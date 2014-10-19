Arizona State Finally Chops The Towering Tree Of Stanford With Dominant 26-10 Win

1 2 3 4 T #23 STAN 0 0 3 7 10 #17 ASU 0 14 3 9 26

The #17 Arizona State Sun Devils made a huge statement Saturday night as they dismantled the #23 Stanford Cardinal 26-10, a team they were absolutely dominated by twice last season.

The Sun Devils outplayed Stanford in all three categories of offense, defense, and special teams the entire game. The game was evenly matched in the first quarter, where neither team was able to score due to both defenses being equally stout.

Arizona State opened the scoring in the second quarter with two touchdowns. The first was a one yard touchdown run by D.J. Foster, who was otherwise shut down on the ground for a third consecutive game. Foster finished the game with 24 rushes for just 59 yards, a 2.5 yard average per rush. The second touchdown came after a muffed punt by Stanford return specialist Ty Montgomery, that was recovered by Arizona State's defensive back Demarious Randall. The turnover resulted in a three yard touchdown pass from Mike Bercovici to Jaelen Strong.

Stanford finally got on the board with their first possession of the second half, a 40 yard field goal from Jordan Williamson that put the score at 14-3. The Sun Devils matched the field goal with one of their own later in the quarter, a 25 yard field goal from Zane Gonzalez. Gonzalez also opened the fourth quarter with a 47 yard field goal to extend the lead to 20-3. He would also net two more field goals later in the quarter, a 25 and a 32 yard field goal, finishing 4/5 on the night.

The Cardinal responded with their one and only touchdown of the game that came from Patrick Scov's one yard rushing touchdown, cutting the lead to 20-10. Stanford would get nothing else and for good reason. The Arizona State defense was absolutely phenomenal all night long, stymieing their rushing attack and keeping Kevin Hogan uncomfortable and out of rhythm with constant pressure. The Sun Devil defense held Stanford to just 288 yards of total offense, 212 passing and 76 rushing. Stanford had just 59 total yards in the first half, 54 passing and only four rushing.

Next on the schedule for the Sun Devils is the Washington Huskies. Arizona State will play at Husky Stadium next Saturday at 10:45 PM ET.