimmage. It is an ineligible man down field. That'll be a five yard penalty.

2nd (7:01): Mariota finds Marshall again for a gain of 11 and another first down.

2nd (7:30): Mariota hits Byron Marshall for a gain of 19 and a first down.

2nd (8:01): Tyner slides through the line for a gain of 5. 3rd and 4.

2nd (8:28): Mariota with the carry but he trips going up the middle for a short gain.

2nd (8:35): The punt is into the end zone and out for a touchback.

2nd (9:07): Soloman pulls the ball down to look for a first down on the run but he is hit in the backfield. The punt unit is out on the field.

2nd (9:41): Wilson with another carry up the middle for a gain of six. 3rd and 2 coming up.

2nd (10:11): Nick Wilson with the carry for a short gain.

2nd (10:20): The punt unit is on the field. Another iffy kick that goes out of bounds at the Arizona 37.

2nd (10:20): Oregon calls a timeout. It looks like Oregon is wanting the officials to take another look at the play.

2nd (10:28): Mariota floats a ball to Darren Carrington who lays out and appears to make a great catch but the referees call it incomplete. Replays confirm that it is an incomplete pass.

2nd (11:39): They go back to Freeman for a gain of 4. It is Freeman again on 2nd down for a gain of 2. 3rd and 4 coming up for Oregon.

2nd (11:55): Freeman breaks a big run to the left side for a gain of 14.

2nd (12:12): A handoff up the middle to Freeman for a gain of 2.

2nd (12:22): Solomon stays out on the field but punts the ball. It is downed at the one-yard line. That is where Oregon will take over.

2nd (12:55): Solomon scrambles and gains 19 yards but will be four yards short of the first down.

2nd (13:30): Soloman runs for a 16-yard gain on 3rd down but a personal foul penalty pushes them back 15 yards.

2nd (14:12): Solomon completes a pass to Phillips for a gain of 16. They go back to Jones-Grigsby for a short gain.

2nd (14:37): A carry up the middle for Jones-Grigsby for a gain of 4.

2nd (14:37): There is an Oregon player down on the field. He is sitting up now and appears to be alright. Arizona will start at their own 25 yard line.

2nd (14:37): The kick is taken for a touchback.

2nd (14:37): The ruling on the field stands. It is a touchdown. The PAT is GOOD! That brings the score to Oregon 7, Arizona 3.

2nd (14:45): TOUCHDOWN!!! A throwback pass from Royce Freeman to Marcus Mariota. He fumbles the ball right at the goalline but the ruling is a touchdown. The play is under review.

2nd (15:00): Freeman around the end for a gain of 10 and a first down.

End of 1: Arizona 3, #2 Oregon 0

1st (0:07): Mariota fires a ball in to Devon Allen for a gain of 12. That will end the first quarter with the score Arizona 3, Oregon 0.

1st (1:00): Mariota keeps on the triple option and pitches late out of bounds for a gain of 7. They pick up the first down with an out pass to Marshall for 3 yards.

1st (1:55): Mariota completes a pass over the middle for a gain of 16 yards to Pharaoh Brown. Tyner with the carry on the next play for no gain.

1st (2:22): Tyner with a short carry for a gain of 1.

1st (2:34): The punt takes an Arizona bounce down out of bounds at the 24 yard line.

1st (3:08): SACK! Soloman is sacked for a loss of 10. That'll bring up 4th and 19.

1st (3:41): Soloman hits Austin Hill on a swing pass but he is knocked down for a loss of 2.

1st (3:46): The player is walking off the field under his own power.

1st (3:46): We have an injury timeout as one of the Arizona offensive linemen is down on the field.

1st (4:01): Wilson with the carry to the left for a gain of 3.

1st (4:13): The punt is out-of-bounds at the Arizona 25 yard line.

1st (4:48): SACK! Mariota cannot find time in the pocket and he goes down for a loss of 2. The punting unit comes on the field.

1st (5:00): Mariota is dropped in the backfield. A flag comes in on the play. The penalty was declined, a holding call.

1st (5:41): Mariota completes a pass to Keanon Lowe for a first down. Mariota then finds Marshall for 4 yards.

1st (5:41): Oregon takes a timeout. That is their first charged timeout.

1st (5:50): Mariota looks deep and the pass is nearly intercepted. That'll bring up 3rd and 7.

1st (6:15): Freeman with a carry for a gain of 4.

1st (6:21): INTERCEPTED!!! Solomon rolls to his right and looks down the field but his pass is intercepted by Reggie Daniels. Oregon takes over at their own 32.

1st (6:42): Wilson takes the handoff over the middle for a gain of 4. 3rd and 3.

1st (7:18): Solomon keeps for a gain of 3. 2nd and 7.

1st (7:33): Nick Wilson with a big gain for 14 yards over the middle.

1st (7:45): An ugly punt is downed at the 23-yard line where the Wildcats will take over.

1st (7:52): Mariota goes deep again towards Stanford, it is incomplete but their is a flag. It is offensive pass interference. That'll bring up 4th down.

1st (8:00): Mariota looks into double-coverage but the ball is dropped by Dwayne Stanford.

1st (8:20): Freeman takes the handoff for a gain of 2.

1st (8:27): Tyner with a good return for a gain of 30. Oregon will start at their own 30-yard line.

1st (8:32): The kick is good from Casey Skowron. A 28-yard field goal puts Arizona up 3-0.

1st (8:37): Solomon floats a jumpball towards Richards but the pass is incomplete. The field goal unit is coming out on the field.

1st (8:57): Solomon with an out pass to Nate Phillips for a gain of 5. The second pass is behind David Richards. Third down.

1st (9:23): Solomon rolls to the right and he completes a pass to David Richards for a gain of 12.

1st (10:05): Solomon completes a pass over the middle to Samajie Grant for a gain of nine and a first down. Jones-Grigsby takes the first down carry for three.

1st (10:47): Anu Solomon keeps for a gain of two on first down. He keeps aain on second down and just barely gets back to the line of scrimmage.

1st (11:32): A nine yard gain on first down for Arizona. Terris Jones-Grisgby with two big carries to start. A gain of 17 on the second run.

1st (11:40): Mariota throws to a wide-open Byron Marshall but he drops the pass. A turnover on downs and Arizona will take over at the 31-yard line.

1st (12:15): Thomas Tyner with the carry for a short gain. That'll bring up 4th and 3.

1st (12:36): Mariota keeps on the read-option for a gain of 6.

1st (12:42): Mariota looks deep to Charles Nelson but the ball is incomplete. It looks like he zigged when he should have zagged.

1st (12:46): Whistles come in, it is an Arizona timeout. That fourth down call was pretty gutsy but then again this is Oregon and that is what they do.

1st (13:00): Mariota completes a pass to Byron Marshall. It is close and it is a first down.

1st (13:38): Mariota cannot get away from the pressure and takes a loss of one. That'll bring up fourth down.

1st (14:20): Back to Freeman on first down for a gain of 3. Freeman carries again for 4. 3rd and 3.

1st (15:00): Royce Freeman with the first carry for 8 yards. Mariota completes the second play to Keanon Lowe for a gain of 15.

1st (15:00): The kick is through the end zone and out for a touchback.

10:35 PM ET: Oregon has won the toss and will receive the kick.

10:32 PM ET: And here come the Oregon Ducks.

10:30 PM ET: Here we go, ESPN is taking a look at last year's highlights when Arizona upset Oregon in Tucson.

10:18 PM ET: That game is now over and we are getting ready for our game to begin. We are about 18 minutes to kickoff.

10:17 PM ET: The ruling on the field is confirmed! Central Florida is going to win this game. That was so close.

10:15 PM ET: A big call here! The Houston quarterback scrambles twenty yards and dives into the end zone but he fumbled the ball as he dove. The referees called a touchback as he fumbled into the end zone and out of bounds. We are seeing the replay and that looks to be the right call. They are reviewing the play.

10:10 PM ET: Wow, a big pass interference call will give Houston a first down at the 10 yard line. There are 54 seconds remaining.

10:06 PM ET: Drama in Houston as the Cougars are looking for a last-second score to win the game. They just completed a big third down pass over the middle. Just under two minutes to go and they are 39 yards away from the go-ahead score.

10:05 PM ET: We are back. What are your thoughts about this game? Who will win? What will the final score be? How many total yards will there be? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

9:51 PM ET: The pacing of the early game is going very rapidly. There are seven minutes left in the fourth quarter with UCF leading Houston 17-9.

9:38 PM ET: The players are taking the field for pre-game warm-ups. We will be back with more live coverage of this game in just a few moments.

9:16 PM ET: The weather looks like it will be beautiful in Eugene tonight. Kickoff temperature looks like it will be in the high 60s with mostly clear skies. Just a perfect night in the Pacific Northwest.

9:03 PM ET: We have a very good game on ESPN ahead of our game tonight. It is an American Athletic Conference showdown between Central Florida and Houston. That game has 10:36 left in the third quarter with UCF holding a slim 7-6 lead.

8:59 PM ET: For those of you wondering what crazy uniform combination that Oregon is wearing tonight, here is the picture from their Twitter page.

8:56 PM ET: #24 Thomas Tyner; Sophomore, Running Back: Tyner has had a solid start to the season but is nowhere near where he wanted to be. He finds himself ranked fourth in rushing yardage on the team behind Royce Freeman, Mariota and Byron Marshall. Freeman ended up taking a majority of the carries against Washington State. This week though looks to be the one to be a breakout week for Tyner. Look for him to get his second career 100 yard game tonight.

8:54 PM ET: #8 Marcus Mariota; Junior, Quarterback: The junior quarterback is off to his best start with the Ducks as he is on pace to break all of his personal single-season records. The biggest improvement that he has made though is his passing accuracy. He has completed 71-of-96 passes so far in 2014 for a completion percentage of 74.0%. His previous high was 68.5% during his freshman season. Not only that, but he is also improving on the yardage per attempt up at 11.8. That mark is good for second in the country behind only Deshaun Watson of Clemson.

The Oregon offensive line struggled against the Washington State Cougars and that nearly cost them the win. If Mariota is smart with his decision-making as well as able to stay on his feet, then this should be a double-digit Duck victory.

8:52 PM ET: Players to look for the Oregon Ducks:

8:50 PM ET: #1 Cayleb Jones; Sophomore, Wide Receiver: Solomon’s favorite target to this point has been 6-foot-3 wide receiver Cayleb Jones. Jones is tied for third in the country in touchdown catches with six including three in their thrilling win over California. He has seen his numbers improve from the start of the season with a gradual increase in catches over the four games. Mostly he has been a target on first down, 15 of his 29 catches have come on first down.

8:48 PM ET: #28 Nick Wilson; Freshman, Running Back: One of the things that is very impressive with the Arizona offense is just how well they are playing with youth at the skill positions. Like Solomon at QB, Wilson is also a freshman who has performed very well in 2014 so far. He only had seven carries in the first win of the season against UNLV but that game was a blowout.

In the next two games, which were much closer, he combined for 345 yards on 59 carries as the primary choice at running back. He did see a dip in his carries against California with only 11 but that was due to Arizona throwing the ball to get back into the game.

8:46 PM ET: #12 Anu Solomon; Freshman, Quarterback: This freshman quarterback has fit in perfectly to Rich Rodriguez’s system as he possesses a solid throwing arm but can also scramble out of the pocket if necessary. He became hero on the campus of Arizona after leading the team to a 35-point 4th quarter capped off by a completed Hail Mary pass into the end zone as time expired to lift Arizona over California. Solomon finished that game completing 47-of-73 passes for 520 yards and five touchdowns. He also carried the ball 16 times for 46 yards.

The jury is still out on his passing accuracy though as he shined against Nevada completing 22-of-26 passes (84.6%) but he struggled on the road to Texas-San Antonio completing only 17-of-32 passes (53.1%). Which Anu Solomon will show up in Eugene? Stick around to find out.

8:44 PM ET: Players to look for the Arizona Wildcats:

8:42 PM ET: While both teams dominate on offense, they struggle on defense. That in part is due to the nature of the conference where big offense is the name of the game. Arizona comes in ranked 89th in total defense having allowed 431 yards per game while Oregon comes in ranked 98th allowing 444 yards per game.

8:40 PM ET: Both teams are ranked in the top ten in total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball. Arizona is ranked sixth in the country with 594 yards per game (2,375 yards in 4 games) while Oregon comes in tenth in the country with 555 yards per game (2,221 yards in 4 games). On top of that, they have similar yardage totals on the ground (Arizona 912, Oregon 901).

The biggest difference between the two which could be a key to look for tonight has been third-down conversions. It is always critical for offenses to be able to convert on third down and one of these teams has done a fine job of that this season. The Oregon Ducks have only faced 48 third downs on the season so far in their four games but they are going an incredible job converting 27 of those (56.3%). That number is good for sixth in the nation. On the other hand, Arizona comes into the game ranked 79th in the country on third down conversions having made 27-of-67 attempts (40.3%).

8:38 PM ET: If you think that those numbers are impressive just look at what the two offenses have done so far in 2014.

8:36 PM ET: The two teams have combined for an average of 73.4 points scored over the last seven meetings. They have also combined for nearly 940 yards of offense in those games as well. Oregon holds the edge in both categories outscoring Arizona 41.7-31.7 and outgaining the Wildcats 497.1-441.4.

Oregon has run for an average of 264.1 yards during those meetings as well. Arizona’s rushing number is around 130.7 yards per game against Oregon but that is mostly because they did not run very much in the first six meetings that are listed in our stats. Last season, Arizona ran for 304 yards on this Oregon defense led by the 206 of KaDeem Carey; he also ran for four touchdowns in a 42-16 Arizona win.

8:34 PM ET: We are sure to have some offensive fireworks tonight based each team’s statistics on the season as well as in the seven previous match-ups between the two. Let’s take a look at the statistical comparison between these teams in their last seven games against the other.

8:32 PM ET: Let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves though as we have a very good match-up tonight. A battle of unbeaten teams at Autzen Stadium in front of a capacity crowd and a national television audience.

8:30 PM ET: Good evening and welcome to VAVEL USA’s coverage of Pac-12 Football. My name is Matthew Evans and I will be with you for two of this weekend’s conference matchups starting tonight when the Arizona Wildcats travel up to Eugene to face the #2 Oregon Ducks. On Saturday night, I’ll be back with live coverage as the California Golden Bears travel to the Palouse for a match with the Washington State Cougars. It will sure to be very pass-happy in that game.