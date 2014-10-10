Washington State Cougars - Stanford Cardinal Live of 2014 College Football

End of the Game - Well that it is from your host Matthew Dixon. I hope you enjoyed this coverage and I thank you for joining me. Thanks again and take care.

End of the Game - Stanford needs to improve their red zone efficiency or they will not be getting back to double digits in the win column in 2014.

End of the Game - Stanford improves to 4-2 overall and 2-1 against the Pac-12. They have a road game next Saturday at Arizona State.

End of the Game - Washington State falls to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in Pac-12 play. They have a bye next week before facing Arizona on Saturday, October 25 at home.

End of the Game - The Cardinal did a great job against Halliday and the Wazzu offense. Halliday went 44 of 71 for 303 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception. They sacked him 4 times, but they pressured him at least 10 times. They were clearly more dominant on the defensive line than the Cougars' O-Line.

End of the Game - Here are the team stats for this game:

End of the Game - Mercifully, this game comes to an end as the Cougars clearly looked defeated in the final 7 minutes of the game.

End of the Game - Leach does not call his last timeout and the Cardinal take two knees to end the game.

Fourth Quarter (0:52 left) - Morrow catches the pass, but is unable to pick up the first down despite his effort.

Fourth Quarter (1:01 left) - The Cougars are called for another false start. 4th and 15 for the Cougars with the offense still on the field.

Fourth Quarter (1:01 left) - Halliday's pass is behind the receiver and falls incomplete.

Fourth Quarter (1:05 left) - The Cougars are called for a false start and it will now be 3rd and 10.

Fourth Quarter (1:05 left) - Halliday goes for Mayle, but it is too low again and is incomplete.

Fourth Quarter (1:25 left) - Halliday hits Myers for 5 yards.

Fourth Quarter (1:32 left) - Mayle takes the kick out and is stopped at his own 15 yard line.

Fourth Quarter (1:38 left) - And every bettor on Stanford at -16.5 nearly had a heart attack as the XP went off the right upright and clanked in. Nervy moments there if you were on Stanford at -16.5

Fourth Quarter (1:38 left) - TOUCHDOWN STANFORD!!! Wright goes off the left side, makes a spin and dives into the end zone for a score.

Fourth Quarter (1:44 left) - Now Stanford is calling a timeout. Okay...

Fourth Quarter (1:44 left) - Wright picks up 4 yards on first and goal. Another timeout by Wazzu.

Fourth Quarter (1:50 left) - Wright picks up a big gainer on the left side, but goes out of bounds. Wright picks up 28 yards.

Fourth Quarter (1:58 left) - Wright picks up 6 yards and Wazzu uses their first timeout.

Fourth Quarter (2:04 left) - Stanford will be at the Cougars' 44 yard line

Fourth Quarter (2:15 left) - Halliday takes yet another shot and throws the ball away. He is limping badly, but he is getting no help from his offensive line.

Fourth Quarter (2:22 left) - Halliday goes for Cracraft, but it is nearly picked again. 3rd and 33 coming up for Wazzu.

Fourth Quarter (3:03 left) - Halliday has nowhere to go and is sacked. Loss of 13 yards on the play.

Fourth Quarter (3:09 left) - Halliday flutters a ball out there and it nearly picked. Cougars are called for holding.

Fourth Quarter (3:14 left) - Halliday looks for Myers but Harris will be called for defensive pass interference. Officals have been less than consistent tonight.

Fourth Quarter (3:19 left) - Loftus was the intended target on second down, but it was too high.

Fourth Quarter (3:24 left) - Halliday's pass is knocked down on first down.

Fourth Quarter (3:38 left) - Wicks picks up 4 yards and a first down on the carry.

Fourth Quarter (4:08 left) - Cracraft gets 6 yards to make it 3rd and 1.

Fourth Quarter (4:30 left) - Wicks picks up 3 yards on the first down carry. Odd play call right now.

Fourth Quarter (4:37 left) - What a punt by Rhyne who pins the Cougars at their own 4 yard line.

Fourth Quarter (5:18 left) - Sanders picks up nothing on third down and they will try and pin the Cougars deep on the punt.

Fourth Quarter (6:02 left) - Sanders picks up 4 yards.

Fourth Quarter (6:32 left) - Stanford is called for a false start and that should not be happening. More mistakes from the Cardinal tonight and this year.

Fourth Quarter (7:10 left) - Wright gets 8 yards on first down with a nice hole created by the line.

Fourth Quarter (7:19 left) - Stanford will start from the Washington State 47 yard line with a chance to put this game beyond a doubt.

Fourth Quarter (7:26 left) - Halliday goes up top on the play, but it is way overthrown there.

Fourth Quarter (7:33 left) - Halliday looks for Lewis again, but the ball is low and squirts out for an incompletion.

Fourth Quarter (7:40 left) - Halliday scrambles but his pass is too low and hits the turf.

Fourth Quarter (7:55 left) - Halliday hits Cracraft for a 12 yard gain, but the Cougars are called for a hands to the face penalty. It is now 1st and 21 for them.

Fourth Quarter (8:03 left) - Halliday goes for Mayle, but he is interfered with and that will give them a first down.

Fourth Quarter (8:07 left) - Wazzu is only able to get to the 17 yard line on the return.

Fourth Quarter (8:13 left) - IT IS GOOD!!! Williamson connects on the 34 yard field goal to make it 27-17.

Fourth Quarter (8:17 left) - Hogan tries for Cajuste in the end zone, but it is broken up. Cajuste staggered on his feet trying to get to the sidelines. His head appeared to hit the ground on the play.

Fourth Quarter (8:58 left) - Wright picks up three yards on second down.

Fourth Quarter (9:30 left) - Cougars are there to stop McCaffrey on the catch for no gain.

Fourth Quarter (9:41 left) - That was an odd play. Hogan just got the ball away and it was incomplete, but it was an awkward through to the back. Wazzu is called for an unnecessary roughness for throwin Hogan down. No reason for that play.

Fourth Quarter (10:23 left) - Wright gets 9 yards to the 34 yard line on first down.

Fourth Quarter (10:56 left) - Hogan hits Owusu who made that play by himself. He showed great hands to corral the ball with a defender all over him. Great job on that catch.

Fourth Quarter (11:35 left) - Wright gets only two yards on the delayed handoff.

Fourth Quarter (11:40 left) - Hogan's pass to Montgomery is too tall for him and is incomplete.

Fourth Quarter (12:06 left) - Hogan hits Cajuste for the 9 yard gain and the first down.

Fourth Quarter (12:40 left) - Wright picks up 4 yards on second down.

Fourth Quarter (12:48 left) - Hogan's pass to Hooper is incomplete.

Fourth Quarter (12:54 left) - Montgomery gets out to the 33 yard line on the kickoff.

Fourth Quarter (13:02 left) - TOUCHDOWN COUGARS!!! Halliday keeps the play alive with his feet and then throws across his body. The ball flutters over everyone's head, but Cracraft who was there for the sure touchdown. 24-17 with 13 minutes left.

Fourth Quarter (13:10 left) - Halliday goes for Myers and it is incomplete. 4thd down for the Cougars and Leach is going to go for it.

Fourth Quarter (13:51 left) - What a hit by Martinez! Wicks ran the flare route and caught it, but was stopped immediately.

Fourth Quarter (13:57 left) - Halliday throws the ball way behind Wicks and it appeared to intentional grounding. Refs give Wazzu a break.

Fourth Quarter (14:21 left) - Morrow picks up 4 yards and another first down via the ground.

Fourth Quarter (14:48 left) - Halliday finds Myers for an 8 yard gain. 3rd and two up next.

Fourth Quarter (14:55 left) - Halliday looks for Cracraft but the ball is too far for him.

End of the Third Quarter - Here are the stats after 45 minutes:

Third Quarter (0:10 left) - Morrow gets 12 yards on the handoff. That is why you run the ball...

Third Quarter (0:16 left) - Halliday and Mayle are not on the same page and the ball is way over the head of Mayle. 2nd and 10 for the Cougars.

Third Quarter (0:41 left) - Morrow gets a positive gain on the run of 4 yards and a first down.

Third Quarter (1:03 left) - Cracraft gets 6 yards on the pass from Halliday.

Third Quarter (1:30 left) - Mayle makes the tough grab with Carter all over him. It was a gain of 11 yards.

Third Quarter (1:36 left) - Halliday's pass to Loftus is incomplete.

Third Quarter (2:03 left) - Halliday completes a 3 yard pass to Myers.

Third Quarter (2:26 left) - Halliday finds Cracraft wide open against the zone, who cannot keep his feet. Still, it was a frist down to the 46 yard line.

Third Quarter (2:58 left) - West gets the screen pass and picks up 7 yards.

Third Quarter (3:07 left) - Another kickoff and another touchback. Cougs will start at their 25.

Third Quarter (3:07 left) - The extra point is good and the Cardinal lead 24-10.

Third Quarter (3:07 left) - TOUCHDOWN STANFORD!!!! Taboada gets his second of the game!!! No more shooting themselves in the foot this time.

Third Quarter (3:44 left) - Trojan gets down to the 3 yard line for another first and goal for Stanford...

Third Quarter (4:14 left) - Wright gets his gainer on the next play with an 11 yard run.

Third Quarter (4:48 left) - Wright nearly breaks it on the screen, but a great open field tackle by Allison saves a big gainer.

Third Quarter (5:21 left) - Hogan picks up 5 yards on the scramble as he could not find an open receiver. Wazzu is called for a holding penalty which gives Stanford a first down.

Third Quarter (6:05 left) - Brown takes Montgomery down right away for a one yard loss on the pass from Hogan.

Third Quarter (6:28 left) - Trojan makes the catch with a 7 yard pick up. Good awareness to know where the sticks were.

Third Quarter (7:07 left) - Sanders only gets two yards on the carry. 3rd and 6 for the Cardinal.

Third Quarter (7:44 left) - Montgomery picks up 2 yards on the WR screen.

Third Quarter (7:51 left) - The Cougars tried an onside kick, but Trojan makes a fair catch and fool no one in the process. The Cougars are called for offsides in any event.

Third Quarter (7:51 left) - Much better drive by the Cougars, but they too are shooting themselves in the foot with penalties. Halliday could have thrown the ball to the short side of the field, but he opted for the more challenging choice.

Third Quarter (7:51 left) - IT IS GOOD!! Breshears converts the 46 yard field goal try and that should give him some confidence. 17-10 Stanford lead with a quarter and a half remaining.

Third Quarter (8:35 left) - Myers gets 8 yards on the slant. Wazzu will opt for the field goal attempt here.

Third Quarter (8:43 left) - Halliday is under heavy pressure, but he throws the ball away to the far end of the field. He is called for intentional grounding and the Cougs face 3rd and 30 now.

Third Quarter (8:52 left) - Halliday went for Mayle, but it is nearly picked again, this time by Carter.

Third Quarter (9:17 left) - West gets the ball on the completion and picks up 4 yards for the first down.

Third Quarter (9:46 left) - Halliday hits Cracraft for a 5 yard gain. 3rd and 1 up next.

Third Quarter (10:24 left) - West loses a yard on the handoff. Why even bother with those at this point? They are fooling no one.

Third Quarter (10:30 left) - Halliday goes for Myers, but it is incomplete. The Cardinal are called for offsides.

Third Quarter (10:51 left) - Wazzu goes for it on 4th and convert again. Mayle picks up 13 yards.

Third Quarter (10:58 left) - Richards nearly gets the pick as Halliday overshoots Mayle.

Third Quarter (11:02 left) - Green drops a pass and he was WIDE OPEN for a first down and probably another 10 yards. Big drop there.

Third Quarter (11:17 left) - Morrow breaks a tackle on the flare route and picks up 9.

Third Quarter (11:38 left) - Halliday hits Myers for the 14 yard gain and first down.

Third Quarter (11:58 left) - It was a 3 yard pick up by Morrow on the pass.

Third Quarter (12:31 left) - Mayble picks up 4 on the quick pass.

Third Quarter (12:36 left) - Charleston White is being helped off the field. It is improbable from those scenes that he will be back tonight.

Third Quarter (12:36 left) - The offense stays on the field as Hogan goes for Rector down the middle. Rector is hit by White and the ball falls incomplete. White is down an appears to have been knocked out or suffered a concussion based on the replays.

Third Quarter (13:22 left) - Hogan is hit as he throws and barely gets it to Montgomery, who picks up only 5 yards.

Third Quarter (13:33 left) - Hogan goes deep for Montgomery and it is caught for the TD, but Stanford is called for an illegal shift. Another shot in the foot for the Cardinal...

Third Quarter (14:15 left) - Wright loses a yard on the carry.

Third Quarter (14:21 left) - McCaffrey makes a diving attempt for the pass from Hogan, but it is a bit too far for him. He was wide open too.

Third Quarter (14:28 left) - The receivers stopped there and left Halliday out to dry on that pick.

Third Quarter (14:28 left) - INTERCEPTION!!!! Halliday is pressured and Martinez is there for the pick at the Wazzu 34.

Third Quarter (14:55 left) - Lewis catches the ball and picks up 5 yards.

Third Quarter (15:00 left) - Cougars take a knee and will start at their own 25.

Halftime - Stanford has 332 yards of offense compared to 133 for Wazzu and only lead by 10. Neither team is getting it down on 3rd down (Stanford is 1 for 6 and Wazzu is 0 for 8). It is not surprising that the Cardinal have stumbled in the red zone this game.

Halftime - Here are the stats after 30 minutes:

Halftime - Typical Stanford this season. They shoot themselves in the foot by taking at least 6 points off the board on their last two trips in the red zone.

Halftime - NO GOOD!! The kick is pushed wide right on a high snap and they only lead by 10 at the break.

Second Quarter (0:02 left) - Stanford calls time out with 2 seconds left. Williamson will be on for a 37 yard try.

Second Quarter (0:40 left) - Cajuste picks up 13 yards on third down. Stanford just setting themselves up for a better field goal try.

Second Quarter (1:08 left) - Young gets the screen pass, but only picks up 3 yards. 3rd and 27 at the 33 yard line now.

Second Quarter (1:17 left) - Hogan had Montgomery up the middle again, but Montgomery cannot hold onto the ball. Stanford is called for another hold and it is now 2nd and 30.

Second Quarter (1:21 left) - Cajuste catches the ball, but he is out of the end zone. He did not get his body down in the end zone. Stanford is called for a holding call anyway.

Second Quarter (1:28 left) - Hogan had Montgomery again, but the pass is behind him for an incompletion.

Second Quarter (1:46 left) - Hogan hits Montgomery over the middle for a gain of 18 yards.

Second Quarter (1:53 left) - Timeout Stanford. It is their first of the half.

Second Quarter (2:01 left) - Hogan is under pressure and manages to only lose one yard. 2nd and 11 up next for Stanford.

Second Quarter (2:25 left) - Hogan hits Rector on the in route and picks up 22 yards to the 34 yard line.

Second Quarter (2:33 left) - The punt goes out of bounds and Stanford will start at their own 44.

Second Quarter (2:39 left) - Leach had the offense stay on the field, but Halliday calls a timeout. They will talk it over.

Second Quarter (2:39 left) - Halliday goes to Cracraft, but it is incomplete. Wazzu is now 0 for 8 on 3rd down.

Second Quarter (2:58 left) - Morrow cannot get the edge and only gets 1 yard on the screen pass.

Second Quarter (3:17 left) - Baker gets 7 yards on the first down pass.

Second Quarter (3:40 left) - Halliday and Cracraft connect again. Wazzu out to the 22 yard line in two plays.

Second Quarter (4:01 left) - Halliday hits Cracraft for 6 yards on first down.

Second Quarter (4:06 left) - FUMBLE!!! Skov gets the carry and as he stretches for the end zone he fumbles!!!!

Second Quarter (4:30 left) - McCaffrey gets 10 yards on catch. First and goal.

Second Quarter (4:51 left) - Hogan goes deep to Rector for the big play!!! Wazzu is called for holding, but it is decline. 42 yards to the Wazzu 14 yard line.

Second Quarter (5:19 left) - Sanders gets the ball on a screen and picks up 5. One more tackler beat and he is gone for a big gainer.

Second Quarter (5:57 left) - Wright gets 9 yards on the carry.

Second Quarter (6:02 left) - Montgomery let the ball go into the end zone again. Wazzu is called for holding and will give the Cardinal the ball at the 30 yard line.

Second Quarter (6:11 left) - Halliday is blown up on the pass and Wazzu is debating whether or not to go for it.

Second Quarter (6:47 left) - Halliday swings it out to the running back Morrow for 4 yards.

Second Quarter (6:53 left) - Halliday tries to go deep for Cracraft.

Second Quarter (6:58 left) - Cracraft gets 12 yards on the return.

Second Quarter (7:08 left) - Hogan's pass was tipped at the line and nearly picked, but Stanford will have to punt.

Second Quarter (7:15 left) - Hogan goes for Cajuste and Brown is all over him again.

Second Quarter (7:51 left) - McCaffrey runs for 4 yards.

Second Quarter (8:24 left) - Montgomery picks up 5 yards for the first down.

Second Quarter (9:02 left) - Sanders picks up 7 yards.

Second Quarter (9:07 left) - Montgomery does not take the punt and it goes for a touchback.

Second Quarter (9:28 left) - Halliday is taken down by Henry Anderson who was held on the play. Great play by Anderson.

Second Quarter (9:59 left) - Cracraft gets 5 yards on the pass from Halliday.

Second Quarter (10:05 left) - Halliday hits Myers on the hands, who should have caught that pass.

Second Quarter (10:28 left) - Halliday finds Cracraft, who gets to the 43 yard line.

Second Quarter (10:54 left) - Halliday dumps the pass to Wicks on the screen who picks up 7 yards.

Second Quarter (11:00 left) - Mayle takes the kickoff back to the 40 yard line. Good field position for the Cougs who need an answer.

Second Quarter (11:08 left) - 17-7 after the extra point by Williamson.

Second Quarter (11:08 left) - TOUCHDOWN STANFORD!!! Hogan's fade pass to Taboada makes it 16-7 pending the XP.

Second Quarter (11:44 left) - Hogan tried a play-action, but had to pull it down. He lost a yard, but it could have been much worse.

Second Quarter (12:26 left) - Skov gets stuffed on first and goal. Only a yard on the carry.

Second Quarter (12:54 left) - Hogan hits Hooper on the screen pass for a pick up of 13 yards to the 3. First and goal for the Cardinal.

Second Quarter (13:01 left) - HUGE RETURN BY MONTGOMERY!!! He takes the ball back 46 yards to set up the offense at the 16 yard line.

Second Quarter (13:16 left) - Halliday's pass is too far for the receiver and Wazzu will punt.

Second Quarter (13:46 left) - Morrow gets nothing on the handoff.

Second Quarter (14:20 left) - Halliday gets the ball out to Cracraft for 9 yards.

Second Quarter (14:24 left) - Wazzu will be pinned deep at their own 2 after the punt.

Second Quarter (14:34 left) - Hogan goes for Rector who was blanketed by Brown. Brown was all over him before the ball got there. Perhaps karma for the earlier call.

Second Quarter (14:53 left) - Montgomery gets the quick pass and manages to pick up 13 yards. 3rd and managable now for the Cardinal.

End of the First Quarter - Here are the stats after one quarter of play:

First Quarter (0:21 left) - Young picks up 3 yards on the first down carry and the time has run out in the first quarter. 10-7 after the first 15 minutes.

First Quarter (0:48 left) - Montgomery was in the Wildcat and gave the handoff to Young. Young picked up about 19 yards, but the line is called for holding. 1st and 20 now for the Cardinal.

First Quarter (0:54 left) - Montgomery gets 15 yards on the punt return. Stanford will start at the Wazzu 44 yard line.

First Quarter (1:05 left) - Halliday goes deep and his pass is nearly picked off by the safety. Wazzu will punt and it appears Stanford got away with a hold.

First Quarter (1:14 left) - Halliday calls a timeout as the Cougs face 3rd and 21.

First Quarter (1:52 left) - Halliday goes down on the sack for a big loss of 12 yards. Peter Kalambayi was there for the sack.

First Quarter (2:24 left) - Mayle gets only a yard on the WR screen.

First Quarter (2:29 left) - Wazzu will take over at their 19 yard line after the punter bobbled the snap.

First Quarter (2:41 left) - Hogan looks for Montgomery but the pass is too hot and over his head. Good coverage by Brown as well. Wazzu will get the ball back.

First Quarter (3:13 left) - Hogan goes down for an 8 yard loss. Paulo got the sack.

First Quarter (3:53 left) - Sanders picks up 8 yards on the carry.

First Quarter (4:20 left) - McCaffrey picks up 15 after stiff arming a defender on the pass from Hogan.

First Quarter (4:27 left) - Montgomery gets to the 27 yard line for the Cardinal.

First Quarter (4:35 left) - TOUCHDOWN COUGARS!!! Halliday hits Mayle in the back of the end zone for the score. 10-7 and we have ourselves a potential shootout on our hands.

First Quarter (4:57 left) - Wazzu is called for a false start. Morrow called for the infraction.

First Quarter (5:37 left) - Halliday hits Cracraft for 7 yards to the 4 yard line.

First Quarter (6:02 left) - Halliday hits Mayle on the go route to the Stanford 11 yard line.

First Quarter (6:27 left) - Halliday hits Morrow out of the backfield, but he gets just enough for another first down pick on a fourth down play.

First Quarter (7:01 left) - Halliday hits Cracraft for a 9 yard gain.

First Quarter (7:06 left) - Halliday goes up top to Baker, but the safety comes over to stop the pass from being completed.

First Quarter (7:41 left) - Stanford defense shuts the catch by Green down for no gain.

First Quarter (8:00 left) - Lewis gets the catch for 2 yards and a first down.

First Quarter (8:28 left) - Halliday hits Myers for a 2 yard gain. Offense on the field for 4th and 1.

First Quarter (9:04 left) - Halliday dumps it off to Myers for only a one yard gain.

First Quarter (9:25 left) - Halliday hits Cracraft for a 6 yard gain.

First Quarter (9:30 left) - Another touchback for Stanford on the kickoff.

First Quarter (9:30 left) - The extra point is good and it is 10-0 already. Great start by the Cardinal in this game. Offense might finally be starting to click against a poor Cougars defense.

First Quarter (9:30 left) - TOUCHDOWN STANFORD!!!! Hogan hits a WIDE OPEN Cotton up the seam for the 39 yard touchdown pass!

First Quarter (9:59 left) - McCaffrey gets the lateral pass and goes right down the sideline for a pick up of 24 yards to the Wazzu 39.

First Quarter (10:34 left) - Wright picks up 5 yards on first down.

First Quarter (10:39 left) - Montgomery takes the punt only two yards before he is stacked up by the Cougars coverage team.

First Quarter (10:49 left) - Halliday is blitzed and hit as the ball is too short for his receiver. Stanford forces a punt by Wazzu.

First Quarter (10:54 left) - Halliday is hit as he throwns and the ball falls harmlessly to the ground.

First Quarter (11:23 left) - Halliday hits Cracraft on a WR screen for 2 yards.

First Quarter (11:40 left) - Halliday hits Myers for an 11 yard gain.

First Quarter (11:47 left) - Wazzu will start from their own 25 after the touchback.

First Quarter (11:47 left) - That drive looked promising, but the red zone inefficiencies struck again as the Cardinal get only 3 points.

First Quarter (11:47 left) - Williamson connects from 22 yards out to make it 3-0 Stanford.

First Quarter (11:50 left) - Hogan goes for Cajuste on the fade, but it is over his head and Brown was all over him. FG attempt up next.

First Quarter (11:55 left) - Hogan throws to Cajuste, but he could not hang on for the touchdown. He has to make that catch for the Cardinal.

First Quarter (12:27 left) - Sanders picks up two yards on the first and goal carry.

First Quarter (13:03 left) - Sanders big up another huge gain!! He runs for 32 yards to the 7 yard line.

First Quarter (13:39 left) - Hogan hits an open Montgomery for a pick up of 22 yards to the Wazzu 39.

First Quarter (14:16 left) - Sanders Jr goes off the right tackle and picks up 21 yards on the run.

First Quarter (14:45 left) - Hogan hits Pratt for 5 yards on first down out of the shotgun. However, Stanford is called for an offensive PI on Cajuste. Make it 1st and 25 for the Cardinal.

First Quarter (14:52 left) - Montgomery takes the kick to the 36 yard where Stanford will take over.

First Quarter (15:00 left) - Hogan is injured with a hip problem. He hurt it last week against Notre Dame.

9:03 PM EST - Stanford is decked out in all black uniforms with Washington State in white jerseys and gray pants.

8:59 PM EST - USA had a chance to win the game, but a poor cross leads to the game ending in a tie. Landon Donovon goes out with a draw in his last game. Time for some Football!!

8:57 PM EST - This game will be shown on ESPN, but the Ecuador-USA soccer game is currently airing right now. For those who are interested in the "futbol" the score is 1-1 after the first minute of stoppage time.

8:55 PM EST - The weather for the game should be pleasant. The temperature is 65 degrees right now, which is wonderful to play in. It is not too hot and certainly not too cold.

8:50 PM EST - Right now, Stanford is a 16.5 point favorite with the over/under at 53, according to Las Vegas Insider.

8:44 PM EST - Another interesting angle is how will the Stanford offense look? Surely they can put up 20 points or more against this porous Cougs defense, right? The offense has been quite ineffective in the red zone this year.

8:38 PM EST - No matter how you look at this game, the matchup of Mike Leach's Air Raid offense against the stingy Stanford defense stands out the most. We already know that Wazzu cannot run the ball effectively and we should not fancy them to do so tonight. Will the Cougs even bother to run the ball or just try and pick at the Stanford secondary?

8:32 PM EST - Rector has 7 catches for 106 yards and a touchdown while McCaffrey has 4 catches for 94 yards and a touchdown.

8:27 PM EST - Two more receivers to keep an eye on are Michael Rector and Christian McCaffrey. Neither has been a top target, but both could be pivotal for Stanford in this game and down the stretch. Rector has blazing speed and Hogan will eventually find him on a deep pass at some point this season. McCaffrey, the son of former Denver Broncos receiver Ed McCaffrey, is known for his sharp routes. That is to be expected given who is his father is.

8:17 PM EST - Other top receivers for Stanford are Devon Cajuste (16 catches for 223 yards and 3 touchdowns) and Austin Hooper (15 receptions for 189 yards and a touchdown).

8:11 PM EST - Montgomery's best asset is his speed and ability to flip the field and give the offense good field position. Of course, it only works when the opposing teams kick to him. He has 6 punt returns for 131 yards and touchdown in 2014. He has returned 6 kickoffs for 191 yards as well.

8:03 PM EST - Now we come to the focal point of Stanford's offense: Ty Montgomery. He will be used in a variety of roles such as running back, wildcat, wide receiver, kick returner, and punt returner. Heck, he may even throw a pass at this rate. Montgomery has ran 14 times for 76 yards and a touchdown. He is the leading receiver with 30 catches for 287 yards and 3 touchdowns.

7:58 PM EST - Perhaps part of the issue on offense for Stanford is the lack of standout running back. They utilize a running-back-by-committee approach, but no one has taken a hold of the position. Remound Wright has 37 carries for 180 yards (4.9 YPC average) with a touchdown. Barry Sanders Jr. has 24 carries for 167 yards (7 YPC) and Kelsey Young has 162 yards on 33 carries (4.9 YPC). Neither Sanders Jr., nor Young has a rushing touchdown.

7:50 PM EST - The Cardinal are led by Kevin Hogan at quarterback. Hogan is 89 for 136 (65.4%) on the season with 1,041 yards. He has 8 touchdowns and 4 interceptions as well. Hogan can run if needed, as he has 41 carries for 71 yards and 3 touchdowns.

7:42 PM EST - The Cardinal finished with just 205 yards of total offense against the Irish, which was their lowest output of the season.

7:37 PM EST - The best drive of the game for Stanford was in the fourth quarter when they were trailing 10-7 after an Irish field goal. Montgomery returned the ball 42 yards to get them great field position and Hogan was accurate and looked confident the rest of the drive. Remound Wright's 11 yard touchdown on third and goal gave them the lead, but it was not enough.

7:31 PM EST - As for the Notre Dame game, it was just a poor offensive showing. Yes the weather was bad, as it was cold and rainy, but if not for Notre Dame's problems last week, they might have lost by more than 10 points. Everett Golson's fumble set up the first Cardinal touchdown and he had an interception that took more points off the board early in the second quarter. In addition, the Irish went 1 of 3 on field goals.

7:25 PM EST - The main reason for Stanford's two losses has been the offense. This writer has had the fortune (or been the black cat if you are a Stanford fan) of seeing BOTH losses and covering them LIVE here at VAVEL USA. The USC game was a "Murphy's Law" game for the Cardinal. They were inside the USC 30 on 8 different occasions and only scored 10 points. That is not going to win many games.

7:19 PM EST - Let's move over to the Stanford side of things. They are at 3-2, but could be sitting at 5-0 if not for a 13-10 loss to USC at home and the 17-14 loss to Notre Dame on the road last week.

7:12 PM EST - Another concern for the Cougars is the special teams. How will they handle Ty Montgomery? Will they even bother kicking the ball to him? Their field goal unit has also been poor this year. The two kickers are a combined 6 for 11 on the season, which has cost them at least the Cal game. One could argue it cost them the Rutgers game too.

7:06 PM EST - On the defensive side of the ball, Washington State will need to play much better than they have all season. The good news is that they are facing a Stanford offense that has shown the inability to score a lot of points this season.

6:59 PM EST - There is no shortage of options for Halliday to throw to on this Air Raid offense. Vince Mayle has 51 catches for 703 yards and 6 touchdowns. River Cracraft has 43 catches for 576 yards and 6 touchdowns while Isiah Myers has very similar numbers with 45 receptions totaling 574 yards and 7 touchdowns. The other top receiver is Dom Williams at 24 receptions for 496 yards and 6 touchdowns.

6:54 PM EST - Given how stout the Stanford run defense is, the Cougars may not see much, if anything, in the way of rushing yards tonight.

6:50 PM EST - Unsurprisingly, the Cougars have thrown for 3,138 yards on the year with only 339 yards rushing. That is a 90-10 ratio of passing yards to rushing yards. Jamal Morrow has ran for 187 yards while Gerald Wicks has 186 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground.

6:45 PM EST - Speaking of Connor Halliday, he has gone 250 of 369 on his pass attempts for a completion percentage of 67.8. He has thrown for 3,052 yards with 26 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. If he stays on this pace, he will throw for 6,104 yards on the entire season, which would be an FBS and NCAA record. Coincidentally, the record is held by a former Mike Leach coached player in B.J. Symons. Symons threw for 5,833 yards in 2003 while at Texas Tech under Leach.

6:38 PM EST - Washington State has had a bit of bad luck this year. They lost to Rutgers 41-38 in the opening game and played #2 Oregon pretty well at home, but did not get the benefit of a pass interference call. They lost 38-31. Last week, the Cougars lost 60-59 to Cal despite Connor Halliday throwing for an FBS record 734 yards. A missed 19 yard field goal would have given the Cougars a 62-60 lead with less than 20 seconds to play.

6:34 PM EST - Washington State enters this game at 2-4 overall and 1-2 in Pac-12 play. Stanford is at 3-2 overall and 1-1 against Pac-12 foes.

6:30 PM EST - Welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of tonight's game between the Washington State Cougars and Stanford Cardinal! Here with you throughout this game will be Matthew Dixon.