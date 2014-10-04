Live Kansas Jayhawks - West Virginia Mountaineers 2014 NCAA College Football Scores

6:45 PM CDT: I'm Brendan Dzwierzynski, and thank you for joining us at VAVEL USA today for live converage of Kansas vs. West Virginia. We will see you next time.

6:43 PM CDT: Clint Trickett throws for over 300 yards and West Virginia gains over 550 total in a route of the Jayhawks, who couldn't even muster 200 yards of offense.

4th (0:00) It is all over in Morgantown, as the West Virginia Mountaineers fend off the Kansas Jayhawks by a score of 33-14.

4th Quarter: West Virginia has it back and they are keeping it on the ground.

4th Quarter: That is the second special teams touchdown between the two teams this half.

4th (2:23) The Mountaineers go nowhere on three plays and Kansas returns their punt all the way for a touchdown. Nick Harwell gets the score. 33-14 WVU leads.

4th (3:39) West Virginia will start at their own 30.

4th (4:10) Millweard completes a pass to Tony Pierson but it is well short of a first down. Trevor Pardula punts for a 14th time.

4th (4:45) Joe Dineen is also in for Kansas, the third running back and a former defensive back.

4th (5:26) TJ Millweard is in for KU as their third QB today.

4th (5:29) Skyler Howard is in at QB for West Virginia and immediately they run it all the way down field inside the 5 where the ball is fumbled and recovered by Michael Boateng for Kansas. First and 10 for the Jayhawks.

4th (6:10) Clint Trickett takes a shot from Cassius Sendish and still completes a pass to Vernon Davis and West Virginia picks up huge yardage on third down.

4th (7:53) Rushel Shell gains 28 on the ground, first down Mountaineers.

4th (8:01) WVU starts at their own 13.

4th (8:29) Michael Cummings throws an awful pitch to Corey Avery and KU will be punting for the 13th time today on a fourth and long.

4th (8:35) The call on the field stands. Third and 8 for Kansas.

4th (8:35) An incomplete pass on second down is being reviewed.

4th (9:33) Ben Johnson gets a first down and passes midfield. The first down counts however a personal foul on Justin McKay after the play pushes KU back 15 yards.

4th Quarter: Trevor Pardula has punted for more the three times as much yardage today as the entire Jayhawks offense has gained. If that isn't terrible I'm not sure what is.

4th (9:40) Kansas gets it back after the Nick O'Toole punt.

4th (9:54) Yet again, Clint Trickett can't connect with his man down field on third down. Good play by Jacorey Shepaard to break it up.

4th (10:25) Ben Heeney is back on the field.

4th (10:40) The Mountaineers will start at their own 23 after the 12th punt of the game from Trevor Pardula.

4th (10:48) The call on the field stands, West Virginia loses a timeout on the failed challenge.

4th (10:48) The previous play is being reveiwed. The officials are looking to see if Cummings fumbled or not.

4th (11:20) Michael Cummings goes down in the backfield and KU will punt again.

4th (12:16) West Virginia cannot convert of Fourth down, Kansas takes over. Trickett throws another incomplete deep ball.

4th (12:30) Rushel Shell is stopped just short of the first down on third down.

4th (13:52) West Virginia picks up a first down on Second and 16, but Kansas' Ben Heeney is down on the field. That is huge for the Jayhawks if they lose their best player.

4th (14:18) Defensive pass interference on KU's Cassius Sendish. First down West Virginia.

4th (14:52) WVU loses 1 on their first play of the final quarter.

3rd Quarter: The passing situation for the Jayhawks has been a mess today. Michael Cummings is 7/14 for 48 yards, while starter Montell Cozart is 4/10 for 42 yards.

3rd Quarter: West Virginia has outgained Kansas 422-158 in total yardage today and 258-90 through the air.

3rd (0:00) The third quarter is over. West Virginia leads Kansas 33-7.

3rd (0:11) Now Mario Alford gets a reception for a third down coversion, at the 36 yard line.

3rd (1:12) Clint Trickett hits Jordan Thompson for a first down at the 23 yard line.

3rd (1:40) Personal foul on WVU on the punt, they start at their own 10.

3rd (1:49) Just inside of West Virginia territory, Pardula is coming back out to punt again. Awful game for the KU offense.

3rd (3:18) The 46 yard line is where KU has a first down after a big run by Corey Avery.

3rd (3:58) Not quite as much excitement on Jacorey Sheppard's subsequent kickoff return. Jayhawks start at the 32.

3rd (4:04) And just like that, West Virginia is on the board again. Mario Alford returns the kickoff for a touchdown, outrunning every single player on the Kansas team easily. The extra point is good. 33-7 Mountaineers.

3rd (4:16) For the first time in over six and a half quarters, the Kansas Jayhawks have scored. Corey Avery punches it in from the 4. Matthew Wyman's extra point is good. 26-7 WVU leads.

3rd (4:45) Nigel King makes a great play after receiving a pass from Cummings and Kansas has first and goal.

3rd (5:42) Justin McKay recovers a muffed punt by Jordan Thompson and KU gets the ball inside the WVU 20.

3rd (5:51) Michael Cummings throws it away and they'll punt again. This team has a ton of questions at the QB position and no answers.

3rd (6:43) The punt is downed inside the Kansas 33 yard line. First down Jayhawks.

3rd (6:56) Dexter McDonald breaks up a short pass play and Nick O'Toole will punt for the second time.

3rd (7:21) Safety Isaiah Johnson, who had the interception earlier, is down on the field.

3rd (8:09) Fair catch. West Virginia has a long field and a first down upcoming.

3rd (8:39) KU cannot convert, so here comes Pardula for his ninth punt.

3rd (8:58) For the third time today, the Jayhawks burn a timeout to avoid a Delay of Game penalty. It's Third and 5 at their own 44.

3rd (9:54) 10 yards and a first down through the air for the Jayhawks on a pass from Cummings to Nigel King.

3rd (10:38) Isaiah Johnson for KU intercepts Clint Trickett and gives Kansas the ball with reasonable field position.

3rd (11:35) Yet another first down on the ground for the Mountaineers. First and 10 from the Kansas 41.

3rd (11:56) Rushel Shell converts again on a short pass play, pushing forward just pass WVU's 46 and getting the first down.

3rd (13:03) Rushel Shell gains 15 on the ground on Third and 9. First down Mountaineers.

3rd (13:10) Jacorey Sheppard makes a great play on a deep pass to Mario Alford to prevent a big play.

3rd (13:37) Trevor Pardula's eighth punt is a 50-yarder that goes for a touchback. Clint Trickett and the WVU offense is coming on for their first drive of the half.

3rd (13:52) Kansas is going to punt. Very disorganized on that possession.

3rd (14:31) Michael Cummings is in the game. His first pass was not a pretty one at all.

3rd (14:46) Personal foul against WVU, first down for the Jayhawks.

3rd (14:53) Kansas will start at the 29 after the 28-yard return by Jacorey Sheppard.

3rd (15:00) The Kansas Jayhawks will be getting the ball to start off the second half.

Halftime: One last key stat: West Virginia is averaging 8.79 yards per play; Kansas is averaging 2.8 yards per play.

Halftime: 15 first downs for the Mountaineers int the first half, compared to 4 for the Jayhawks.

Halftime: Leading rusher for WVU - Rushel Shell (11 carries, 56 yards, TD); for KU - Corey Avery (10 carries, 32 yards).

Halftime: Clint Trickett - 10/18, 223 yards, TD; Montell Cozart - 4/10, 42 yards (including a 30 yard completion).

Halftime: A look at some key stats through the first half: Total yardage for West Virginia - 343; for Kansas - 84.

2nd Quarter: WVU outscored KU 10-0 in the second, after being up 16-0 after the first.

2nd (0:00) Josh Lambert nails a 53-yarder and gives the Mountaineers 3 more points before halftime. 26-0 West Virginia over Kansas.

2nd (0:35) Big play and a first down for WVU.

2nd (1:01) This time Pardula kicks it into the end zone. First down WVU.

2nd (1:19) Corey Avery cannot convert a Third and 2. Fourth down coming up. Timeout West Virginia.

2nd (2:41) The Jayhawks burn another timeout to prevent a Delay of Game. They have one remaining.

2nd (3:01) Corey Avery converts on third down on the ground for Kansas. First and 10 at the 36.

2nd (4:02) Jacorey Sheppard returns the kickoff to the 25 yard line.

2nd Quarter: Last week, the Texas Longhorns defeated Kansas in Lawrence by a score of 23-0. West Virginia has achieved that score prior to the half.

2nd (4:09) The extra point is good. 23-0 Mountaineers.

2nd (4:09) Touchdown Rushel Shell. West Virginia is pulling away before halftime.

2nd (4:19) Mario Alford takes a shallow crossing route all the way down inside the 5 where he is horse-collared. First and goal.

2nd (4:27) The play is overturned. 3rd and 7 is coming up West Virginia.

2nd Quarter: Catch or not, KU has gotten barely any pressure on Trickett all game, especially on that play. Trickett had all day to throw.

2nd (4:27) The 22-yard reception is under review.

2nd (4:27) Daikiel Shorts is wide open and Clint Trickett hits him at the 19 yard line, first down Mountaineers.

2nd (5:22) The 44 of Kansas is where WVU will have another first down after a big run by Rushel Shell.

2nd (5:59) Yet another poor punt from Trevor Pardula. West Virginia will start at their 40.

2nd (6:06) Shaq Petteway knocks down Montell Cozart's pass and it is 4th down.

2nd Quarter: The 30-yard pass play from Montell Cozart to Nigel King was just Cozart's second completion of the game so far.

2nd (6:11) Timeout Kansas as the play clock was running out. 3rd and 9 is coming up.

2nd (6:11) Cozart takes another shot. The front seven for WVU has been relentless.

2nd (7:05) 30-yard completion from Montell Cozart to Nigel King. First down Jayhawks.

2nd (7:13) Punt is fair caught by Nick Harwell at his own 11. Kansas will take over there. First punt for Nick O'Toole.

2nd (7:50) KJ Myers makes the catch for WVU but is stopped short by Cassius Sendish of a first down.

2nd (8:54) Andrew Bolton for Kansas is called for Roughing the Passer. Big break for WVU.

2nd (9:04) Trevor Pardula punts it into the endzone and West Virginia will start at the 20.

2nd (9:45) And Cummings is stopped well short after a great push by the Mountaineer's front seven. Fourth down.

2nd (10:17) Michael Cummings is in the game for Kansas. Nearly a guaranteed run when #14 is in the game.

2nd (11:07) Josh Lambert's 47-yard field goal attempt in blocked by Kansas' TJ Semke. It's picked up and returned by past midfield.

2nd (12:15) Tons of pressure from the outside by Kansas leads to a Ben Heeney tackle on a negative-play screen pass.

2nd (13:12) Defensive pass interference on Fish Smithson for Kansas. Daikiel Shorts the victim on that one.

2nd (13:52) Huge play for Mario Alford and West Virginia. They're in KU territory.

2nd Quarter: In case you're wondering, West Virginia are rocking the yellow uniforms with blue accents. Kansas is going all white today with the oversized Jayhawk on the helmet.

2nd (14:02) Trevor Pardula has another good kick, fair caught by the Mountaineers at the 27. Here comes Clint Trickett.

2nd (14:45) Montell Cozart runs the quarterback keeper and it goes nowhere. Pardula is coming back out for another punt.

2nd (14:54) The play is confirmed, no interception. 3rd and 8 is coming for Kansas.

2nd (14:54) Montell Cozart is nearly intercepted on the first play of the second quarter. Trayvon Henry makes the play. Offical review upcoming.

1st Quarter: Total yards for West Virginia - 200. For Kansas - 24.

1st Quarter: Clint Trickett in the first quarter - 4/10 passing, 131 yards and a touchdown. Montell Cozart - 1/4 for 4 yards.

1st (0:00) That is the end of the first quarter. After three field goals and a 63 yard touchdown pass from Trickett to White, the West Virginia Mountaineers lead the Kansas Jayhawks 16-0.

1st (0:29) Big return for Jacorey Sheppard and the Jayhawks this time. They'l start at their own 34.

1st (0:36) The extra point is good.

1st (0:36) Touchdown West Virginia on a huge pass play from Clint Trickett to Kevin White. Michael Boateng had no chance in coverage. Offically 63 yards.

1st (0:53) Rushel Shell has a huge run negated on a hold by his teammate, Mario Alford.

1st (1:26) Dexter McDonald is leaving the field for Kansas. He's their best corner back, definitely a concern for KU.

1st (1:46) After a penalty, Pardula kicks again and absolutely launches it. WVU will start around their own 25.

1st (1:58) Another bad punt for Pardula, that's three straight. Very uncharacteristic.

1st (2:45) A bad snap to Montell Cozart leads to a huge sack for the West Virginia defense. Pressure has killed KU's offense all season.

1st (4:30) Corey Avery pushes forward for a Kansas first down.

1st (5:06) Jacorey Sheppard goes nowhere on the return of Michael Molinari's kickoff. Bad starting field position for KU.

1st (5:17) It's now 9-0 after Josh Lambert hits his third field goal in as many drives. Kansas employing the "bend, don't break" strategy on defense, apparently.

1st (5:22) Clint Trickett misses Kevin White deep on 3rd and 3.

1st (6:07) West Virginia runs an end around to get deep into KU territory right away on this drive. They're moving at will.

1st (6:17) Uncharacteristically bad punt by one of the nation's best, Trevor Pardula. Kansas has a lot more questions than answers right now.

1st (6:31) Nick Harwell is pushed out by WVU's KJ Dillon on 3rd and long, way short of the mark. Cozart is being harrassed in the backfield.

1st (7:43) Tony Pierson loses yardage on first down. West Virginia getting good penetration inside today.

1st (7:50) Jacorey Sheppard takes a knee in the end zone. They'll start at the 25.

1st (7:50) Josh Lambert is now 2/2 on field goals, hitting that one from 25 yards out. 6-0 Mountaineers lead the Jayhawks.

1st (8:17) Mountaineers go with a run play and Kansas stops it. Field goal team is back out.

1st (8:32) Delay of Game on West Virginia. Here comes a long 3rd and goal.

1st (8:37) Inside the 10, in fact. 2nd and goal upcoming.

1st (9:08) Kevin White makes a big play over KU's Dexter McDonald on a costless play and WVU is inside the 15 yard line.

1st (9:45) After picking up a 3rd down conversion, Tevin Shaw commits DPI deep down field against WVU's Kevin White. First down Mountaineers.

1st (10:41) Trevor Pardula flips the field with a punt. West Virginia offense is coming back out.

1st (10:50) Cozart throws incomplete to #3 Tony Pierson, and the Jayhawks stall on 3rd down at their own 30.

1st (12:10) Montell Cozart keeps the ball on 3rd and 14 and picks up 18 and the first down.

1st (12:18) Delay of Game on Kansas. Cozart looks rattled early on.

1st (13:03) Cassius Sendish returns the kick for the Jayhawks to the 20. Here comes Montell Cozart.

1st (13:10) Michael Molinari will kick for West Virginia.

1st (13:10) The field goal is good! Lambert puts West Virginia up 3-0 early on in Morgantown.

1st (13:14) Clint Trickett can't connect with his receiver on 3rd and 5 at the KU 25.

1st (14:16) The Mountaineers are into Kansas territory after a 35 yard gain.

1st (14:51) West Virginia will start with the ball in good field position after a 34 yard kickoff return.

1st (15:00): Kansas will be kicking off to start the game!

2:57 PM ET: For West Virginia, they are looking to prove that they really are not a team to be reckoned with, like they showed when they played the Alabama Crimson Tide earlier this year. The Mountaineers are looking to avoid embarrassment versus KU for the second straight season, and based on the way Clint Trickett has played so far this season, they shouldn’t have much trouble with that. But you can never count a team that’s fired up out, and the Jayhawks certainly are that this week.

2:55 PM ET: Nobody is expecting anything from the Kansas Jayhawks anytime soon, but if the team can at least start to look competitive and somewhat competent on offense throughout the rest of this season, it will be a win for Clint Bowen. For a team that has had less wins than uniform combinations recently is not going to be a small project, but at least looking competitive will be a big improvement.

2:53 PM ET: Defensively, the player to look for Kansas is Ben Heeney. He is arguably the best player on the team and is truly one of the best in the entire conference. Don’t worry about searching the field for him; with an average of nearly 11 tackles per game this season, you’ll be seeing plenty of #31.

2:51 PM ET: When Kansas is on offense, the ball needs to be in Tony Pierson’s hands. He is the best playmaker on offense for the Jayhawks and he was embarrassingly misused under Charlie Weis’ offense (new offensive coordinator John Reagan is not costless of blame, however). With an average of less than five touches per game, Pierson has barely gotten a chance to do anything on offense this season, yet when he touches the ball he is electric (for reference, this was the first play of the game two weeks ago versus Central Michigan). Frankly, most of the offense was misused while Weis was in charge. Nick Harwell is the team’s best receiver, yet has barely run any down field routes all season. De’Andre Mann is averaging 5.7 yards per carry, however is only getting 13 carries per game. These are all issues, but if Kansas wants to have any real offensive success against West Virginia, Tony Pierson needs to get the ball plenty throughout the game.

2:49 PM ET: On defense, look for any and all of WVU’s pass rushers to break out today. Despite his mobility, Montell Cozart plays as if he’s afraid to run, and when you mix that in with his shortcomings as a pocket passer, blitzing usually leads to disaster for the Kansas offense. KJ Dillon and the Mountaineers should look to get after the quarterback early and often in Morgantown.

2:47 PM ET: Offensively for the West Virginia Mountaineers, look for Kevin White to continue his fantastic season so far. Averaging over 15 yards per catch, White has been explosive this year and will likely have another big game today against an inconsistent KU defense. Don’t be surprised to see a switch from one corner to another in coverage on him if he goes off, and there is even a chance that Michael Boateng will see the field for a while in coverage if neither McDonald nor Sheppard can get it done.

2:45 PM ET: There is no proof that TJ Millweard or Michael Cummings would be any better in Cozart’s place (especially in Millweard’s case), but #2 for Kansas has played poorly for the vast majority of their first four games. A completion percentage barely above 50 and more interceptions than touchdowns this season only tells part of the story of the disastrous season Montell Cozart has had so far this year. If West Virginia is able to apply consistent pressure throughout the game (likely through the use of a blitz), Cozart is sure to struggle.

2:43 PM ET: On the flipside, the West Virginia defense has a good match-up against the anemic Kansas offense (then again, most teams do). Kansas is average only 15.3 points per game this season, and the team is coming off of a shutout loss to the Texas Longhorns at home on their homecoming. There is a great deal of experience on the Mountaineer defense, with seven starters returning from last season. Montell Cozart is still the starting quarterback for the Jayhawks, although for how long is unknown.

2:41 PM ET: Offensively, this could be a huge week for Clint Trickett and West Virginia. Kansas has some real studs on defense, especially the Big 12’s leading tackler, middle linebacker Ben Heeney. The secondary is also filled with playmakers, such as Dexter McDonald and Jacorey Sheppard on the outside, however the unit has been plagued by inconsistency this season, especially against deep balls. This good spell disaster for the Jayhawks and could be Christmas come early for the Mountaineer offense.

2:39 PM ET: The Mountaineers, however, are looking to avoid an embarrassing loss to KU for the second straight year. Last year in Lawrence, Kansas stunned WVU and ran the field after picking up their first conference win since November 2010. West Virginia is a different team this year though, and their high-powered pass game is looking to send a message in this game (at least, as much of one as you can send against the worst team in the conference). Quarterback Clint Trickett is entering this week’s game with an average of 400 passing yards per game and 9 passing touchdowns overall, and frankly has been one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 so far this season.

2:37 PM ET: Clint Bowen is the interim head coach, and if there was ever a week that you wouldn’t want to play the Jayhawks, it would be this week. It has been over five seasons since Kansas won a road game (and even longer for a conference road game), but with a new attitude, new coach and a team that is dying for something to take pride in, this could be the week when they shock West Virginia (and the world) again.

2:35 PM ET: Hello there and welcome to VAVEL USA’s coverage of Big 12 football, featuring a match-up today between the Kansas Jayhawks (2-2, 0-1 in conference) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 0-1 in conference). It’s a new era for the Kansas Jayhawks, while the West Virginia Mountaineers are looking to spoil the debut of new KU coach Clint Bowen. The Charlie Weis era is over in Lawrence after a disappointing tenure at the helm of the program, to say the least. Even for a bad program, a 6-22 record with 1 conference win in over 2 years and absolutely no signs of improvement this year, Weis couldn’t be saved.