USC Trojans - Arizona Wildcats Live Score of 2014 College Football

FINAL SCORE: USC 28, Arizona 26

4th (0:00): USC takes a knee and this ball game is over! USC escapes with a 28-26 win over Arizona.

4th (0:13): IT IS NO GOOD!!!!! WIDE RIGHT!!!! USC WILL WIN THIS GAME!!!!

4th (0:17): A 36-yard field goal attempt for the win...

4th (0:17): Timeout USC

4th (0:17): Solomon throws the ball away and here we go, the field goal team is on the field.

4th (0:22): Solomon looks into the end zone but the pass is incomplete.

4th (0:27): Baker inside the 20 yard line. Timeout USC.

4th (0:42): CATCH! Richards down to the 22

4th (0:57): Solomon complete to Richards.

4th (1:03): Ball at the 47 yard line of USC

4th (1:03): ARIZONA RECOVERS!!!!

4th (1:07): Arizona will attempt an onside kick.

4th (1:07): NO GOOD! USC stuffs the run attempt and it is a 2-point game. USC 28, Arizona 26.

4th (1:07): The conversion is no good but flags are on the play. Defensive pass interference. Half the distance.

4th (1:07): Timeout USC

4th (1:07): TOUCHDOWN ARIZONA! JARED BAKER!!! A two point conversion to come here.

4th (1:14): Jones gets down to the three yard line.

4th (1:22): Solomon looking for Jones but the pass is incomplete.

4th (1:37): Solomon hits Hill for a 1st down at the 13.

4th (1:42): Solomon looks deep but the pass is incomplete.

4th (1:50): Griffey with the catch for a first down. Ball at the 29.

4th (2:04): Griffey with another catch for 6 yards.

4th (2:16): Griffey makes a big catch and a first down to the USC 43.

4th (2:22): Solomon throws the ball away after being under pressure. 2nd and 10.

4th (2:40): Solomon complete to Jones, he fumbles the ball and then pushes it out of bounds. Arizona retains possession.

4th (2:47): Solomon throws incomplete.

4th (3:07): Solomon complete to Jones for a big gain. 1st and 10 at the 37.

4th (3:14): Solomon throws behind his receiver, 3rd and 5.

4th (3:23): Solomon to Jones for a gain of 5, 2nd and 5.

4th (3:27): Neal takes the fair catch at the 20.

4th (3:34): USC takes a delay of game penalty. 4th and 10 at the 50.

4th (4:15): Allen is stopped for a gain of 1. 4th and 5 at the Arizona 45. It looks like the punt unit is coming on.

4th (4:23): Davis with the carry for a gain of 2. 3rd and 6 at the Arizona 46. Timeout Arizona.

4th (4:26): Davis with the carry for a gain of 2. 2nd and 8 at the Arizona 48.

4th (5:04): Davis gets the field down out to the 50 yard line.

4th (5:12): Davis with a gain of 2. 3rd and 1. Timeout Arizona.

4th (5:55): Davis carries for seven on first down. 2nd and 3.

4th (6:30): Davis with the carry out to the 36 yard line for a first down.

4th (6:57): Swing pass to Smith for a gain of 2. 2nd and 8.

4th (7:02): Punt goes out of bounds at the 23.

4th (7:08): Richards cannot bring in the catch. 4th Down.

4th (7:17): Solomon looking for Hill on the slant but it is incomplete.

4th (7:21): Solomon throws short to Jones, the pass is incomplete.

4th (7:37): Solomon complete to Jones over the middle for a first down at the 30.

4th (7:42): Neal makes the fair catch at the 20. Arizona will start there after the break.

4th (7:48): Kessler's pass is incomplete. USC to punt.

4th (8:35): Allen with a gain of 6 to the 44. 3rd and 8.

4th (9:17): Allen cannot find a hole in the offensive live and he is stopped for a gain of 2.

4th (9:41): USC called for a false start. 1st and 15.

4th (9:50): Allen with a huge run out to the 42-yard line. A 32 yard gain.

4th (10:10): Agholor brings the ball out to the 25 but a flag is down. Holding on USC. USC will start at their own 10.

4th (10:20): TOUCHDOWN ARIZONA!!! BAKER ON THE WHEEL ROUTE WIDE OPEN!!! That was a great play call and better execution. The PAT is GOOD! USC 28, Arizona 20.

4th (10:56): Baker with the catch but only gains 2, it is 4th and 3.

4th (11:30): Solomon looks deep but the pass is incomplete. He comes back and hits Richards for a gain of 5. 3rd and 5.

4th (11:36): Solomon throws over the middle and the pass is incomplete but flags rain down, it'll be defensive pass interference.

4th (11:57): Neal with another catch for a gain of 6 and a first down.

4th (12:13): Neal with the catch for a gain of 4.

4th (12:24): Baker with the first down out to the 29.

4th (12:46): Short pass to Baker for a gain of 7. 3rd and 1.

4th (13:08): Baker with a gain of 2 on the run. 2nd and 8.

4th (13:15): Fair catch at the 15.

4th (13:23): The punt is muffard and recovered by USC however a flag is down. Two fouls and they are offsetting, the kick will be redone.

4th (13:58): SACK!!! Kessler goes down for a small loss as the pocket collapses, USC to punt.

4th (14:05): Kessler looking down field but the pass is incomplete. 3rd and 9 from the 41.

4th (14:44): Allen is tripped up for a short gain, 2nd and 9.

4th (14:48): Agholor is lit up at the 40 yard line and that is where USC will start.

4th (14:56): Solomon's pass on third down is incomplete. Fourth down and a punt coming up.

End of 3: USC 28, Arizona 13.

3rd (0:00): Solomon is sacked and that is how the third quarter will end.

3rd (0:23) Baker is dropped in the backfield for a loss of 1 after taking the pass from Solomon

3rd (0:30): Arizona will start at the 24 yard line.

3rd (0:35): TOUCHDOWN USC!!! ALLEN!!! His third of the night and that brings it to a two-touchdown lead. The PAT is GOOD! USC 28, Arizona 13.

3rd (0:59); Allen is stopped at the goal line. 3rd and goal from the 1.

3rd (1:19): Allen is dropped at the 2 for a gain of 4.

3rd (1:41): Kessler hits Smith for a first down and a gain of 9. Down to the 6 yard line.

3rd (2:22): Kessler with a quick out to Smith for no gain, maybe a loss on the play.

3rd (3:03): Allen with the carry on first down for a gain of 4. 2nd and 6 from the 14.

3rd (3:29): Kessler carries for the first down, a gain of 5,

3rd (4:00): Kessler drops the ball off to Allen for a gain of 8.

3rd (4:22): Playaction pass from Kessler to Telfer for a gain of 10 and a first down.

3rd (5:05): Allen is hit in the backfield for a loss and that will bring up 4th down. USC leaves the offense on the field.

3rd (5:31): Allen carries for 8 into Arizona territory at the 42.

3rd (5:38): Kessler looking deep but the pass is nearly intercepted.

3rd (6:00): Allen with a 10 yard run on first down but a flag is down. Wow, defensive face mask for an additional 15 yards.

3rd (6:05): The kick is into the end zone for a touchback.

3rd (6:05): TOUCHDOWN ARIZONA!!! Jared Baker with the six yard touchdown run and we have ourselves a game here. The PAT is GOOD! USC 21, Arizona 13.

3rd (6:21): Baker inside the ten to the six

3rd (6:40): Baker with the carry for a first down

3rd (7:08): Johnson gains nine yards on the reverse. 2nd and 1 at the 13.

3rd (7:15): The ruling on the field is confirmed! Arizona ball.

3rd (7:15): The play is under review.

3rd (7:22): FUMBLE!!! ARIZONA RECOVERS!!! A big hit on the running back causes a fumble and the Wildcats will take over at the USC 22.

3rd (7:28): Kessler throws incomplete on first down.

3rd (7:36): Arizona's punt goes into the end zone for a touchback.

3rd (7:43): Solomon puts a perfect pass towards Jones but the ball is dropped by his receiver.

3rd (8:05): Baker dropped in the backfield for a loss of 1.

3rd (8:22): Baker with the carry for a gain of 5.

3rd (8:37): Solomon completes to Hill for a first down.

3rd (9:00): Baker with the swing pass for 3 yards. 3rd and 3.

3rd (9:15): Johnson with the carry for a gain of 4.

3rd (9:17): Arizona takes a knee and they will start at the 25.

3rd (9:17): TOUCHDOWN USC!!! KESSLER HITS AGHOLOR!!!! A big route run there from Agholor. The PAT is GOOD! USC 21, Arizona 6.

3rd (9:44): False start on the offense. 1st and 15.

3rd (10:20): Allen is hit right at the line to gain. First down USC.

3rd (10:42): Allen with a gain of 9 down to the 17 yard line, 3rd and 1.

3rd (10:47): Kessler throws the ball away after feeling the pressure from Arizona.

3rd (11:18): Allen with a big run for 10 yards for a first down.

3rd (11:57): Kessler with a short pass to Allen for a gain of 1. 3rd and 6.

3rd (12:41): Allen with the carry for a gain of 3.

3rd (13:07): Kessler complete to Rogers for a gain of 14 down to Arizona's 39.

3rd (13:37): Kessler hits Agholor on a crossing route for a gain of 16.

3rd (14:25): Allen with another gain of 3 on 2nd down.

3rd (14:53): Allen with a gain of 3 on the first play of the half.

3rd (15:00): Arizona kicks off and the ball goes through the end zone. USC to start at their own 25.

2nd (0:00): The field goal attempt is BLOCKED!!!! That is a great way to end the half for USC. We go to halftime with the score 14-6 USC.

2nd (0:21): Solomon is sacked, Arizona will let the clock run down to four seconds and take their final timeout.

2nd (0:30): Solomon looks to Griffey but the pass is incomplete.

2nd (0:36): Baker with the run up the middle for a gain of 5.

2nd (0:53): Solomon completes a pass for a first down.

2nd (1:16): Baker with the carry for a gain of 5. Solomon completes a pass down inside the 25. Timeout Arizona with 1:00 remaining.

2nd (1:21): Solomon with a completed pass to Hill for a gain of 6.

2nd (1:24): Solomon looks to Jones but the pass is incomplete.

2nd (1:28): INTERCEPTED!!! Kessler looking downfield and he is picked off to give Arizona great field position in the USC half at the 43.

2nd (2:05): Kesler with a big pass to Agholor but there is a flag. Offensive holding will bring the ball back. 3rd and 19.

2nd (2:13): Kessler is nearly intercepted on the second down pass. 3rd and 9 at the 35

2nd (2:41): Allen is stuffed at the line of scrimmage for no gain.

2nd (3:00): Kessler with a beautiful pass to Agholor for a gain of 25

2nd (3:07): Jones-Grigsby is sitting up on the field. He is now up and walking off the field. That was a nasty looking hit.

2nd (3:09): FUMBLE! Jones-Grigsby with the fumble and he is down and not moving. USC recovers.

2nd (3:37): Jones-Grigsby gains two but there is a flag. Defensive holding which will be half the distance to the goal and an automatic first down.

2nd (4:01): Solomon with a 13 yard completion on the crossing route to Grant.

2nd (4:03): Wow, they overturn the illegal forward pass and call the roughing the passer after the play. Interesting.

2nd (4:03): The play is under review.

2nd (4:03): Solomon rolls out and throws but it appears that he was across the line of scrimmage. It is an illegal forward pass which is a five yard penalty and a loss of down.

2nd (4:19): Solomon complete to Neal for a first down.

2nd (4:33): Solomon throws incomplete.

2nd (4:49): Solomon hits Jones for a big catch and a first down.

2nd (4:54): Punt goes out of bounds at the 35.

2nd (5:39): Davis is brought down in the backfield for a big loss. That brings up 4th down. USC brings out the punting team.

2nd (6:09): Kessler with a quick out to Agholor for no gain.

2nd (6:27): Kessler to Smith for a gain of 7.

2nd (7:00): Kessler keeps and gets the first down.

2nd (7:43): Kessler throws to Rogers on the near side for a gain of 6.

2nd (8:07): Davis cannot break through the second wave, he is stuffed for a gain of 3.

2nd (8:12): The punt rolls down to the 6 yard line. That is where USC will start.

2nd (8:45): Richards takes the wide receiver screen but is planted for a gain of 2. 4th down.

2nd (8:56): Solomon throws to the sidelines but the play is ruled incomplete

2nd (9:31): Jones-Grigsby with a gain of five. 2nd and 5.

2nd (9:48): Solomon to Johnson for a first down.

2nd (10:12): Jones-Grigsby with a gain of 6. 3rd and 4

2nd (10:18): Solomon rolls out but throws the ball away.

2nd (10:24): Arizona will start at their own 16.

2nd (10:30): TOUCHDOWN USC!!! ALLEN!!!! HIS SECOND OF THE NIGHT!! This time it is from 48 yards! The PAT is GOOD! USC 14, Arizona 6.

2nd (10:38): Kessler looks deep but the pass is incomplete. The receiver and defender tripped each other.

2nd (11:04): Allen with a big run for a gain of 16.

2nd (11:13): USC will start at their own 37 after the punt return.

2nd (11:35): SACK! Solomon is dropped for a loss on the play and Arizona will have to punt.

2nd (12:16): Solomon throws incomplete on first down. He completes a pass to Hill for a gain of 6.

2nd (12:45): Solomon complete to Griffey again for a gain of 9. Jones-Grigsby takes the next carry for a gain of 3 and a first down.

2nd (12:59): Solomon complete to Phillips for a first down.

2nd (13:20): Solomon comes back with a completion to Griffey for 5 yards

2nd (13:26): Solomon looking for Grant but the pass is incomplete

2nd (13:30): Arizona will start at their own 9.

2nd (14:15): FUMBLE! A high snap is jumped on the running back for USC. They will be forced to punt.

2nd (14:55): Kessler completes a pass to Agholor for 2 yards. 3rd and 5.

End of 1: USC 7, Arizona 6

1st (0:00): Kessler to Agholor for 4 yards to the Arizona 42.

1st (0:20): Kessler to Smith for 24 yards and another first down.

1st (0:33): Kessler on the swing pass to Agholor gains 14 yards and a first down.

1st (0:40): Holding on USC on the kick return. That will push them back to their own 16 yard line to start.

1st (0:42): The field goal attempt is good! USC 7, Arizona 6.

1st (0:45): The ruling is confirmed, an incomplete pass.

1st (0:45): A floater into the corner to Jones but the ball is ruled incomplete and out of bounds. The play is under review.

1st (1:32): They keep it on the ground with Jones-Grigsby for a gain of 2 down to the 7 yard line.

1st (1:37): Solomon is forced to throw the ball away after facing pressure. 2nd and goal.

1st (2:06): Jones-Grigsby up the middle for a first down inside the ten to the 9 yard line.

1st (2:22): INTERCEPTION USC!!! A flag is down so this may be coming back. It looked like offside on USC. That is exactly what the call is. 3rd and 1 from the 12.

1st (2:26): Solomon looks to Jones in the end zone but the defender makes a great play.

1st (2:43): Solomon to Jones again for a gain of 8.

1st (3:31): Solomon hits Jones for a 9 yard gain and a first down. A penalty pushes them back to the 26 yard line.

1st (3:51): Short pass to Jones-Grigsby for a gain of 5.

1st (4:20): Solomon to Richards again for a gain of 15. 1st down at the USC 35.

1st (4:30): Solomon hits Richards on the stop route for a 3 yard gain and a first down.

1st (4:51): Solomon to Neal for a gain of 6. 3rd and 2.

1st (5:07): Jones-Grigsby with the carry for 2 yards.

1st (5:26): Solomon to Richards on the slant for a first down to the 38.

1st (5:45): Jones-Grigsby up the middle for a gain of 3. 3rd and 7 at the 28.

1st (5:58): Solomon rolls to the right and throws but the pass is tipped.

1st (6:04) The kick is taken for a touchback, Arizona to start at their own 25.

1st (6:04): TOUCHDOWN USC!!!! Allen with a 34-yard TD run though a big hole! The PAT is GOOD! USC 7, Arizona 3.

1st (6:33): Allen hit in the backfield for a loss of 1.

1st (7:06): Kessler hit Telfer for a gain of 5.

1st (7:25): Allen with the carry for a gain of 10 and another first down.

1st (8:04): Kessler completes a pass to Allen for a gain of 18 and a first down into Arizona territory.

1st (8:13): A good return from USC will give them the ball at the 34 yard line.

1st (8:21): The kick is good! Arizona 3, USC 0.

1st (9:05): Solomon complete to Hill on third down but it is short of the line to gain. That brings up 4th down and the kicking unit is coming out.

1st (9:11): Solomon is forced to get rid of the ball in the face of the pressure from USC.

1st (9:48): Jones-Grigsby with the carry for 3 yards in the red zone. They will move back out after a holding call on second down.

1st (10:07): The ruling on the field is confirmed. USC loses a timeout and cannot challenge another call.

1st (10:07): The play is under review. USC challenged the catch.

1st (10:15) Solomon to Hill on the back shoulder thrown for 14 yards, 1st and 10 at the 22.

1st (10:18): Solomon looks deep but the ball is overthrown.

1st (10:25): A big punt return put Arizona into USC territory at the 36 yard line.

1st (10:44): Kessler throws over the middle incomplete and USC will have to punt..

1st (11:11): Allen regains those 2 yards on second down.

1st (11:49): Allen with a run to the left for a loss of 2. 2nd and 12 at the 29.

1st (11:53): The kick is no good. USC will take over right after break.

1st (12:00): Solomon looking deep down the sidelines but the pass is overthrown. The field goal unit is out on the field.

1st (12:30): Jones-Grigsby again up the middle for a gain of 2. 3rd and 6 from the 31.

1st (12:52): Jones-Grigsby with the carry up the middle for a gain of 2.

1st (12:57): Solomon floats a pass towards Jones that is incomplete. Defensive pass interference is called on USC. First down to Arizona.

1st (13:22): Delay of game on Arizona.

1st (13:42) Solomon hits Neal down the sidelines for a big gain of 27 yards. 1st and 10 at the USC 38.

1st (14:25): Neal with the catch on third down to move the chains. Solomon is dragged down for no gain on the next play.

1st (14:55): Solomon completes a pass to Neal for three yards on first down. His pass is deflected on second down.

1st (15:00): USC kicks off and it is taken for a touchback. Arizona to start at their own 25.

10:33 PM ET: The captains are at midfield.

10:30 PM ET: The Arizona Wildcats put their unbeaten mark on the line against USC today. Some late movement on the betting line puts Arizona as a 1-point favorite. What do you think will happen tonight?

10:22 PM ET: A note from the USC Athletics Twitter feed, that PK Andre Heidari is out for the game with a groin injury and walk-on Alex Wood will be taking over the kicking duties tonight.

10:19 PM ET: We are inching closer to kickoff here. Michigan is going to win that game 18-13 over Penn State.

10:05 PM ET: A good looking crowd at Arizona Stadium for tonight's game.

10:02 PM ET: It is a block in the back. Oh boy, that pushes Penn State deep into their own territory.

10:01 PM ET: Michigan will punt with under four minutes to go. A good return from the Penn State return man. A penalty though may kill that return.

9:57 PM ET: The game before ours is in the fourth quarter with just under seven minutes to go with Michigan leading Penn State 16-13.

9:56 PM ET: Welcome back! I am Matthew Evans and I will be your host for the third time today in the last leg of our tripleheader. We are glad that you are with us this evening for a big Pac-12 South match between USC and Arizona.

8:58 PM ET: Arizona is right around average defensively allowing 26.6 points per game. The yardage totals are pretty bad as well allowing 433.6 total yards per game but that is what happens when you play in the Pac-12. Arizona seems to struggle in the second quarter of games this season where they have given up 46 points. It is the other quarter where they have allowed a score in every game this season.

8:56 PM ET: Arizona comes into the game averaging almost 40 points per game scored which 125 of those points coming in the second half. They are gaining 574 yards per game with 350 of those coming through the air and 224 on the ground. That is good for 7th in the country behind Marshall, Baylor, Texas A&M, East Carolina, Washington State and Western Kentucky. Their passing numbers are also good for 7th in the nation.

8:54 PM ET: USC does very well defensively in every quarter except the second quarter. They have allowed 108 total points with 55 of them coming in the second stanza of play. They do a great job on third downs allowing only 25.4% of them to be converted. They are allowing 391.6 total yards per game which ranks them in 67th in the nation.

8:52 PM ET: USC has very solid offensive numbers this season averaging 33 points per game while gaining 456.6 total yards per game. They have a good number at 282 passing yards per game and are completing 69.2% of their passes. The offense also has not given up a turnover since the opening day win over Fresno State. USC’s goal will be to run more than they pass, 55.6% of the play calls this season have been runs with an average of 3.8 yards per carry.

8:50 PM ET: Last week, we were all shocked to see senior running back Terris Jones-Grigsby get the start in the backfield for Arizona. He did not disappoint with 115 yards on 27 carries and a score. He is listed as the starter again ahead of freshman Nick Wilson. How will the carries be split in this game? Is Rich Rodriguez playing mind games with the USC defensive coordinators?

8:48 PM ET: Freshman quarterback Anu Solomon. Solomon had a very good game last week against Oregon in the upset victory. Now he comes home in front of the home crowd with his team as the favorite. Now every little mistake will be scrutinized and the pressure will be amped up to levels that haven’t been seen in Tucson in years. Can Solomon handle the pressure as a freshman? We will have to wait and find out.

8:46 PM ET: Now here are the players to look for, for the Arizona Wildcats:

8:44 PM ET: Junior wide receiver Nelson Agholor. He has been Kessler’s favorite target this season with 35 catches. 13 of those catches have come on third down and he will need to be sure with his hands on third down to keep the chains moving for USC.

8:42 PM ET: Junior quarterback Cody Kessler. Kesler is having a very good year so far completing 123-of-177 passes (69.5%) for 1,380 yards and 10 touchdowns. The biggest number there? Zero interceptions. That completion percentage is even higher on the road at 73.0% in two games away from the Coliseum this year. With the Trojans looking to keep Arizona on the sidelines, completed passes are a must. An incomplete pass is essentially a wasted 25-30 seconds that could give Arizona at least two additional plays.

8:40 PM ET: Junior running back Javorius Allen. The junior from Tallahassee, Florida leads the team in rushing with 576 yards on 109 carries and four touchdowns. He has rushing for over 100 yards in four of the five games so far for USC. He and the rest of the running game will be critical to the USC attack in this game as they are going to want to keep possession for as long as they can to keep this high-caliber Arizona offense on the sidelines.

8:38 PM ET: Before we look at the team stats on the year, let’s take a quick look at our players to look for each team, first for the visiting USC Trojans:

8:36 PM ET: Those upsets helped boost the Arizona Wildcats up to 10th in the AP Top 25 and 13th in the USA Today Poll. USC fell out of both polls after their loss last week but they are still receiving votes. As for both team’s rankings in the Evans Rankings Power Poll, Arizona is ranked fourth with a rating of 2.633 while USC comes in tied for 23th with a rating of 1.357.

8:34 PM ET: Little did I or the rest of the college football world know that Arizona win over Oregon would be the first in a number of huge upsets last weekend in college football.

8:32 PM ET: This is going to be a pivotal game in the race for the Pac-12 South. USC already has one loss in conference after last week’s thriller against Arizona State. A win would put Arizona at 3-0 in the conference with a 1 ½ game lead over USC and the tie-breaker over the Trojans. Arizona is coming off of that shocking win last Thursday night in Eugene over the Oregon Ducks. You can relive that game here.

8:30 PM ET: Good evening and welcome to the night cap of our VAVEL USA College Football tripleheader. Tonight our game will see the USC Trojans travel to Tucson to face the Arizona Wildcats in a huge Pac-12 South match-up. I am Matthew Evans and for the third time today, welcome in. I’ll be your guide though tonight’s game if my fingers don’t fall off during it.