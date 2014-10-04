Nebraska Cornhuskers - Michigan State Spartans Live Score and Result of 2014 College Football

12:12 AM ET: Thank you for joining us today here at VAVEL USA. I am Matthew Evans. Join me Sunday morning for live NFL coverage. I will be bringing you the game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys. Good night!

12:10 AM ET: Our VAVEL USA player of the game is Jeremy Langford with 111 yards on 29 carries and a touchdown. Congratulations young man!

4th (0:24): Cook takes a knee and that will do it from East Lansing with the final score Michigan State 27, Nebraska 22.

4th (0:36): INTERCEPTED!!! AND THAT WILL DO IT!!! What a game! Michigan State will win this game!

4th (0:42): Timeout Michigan State. Nebraska is at the Michigan State 38-yard line.

4th (1:03): CAUGHT!!! MOORE WITH THE CATCH INTO MICHIGAN STATE TERRITORY!!!

4th (1:07): Armstrong looks for Abdullah but the ball is incomplete.

4th (1:07): THE KICK IS NO GOOD!!!! OFF THE UPRIGHT!!! NEBRASKA STLL HAS A CHANCE!!!

4th (1:20): Langford with the carry but he goes out of bounds which will stop the clock. 4th and 3 with 1:12 left. The field goal unit is on.

4th (2:06): Hill with another carry for a gain of 2. 3rd and 4.

4th (2:48): Hill with a carry for 4 yards up the middle.

4th (3:21): Langford with a big run for a first down on a little misdirection play.

4th (3:22): Michigan State recovers the onside kick.

4th (3:22): Nebraska attempts the triple-option for two which is no good. 27-22 Michigan State.

4th (3:37): TOUCHDOWN NEBRASKA!!!!!!!!!! PIERSON-EL WITH THE PUNT RETURN FOR THE TOUCHDOWN!!!!! They are going for the two-point conversion. Timeout Michigan State.

4th (3:48): Langford takes the carry on third down and is STUFFED for a short gain! Timeout Nebraska and they will get the ball back!

4th (3:59): R.J. Shelton takes the fly sweep out for a gain of about 8. Timeout Nebraska.

4th (3:59): Michigan State keeps the ball on the ground for a short loss. Timeout called by Nebraska.

4th (4:10): Michigan State will take over at their own 10-yard line.

4th (4:10): TOUCHDOWN NEBRASKA! Abdullah with another short touchdown run. The PAT is GOOD! Hold onto your hats, it is 27-16.

4th (4:29): Abdullah with the carry up the middle for a short gain.

4th (4:33): Armstrong throws behind the receiver but there is a late flag. Defensive pass interference. First and goal at the 2.

4th (5:13): Armstrong with another completed pass to get Nebraska in the red zone. Abdullah with the carry for a first down.

4th (5:42): NEARLY INTERCEPTED!!!! Westerkamp makes the catch though and nearly runs in for a touchdown. A big gain there.

4th (5:47): Armstrong throws incomplete on the roll out. The play is called offsides.

4th (5:56): The punt goes out of the bounds at the 31 yard line.

4th (6:02): Cook's pass is nearly intercepted on third down. Michigan State will have to punt.

4th (6:49): Langford with the carry again for another short gain. 3rd and 7.

4th (7:37): Langford with a short gain for 2. 2nd and 8.

4th (8:06): After a Michigan State timeout, they hand the ball off for a first down.

4th (8:39): Pass is complete to Burbridge for a gain of 15 yards. That'll bring up 3rd and 2.

4th (9:06): Langford runs to the left this time but he is knocked out of bounds for a 3 yard line.

4th (9:28): Flags on the play. Illegal motion on the offense. A five-yard penalty.

4th (10:06): Langford earns a first down on the stretch run to the right side.

4th (10:52): Shelton takes the carry on first down. A gain of 5.

4th (10:56): INCOMPLETE! Michigan State holds but there is a flag. Unsportsmanlike conduct on the defense. Michigan State will keep the ball but they will be pushed back 15 yards.

4th (11:00): Armstrong is incomplete on third down. That brings up 4th down and this could be the game right here.

4th (11:21): Westerkamp with a big catch on second down for a solid gain, that'll bring up 3rd and 6.

4th (11:30): Armstrong throws deep into the end zone but the pass is just incomplete. A flag for holding comes out and that will push Nebraska back 10 yards.

4th (11:33): Armstrong throws again but the pass is incomplete.

4th (11:51): Armstrong hits Westerkamp on the slant for a first down and the Huskers are moving.

4th (12:06): Michigan State punts the ball back to Nebraska. They will start at their own 45.

4th (12:07): An incomplete pass on third down but flags are on the field. It is an unsportsmanlike conduct on the center. That is his second and he has been ejected. Wow.

4th (12:07): Cook throws to the left but the ball is incomplete.

4th (12:42): Langford with the pitch, he runs out of bounds after a gain of 3

4th (12:49): Michigan State brings the kick out just past the 20 yard line.

4th (12:49): TOUCHDOWN NEBRASKA!!! Abdullah finally gets in the end zone on the power run. They are going for 2. The try is no good. 27-9 Michigan State.

4th (13:00): Abdullah carries to the two-yard line.

4th (13:24): Fyfe complete to Westerkamp for a gain of 5. Abdullah picks up the first down on the next play.

4th (13:31): Fyfe has a man open in the end zone but his pass is overthrown.

4th (13:37): Fyfe looking deep and the pass is incomplete. He catches a break though as there is a defensive penalty called.

4th (13:54): Armstrong was able to walk off the field under his own power. Ryker Fyfe is in at quarterback.

4th (14:00): Armstrong keeps the run and gets a big first down but he takes a huge hit and he is down. He got a shoulder square to the knee.

4th (14:14): A big return from Pierson-El into Michigan State territory down to the 43 yard line. Let's see if Nebraska can get a touchdown with this chance.

4th (14:55): Langford with the swing pass but he is taken down for no gain. 4th down.

4th (15:00): Cook rolls to his right but throws the ball behind his receiver. 3rd and 10.

End of 3: Michigan State 27, Nebraska 3

3rd (0:35): Langford with the carry to the left side. He gains no yards and that will end the third quarter.

3rd (0:35): FUMBLE! Armstrong fumbles the snap and it is a turnover on downs. Michigan State will take over.

3rd (0:44): Armstrong looking down the field but the ball is overthrown. 4th down coming and they are going for it.

3rd (1:19): Abdullah takes the carry on second down for a short gain. It is 3rd and 10.

3rd (1:34): Armstrong throws from the backfoot and completes a pass to Westerkamp for a first down.

3rd (1:57): A missed chance as the Nebraska receiver cannot hold onto the ball. Abdullah gets a stretch run to the left for a first down.

3rd (2:02): Kickoff is out for a touchback.

3rd (2:13): TOUCHDOWN SPARTANS!!! DOUBLE REVERSE TO LIPPETT!!! He went in untouched!!! What a great play call and some great blocking downfield. A 32-yard touchdown run, the PAT is GOOD! 27-3 Michigan State.

3rd (2:40): Cook hits Kings on the run, a perfect throw and a first down.

3rd (4:06): Hill with the run for a gain of 3 yards. Cook is sacked on the next play on what looked to be a designed QB draw. 3rd and 13.

3rd (4:37): Cook finds Lippett for an 18 yard gain and a first down.

3rd (5:25): Hill gets another carry for a gain of 6.

3rd (6:07): Hill with a gain of 2.

3rd (6:07): Michigan State will start at their 16 yard line.

3rd (6:17): The kick is GOOD! Nebraska is on the board. 20-3 Michigan State.

3rd (6:22): Armstrong looks for Abdullah down field but the pass is behind him and almost intercepted. The field goal unit is on the field.

3rd (6:37): A false start pushes Nebraska back five yards. 3rd and 19.

3rd (7:07): SACKED! Armstrong is pressured again and gets taken down for a 4 yard loss.

3rd (7:07): Armstrong throws the ball away but he is not called for grounding. That was close. 2nd down at the 15 yard line.

3rd (7:25): Westerkamp comes open on a crossing route and Armstrong hits him for the first down!

3rd (7:31): Armstrong is incomplete on two consecutive passes bringing up a huge third down.

3rd (7:53): Armstrong with a completed pass to Westerkamp for a first down. Ball is at the 31 yard line.

3rd (8:06): Abdullah picks up the first down on the next play with a tough run over the middle.

3rd (8:52): Armstrong completes Westerkamp for a gain of 13 and a first down. Abdullah breaks through the line for a gain of 9. That was his best run of the night so far.

3rd (9:18): Armstrong keeps for a gain of 2. 2nd and 8.

3rd (9:18): The kickoff is out for a touchback.

3rd (9:23): The third down pass is incomplete. The field goal unit comes out for a 27-yard attempt. The kick is good! Michigan State leads 20-0

3rd (10:10): Langford with another carry on second down for a gain of 3.

3rd (10:46): Langford takes the first carry down to the 13 for a gain of 2. 2nd and 8.

3rd (10:46): Wow, the play is overturned. It is a fumble and a Michigan State recovery. They will take over in great field position.

3rd (10:46): Armstrong is hit as he throws, the ball is ruled incomplete. That'll bring up 4th down from inside their own 10. The play is under review.

3rd (10:58): Armstrong looks to throw on second down. The pass does not have enough on it to get to the receiver.

3rd (11:28): Nothing doing on that run.

3rd (11:44): Flag on the first play. Holding on the offense, that will push the Cornhuskers back half the distance to the goal line. 1st and 19 from the 9

3rd (11:44): Nebraska to take over inside their own 20.

3rd (11:55): Cook looking over the middle but the pass is low and incomplete. The punting unit comes out.

3rd (12:34): Delayed handoff to Langford but he is pulled down in the backfield for a big loss.

3rd (13:51): Handoff to Landford for a gain of 13. He takes the next carry as well for a gain of 2.

3rd (14:03): A quick three-and-out for Nebraska after Abdullah is taken down behind the line of scrimmage and the third down pass is incomplete. The punt is downed at the 45 yard line but their is a flag down. Holding on Michigan State, ten yards and they will start at the 35.

3rd (15:00): Armstrong looks to the outside on a swing pass to Pierson-El but he is chopped down for 5 yards.

3rd (15:00): The kick is out for a touchback.

3rd (15:00): We are getting ready for the second half. Nebraska will receive.

2nd (0:14): Nebraska takes a knee and that will take us to halftime. The score is Michigan State 17, Nebraska 0.

2nd (0:24): Michigan State punts the ball away. It rolls dead at the 2 yard line. Wow. Amazing punt.

2nd (0:24): The ruling on the field stands.

2nd (0:30): Cook looks to Aaron Burbridge again but the pass is incomplete. The receiver makes the catch but he was not able to get his foot down in bounds. It looks like they will review the play.

2nd (0:35): Cook floats another pass out towards the sidelines but the ball is incomplete. The receiver dropped the pass.

2nd (0:39): Cook throws way too low for his receiver. 2nd and 10.

2nd (0:52): Langford takes the handoff and gets a first down but there is a flag down. Unsportsmanlike conduct on the offense.

2nd (0:52): Michigan State calls another timeout aftersome confusion on the field.

2nd (0:52): Timeout Michigan State. They are discussing what their next move is.

2nd (1:38): Pass complete to Kings for 9 yards. They are going for it on 4th down.

2nd (1:43): Cook looks to set up a screen pass but the throw is incomplete.

2nd (1:43): The next pass is incomplete. Second down at the Nebraska 45.

2nd (2:01): Lippett with a beautiful catch between two defenders. What a throw and what a catch.

2nd (2:01): Nebraska calls a timeout. That is their second.

2nd (2:48): Langford takes the carry on second down to the left but is tripped up after a gain of 1.

2nd (2:54): Cook throws a pass to the right but the pass is incomplete.

2nd (3:03): Michigan State will start at the 23-yard line.

2nd (3:46): SACKED!!! Armstrong is sacked again! Great pressure from the defensive end. Nebraska to punt.

2nd (3:47): Delay of game on Nebraska. That'll make it 3rd and 15.

2nd (3:50): Armstrong throws a pass incomplete on second down. That brings up third down.

2nd (4:17): Armstrong completes the pass to Allen but he falls over for no gain.

2nd (4:21): Flags come in after the incomplete pass on second down. Defensive pass interference, a spot foul and an automatic first down.

2nd (4:25): Armstrong fires the first down pass wide. Incomplete. That brings up second down.

2nd (4:32): Abdullah funbles the kickoff but picks it up and gets a decent return on the play. Out to around the 30-yard line.

2nd (4:37): The 28 yard attempt is GOOD! That makes the score Michigan State 17, Nebraska 0

2nd (5:15): Hill is hit for a loss of one. The field goal unit is on the field.

2nd (6:00): Hill takes the next two carries inside the ten-yard line. It's 3rd and 1 from the 9.

2nd (7:24): Cook puts a perfect pass into the receiver's hands for a big gain. That was a beauty. They attempt an end around on the next play which gains 8.

2nd (7:24): FUMBLE!!! Abdullah loses the ball as he is falling to the ground and Michigan State recovers and returns the ball to the 45 yard line of Michigan State. Wow!!!

2nd (8:09): Armstrong keeps the ball and gains 4. It'll be 2nd and 6. The ball was spotted at the 12 after the previos play.

2nd (8:32): Abdullah with a catch and breaks a couple tackles to get the ball inside the ten. First and goal Nebraska.

2nd (9:05): Abdullah with a short gain on the first down carry.

2nd (9:17): FUMBLE!!! Nebraska recovers the muffed punt by King. They'll get the ball at the 24 yard line! Wow!

2nd (9:25): Armstrong rolls out but cannot find a receiver. That'll bring up 4th down.

2nd (9:30): Abdullah running the wheel route but the pass is just high. 3rd down

2nd (10:03): Swing pass to Allen who is wrapped up at the line of scrimmage.

2nd (10:18): Abdullah gains the first down but there is a flag on the play. Personal foul on the offense after the play. They get the first down but will be backed up 15 yards.

2nd (10:54): Abdullah with the carry but he can only gain 1. 3rd and 1.

2nd (11:24): Armstrong to Allen for a gain of 9.

2nd (11:24): FUMBLE! Langford puts the ball on the turf and Nebraska recovers! That could be a big momentum shift here at a critical part of the game.

2nd (11:57): Cook with a playfake and a throw over the middle to his receiver for a big gain and a first down.

2nd (12:08): Michigan State will start from their own 19 after the punt.

2nd (12:44): Armstrong is SACKED!!! The Michigan State defense doesn't even blitz and they still get to the quarterback. Nebraska to punt.

2nd (13:03): Armstrong play-fake, he dumps it off to Bell on the sidelines for a short gain. He cannot get back to the line of scrimmage. There is a Nebraska player down on the field. It is the receiver Bell.

2nd (13:42): Armstrong keeps and is tackled for a loss of 3 of the play. 2nd and 13 from the 27.

2nd (13:48): Abdullah takes the kickoff return out to near the 30-yard line.

2nd (13:54): TOUCHDOWN SPARTANS!!!! Langford takes the carry to the right side and breaks the last tackle before diving into the end zone. The PAT is GOOD! Michigan State now leads 14-0.

2nd (14:00): A big return for Michigan State back to the 31-yard line of Nebraska.

2nd (14:54): Abdullah takes the third down carry out to the six-yard line. Nebraska to punt.

2nd (15:00): Armstrong attempts to throw out of the end zone on second down but the ball is wobbly. Incomplete.

1st (0:30): Abdullah takes the carry up the middle for a gain of 1. 2nd and 9 from their own 2. That will end the first quarter.

1st (0:40): Michigan State dows the punt at the 1 yard line. That is where Nebraska will start.

1st (2:00): Langford takes the reverse for a gain of 5. He is then stuffed on third down for a loss. 4th and 2 coming up.

1st (2:33): Langford with the carry up the middle for 4 yards. Michigan State is across midfield.

1st (3:07): Cook completes a pass on the outside to Mumphery for 9 yards and a first down.

1st (3:48): Langford gets the first carry for a short gain, 2nd and 9.

1st (3:55): INTERCEPTED!!! Armstrong looks deep down the sideline towards Bell but the pass is behind the receiver and picked off.

1st (4:31): Abdullah again with the carry up the middle for a gain of 2. 2nd down

1st (4:31): A very poor punt is downed at the Nebraska 38.

1st (4:41): Cook is pressured on a designed scramble and his pass is incomplete. The punting unit is out.

1st (4:47): Another touch pass from Cook is just too far ahead of the receiver and incomplete.

1st (4:56): Cook looks for a receiver on the crossing route but the pass is behind him and incomplete.

1st (5:10): Langford again with the carry for a first down.

1st (5:37): Langford takes the carry up the middle for a gain of 5.

1st (5:54): That may have been the best false start ever. Armstrong was flushed out of the pocket on 3rd and 13 and only gained about 5 yards. The punting unit comes on. It is downed at the 13 yard line.

1st (5:54): Timeout Nebraska

1st (6:29): Abdullah with the carry again but he is stopped for a gain of 1 again. 3rd and 8.

1st (7:12): An option play pitches to Abdullah but he is stopped for a gain of 2.

1st (7:34): Another swing pass to Bell for a big gain and a first down.

1st (7:54): Armstrong throws a WR screen to Kenny Bell for a first down.

1st (8:22): Abdullah with a short gain on the carry up the middle. That'll bring up 2nd and 5.

1st (8:22): The kickoff goes out of the end zone for a touchback.

1st (8:31): TOUCHDOWN SPARTANS!!! Tony Lippett is wiiiiide open on the route and is caught for a 55-yard touchdown pass! The PAT is GOOD! That brings the score to Michigan State 7, Nebraska 0

1st (8:44): Cook with a big pass over the middle to Price a gain of 21 yards and a first down! Michigan State out to their own 45.

1st (9:21): Langford takes the handoff to the left for a gain of 4.

1st (10:40): Armstrong keeps on second down and is knocked down for a loss of 2. He is then sacked for a loss of 3 to bring up 4th down. Nebraska punts again downed at the 20 yard line

1st (11:35): Armstrong off-balance pass complete to Jordan Westerkamp for a gain of 6. A great diving catch on the play.

1st (12:00): Play-action pass this time completed to Andy Janovich for a gain of 16 and a first down.

1st (12:32): Abdullah straight ahead on the read-option for a gain of 3, maybe 4. Second down coming.

1st (12:32): Fair catch taken at the 33 yard line. Nebraska will take over first and ten at their own 33.

1st (12:40): Another incomplete pass on third down as the receiver could not keep his hands on the ball. Out comes the punting unit.

1st (12:47): Cook rolls out and looks down the field towards Burbridge but the pass is incomplete.

1st (13:27): Handoff goes to Langford up the middle for a gain of 2.

1st (13:27): The punt is into the end zone for a touchback and Michigan State will start at their own 20.

1st (13:35): Armstrong rolls to the right on third and 11 but his pass is incomplete. The punting unit is on the field.

1st (13:41): Ameer Abdullah gets a gain of 1 on the first down carry. They go back to him on second down for a loss of 2.

1st (14:45): INTERCEPTED!!! Nebraska intercepts the deflected pass they will get the ball in great field position!

1st (15:00): Michigan State to receive. They bring the ball out to the 30-yard line.

8:08 PM ET: We are just about six minutes away from kickoff and the weather report shows that heavy rain is on the way towards Spartan Stadium. This could be an ugly game tonight. We hope you are as fired up about it as we are!

8:07 PM ET: AND HERE COME THE SPARTANS!!!!

8:02 PM ET: And welcome in! Buckle up for a wild ride tonight from Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, MI.

7:58 PM ET: The temperatures are expected to be in the 40s with rain throughout the night.

7:50 PM ET: Michigan State won the game between these two last season 41-28 in Lincoln. Are we in for a similar result? Kickoff is about 15 minutes away.

7:31 PM ET: Taking a look at the rest of the Big Ten scores from this college football Saturday. Purdue defeated Illinois 38-27. #20 Ohio State beat Maryland 52-24. Indiana defeated North Texas 49-24 in non-conference action and Northwestern beat #17 Wisconsin 20-14. Michigan is currently leading Rutgers 3-0 in the first quarter.

7:25 PM ET: Wow, a big day in college football as four of the top six have lost this weekend! That could mean a jump for Michigan State if they are able to win tonight.

7:19 PM ET: Both teams are out on the field as we are inching closer to kickoff at Spartan Stadium.

7:09 PM ET: This is a very important game for both teams as they will not want to pick up an early conference defeat. Nebraska is already 1-0 in the conference while this is the first game for Michigan State. Who will win tonight’s massive Big Ten game? Stay tuned to find out here on VAVEL USA.

7:07 PM ET: Nebraska is ranked a little lower in 32nd place in the nation allowing 332 yards per game. They are also very solid against the run allowing just 108.4 yards per game.

7:05 PM ET: While both of these teams have high-powered offenses, they are also very solid on the defensive side of the ball. Michigan State comes into the game with the 11th best defense in the country allowing only 289 yards per game. They have given up just 313 total rushing yards in their four games so far which is less than Nebraska is averaging per game!

7:03 PM ET: Michigan State also has a three-headed running attack lead by senior Jeremy Langford. Langford has 62 carries for 340 yards and 3 touchdowns. It does not look like he will get to the numbers that he puts up as a junior (292 carries for 1,422 yards and 18 touchdowns).

The two other members of the running attack are senior Nick Hill and sophomore Delton Williams. They have combined for 66 carries and 325 yards with 7 touchdowns in 2014. If Langford is struggling tonight, Michigan State does have other solid options at tailback.

7:01 PM ET: The big target on the outside for Michigan State is 6-foot-3 senior Tony Lippett. He has 22 catches for 421 yards and six touchdowns so far in 2014. No other receiver has more than 9 catches or 124 yards. Look for him to be utilized on third downs and in the red zone.

6:59 PM ET: The Spartans are led by junior quarterback Connor Cook. The 6-foot-4 junior from Hinckley, Ohio does not have huge numbers this season as he really hasn’t played much. He has combined for 31 passes in three games so far with 47 attempts in their loss away to the Oregon Ducks in early September. He will have the home crowd behind him tonight but it will be interesting to see how he fares if he is forced to beat Nebraska.

6:57 PM ET: Michigan State comes into the game with the 18th best offense in the country averaging 515 yards per game. Unlike Nebraska which has heavily-relied on the running game, Michigan State is much more balanced in their attack. They are averaging 263 yards through the air and 252 yards on the ground while scoring just over 50 points per game.

6:55 PM ET: If Armstrong does have to throw the ball, he has some solid targets in senior Kenny Bell and sophomore Jordan Westerkamp. The two receivers have caught 35-of-66 passes thrown by Armstrong so far. Look for one or both of these two to have good numbers in this game as Michigan State will likely attempt to contain Abdullah to force the Cornhuskers to beat them through the air.

6:53 PM ET: The quarterback for Nebraska is Tommy Armstrong Jr. He is a sophomore who did get significant playing time in the middle of the 2013 season. He fits very well in this offense because of his speed. If he is forced to try and win the game with his arm, then Nebraska could be in serious trouble. Armstrong has only completed 54% (62-of-115) of his passes so far in 2014.

6:51 PM ET: Nebraska’s offense is led by senior running back Ameer Abdullah. The 5-foot-9 player leads the nation in rushing with 833 yards on 114 carries, that is good for an average of 7.3 yards per carry. He also has 8 touchdowns. Abdullah has three games with 200+ rushing yards so far and is already halfway to his single-season rushing yardage high of 1,690 after only five games in 2014.

6:49 PM ET: Nebraska brings with them the 8th best offense in America averaging 573 yards per game. While most of the top offenses in the land rely on the passing game to drive up their numbers, Nebraska utilizes a strong rush attack that averages 354.8 yards per game. That mark is good for 3rd in the land behind only Georgia Southern and Navy.

6:47 PM ET: We are in for a very exciting game tonight as this will feature two top-20 offenses in college football.

6:45 PM ET: Good evening and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of Big Ten Football. Tonight we have a huge top 25 clash for you as the #19 Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-0) travel to East Lansing, Michigan to face off with the #10 Michigan State Spartans (3-1).