Texas Longhorns - Kansas State Wildcats Live of 2014 NCAA College Football

End of the Game - Thank you for joining me this afternoon as we went through Kansas State's 23-0 crushing defeat over Texas, who had a poor showing today. Thanks again and take care.

End of the game - Final Stats:

End of the Game - FINAL!!! Kansas State wins 23-0 over Texas in a nice victory. Texas is shutout for the first time since 2004 while Kansas State posts their first shut out since 2003.

Fourth Quarter (0:24 left) - Hubener looked to be running a run/pass option. Hubener kept it and picked up 22 yards to run the clock out.

Fourth Quarter (1:10 left) - Jones is stopped for no gain on second down.

Fourth Quarter (1:53 left) - Hubener goes for 8 yards.

Fourth Quarter (2:28 left) - Another 6 for Hubener and another first down.

Fourth Quarter (3:07 left) - Hubener picks up 7 more yards on the keeper to the outside.

Fourth Quarter (3:45 left) - Hubener (in for Waters) takes the ball on a keeper for 5 yards and a first down.

Fourth Quarter (4:23 left) - Backups are in now for K-State. Jones picked up 9 yards.

Fourth Quarter (4:32 left) - K-State nearly blocks the punt with Lockett fair catching at his 40 yard line.

Fourth Quarter (4:39 left) - Barnett has dropped his third interception of the day. That is why he plays cornerback instead of receiver with those stone hands.

Fourth Quarter (4:45 left) - Swoopes overthrows to Johnson. Third and 9 for Texas.

Fourth Quarter (5:04 left) - Gray picks up one yard on first down.

Fourth Quarter (5:10 left) - The ball bounces near the sideline and into the end zone for a touchback.

Fourth Quarter (5:50 left) - Cook gets the wide pass from Waters for a gain 8 yards. K-State will punt to the Longhorns.

Fourth Quarter (6:37 left) - Robinson picks up nothing on second down.

Fourth Quarter (7:20 left) - Robinson is taken down from behind for a loss of 3 yards.

Fourth Quarter (7:27 left) - Lockett returns the punt 15 yards to the K-State 43.

Fourth Quarter (8:11 left) - Swoopes picks up 4 yards on the keeper and Texas will be punting again.

Fourth Quarter (8:45 left) - Swoopes checks down to Shipley for a 3 yard gain.

Fourth Quarter (9:20 left) - Swoopes is unable to get anything on first down.

Fourth Quarter (9:26 left) - Foreman is tripped up at his own 18 yard line on the kickoff.

Fourth Quarter (9:31 left) - The extra point is up and good. K-State leads 23-0.

Fourth Quarter (9:31 left) - TOUCHDOWN KANSAS STATE!! Jones slipped a tackle and then run for the easy touchdown. Texas has been horrendous today.

Fourth Quarter (10:12 left) - Jones picks up 7 yards to the two yard line on first down.

Fourth Quarter (10:44 left) - Jones is back in and picks up 14 yards on the carry. 1st and goal at the 9.

Fourth Quarter (11:17 left) - Lockett was WIDE OPEN on the drag route. It was an easy throw for Waters and an easy run for the first down by Lockett.

Fourth Quarter (11:26 left) - Waters goes to the end zone for Lockett and it is nearly picked again. Lockett broke up the INT that time.

Fourth Quarter (11:32 left) - Waters is nearly picked on a bad pass. Burton broke up the possible pick there.

Fourth Quarter (12:11 left) - Waters hits Burton on the slant for an easy pitch and catch to the Texas 40 yard line. Gain of 19 yards.

Fourth Quarter (12:34 left) - Waters hits Lockett for a gain of 6 yards on the sideline.

Fourth Quarter (12:41 left) - Waters pass is incomplete.

Fourth Quarter (13:05 left) - Lockett takes the swing pass, breaks a tackle, and runs for 23 yards.

Fourth Quarter (13:12 left) - The call stands but that was a bad call no doubt. Kansas State takes over at their own 14 yard line.

Fourth Quarter (13:12 left) - That was an awful spot by the ref. He was too quick to mark him down.

Fourth Quarter (13:12 left) - STOPPED!! Gray is marked short on the run, but they will surely take a second look at this play.

Fourth Quarter (13:17 left) - Timeout called by Texas on fourth and one.

Fourth Quarter (13:50 left) - Gray gets close to the marker, but is about half yard short. 4th down for the Longhorns.

Fourth Quarter (14:30 left) - Swaim gets 3 yards on the pass and it will be 3rd and 2.

Fourth Quarter (14:52 left) - Gray picks up 5 yards.

End of the third quarter - Here are the stats through 45 minutes:

End of the third quarter - Swoopes picks up 12 yards to end the third quarter.

Third Quarter (0:20 left) - Swoopes hits an open Shipley for 15 yards to the K-State 35.

Third Quarter (0:55 left) - Gray goes nowhere on the carry.

Third Quarter (1:19 left) - Swoopes hits Johnson for a 21 yard gain. Great throw by Swoopes.

Third Quarter (1:57 left) - Gray loses a yard and Texas is faced with 3rd and 9 now.

Third Quarter (2:38 left) - Swoopes pitches for Foreman, but he picks up only 2 yards.

Third Quarter (2:44 left) - Texas will start at their 30 yard line after a good return.

Third Quarter (2:49 left) - FIELD GOAL IS GOOD!! Snyder opted for the 38 yard field goal and McCrane drills it for his third of the day. 16-0 Wildcats.

Third Quarter (2:53 left) - The Wildcats call a TO to talk it over as the play clock winds down.

Third Quarter (3:16 left) - Waters finds Burton for 18 yards to bring up 4th and 2. Interesting decision for Bill Snyder here.

Third Quarter (3:25 left) - Waters eludes pressure and just throws the ball away. 3rd and forever for K-State, but they have picked a few of these up.

Third Quarter (3:31 left) - Waters throw is a duck and too short for the receiver. 2nd and 20 for the 'Cats.

Third Quarter (3:59 left) - Waters had all day to through and finds Sexton at the 5 yard line, but another holding penalty brings it back.

Third Quarter (4:30 left) - Call stands as it should. K-State at the 29 yard line of Texas.

Third Quarter (4:36 left) - The ref is review the play. Not conclusive evidence there to overturn it, but one never knows what they see...

Third Quarter (4:36 left) - Waters keeps and he picks up the first down on fourth and one.

Third Quarter (5:08 left) - Waters hits Sexton for 5 yards and he was corraled immediately. Good tackle there.

Third Quarter (5:14 left) - Waters escapes the rush, but the pass is dropped by Burton. That would have been a first down had he caught it.

Third Quarter (5:45 left) - False start on K-State backs them up 5 yards.

Third Quarter (6:05 left) - Waters take the ball on a delayed keeper and gets 9 yards.

Third Quarter (6:37 left) - Waters hits Burton for 8 yards and a first down.

Third Quarter (7:18 left) - Lockett picks up 5 yards to the Texas 47 yard line.

Third Quarter (7:23 left) - Foreman tried to pitch the ball to Shipley on the reverse, but it did not work at all. Texas shoots themselves in the foot once again.

Third Quarter (7:23 left) - FUMBLE!!!! Foreman fumbles the ball and Kansas State recovers!!

Third Quarter (7:53 left) - Swoopes goes with the play action and hits Harris for the big gain in triple coverage.

Third Quarter (8:30 left) - Foreman picks up two yards on second down.

Third Quarter (8:57 left) - Swoopes hits Swaim for a 5 yard gain on the pass.

Third Quarter (9:29 left) - Foreman gets a rare carry and picks up 15 yards on the run.

Third Quarter (10:03 left) - Brown picks up 3 yards on first down.

Third Quarter (10:10 left) - Shipley will start on their own 13 yard line.

Third Quarter (10:51 left) - Waters hits Lockett on the WR screen for only an 11 yard gain. K-State will punt.

Third Quarter (10:58 left) - Waters is too high for Lockett and K-State faces yet another 3rd and long.

Third Quarter (11:25 left) - Robinson runs about 40 yards sideline to sideline for a 6 yard loss.

Third Quarter (11:34 left) - Waters goes deep for Cook on the seam route and it goes incomplete. Texas is called for a hands to the face to continue the drive for K-State.

Third Quarter (12:01 left) - Burton gets 10 yards on the pass from Waters.

Third Quarter (12:26 left) - Waters goes deep to Lockett down to the Texas 5 yard line, but K-State is called for a hold. 2nd and 18 for KSU.

Third Quarter (13:05 left) - Robinson picks up only a yard on first down.

Third Quarter (13:38 left) - Cook was wide open on the flare and picks up 17 yards for a first down.

Third Quarter (14:14 left) - Robinson loses two yards on second down after the pitch.

Third Quarter (14:53 left) - Robinson picks up 3 yards on first down.

Third Quarter (15:00 left) - K-State will start at their own 25 yard line after a touchback.

End of the first half - Kansas State has pretty much dominated the first 30 minutes. Texas had their chances with two drives starting at their own 45 yard line or better, but came away with nothing.

End of the first half - First half stats:

Second Quarter (0:33 left) - Or Waters will take a knee to end the first half.

Second Quarter (0:35 left) - The punt goes for a touchback. Expect a few runs from K-State to run the clock out and go into the break up 13-0.

Second Quarter (0:45 left) - Swoopes hits Shipley at the marker, but it is broken up by Barnett. Texas will punt.

Second Quarter (0:50 left) - Swoopes goes to Shipley while under pressure, but it is too short and falls incomplete.

Second Quarter (0:55 left) - Swoopes is sacked for an 8 yard loss and Texas burns their second time out. Pick sack by Mueller.

Second Quarter (1:05 left) - Gray picks up 7 yards on 3rd down and Texas calls their first timeout.

Second Quarter (1:10 left) - Swoopes slings it, but he is nearly picked there. Ball is incomplete and 3rd and 2 is up for Texas.

Second Quarter (1:30 left) - Gray picks up 8 yards to the Texas 48 on first down.

Second Quarter (1:47 left) - Swoopes hits Harris for 12 yards.

Second Quarter (2:04 left) - Swoopes does well to pick up 13 yards.

Second Quarter (2:12 left) - A rare non-touchback by K-State. Texas got out to the 24 yard line, but is called for a hold and they will start at their own 14 now.

Second Quarter (2:18 left) - TOUCHDOWN KANSAS STATE!! Robinson could not find anything up the middle and bounced it out for a 3 yard touchdown run. The XP is up and good to make it 13-0.

Second Quarter (2:46 left) - Waters goes deep to Lockett, who was wide open, and KSU is down to the 3 yard line.

Second Quarter (2:53 left) - Waters looked for Robinson on the screen, but it was too high. 3rd and 14 for KSU.

Second Quarter (3:30 left) - Waters cannot handle the handoff and takes a 4 yard loss.

Second Quarter (3:35 left) - Lockett was held by Thomas on the pass and it will be another set of downs for K-State.

Second Quarter (4:14 left) - Robinson picks up 3 yards on first down.

Second Quarter (4:36 left) - Jones is limping back to the bench for KSU. That would be a big loss for them.

Second Quarter (4:36 left) - A low snap is taken by Jones for a 5 yard gain and a first down.

Second Quarter (5:15 left) - Waters hits Lockett for 10 yards on the slant. 3rd and one up next for KSU.

Second Quarter (5:55 left) - Jones tries to go outside, but gets loses one on first down.

Second Quarter (6:18 left) - Jones picks up 15 yard and K-State is getting momentum on offense now.

Second Quarter (6:49 left) - Waters hits Sexton in the soft spot in the zone for a 23 yard gain to the 35 yard line.

Second Quarter (7:29 left) - Jones picks up two yards, but 3rd and 14 looms for K-State.

Second Quarter (8:00 left) - Jones lost 6 yards on first down.

Second Quarter (8:10 left) - Kansas State will start at their own 16 yard line.

Second Quarter (8:17 left) - K-State should have picked it off (Barnett), but he could not handle the ball. Texas to punt.

Second Quarter (8:52 left) - Another two yards for Brown on second down.

Second Quarter (9:13 left) - 3 yard for Brown on first down.

Second Quarter (9:19 left) - Shipley fair catches at his own 45. Another chance for Texas to get something on the board here.

Second Quarter (9:27 left) - Waters did well to avoid the sack, but his pass is way too high. K-State will punt.

Second Quarter (10:00 left) - Robinson picks up three yards on second down.

Second Quarter (10:10 left) - Waters pass it too low and is incomplete.

Second Quarter (10:15 left) - Very disappointing outcome to that drive for Texas. Points were expected to be hard to come by, but it is worse if they cannot take advantage of spectacular field position.

Second Quarter (10:15 left) - Lockett fair catches at his 7 yard line.

Second Quarter (10:55 left) - Swoopes is taken down at the 37 yard line and that takes Texas out of field goal range. Awful ending to the series for the Longhorns.

Second Quarter (11:03 left) - Swoopes had Shipley, but an underthrown ball allows the defender to comeback and make a play.

Second Quarter (11:09 left) - Swoopes' pass to Harris was high and Texas is called for holding. That will make it 2nd and 19 at the K-State 26 yard line.

Second Quarter (11:40 left) - Gray only gets a yard on first down.

Second Quarter (12:12 left) - Swoopes easily brushes off a sack and picks up 7 yards and a first down to the 18 yard line.

Second Quarter (12:48 left) - Gray picks up three yards to the 25.

Second Quarter (13:15 left) - Swoopes picks up 12 yards ans a first down.

Second Quarter (13:22 left) - Shipley fair catches at the K-State 38 yard line and Texas has a great chance to get points on this drive.

Second Quarter (14:08 left) - Bluiett hits Waters and he is taken down at the one yard line.

Second Quarter (14:55 left) - Waters is hit by Ridgeway and that will make it 3rd and long for the Wildcats.

End of the First Quarter - Here are the stats after 15 minutes of action:

First Quarter (0:15 left) - Waters hits Sexton for a 5 yard gain and the first quarter comes to an end.

First Quarter (0:21 left) - Lockett fair catches at his own 16 yard line.

First Quarter (0:48 left) - Shipley gets the screen, but is stopped right away for no gain. Texas will punt.

First Quarter (1:02 left) - Swoopes guns one to Harris on the sideline, but he cannot hang on. Another big 3rd down for Texas.

First Quarter (1:20 left) - Brown picks up another 6 yards on the first down run.

First Quarter (1:49 left) - Swoopes hits Swaim on the late route for a big first down.

First Quarter (1:56 left) - Swoopes hits Shipley on the sideline, but his foot is out of bounds.

First Quarter (2:29 left) - Brown runs for 3 yards on first down.

First Quarter (2:53 left) - Harris hits Swoopes for an 11 yard gain.

First Quarter (2:59 left) - 3 kickoffs by K-State and 3 touchbacks for them.

First Quarter (2:59 left) - FIELD GOAL IS GOOD!!! McCrane hits a 30 yarder to double the advantage to 6-0.

First Quarter (3:34 left) - Waters is stuffed on the play and Waters is crushed by Hicks. FG attempt for K-State.

First Quarter (3:43 left) - Waters fakes the run and slings the ball to Lockett, but the pass is too low and off his hands. 3rd and 2 coming up.

First Quarter (4:11 left) - A great cutback by Robinson allows him to get into open field and pick up 8 yards to the 12 yard line.

First Quarter (4:43 left) - Waters hits Lockett right at the first down marker and he picks it up.

First Quarter (4:48 left) - Kansas State burns another timeout and they have only one left with 19 minutes and change left in the first half.

First Quarter (5:28 left) - Waters throws off his back foot, but hits Trujillo for 3 yards to make it 3rd and 4.

First Quarter (6:07 left) - Robinson picks up 3 yards on first down.

First Quarter (6:37 left) - Waters picks up 12 yards on the keeper and the Wildcats are gashing the Longhorns on the ground right now.

First Quarter (6:44 left) - Kansas State will get great field position after a 12 yard punt. K-State will start at the Texas 42 yard ine.

First Quarter (6:50 left) - Swoopes check down pass is incomplete and Texas will punt again.

First Quarter (6:53 left) - Swoopes throws behind Johnson as he was pressured and 3rd and 5 is up next for Texas.

First Quarter (7:10 left) - Swoopes hits Shipley for 5 yards on the first down play.

First Quarter (7:14 left) - Another touchback on the Kickoff.

First Quarter (7:14 left) - FIELD GOAL IS GOOD!!! Matthew McCrane hits it from 20 yards out to give K-State the 3-0 lead.

First Quarter (7:55 left) - Jones gets the ball on the run and he picks up two yards to the 2 yard line. FG coming up for Kansas State.

First Quarter (8:39 left) - Jones was the Wildcat QB but he loses two yards on the run.

First Quarter (8:46 left) - K-State takes a timeout with second and goal coming up.

First Quarter (9:20 left) - Gronkowski gets the handoff as the fullback and he is stopped for no gain.

First Quarter (9:26 left) - Lockett dove for the ball, but he was being interfered with. Malcom Brown was also offsides for Texas. It will be first and goal at the 2 for Kansas State.

First Quarter (9:52 left) - Jones gets 5 yards on first down. Only 1 pass for the Wildcats thus far.

First Quarter (10:28 left) - Texas blitzes, but Waters hands off to Robinson for a gain of 5 yards and another first down.

First Quarter (11:05 left) - Robinson is stopped for only a gain of one yard.

First Quarter (11:41 left) - Robinson picks up 6 more yards on first down.

First Quarter (12:13 left) - Robinson had a convoy lead him to get a 23 yard gain.

First Quarter (12:51 left) - Robinson picks up three yards on the first down carry.

First Quarter (13:20 left) - Waters hits Lockett on first down for a 10 yard gain.

First Quarter (13:27 left) - Kansas State will take over at their 31.

First Quarter (13:44 left) - Texas is called for another false start on the punt.

First Quarter (14:14 left) - Swoopes checks the ball down and it ends up going for a one yard loss. Texas will punt.

First Quarter (14:40 left) - False start by Texas makes it 3rd and 10.

First Quarter (14:40 left) - Brown picks up 5 yards on second down. A Longhorn lineman is down right now.

First Quarter (14:56 left) - Swoopes tries a check down, but it is broken up on first down.

First Quarter (15:00) - Texas will start from the 25 yard line.

11:52 AM EST - Right now the line, courtesy of Vegas Insiders, is sitting at -9.5 in favor of Kansas State. The Over/Under is at 47.5 and may drop another half-point before kickoff.

11:46 AM EST - Right now it is cool and foggy with a tempature of only 55 degrees. However, the fog will break and the temps will rise to the low to mid 80's as the game goes on.

11:39 AM EST - Still, this game Texas Longhorns - Kansas State Wildcats Live does not look like it will be a complete blow out. Texas has an excellent pass defense and if they can contain Waters, they will have a chance to win.

11:33 AM EST - Texas is going to need to play a flawless game to have a chance to beat Kansas State. They have been unable to stop the dual-threat quarterbacks so far this season and Kansas State has a great one of those in Jake Waters.

11:24 AM EST - Tyler Lockett leads the Wildcats with 485 yards and 4 touchdowns on 35 catches. Curry Sexton has 36 catches for 412 yards and 2 touchdowns. Zach Trujillo is another target, but he only has 9 receptions for 163 yards and one touchdown.

11:17 AM EST - Charles Jones and DeMarcus Robinson will both split the carries with Waters in the backfield. Jones has 69 carries for 339 yards and 8 rushing touchdowns while Robinson has 60 rushes for 274 yards and 3 touchdowns.

11:12 AM EST - The undoubted leader of Kansas State is quarterback Jake Waters. He is 108 of 166 (65.1%) for 1,431 yards with 9 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He is also quite the threat with his legs. He has the most rushes and yards with 371 yards and 7 touchdowns on 79 carries.

11:06 AM EST - The next two games were big blowouts of UTEP (58-28) and Texas Tech (45-13). Last week, Kansas State went into Norman and upset the Sooners 31-30. A five yard pick-six by K-State's Danzel McDaniel, a blocked extra point, and two missed field goals (including a chip shot) were missed by Michael Hunnicutt.

11:02 AM EST - Kansas State comes into this game at 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big 12. They crushed Stephen F. Austin 55-16 in week one before needing a big comeback against Iowa State the following week to win 32-28. Perhaps, they were looking ahead to their next game against Auburn on Thursday night (9/18) where they lost 20-14 in a very good showing for them. That left the Wildcats at 2-1.

10:56 AM EST - Swoopes has two favorite targets in John Harris and Jaxon Shipley. Harris has 40 catches for 607 yards and 6 touchdowns. He caught a season high 9 passes for 147 yards last week in the win over Iowa State. Shipley has 44 catches for 452 yards, but has not registered a touchdown yet this year.

10:49 AM EST - Swoopes will need one of his running backs to step up, but that does not appear likely. Malcolm Brown has 103 carries for 396 yards and 4 touchdowns, but his highest total for the season in a single game is 78 yards, which he did against Oklahoma. Johnathan Gray has 345 yards and 2 touchdowns on 77 carries with a season high of 82 yards against North Texas in the opening week.

10:45 AM EST - Swoopes has clearly taken a step forward in his last two games. He has gone 51 of 80 for 655 yards with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He has also run for 145 yards and 2 touchdowns on 25 carries.

10:41 AM EST - The Longhorns reached 3-4 last week with a thrilling 48-45 win over Iowa State. Nick Rose hit a 21 yard field goal as time expired to send Texas to 2-2 in the Big 12. Tyrone Swoopes went 24 of 36 for 321 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran for 95 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

10:37 AM EST - The Longhorns beat North Texas 38-7 in week one before losing 41-7 to BYU and 20-17 to UCLA the next two weeks. They rebounded on September 27 to beat Kansas 23-0, but dropped the next two games to Baylor (28-7) and a close loss to Oklahoma (31-26) in the Red River Rivalry.

10:34 AM EST - Texas enters this game at 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12 under Charlie Strong, who is in his first season with the Longhorns.

10:30 AM EST - Welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of today's game between the Texas Longhorns and the Kansas State Wildcats! Here with you throughout this game will be Matthew Dixon.