Washington Huskies - Oregon Ducks Live Score of 2014 College Football

4th (0:06): Cooper makes a 4 yard catch and that will end the game.

4th (0:35): Williams complete to Lenius for 4.

4th (0:50): Williams complete to Lenius for a gain of 5.

4th (1:20): Copper with the carry for a gain of 8. 2nd and 2.

4th (1:20): The kickoff is taken for a touchback. Washington to start on the 25.

11:19 PM ET: Royce Freeman is our VAVEL USA Player of the Game.

4th (1:26): The field goal unit is on the field. The kick from 28 yards out. The kick is GOOD! Oregon 45, Washington 20.

4th (1:26): Timeout Oregon

4th (2:13): Bassett is stopped for a gain of 3. 4th and goal at the 9.

4th (3:00): Bassett taken down for no gain.

4th (3:07): A flag on the play as Freeman gets into the end zone. Holding on the offense. It'll be 2nd and goal at the 12.

4th (3:53): Freeman with a gain of 2. 2nd and goal from the 3.

4th (4:34): Freeman breaks multiple tackles and gets down to the 5 yard line. 1st and goal.

4th (5:18): Freeman with the carry for a gain of 8. 2nd and 2 at the 18.

4th (5:22): Washington attempts an onside kick that is returned to the 25.

4th (5:36): TOUCHDOWN WASHINGTON!!! Troy Williams keeps for his first career touchdown as a Husky. The PAT is GOOD! Oregon 42, Washington 20.

4th (5:44): Williams looks over the middle for Taylor but the pass is incompete. The offense stays on the field on 4th down.

4th (6:26): Williams is sacked for a loss of 1 on the play. 3rd and goal at the 7.

4th (6:33): Pass to the corner of the end zone is incomplete. 2nd and goal.

4th (6:56): Cooper gains 5 for the first down.

4th (7:30): Williams carries for a gain of 8 down to the 11 yard line. 3rd and 3.

4th (7:58): Williams is pushed out of bound for a loss of 2. 2nd and 12.

4th (8:34): Williams complete to Cooper for a gain of 18. Down to the 18 yard line

4th (8:40): Williams pass is incomplete. 4th down coming up for Washington.

4th (8:45): Williams pass is tipped at the line of scrimmage. 3rd and 6.

4th (9:09): Cooper to the left side for a gain of 4. 2nd and 6.

4th (9:28): Williams keeps for a gain of 15 into Oregon territory. 1st down at the 40.

4th (9:33): Williams throws behind Kendyl Taylor. 3rd down and 4 from the 45.

4th (9:58): Williams over the middle to Cooper for a gain of 6.

4th (10:30): Coleman earns the first down on third down after a short gain on second down.

4th (10:56): Troy Williams is now under center for the Huskies. Coleman runs for seven on the first play.

4th (10:56): The kickoff is taken for a touchback. Washington to start at the 25.

4th (11:02): TOUCHDOWN OREGON. Freeman with his fourth touchdown of the night. The PAT is GOOD! Oregon 42, Washington 13.

4th (11:37): Freeman is dropped for a short gain. 3rd down at the 3.

4th (12:06): Freeman down to the 4 yard line. 2nd down.

4th (12:23): Mariota to Carrington for a gain of 25. 1st and 10 at the 11.

4th (12:29): Mariota throws to Stanford but the pass is dropped. 3rd and 10.

4th (12:50): Freeman is stopped for no gain. 2nd down.

4th (13:05): Mariota complete to Carrington for a first down at the 36.

4th (13:26): Freeman is dropped for no gain. 3rd and 5.

4th (13:56): Mariota complete to Brown over the middle for a gain of 5.

4th (14:10): FUMBLE! Miles puts the ball on the turf and it is recovered by Oregon. That should do it for this one.

4th (14:30): Miles complete to Mickens for a gain of 6 and a first down.

4th (15:00): Marvin Hall is pushed out of bounds for a loss of 3. 3rd and 5.

End of 3: Oregon 35, Washington 13

3rd (0:12): Miles complete to Perkins for a gain of 8. It'll be 2nd and 2 from the 39 when the fourth quarter starts.

3rd (0:22): Miles runs into Oregon territory for a gain of 15. Ball at the Oregon 47.

3rd (0:50): Coleman is stopped in the backfield for no gain.

3rd (1:18): Miles complete to Pettis for 12 yards and a first down. Ball at the 38.

3rd (1:27): Miles rolls out but his pass is incomplete.

3rd (1:59): Miles is dropped for no gain after breaking out of the pressure. 2nd and 10 from the 26.

3rd (2:08): SACK! Mariota is sacked and Washington forces a turnover on downs. It is another sack for Kikaha.

3rd (2:15): Mariota escapes from pressure and completes a pass to Marshall for 13 yards. 4th down.

3rd (2:41): Bassett dropped for a gain of 1. 3rd and 20.

3rd (3:14): SACK! Kikaha with the sack for a loss of 11. 2nd and 21 from the 36.

3rd (3:30): Mariota complete to Stanford for a gain of 13.

3rd (3:51): Freeman carries for 20 yards down to the Washington 38.

3rd (4:15): Mariota complete to Carrington for 7 and a first down.

3rd (4:36): Freeman with a carry for 4. 2nd and 6 at the 35.

3rd (4:45): The kickoff is taken out to the 31 yard line

3rd (4:52): TOUCHDOWN WASHINGTON!!! DEONTAE COOPER!!!! Miles pitches the ball to Cooper who goes in untouched and the Dawgs are in the end zone. The PAT is GOOD! Oregon 35, Washington 13.

3rd (5:22): Coleman is stuffed for a short gain, it'll be 4th and inches.

3rd (5:22): Washington was not charged with the timeout according the referee.

3rd (5:23): Timeout Washington

3rd (5:56): Cooper with a gain of 4 down to the 3. 3rd and 1.

3rd (6:30): Miles keeps for a gain of 5. 2nd and 5 at the 7.

3rd (7:05): John Ross on the reverse gains 32 yards down to the 12 yard line.

3rd (7:28): Miles complete to Cooper over the middle for a gain of 9 into Oregon territory.

3rd (8:07): Coleman up the middle for a gain of 2. 3rd and 6 at the 47.

3rd (8:39): Cooper with the carry for a gain of 2. 2nd and 8 at the 45.

3rd (9:05): Miles completes a pass to Dante Pettis for a gain of 11 and a first down.

3rd (9:11): Miles pass to Ross is incomplete. 3rd and 10 at the 32.

3rd (9:23): Miles completes a pass to Mickens for another first down but a flag is on the play. Illegal touching on Washington. It is a loss of down so 2nd down at the 32.

3rd (9:43): Mickens with the carry for a gain of 9. 1st down at the 32.

3rd (10:13): Coleman is hit after a gain of 2. 2nd and 8 from the 23.

3rd (10:23): The kickoff is taken out by Ross out to the 21 yard line.

3rd (10:23): The play was confirmed and the PAT is GOOD. Oregon 35, Washington 6.

3rd (10:30): TOUCHDOWN Oregon. Mariota floats a ball to Stanford in the corner of the end zone. The play is under review.

3rd (10:45): Freeman for a carry of 5. 2nd and 5.

3rd (11:02): Mariota throws to Allen for a first down at the 21.

3rd (11:07): Mariota throws incomplete to Marshall. 3rd and 4.

3rd (11:35): Freeman with the carry up the middle for 6. 2nd and 4 at the 32.

3rd (11:57): Freeman with the carry for the first down and a gain of 11.

3rd (11:57): They bring out the sticks for a measurement. It is still short, the offense is staying on the field.

3rd (12:20): Freeman is stopped short of the first down. 4th and 1 at the Washington 49.

3rd (12:38): Freeman with a gain of 6 of the play, 3rd and 2.

3rd (13:03): Freeman with a carry for a gain of 2. 2nd and 8 at the 44.

3rd (13:16): A poor punt is downed at the Oregon 42.

3rd (13:55): A fumbled snap forces Washington to punt again.

3rd (14:26): Miles completed a pass to Coleman for no gain.

3rd (14:52): Miles keeps but is knocked down for no gain. 2nd and 10 at the 28.

3rd (15:00): The kickoff is taken out to the 27 or 28 yard line by John Ross.

10:00 PM ET: The Washington Huskies will get the ball to start the second half.

HALFTIME: Oregon 28, Washington 6

2nd (0:16): Freeman with a carry for 7 and that will do it for the half.

2nd (0:27): The punt is downed at the 10 yard line.

2nd (0:36): Miles throws towards Kasen Williams who drops the ball after a big hit from the safety.

2nd (0:42): Miles throws to Campbell but the pass is dropped.

2nd (0:51): Miles with a screen pass to Cooper for a gain of 8. Timeout Washington.

2nd (0:56): Miles looking for Mickens but the pass is incomplete. A flag on the play. Personal foul on Oregon. A 15-yard penalty that moves the ball to the 32.

2nd (1:02): Miles complete to Mickens for a short gain of 2.

2nd (1:25): Miles complete to Coleman for a gain of 6.

2nd (1:32): John Ross brings the kick out to the 10 yard line.

2nd (1:42): TOUCHDOWN OREGON. Mariota to Marshall and Marshall makes it look easy. The PAT is GOOD. Oregon 28, Washington 6.

2nd (1:52): Mariota escapes the pressure and throws the ball away.

2nd (2:05): INTERCEPTED. Miles overthrows his receiver and the pass is picked off. Oregon will start at the Washington 23.

2nd (2:36): Pass complete to John Ross for a gain of 6. 2nd and 9

2nd (2:36): Washington starting at their own 20. Illegal substitution on the Huskies, 1st and 15 at the 15.

2nd (2:42): The field goal attempt is NO GOOD! WIDE LEFT! A big play there, let's see if Washington can take advantage.

2nd (2:42): Timeout Oregon.

2nd (3:34): Freeman makes a catch but is dropped for a loss of 3. 4th and goal from the 16. The field goal unit is on.

2nd (3:44): An Oregon touchdown is negated by a holding call. 3rd and goal from the 13.

2nd (3:50): Mariota fumbles the ball but is able to get a pass off though it is incomplete. 3rd and goal.

2nd (4:02): Bassett is stopped for a loss of 1.

2nd (4:30): Mariota complete to Carrington at the the 2-yard line for a first down.

2nd (4:40): Bassett with the carry for a gain of 12. 1st down at the 25.

2nd (5:00): Mariota completes a pass to Allen for a gain of 16 down to the Washington 37.

2nd (5:29): Freeman with the carry for a gain of 2. 2nd and8 at the 47.

2nd (5:43): Freeman gets enough for the first down, just barely.

2nd (6:10): Mariota complete to Freeman for 6. 3rd and 2.

2nd (6:33): Marshall with the catch for a gain of 2. 2nd and 8.

2nd (6:33): The penalty is just running into the kicker and Oregon will keep the ball at their own 34.

2nd (6:45): Oregon forcing Washington rekick and Washington caches a break as the punter is run into! That'll be a penalty and Washington may keep the ball.

2nd (6:56): The kick is taken back for 1 yard to the 26. A flag on the play at the line of scrimmage. A hold on Washington. Oregon will take over at the 36.

2nd (7:05): Miles is under pressure and throws the ball incomplete. 4th down, a three-and-out for the Huskies.

2nd (7:39): Coleman is stopped for a gain of 1. 3rd and 6 at the 29.

2nd (8:17): Jaydon Mickens with a carry for a gain of 3. 2nd and 7 at the 28.

2nd (8:23): TOUCHDOWN OREGON! Freeman from one-yard out. The PAT is GOOD. Oregon 21, Washington 6.

2nd (8:23): The ruling is confirmed after review. First and goal from the 1.

2nd (8:23): The play is under review.

2nd (8:23): First and goal for Oregon from the 1 yard line.

2nd (9:01):Mariota completes a pass to Baylis to get the ball to the 2 yard line. Oregon goes for it on fourth down but Mariota is stopped short of the goal line. They will measure to see if he picked up the first down.

2nd (9:36): Mariota is dropped for a loss of 2. 3rd and 12 and the 12.

2nd (10:04): Marshall trips after catching the screen pass. 2nd and 10 at the 10

2nd (10:18): Freeman with a gain of 6 but a flag is out. Personal foul on Washington. That is half the distance down to the 10.

2nd (10:24): Mariota looks towards Allen over the middle but the pass is incomplete.

2nd (10:45): Mariota completes a pass to Brown for a gain of 67 down to the Washington 23. There is a flag on the play though. It is unsportsmanlike conduct on Brown, a 15-yard penalty that will bring the ball back to the 38.

2nd (11:03): Freeman carries for 11 yards out to the 22.

2nd (11:20): Freeman just barely gets the first down out to the 11. 1st and 10.

2nd (11:43): Freeman is stopped for a gain of 1. 3rd and 4.

2nd (12:07): Freeman is stopped after a gain of 5. 2nd and 5 at the 6.

2nd (12:17): A quick kick that is downed at the 1-yard line.

2nd (12:24): Miles pass is incomplete looking towards Campbell. 4th down and the Huskies are going for it.

2nd (13:01): Ross will gain 2 on the bubble screen. 3rd and 7 at the 42.

2nd (13:30): Coleman with the carry for a gain of 1. 2nd and 9 at the 44.

2nd (13:43): Miles looks towards Mickens, the pass is incomplete and it will be defensive pass interference. Washington has the ball 1st and 10 at the Oregon 45.

2nd (14:13): Miles keeps and gains a first down to the 41 yard line. 1st down Washington.

2nd (14:45): Miles complete to DiAndre Campbell for a gain of 5. 3rd and 5 at the 30.

2nd (14:54): Miles escapes the pressure but overthrows in the direction of Ross. 2nd and 10 at the 25.

2nd (14:54): The kickoff is taken for a touchback. Washington will start at their 25. Dwayne Washington is in the locker room injured according to the Fox Sports 1 broadcast

2nd (15:00): TOUCHDOWN OREGON! They run a triple-option as Mariota pitches to Freeman who dives into the end zone for the score. The PAT is GOOD! Oregon 14, Washington 6.

2nd (15:00): The offense is back on the field, they are going for it on fourth down

End of 1: Oregon 7, Washington 6

1st (0:33): Mariota takes a run to the corner but he is stopped at the 3 yard line after a 4 yard gain. That will end the quarter with a fourth down decision coming up for Oregon.

1st (1:14): Tyner is stopped for no gain. 3rd and goal at the 7.

1st (1:28): An Oregon offensive linemen hops off the field

1st (1:45): Tyner is stopped for a short gain. 2nd and goal at the 7.

1st (2:12): Mariota complete to Carrington for a gain of 18. 1st and goal at the 8.

1st (2:26): Screen pass to Tyner for a gain of 13 down to the 26. 3rd and 8.

1st (2:52): Tyner is tripped up in the backfield for a loss of 1. 2nd and 21 at the 39.

1st (3:23): Marshall with another carry for a first down but there is a flag on the play. Holding on the offense, a ten yard penalty. 1st and 20 at the 38.

1st (3:44): Marshall with a gain of 14 down to the 28.

1st (3:56): Mariota complete to Stanford for a gain of 11. 1st and 10 at the UW 42.

1st (4:08): Mariota keeps on the read-option for a gain of 12. 1st and 10 at the 47.

1st (4:12): Mariota looking for Brown over the middle and the pass is incomplete.

1st (4:31): Marshall with the carry for a gain of 4, a flag is down on the play. A personal foul on the Ducks. A 15-yard penalty back to the 35-yard line. 1st and 10.

1st (4:49): A bubble screen to Stanford for a gain of 5. 3rd and 1.

1st (5:10): Marshall carries for a gain of 4.

1st (5:22): Mariota complete to Marshall for a gain of 9. 1st and 10 at the 37.

1st (5:50): Marshall to the left for a gain of 6. 3rd and 1.

1st (6:14): Marshall with the carry for a gain of 3. 2nd and 7 from the 22.

1st (6:21): The kickoff is brought out to the 19 yard line

1st (6:26): The KICK IS GOOD! Oregon 7, Washington 6.

1st (6:32): Miles looking for Mickens but the pass is incomplete. The field goal unit is on.

1st (7:06): Coleman is dropped in the backfield for a loss of 1. 3rd and 8 from the 23.

1st (7:24): Coleman up the middle for a gain of 3. 2nd and 7 from the 22.

1st (7:40): Miles complete to Mickens over the middle for a gain of 13.

1st (8:06): Coleman with the carry for a gain of 6. 2nd and 4 at the 38.

1st (8:28): Miles complete to Lavon Coleman for a gain of 31. 1st and 10 at the Oregon 44.

1st (8:28): The kickoff is taken for a touchback. Washington will start on their own 25.

1st (8:35): TOUCHDOWN OREGON! Royce Freeman with a sprint up the middle for the 37 yard touchdown run. The PAT is GOOD! Oregon 7, Washington 3.

1st (8:43): Mariota escapes from the pressure but his pass is incomplete. 3rd and 8.

1st (9:25): Mariota complete to Stanford for a gain of 9. 1st and 10 at the 39. Freeman carries on the next play for a gain of 2. 2nd and 8 at the 37.

1st (9:49): Freeman with the carry for a gain of 5. 3rd and 5 at the Washington 48.

1st (9:54): Mariota's pass is incomplete on first down. 2nd and 10 from the 47.

1st (10:14): Mariota complete to Pharaoh Brown for a gain of 28 yards out to the 47.

1st (10:20): The kickoff is brought out to the 19 yard line.

1st (10:24): The KICK is GOOD! Washington 3, Oregon 0.

1st (10:57): Miles complete to Ross for a gain of 6 but it is not enough. 4th and 2 at the 16. The field goal unit is on the field.

1st (11:36): Miles complete to Washington for a gain of 7. 3rd and 8 at the 22.

1st (11:55): Washington is driven out of bounds for a loss of 5. 2nd and 15 at the 29.

1st (12:17): John Ross takes a handoff to the outside for a gain fo 12. 1st and 10 at the 24.

1st (12:38): Miles complete to Washington on a screen for a gain of 10 and a first down. 1st and 10 at the 36.

1st (13:11): Washington is stopped for a loss of 3. 3rd and 10 at the 46.

1st (13:37): Miles dumps a pass to Washington for a gain of 3. 2nd and 7

1st (13:45): Dante Pettis returns the punt for four yards to the Oregon 46.

1st (14:21): SACK!!! Mariota goes down as Danny Shelton and Hau'oli Kikaha split the sack. The punt unit is on the field.

1st (14:32): ALMOST INTERCEPTED! Timu gets a hand on it. 3rd down

1st (14:55): Freeman with a carry for 1 yard on first down. 2nd and 9

1st (15:00: Shaq Thompson makes the tackle on the kickoff.

1st (15:00): Washington kicks off going from left-to-right on your keyboard.

8:03 PM ET: Washington has won the toss and will defer. Oregon will start with the ball.

8:02 PM ET: The captains are at midfield.

8:00 PM ET: Here we go. Is Washington for real? We find out tonight.

7:56 PM ET: We are within ten minutes to kickoff at Autzen Stadium. This should be a good game, I'll be interested to see if Washington's defense can contain the Oregon offense.

7:53 PM ET: A good look at the Oregon uniforms for tonight. Those are looking good.

7:52 PM ET: It looks as though the betting line will stay right a 21 points in favor of the Oregon Ducks.

7:48 PM ET: On the injury front for Oregon it appears that defender Arik Armstead will play today after missing the game with UCLA last week.

7:46 PM ET: Seattle Times Washington Huskies writer Adam Jude tweeted a minute ago that Ben Riva does not appear to have made the trip.

7:45 PM ET: Shaq Thompson is ready to go

7:42 PM ET: There are three other games on the Pac-12 schedule today. A final from earlier UCLA beat California 36-34. USC leads Colorado 35-7 at the half and later on Stanford will play at Arizona State.

7:37 PM ET: Coach Pete out on the field during warmups. Look at all of the old school style Oregon clothing on the sidelines. That is awesome

7:10 PM ET: We at VAVEL USA are sending our thoughts and prayers to California wide receiver Trevor Davis after his scary injury today against UCLA

6:50 PM ET: The Huskies are on the field for warmups.

6:48 PM ET: The picks from the expects at the Pac-12 Network for tonight's game:

6:46 PM ET: The weather looks like it will be beautiful in Eugene. The temperature at kickoff should be around 70 degrees and it will remain clear all night.

6:44 PM ET: Washington will be wearing their all-white jerseys today:

6:42 PM ET: Another thing to think about is that Oregon is celebrating “The Pick” by wearing their jerseys from 1994. What was Washington’s rank going into that game with the big upset? Ninth in the country. What is Oregon ranked going into today’s game? Ninth. Hmmm. Coincidence? We will know in about four hours.

6:40 PM ET: Do the Huskies have what it takes to end their decade-long losing streak against the Oregon Ducks today? This is the best defense that they have had in years and they have a solid emphasis on the rushing game. Oregon is a three-touchdown favorite according to most of the betting lines, but look for the game to be closer than that.

6:38 PM ET: One of the things we have noticed is that Washington seems to feel a little more comfortable in the passing game. The last two games have seen them call less than 60% runs for the first time all season. We noted in our preview for this game that teams who have beaten Oregon in the last five years have averaged 53.0 rushing attempts per game and all but one of them called at least 46 running plays. The lone holdout is USC in a 38-35 win in 2011.

6:36 PM ET: Washington junior linebacker Shaq Thompson scored another touchdown in the first quarter, his fifth on the season so far. California was looking to punch in a touchdown at the end of a long drive, Goff took the snap at the one-yard line and tried to dive over the pile but he lost control of the ball. It fell over the line and into the waiting arms of Thompson who ran it back 100 yards to give Washington a 7-0 lead.

6:34 PM ET: Washington quarterback Cyler Miles also had arguably his best game for the Huskies as well completing 22-of-29 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with his favorite receiver Jaydon Mickens 10 times for 69 yards including some big catches on third down to keep the sticks moving.

6:32 PM ET: It was a huge display for the defense who held California to only seven points and just 368 yards of total offense. Put that into comparison with what they were averaging coming into that game, 50 points per game and 548.4 yards per game.

6:30 PM ET: The Washington defense did a great job to shut down the sophomore quarterback holding him to zero touchdown passes; the first time that has happened since November 16th, 2013 for Goff against the Colorado Buffaloes and the first time at home since October 19th, 2013 against the Oregon State Beavers.

6:28 PM ET: Like Oregon, Washington made a trip down to California last week for their first conference road game of the season at the California Golden Bears. Much was made about how the Huskies may struggle against talented quarterback Jared Goff due to the youth in the Washington secondary.

6:26 PM ET: Ironically, that would be the final season for head coach Rich Brooks, he would be replaced by his offensive coordinator, Mike Bellotti. I think we all know how well he did.

6:24 PM ET: The Huskies came out on first down with just over a minute to go. Huard took the snap and looked for receiver Dave Janoski on an out route at around the 2-yard line. The throw was picked off by cornerback Kenny Wheaton who took the interception back for a 98-yard touchdown return to seal the massive upset for the Ducks. Oregon rode that momentum to four more wins to close out the season and a trip to the Rose Bowl to play the Penn State Nittany Lions where they lost 38-20. It was the team’s first Rose Bowl appearance since 1957.

6:22 PM ET: The day was October 22, 1994 when the 3-3 Oregon Ducks welcomed in the #9 Washington Huskies to Autzen Stadium. Washington was on a 5-game winning streak in the series and had also won 19 of the last 24 meetings dating back to 1970. Oregon led 24-20 late in the fourth quarter but Washington’s junior quarterback Damon Huard had led the Dawgs down to the Oregon 9-yard line.

6:20 PM ET: Here is a look at those Oregon throwbacks:

6:18 PM ET: Something you’ll notice about this game is that the Ducks are wearing throwback jerseys. They are bringing out the old Donald Duck jerseys to commemorate the 1994 team as it will be nearly twenty years to the day since one of the most famous plays in the history of Oregon Football.

6:16 PM ET: In doing the research for this game, one thing that we noticed was that Oregon tended to struggle more in games where they were forced to throw more often than run. There have only been five occasions in which Oregon has thrown more than they have run in their last 72 games since the start of the 2009 season; Oregon has a record of 1-4 in those games. The only win was on November 21, 2009 when the Ducks defeated the Arizona Wildcats 44-41 in double overtime. On that day, Jeremiah Masoli attempted 47 passes while the team ran just 37 times. It was a big win as it kept Oregon in line for a Rose Bowl berth.

6:14 PM ET: It was a very good bounce back game for the Ducks after falling to Arizona at Autzen Stadium two weeks ago by a score of 31-24. Arizona was able to take advantage of two Oregon turnovers but also shut down the Ducks’ rushing attack holding them to only 144 yards. That was the fewest yards rushing for Oregon in a game since November 7, 2013 when then ran for 62 yards in a 26-20 loss to the Stanford Cardinal in Palo Alto.

6:12 PM ET: Mariota comes into the game today with unreal numbers. He has completed nearly 70% of his passes (108-for-155) in 2014 for 1,621 passing yards along with 17 touchdown passes and no interceptions. That is good for a quarterback rating of 193.7, which is unheard of. He is also averaging 10.5 yards per pass attempt. Another mark that is absolutely amazing for a quarterback.

6:10 PM ET: The Ducks raced out to a 42-10 lead with 14:19 remaining in the game before holding on for the 42-30 victory in the Rose Bowl. All six of Oregon’s touchdown drives took 3:11 or fewer including two that we less than 23 seconds. Heisman Trophy candidate Marcus Mariota had a big game completing 17-of-27 passes for 210 yards and two scores. He also added 75 yards on seven carries and two rushing touchdowns as well.

6:08 PM ET: Oregon traveled down to Los Angeles for a marquee matchup with the UCLA Bruins. It was billed as possibly the game of the year in conference coming into the year but it lost its national luster when both teams lost the game directly before this match-up. Those losses though only increased the importance of the game in conference though as both teams were looking to avoid their second Pac-12 loss of the season.

6:06 PM ET: Both teams enter this game coming off big conference road wins last week.

6:04 PM ET: Washington currently sits in third in the division just a half-game behind the Ducks and the Cardinal. A win would give them at least a temporary share of the division lead until we find out the result of the Stanford game.

6:02 PM ET: The Oregon Ducks are tied with the Stanford Cardinal for the lead in the Pac-12 North with a 2-1 conference record and can take the lead in the division for maybe a few hours until the final result of the Stanford game later. Stanford kicks off in Tempe, Arizona against the 4-1 Arizona State Sun Devils at 10:30 pm ET on ESPN. We will keep you posted on the score of that game.

6:00 PM ET: Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of Pac-12 Football. Our game today features two teams from the Pac-12 North as the Washington Huskies (5-1) travel down I-5 to Eugene, Oregon for a big matchup with the Oregon Ducks (5-1). My name is Matthew Evans and I will be your guide through today’s game.