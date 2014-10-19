Driskel Leaves Florida-Missouri Game With Injury

Florida starting quarterback Jeff Driskel left late in the second quarter of the Gators' matchup with the Missouri Tigers.

The redshirt junior appeared to injury his shoulder after being sacked by a sophomore defensive lineman Harold Brantley. Driskel would be checked by trainers before immediately heading to the locker room.

The previous drive for the Gators resulted in an interception by Driskel who was just 4 for 10 on the day for 25 yards. After the injury, the Gators turned to true freshman Treon Harris.

The injury also caps off a tough week for Driskel who was seen limping around practice this week with an ankle oijury.

At halftime, Missouri leads the Gators 20-0.